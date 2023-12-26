WiseGuys - A Chicago Eatery | Round Rock 3200 Greenlawn Boulevard
Cheese Steaks
Regular Cheesesteaks
- Chicago Cheese Steak$9.29
8" - Grilled tender sirloin with grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms & melted white American cheese.
- Chicken Cheese Steak$9.29
8" - Grilled Chicken with grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms & melted white American cheese.
- John Gotti$10.29
8" - Grilled chicken with 2 cheese sticks, grilled onions, bell peppers & mushrooms. Coated in marinara & topped with melted white American cheese.
- Bonnie & Clyde$11.79
8" - Grilled tender sirloin & a full link of Italian sausage with grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms & melted white American cheese.
- Gambino$12.99
8" - A link of our Italian sausage, topped with grilled tender sirloin with grilled onions, bell peppers & mushrooms. Coated in marinara & topped with melted white American cheese.
- The Cartel$10.29
8" - An Amoroso roll filled with steak, grilled onions, mushrooms & bell peppers. With white American cheese, jalapeños & giardiniera topped with a shot of Sriracha hot chili sauce.
- Steak Americana$9.29
8" - Tender sirloin, melted white American Cheese, grilled onions, tomatoes, shredded lettuce and mayo.
- Cheddar Steak$10.29
8" - Tender sirloin, grilled onions and yellow cheese sauce.
- Johnny Boy$11.99
8" - Cheesesteak with grilled onions, mushrooms and bell peppers on top of our famous meatball sandwich. Inspired by John Brotherton.
Large Cheesesteaks
- Large Chicago Cheesesteak$15.99
12" - Grilled tender sirloin with grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms & melted white American cheese.
- Large Chicken Cheesesteak$15.99
12" - Grilled Chicken with grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms & melted white American cheese.
- Large John Gotti$17.99
12" - Grilled chicken with 2 cheese sticks, grilled onions, bell peppers & mushrooms. Coated in marinara & topped with melted white American cheese.
- Large Bonnie & Clyde$19.99
12" - Grilled tender sirloin & a full link of Italian sausage with grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms & melted white American cheese.
- Large Gambino$19.99
12" - A link of our Italian sausage, topped with grilled tender sirloin with grilled onions, bell peppers & mushrooms & marinara sauce.
- Large Cartel$17.99
12" - An Amoroso roll filled with steak, grilled onions, mushrooms & bell peppers. With white American cheese, jalapeños & giardiniera topped with a shot of Sriracha hot chili sauce.
- Large Steak Americana$15.99
12" - Tender sirloin, melted white American Cheese, grilled onions, tomatoes, shredded lettuce and mayo.
- Large Cheddar Steak$17.99
12" - Tender sirloin, grilled onions and yellow cheese sauce.
- Large Johnny Boy$19.99
12" - Cheesesteak with grilled onions, mushrooms and bell peppers on top of our famous meatball sandwich.
Sandwiches
- Italian Beef$9.99
Chicago’s #1 sandwich! Seasoned roast beef served on a Amoroso roll all right out of Chicago. Topped with sweet bell peppers.
- Beef & Sausage Combo$12.99
Our classic Italian beef sandwich with the addition of a grilled Italian sausage served on a Amoroso roll.
- Italian Sausage$8.99
Our grilled Italian sausage from Chicago topped with grilled peppers & onions served on an Amoroso roll.
- Mama's Meatballs$9.99
Four perfectly seasoned meatballs in marinara sauce served on a lightly toasted 8” Amoroso roll. Topped with mozzarella & parmesan cheese and a light sprinkle of oregano.
- Godfather$11.29
Our biggest 8" sandwich! An Italian sausage link served under four perfectly seasoned meatballs in marinara sauce on a lightly toasted Turano roll. Topped with mozzarella & parmesan cheese with a light sprinkle of oregano.
- Maxwell Street Polish$8.99
Polish sausage from Chicago served on a poppyseed bun with mustard, grilled onions & sport peppers. Option to make it Chicago with all the toppings on the Chicago style hot dog: Onions, tomatoes, green relish, pickle spear, mustard, sport peppers and celery salt.
- Soprano$9.49
Two fried chicken fillets smothered in mozzarella, marinara & sprinkled with parmesan & oregano. Served on a lightly toasted 8” Amoroso roll.
- Trash Bin$11.99
Hungry? Bring your appitite for this one. Fries smothered in chili & cheese, then topped with a Cheese Steak, onions, tomatoes & giardiniera.
- Adult Chicken Tenders/Fries$11.99
Four chicken strips served with fries. With your choice of dipping sauce: ranch, honey mustard or BBQ.
- The Boss$10.99
An Amoroso roll toasted in garlic butter served open faced topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, marinara sauce, grilled onions, mushrooms, bell peppers & mozzarella cheese
- The Don$9.29
Italian sausage with grilled onions, bell peppers, marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. With a sprinkle of oregano.
- The Dumpster$12.99
Hungry? Bring your appetite for this one.Fries smothered in chili & cheese, then topped with Italian Beef, onions, tomatoes & giardiniera.
- Italian Stallion$9.99
Cheesesteak, mozzarella and cheddar cheese with marinara sauce and pepperoni on an Amoroso roll with a sprinkle of oregano.
- BBQ Fried Tender Sandwich$8.99
BBQ Sauce, breaded tenders, White American cheese on Texas Toast.
- Cheese Steak Grilled Cheese$8.99
Tender sirloin, grilled bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and White American cheese on grilled Texas toast.
- Veggie Grilled Cheese$7.99
Grilled bell peppers, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, pesto sauce on grilled Texas toast.
- Gyro$9.99
Lamb & Beef mix with onions, tomatoes, Tzatziki sauce and Feta Cheese on pita.
- Hot Pastrami$12.99
Pastrami topped with melted Swiss and spicy mustard on grilled rye.
Hot Dogs
- Chicago Dog w/fries$7.99
All beef Vienna dog placed on a steamed Vienna poppyseed bun. Topped with mustard, relish, raw onions, tomatoes, pickle spear, sport peppers & celery salt. Served with fries.
- Kraut Dog w/fries$7.99
All beef Vienna dog topped with grilled onions, spicy mustard & sauerkraut on a regular hot dog bun. Served with fries.
- Naked Dog w/fries$7.29
All beef Vienna dog regular hot dog bun & your choice of toppings (No ketchup!). Served with fries.
- Chili Cheese Dog w/fries$7.99
All beef Vienna dog smothered under chili & cheese on a regular hot dog bun. Served with fries.
- Build A Dog "NO FRIES"$5.99
All beef Vienna dog placed on a steamed poppyseed bun. Topped with mustard, relish, raw onions, tomatoes, pickle spear, sport peppers & celery salt.
Healthy Choices
- Garden Salad$7.99
Large Garden salad. Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and croutons.
- Garden Salad with Grilled Chicken$10.99
Large garden salad with grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and croutons
- Garden Salad with Fried Chicken$10.99
Large garden salad with fried chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and croutons
- Chicken Sandwich$9.79
Grilled chicken breast with mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickles served on a burger bun.
- Marylin Monroe$8.99
Grilled chicken on a lightly toasted Amoroso roll. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, white American cheese, raw onions & Italian dressing.
- Vegetarian Mixed Grill$7.99
Grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, topped with melted white American cheese, lettuce & tomatoes on an Amoroso roll.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.99
Fried chicken tenders wrapped in a flour tortilla with buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes mozzarella cheese and ranch dressing.
- Cheese Steak Wrap$8.99
Tender beef sirloin wrapped in a flour tortilla with grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and American cheese.
- CBLT Wrap$9.79
Grilled chicken in a flour tortilla with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch dressing and shredded cheddar cheese.
- Veggie Wrap$7.99
Grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch dressing and American cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Bowl of Italian Beef, Sausage & Meatballs$11.99
A small portion of Beef, Italian Sausage and Meatballs served in a bowl with grilled bell peppers and onions. Aujus on the side included.
- Gyro Salad$10.99
Chopped green leaf topped with gyro meat, onions, tomatoes, feta and tzatziki sauce .
- Side Salad$4.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and croutons.
Burgers
1/4 Pound Burgers
- 1/4 Pound Hamburger$6.99
1/4 Pound beef patty with lettuce, pickles, onions, tomatoes, mayo, mustard & ketchup.
- 1/4 Pound Cheeseburger$7.49
1/4 Pound beef patty with lettuce, pickles, onions, tomatoes, mayo, mustard & ketchup topped with cheddar cheese.
- 1//4 Pound Mushroom Burger$7.49
1/4 pound patty topped with white American cheese, grilled mushrooms & sautéed onions.
- 1//4 Pound Pizza Burger$7.49
1/4 pound beef patty topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese & pepperoni.
- 1//4 Pound Bugesy Siegel Burger$7.49
1/4 pound beef patty topped with two onion rings & barbeque sauce and cheddar cheese.
- 1//4 Pound Mafia Burger$7.49
1/4 pound beef patty with grilled jalapenos, white American cheese & spicy mayo.
- 1//4 Pound Bacon Onion Cheeseburger$8.99
Caramelized Onions, Bacon, House Sauce, White American, lettuce and tomato served
- 1//4 Pound Patty Melt$7.49
1/4 pound burger patty topped with grilled onions, house sauce, white and cheddar cheese on rye bread.
1/2 Pound Burgers
- 1/2 Pound Hamburger$9.79
Two 1/4 pound beef patties with lettuce, pickles, onions, tomatoes, mayo, mustard & ketchup.
- 1/2 Pound Cheeseburger$10.49
wo 1/4 pound beef patties with lettuce, pickles, onions, tomatoes, mayo, mustard & ketchup topped with cheddar cheese.
- 1/2 Pound Mushroom Burger$10.49
Two 1/4 pound patties topped with white American cheese, grilled mushrooms & sautéed onions.
- 1/2 Pound Pizza Burger$10.49
Two 1/4 pound beef patties topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese & pepperoni.
- 1/2 Pound Bugsy Siegel Burger$10.49
Two 1/4 pound beef patties topped with two onion rings & barbeque sauce and cheddar cheese.
- 1/2 Pound Mafia Burger$10.49
Two 1/4 pound beef patties with grilled jalapenos, white American cheese & spicy mayo.
- 1/2 Pound Cheesesteak Burger$13.99
Two 1/4 pound burger patties and bun with cheesesteak, grilled onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and white American cheese.
- 1/2 Pound Bacon Onion Cheeseburger$11.49
Caramelized Onions, Bacon, House Sauce, White American, lettuce and tomato served on a grilled burger bun.
- 1/2 Pound Patty Melt$10.49
Two 1/4 pound burger patties topped with grilled onions, house sauce, white and cheddar cheese on rye bread.
Sides
- Fries$2.99
Side of fries.
- Tom Tom Tomales$2.99
- Chili-Cheese Fries$4.99
Fries topped with chili and cheese
- Parm Garlic Fries$4.99
Fries with parmesan cheese and garlic butter.
- Onion Rings$4.99
Beer battered onion rings. A customer favorite.
- Pizza Puff$4.49
A Chicago favorite deep fried pastry stuffed with marinara sauce, Italian sausage and mozzarella cheese.
- Mozzarella Sticks with Marinara$5.99
Five deep fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.
- Pizza Fries$4.99
Fries topped with marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese and pepperoni.
- Side of 4 Meatballs$4.99
Side of 4 meatballs topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.
- Side Giardanera 2oz$0.99
- Side Au Jus 2oz$0.50
- Side Tzatziki Sauce 2oz$0.50
- Side Jalapeno's 2oz$0.75
- Side Cheese Sauce 2oz$0.99
- Side of Chili 2oz$0.99
- Side Marinara Sauce 2oz$0.75
- Side Italian Dressing$0.50
- Side Ranch Dressing 2oz$0.50
- Side Honey Mustard 2oz$0.50
- Side BBQ Sauce 2oz$0.50
- Side of 2 Mozzarella Sticks$1.99
- 1 Maxwell Sausage Link$2.99
- 1 Italian Sausage Link$2.99
- Side Ketchup
- Side Mayo 2oz
- Side Mustard 2oz
- Side Spicy Mayo 2oz$0.50
- Side Sport Peppers$0.75
- Soakie$1.99
Turano soaked in Aujus
- 6 Amoroso Rolls (Limit 2)$5.99
- 10 Poppyseed Hotdog Buns (Limit 2)$8.99
Value Packs
Chicago Dog Packs
- Chicago Dog 6 Pack$29.99
All the ingredients to prepare 6 Chicago Dogs. Poppyseed buns, Onions, Tomatoes, Relish, Sport peppers, Pickle Spears, Mustard and Celery Salt and Vienna Beef dogs. Sold Cold! You prepare at home!
- Chicago Dog 10 Pack$49.99
All the ingredients to prepare 10 Chicago Dogs. Poppyseed buns, Onions, Tomatoes, Relish, Sport peppers, Pickle Spears, Mustard and Celery Salt and Vienna Beef dogs. Sold Cold! You prepare at home!