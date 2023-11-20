Wishbone Food Shop 2 N 6th St
Main Menu
Breakfast
- B Sam$8.00
fried egg, cheddar cheese, tomato jam, garlic aioli, brioche bun
- Burrito$10.00
jack cheese, pintos, crema, Red Dawn, flour tortilla
- Egg Kimchi Sandwich$10.00
baked eggs, kimchi, mayo, cilantro, avocado, kaiser roll
- Chorizo Hash$12.00
House chorizo, potatoes, crema, scallions, over easy eggs
- Smoked Salmon Bagel$13.00
Salmon, whipped ricotta, cucumber, red onion, sprouts, chile crisp
- BLT+$13.00
bacon, roasted tomatoes, arugula/spinach, burrata cheese, garlic aioli, sourdough
- Chile Oil Fried Eggs with Greens & Yogurt$12.00
- Virginny$10.00
cream cheese, orange marmalade, country ham, everything bagels
- Breakfast Burrito$10.00
monterey/jack cheese, pintos, red dawn, crema, fried eggs, tortilla
- Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
- 6th Street Breakfast$13.00
- Bagel$5.00
Sides
Sandwich
- Tempeh Bahn Mi$14.00
marinated tempeh, mirin cilantro tofu spread, pickled carrots & Chiles, cucumbers, kimchi aioli, radish, basil, baguette
- Roast Beef$13.00
poblanos & onions, Harissa Mayo, white cheddar, sourdough
- Turkey$12.00
spinach, sundried tomato aioli, provolone, red onion, sourdough
- Tuna$12.00
white cheddar, roasted red peppers, red onion, pickled celery, dill caper mayo, multigrain
- Pastrami$13.00Out of stock
hot mustard, cole slaw, swiss, rusiian, rye
- Chicken$12.00
bacon, white cheddar, cilantro avocado spread, red onion, roasted tomatoes, greens, baguette
- Tomato Fig$11.00
roasted tomato, marinated figs, taleggio cheese, pesto mayo, sourdough
- Bulgogi Tofu Burger$13.00
tamari, gochuguru & ginger marinated tofu, Duke's, quick pickle slices, brioche
- Italian Beef$13.00
Salads
- Roast Chix Salad$14.00
pears, greens, green beans, tomatoes, onion, avocado, balsamic dijon vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine, Parmesan, croutons
- Chopped Salad$12.00
chickpeas, cucumber, olives, scallions, green pepper, avocado, capers, romaine, pita
- Farro Pasta Salad$13.00
farro, orzo, almonds, spinach, goat cheese, mint, lemon vinaigrette