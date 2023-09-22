Wirtshaus German Restaurant & Beer Garden
Food2Go
Appetizers
Bavarian Pretzel
Freshly baked Bavarian Pretzel with homemade sweet mustard & "Obatzda" cheese spread.
Original Sausage Platter
Traditional Brat, Cheese Sausage & Chicken Sausage cut bit-sized.
Truffle Fries
White truffle oil, parmesan cheese & crispy parsley
Currywurst
Germany's famous street food. Your choice of sausage in a housemade currysauce. Add fries or a salad.
Potato Pancakes
Potato pancakes, topped with mascarpone cheese and apple sauce.
Kiez Fries
Flashed Brussel Sprouts
Flash fried brussel sprouts with onions, micro cilantro, tajin, lemon juice and roasted almonds with Chef's spicy sauce.
Soup & Salad
Soup of the week
Please call the restaurant for details. (323) 931-9291
Lentil Soup
Homemade Lentil Soup (vegan).
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, croutons with classic caesar dressing, parmesan cheese
Quinoa Salad
roasted peppers, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, dill, cucumbers in a lemon vinaigrette dressing
Burrata Salad
roasted beets, fennel, grapefruit, w/ burrata cheese in lemon vinaigrette, topped w/ roasted almonds
Schnitzel Entrees
Cordon Bleu
2 pieces of Cordon Bleu, filled with ham and cheese! House Specialty *Limited quantities*
Wiener Schnitzel
Classic Wiener Schnitzel, breaded and sautéed. Choose 2 sides.
Jager Schnitzel
Sauteed and breaded pork, chicken or (veal add $3) Schnitzel in our famous Jager wild mushroom sauce. Comes with 2 sides.
Chicken Schnitzel
Breaded all natural chicken Schnitzel with 2 sides of your choice.
Wirtshaus Schnitzel
Sauteed choice of your meat, breaded and topped with garlic cream sauce and a fried egg. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
Pretzel Schnitzel
Our newest addition. Crunchy pretzel breading.
Vegan Schnitzel
Plant-based, meatless Crispy Chik’n Schnitzel. Tender, breaded, and tasty for every bite. NEW PRODUCT! plant-based protein-packed non-GMO
Sausage Entrees
Traditional Brat Sausage
Fresh pork sausage, coarsely ground meat using only the best cuts of lean pork shoulder, intensely spiced.
Chicken Sausage
Chicken sausage w/ mango & jalapeno.
Kasekrainer Sausage
Mild pork and beef sausage with pepper and garlic. Filled with chunks of Emmentaler cheese.
Spicy Beef Sausage
Spicy beef sausage w/ cayenne peppers.
Vegan Cali Sausage
Vegan sausage w/ apples, yukon potatoes & sage.
Vegan MexiCali Sausage
Vegan sausage w/ chipotle peppers, garlic, cumin & sweet peppers
Wild Boar Sausage
Wild boar sausage w/ roasted garlic and wine. Comes with 2 sides of your choice.
Buffalo Sausage
Smoked buffalo sausage w/ red wine. Comes with 2 sides of your choice.
Elk Sausage
One link Elk Sausage with Madeira Wine. Add sausage of your choice in options. Comes with 2 sides of your choice.
Classics
Burgers
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Spicy aioli, pickles, coleslaw, pepper jack cheese, cilantro (add fries or salad)
Burgermeister
Grass-fed beef, mixed greens, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, secret sauce
Lamb Burger
topped with a homemade tzatziki sauce, mixed greens, tomatoes & onion
Vegan Impossible Burgermeister
Our vegan version of the Burgermeister, with "Impossible Meat". [lettuce, tomatoes, onions, secret vegan sauce]
Dessert
Sides
Gift Certificates (physical card)
Alcohol2Go
Beer Bottles
Ayinger Jahrhundertbier
Jahrhundert Bier brewed by Brauerei Aying - Helles Exportbier 5.5% ABV. Our Haus favorite Lager!
Augustiner Edelstoff
Edelstoff is a German Helles style beer brewed by Augustiner-Bräu in Munich. The oldest brewery of the city.
Bembel Gold
Hard Cider Medium dry, vegan and gluten free.
Perry Miloslawski Pear Cider
Perry, also referred to as pear cider, is a traditional Polish beverage made from fermented pear juice. The semi-sweet Perry Miloslawski has an exceptionally mild flavor which comes from local pears ripening in Polish orchards. The cider is light, sweet and sour, pleasantly effervescent and has a captivating aroma. Made entirely from natural ingredients. Semi-effervescent pear cider, pasteurized, naturally fermented.
Flensburger Pilsener
Typical Northern German Pilsener. Flensburger Pils is bottled in glass bottles with a traditional flip-top (swing-top) opener.
Glutenberg IPA
Ayinger Altbair Bock
Konig Pilsener
König Pilsener is a German Pilsner style beer brewed by König-Brauerei GmbH in Duisburg, Germany.
Kostritzer Schwarzbier
Kostritzer Black Lager Bottle
Weihenstephaner Vitus
Vitus Weizenbock/Wheat Bock 7.7% ABV 500ml
Weihenstephaner Korbinian
ABV 7.4% Full-bodied, dark Doppelbock with light brown foam, wins beer-lovers over with a balance of fruity hints of plums and figs, a dark malt aroma - reminiscent of toffee, nuts and chocolate.
Weihenstephan 1516 Kellerbier
1516 Kellerbier is full-bodied with a pleasant caramel note and a rich amber color. During the extended maturation period, the bottom-fermenting yeast sediments at the bottom of the tank, leaving the beer with a slightly opalescent cloudiness, part of its characteristic appearance. The balanced hop note rounds out the flavor perfectly.
Stiegl
Weihenstephaner Hefe Weissbier Can
Bitburger & Sierra Nevada ABV 5.8% A collaboration beer between Bitburger Brewery and Sierra Nevada Brewery, this lager is highlighted by a combination of American hops - Cascade, Centennial, and Chinook - paired together with ‘Siegelhopfen’ – Bitburger’s proprietary and unique hop blend that’s sourced from a farm just a few minutes from the brewery!
Frueh Koelsch
500ml bottle - A style distinctive to Cologne, the name Kölsch is protected by law so that only beers that meet a certain criteria can bear the name. Kölsch beers must be brewed in the metropolitan area of Cologne, be pale in color, top-fermented, hop-accented and filtered. Früh Kölsch is an extremely drinkable beer with an unsurpassed balance of malt and soft, delicate hops. Pale gold in color with a lasting head, the beer has a hoppy, dry finish from the use of Hallertau and Tettnag hops. Früh continues to be brewed using the original recipe from 1904 that has been passed down through five generations.
Rothaus Pilsener
Rothaus Pils Tannen Zäpfle is a German Pilsner style beer brewed by Badische Staatsbrauerei Rothaus AG in Grafenhausen-Rothaus, Germany.
Erdinger Weissbier Hefeweizen
ERDINGER Weissbier with fine yeast is the crowning glory of traditional Bavarian brewing skills. The strength of this classic wheat beer lies in the harmonious balance it achieves between the various aromas. Gently spicy wheat and yeast aromas blend with mildly bitter hops.
Ayinger Weisse
The classic Bavarian unfiltered wheat beer - golden, fruity, and thirst-quenching.
Jever Pilsener
Northern German Pilsener.
Schneider Aventinus
Wheat Doppelbock Ale!
Efes Pilsener
Efes Pilsener is a European Pale Lager style beer brewed by Anadolu Efes Brewery in Istanbul, Turkey. Mediterranean classic,
Weihenstephan Pilsner
This aromatic pilsner possesses a delicate malt flavor combined with a fine bitterness, derived from the highest quality hops from the Hallertau at a refreshing 30 IBU. The first impression on the palate is pleasant and satisfying, followed by the balanced bitterness and aroma of the hops, which is more floral than tart; with its luminously golden yellow color, this an impeccable example of a traditional Bavarian Pils.
Kloster Andechs Lager
Finest Bavarian Lager brewed in a monastery by monks.
Kloster Andechs Doppelbock
This world famous bock from Bavaria’s Holy Mountain is not meant to be rushed, but savoured slowly. As solid as a rock, Andechser Doppelbock Dunkel presides over the evening meal with a colour reminiscent of dark copper with nuances of fiery red. Its clear gleaming look harmonises with its firm, fine pored head. 500 ml Bottle
Warsteiner Pilsener
Also known as Warsteiner Premium Verum A refreshing, pale golden pilsener with a clean taste perfectly balanced with hints of barley malt, subtle bottom fermenting yeast tones and mild hoppy bitterness. ... The hop bitterness is moderate, making an easy-to-drink lager.
Hofbräu Dunkel Bottle
Party kegs (5L)
Party Keg Hofbräu Original
Party Keg Hofbrau Oktoberfest
Party Keg Reissdorf Kölsch (5L)
Built in tap dispenser! 5L / 169oz. Be your own Beertender. Früh Kölsch from Cologne
Party Keg Bitburger (5L)
Built in tap dispenser! 5L / 169oz. Be your own Beertender. Bitburger premium Pilsner For nearly two centuries brewed only from the best raw materials according to the German Reinheitsgebot. 4.8% ABV
Party Keg Koestritzer (5L)
German Schwarzbier style beer brewed by Köstritzer Schwarzbierbrauerei GmbH & Co. in Bad Köstritz/Thüringen, Germany. Built in tap dispenser. 169 oz/ 5L
Party Keg Warsteiner (5L)
Warsteiner Pilsener, one of the most popular Pilseners in Germany.
Wine Bottles
Morgan Syrah Bottle
This extremely bright Syrah shows the influence of newish winemaker Samuel Smith, who brings a crystallized focus to the variety, starting with aromas of black raspberry, boysenberry, asphalt and rosemary blossom. The palate is very floral, with candied lavender, lilacs and violets, and the red fruit is snappy and fresh. White pepper adds spice.
Poppy Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
The grapes for this Cabernet were grown in premium vineyards esteemed for producing fruit with rich, complex flavors. Great attention to detail was given to the making of this wine to ensure its smooth, full-bodied style, with elegant flavors to complement finely prepared cuisine.
Lagaria Pinot Grigio Bottle
Straw yellow in color, pleasant floral and fruity aromas of apple, apricot and pear. Medium-bodied, with refreshing fruit, distinct character and balance.
Fess Parker Dry Riesling Bottle
This handcrafted wine has proven to be a favorite year after year. It is a refreshing, off-dry Riesling with prominent peach, apricot and melon aromas and flavors.
Campuget Rose Bottle
This Rose has a nice appearance with a light and fresh pink color. It has a particularly fruity taste of raspberries and strawberries, typical of the Campuget style, with good and refreshing acidity. It is perfect for summertime meals, with fresh salads or around a barbecue.
Latitude 50 N Sekt Rose Bottle
Extra Dry Rose This organic sparkling rose from Germany has a delicate bead, subtle fruit flavor with pleasing savory accents, and distinctive minerality from its slate, limestone and porphyry terroir. A blend of Pinot Noir, Portugueiser and Dornfelder (two German varieties) it was produced in the Champagne method, with secondary fermentation in bottle.
Old Soul Pinot Noir Bottle
A perfect example of Lodi terroir, this semi-sweet Pinot expresses big fruit and ample richness for the varietal. The nose pops with lots of floral tones, cherry, raspberry and hints of blackberry. The blackberry notes, from the blended Zinfandel, gives this wine its distinct Lodi character. The palate is soft and round, with good weight for the varietal, yet still maintains the gentle acidity in the mid-palate that is distinctively Pinot.
Pedroncelli Chardonnay Bottle
Pineapple, mango, and peach aromas lead to juicy fruit flavors of ripe peach, sweet spices, pineapple, basically loaded with tropical fruit notes. The blend of the two Chardonnay lots adds both fruit forward qualities and a creamy texture. Highlighted by bright acidity, the wine finishes clean and refreshing.