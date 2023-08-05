With Room Coffee University Ave
DRINKS
Coffee Lattes
Honey Lavender Latte
Honey, lavender, cream and coffee.
Sweet Rose Latte
Rose, vanilla, white mocha, cream and coffee.
Salted Coconut Mocha Latte
Mocha, coconut, salt, cream and coffee.
Brown Sugar Banana Pancake Latte
Maple, banana, fresh brown sugar, cream and coffee.
Camp Cherry Latte
Almond, cherry, white mocha, cream and coffee.
Tropical Mixed Mocha Latte
Fresh oranges, white mocha, mocha, cream and coffee.
Salted Maple Butterscotch Latte
Maple, butterscotch, salt, cream and coffee.
Coffee Latte
Creamy coffee beverage.
White Mocha Latte
White mocha, cream and coffee.
Mocha Latte
Mocha, cream and coffee.
Vanilla Latte
Vanilla, cream, and coffee.
Caramel Latte
Caramel, cream, and coffee.
Hazelnut Latte
Hazelnut, cream, and coffee.
Caramel Macchiato Latte
Vanilla and coffee. Layered with cream and caramel drizzle.
Cinnamon White Mocha Latte
White mocha, cinnamon powder, cream, and coffee.
Butterbeer Latte
Butterscotch, caramel , cream, and coffee.
Lavender Vanilla Latte
Lavender, vanilla, cream and coffee.
Nutella Latte
Nutella, cream, and coffee.
Scotcheroo Latte
Mocha, butterscotch, fresh peanut butter, cream and coffee.
Mint Mojito Latte
Muddled fresh mint, raw sugar, cream, and coffee. Topped off with raw sugar
Orange Creamsicle Latte
Muddled fresh oranges, white mocha, cream, and coffee.
Keto Latte
Sugar free vanilla, sugar free caramel, cinnamon powder, heavy cream, and coffee.
Coconut Keto Latte
Sugar free coconut, sugar free hazelnut, sugar free caramel, cinnamon, heavy cream and coffee.
Cold Foam Layered Coffees
Cherry Bomb Cold Foam
Fresh Cherries, mocha and coffee. Topped off with sweet cream cold foam.
Sweet Almond Ice Cream Cold Foam
Almond, white mocha, fresh brown sugar and coffee. Topped off with sweet cream cold foam.
Lavender Lover Cold Foam
Lavender, vanilla and coffee. Topped off with white mocha cold foam.
Caramelized Sailor Cold Foam
Caramel, rum (syrup) and coffee. Topped off with caramel drizzle and caramel cold foam.
Slayy Macchiato Cold Foam
Caramel, hazelnut and coffee. Topped off with sweet cream cold foam and caramel drizzle.
Honey Cream Cold Foam
White mocha, honey and coffee. Topped off with salted sweet cream cold foam.
Brown Sugar Cream Cold Foam
White mocha, brown sugar and coffee. Topped off with brown sugar cold foam.
Toasted Winter Cream Cold Foam
White mocha, toasted marshmallow and coffee. Topped off with sweet cream cold foam and toasted marshmallow.
Black Coffee Options
Redbull Infusions
Create your own Infusion
Add the extras to make the perfect infusion!
Blueberry Pomegranate Infusion
Fresh blueberries, vanilla, pomegranate, lemonade and red bull.
Rose Colored Glasses Infusion
Fresh strawberries, peach, rose, lemonade and redbull.
Minty Watermelon Infusion
Fresh mint, watermelon, lemonade and redbull.
Orange Breeze Infusion
Fresh oranges, raspberry, hibiscus, lemonade and redbull.
Mango Daiquiri Infusion
Fresh limes, mango, rum, cream and redbull.
Coconut Cool Down Infusion
Fresh lemons, passion fruit, coconut, cream and coffee.
Summer Cherry Pie Infusion
Fresh cherries, white mocha, cream and redbull.
Dragons Breath Infusion
Fresh dragon fruit, pineapple, pomegranate, cream and redbull.
Starfruit Sunburn Infusion
Fresh starfruit, mango, pineapple, lemonade and redbull.
Tourist Trap Infusion
Fresh pineapple, fresh kiwi, peach, lemonade and redbull.
Creamy Kiwi Pavlova Infusion
Fresh kiwi, fresh strawberries, white mocha, coconut, cream and redbull.
Blue Raspberry Infusion
Blue Raspberry, heavy cream, and redbull.
Strawberry Coconut Infusion
Strawberry, coconut, vanilla, heavy cream and redbull.
Peaches & Cream Infusion
Peach, vanilla, heavy cream and redbull.
Piña Colada Infusion
Coconut, pineapple, rum, heavy cream and redbull.
Watermelon Infusion
Watermelon, heavy cream and redbull.
Mermaid Infusion
Fresh mint, blue raspberry, lemonade, and redbull.
Oranges & Cream Infusion
Fresh oranges, white mocha, heavy cream and redbull.
Summer Passion Infusion
Fresh strawberries, passion fruit, hibiscus, lemonade and redbull.
Strawberry Lemonade Infusion
Fresh strawberries, simple sweetener, lemonade and redbull.
Milk Teas // Teas
Matcha Punch Tea Latte (ICED ONLY)
Fresh oranges, pineapple, cream and matcha.
Rose Garden Matcha Tea Latte
Honey, rose, cream and matcha.
Boozy Chai Tea Latte
Rum (syrup), vanilla, cream and chai.
Raspberry Sunshine Chai Tea Latte
White mocha, raspberry, cream and chai.
Sweet Citrus London Fog Tea Latte (ICED ONLY)
Fresh lemons, honey, cream and earl grey tea.
Lavender Kiss London Fog Tea Latte
Lavender, vanilla, cream and earl grey tea.
Matcha Tea Latte
Vanilla, cream and matcha tea powder.
Chai Tea Latte
Vanilla, cream and chai tea.
London Fog Tea Latte
Vanilla, cream and earl grey tea.
Taro Latte
Vanilla, cream and taro.
Honeydew Latte
Peach, cream and honeydew.
House Milk Tea
Brown sugar syrup, cream and black tea.
Thai Tea Latte
White mocha, cream and thai tea.
Tea Only
Your choice of tea.
Lemonades // Refreshers
Lemonade
Lemonade.
Mexican Lollipop Lemonade
Fresh watermelon, fresh strawberries, peach, chamoy, tajin and lemonade.
Peach Raspberry Lemonade
Peach, raspberry and lemonade.
Rose Vanilla Lemonade
Rose, vanilla and lemonade.
Kiwi Coconut Lemonade
Kiwi, coconut and lemonade.
Blackberry Lavender Lemonade
Fresh blueberries, blackberry, lavender and lemonade.
Strawberry Mango Lemonade
Fresh strawberries, mango and lemonade.
Strawberry Lemonade
Fresh strawberries, simple sweetener and lemonade.
Purple Peach Tea Lemonade
Peach, butterfly tea and lemonade.
Peachy Mango Tea Refresher
Peach, mango and green tea.
Strawberry Peach Tea Refresher
Fresh strawberries, peach and black tea.
Raspberry Mint Tea Refresher
Fresh mint, raspberry and green tea.
Pineapple Passion Tea Refresher
Pineapple, passion fruit and black tea.
Peach Green Tea Refresher
Peach and green tea.
Mango Black Tea Refresher
Mango and black tea.
Smoothies // Smoothie Bowls
Smoothie Bowl Create Your Own Toppings
Blueberries, strawberries, bananas, agave and oat milk blended. Choose your own toppings.
Smoothie Bowl Banana Berry
Bananas, strawberries, blueberries, agave and oat milk blended. Topped off with granola oats, strawberries, blueberries, bananas, and agave.
Smoothie Bowl The Curious George
Blueberries, strawberries, bananas, agave and oat milk blended. Topped off with bananas, almonds slivered, coconut shavings, chocolate chips, almond butter and oats.
Create Your Own Protein Smoothie
Oat milk, plant protein and flavor of your choice!
Cold Brew Protein Smoothie
Mocha, bananas, fresh peanut butter, plant-base protein, oat milk and cold brew coffee.
Avocado Dreams smoothie
Avocado, banana, vanilla, almond butter and oat milk.
Spinach Vibes Smoothie
Spinach, banana, apple, peanut butter, oat milk and agave.
Peach Vibes Smoothie
Peach, strawberries, mangoes and orange juice, oat milk and agave.
Mango Vibes Smoothie
Mango, pineapple, passion fruit and oat milk.
Pineapple Dreams Smoothie
Pineapple, banana, strawberries, oat milk and agave.
Strawberries Wild Smoothie
Strawberries, bananas, oat milk, apple juice and agave.
Creamers // Others
FOOD
Baked Goods
Croissant Chocolate
House-baked pastry.
Banana Nut Bread
House-made pastry.
Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin
House-made pastry.
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin
House-made pastry.
Fruity Pebble Bar
House-made pastry.
Pumpkin Bread
House-made pumpkin cream cheese muffin.
Blueberry Muffin
House-made pastry.
Bagels & Toasts
Bagel
Choice a bagel and toppings.
Build Your Own Toast
Build your own toast.
Honey Bacon Spice Toast
Bacon, cream cheese, raspberry jelly, honey and sriracha.
Avocado & Egg Toast
Avocado, egg, sriracha, salt and pepper.
Avocado & Bacon Toast
Avocado, bacon, sriracha, salt and pepper.
Avocado & Tomatoes Toast
Avocado, tomatoes, sriracha, salt and pepper.
Nutella & Banana Honey Toast
Nutella, bananas and honey.
Nutella & Strawberry Honey Toast
Nutella, fresh strawberries and honey.
Peanut Butter & Bananas Honey Toast
Peanut butter, fresh bananas and honey.
Almond Butter & Honey Banana Toast
Almond butter, fresh bananas and honey.
Blueberry Smash Bagel
Blueberry bagel, strawberry cream cheese, nutella and fresh bananas.
Pb & Jelly Bagel
Peanut butter and jelly. Your choice of bagel.
Avocado & Honey Spice Bagel
Avocado, honey, sriracha and salt & pepper.
Sriracha Honey Cream Bagel
Cream cheese, sriracha and honey
Overnight Oats, Chia Seed pudding & Yogurts
Create Your Own Overnight Oats
Chocolate or Vanilla overnight oats. Create your own toppings.
Create Your Own Chia Seed Pudding
Build Your Own Yogurt
Vanilla yogurt add your own toppings
Banana Berry Overnight Oats
Bananas, strawberries, and blueberries mixed with our overnight oats.
Berry Chocolate Chip Chia Seed Pudding
Strawberries, blueberries, chocolate chips and honey drizzle.
Mixed Berry Honey Yogurt
Strawberries, blueberries, bananas, vanilla yogurt and granola oats. Topped off with honey drizzle.
Strawberry Honey Yogurt
Vanilla yogurt, strawberries, honey and granola oats.
Blueberry Honey Yogurt
Vanilla yogurt, blueberries, honey and granola oats.
Banana Honey Yogurt
Vanilla yogurt, bananas, honey and granola oats.
Breakfast Sandwiches
Turkey Avocado Bagel Breakfast Sandwich
Turkey, bacon, avocado, cream cheese, muenster cheese and an egg patty on a bagel.
BBQ Bacon Bagel Sandwich
Bacon, muenster cheese, bbq sauce, sriracha, lettuce and tomatoes. Your choice of a bagel.
Bacon Bagel Sandwich
Bacon, egg, Muenster cheese, cream cheese and bagel of your choice.
Sausage Bagel Sandwich
Sausage, egg, cheddar cheese, cream cheese and bagel of your choice.
Ham Bagel Sandwich
Ham, egg, cheddar cheese, and cream cheese and a bagel of your choice.
Turkey Avocado Breakfast Sandwich
Toasted English muffin, turkey, bacon, egg, avocado and muenster cheese.
Bacon Breakfast Sandwich
Toasted English muffin, bacon, egg, and Muenster cheese.
Sausage Breakfast Sandwich
Toasted English muffin, sausage, cheddar cheese and egg.
Ham Breakfast Sandwich
Toasted English muffin, ham, egg, and cheddar cheese.
Lunch Sandwiches
Turkey Lunch Sandwich
Multi-grain oat bread, lettuce, muenster cheese, tomatoes and turkey with a side of mayo and mustard.
Ham Lunch Sandwich
Multi-grain oat bread, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and ham. Side of mustard and Mayo
BLT Lunch Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce, tomato’s, and muenster cheese on a multigrain wheat bread. Comes with a side of mayo and mustard
Chef Special Lunch Sandwich
Turkey, hard boil egg, bacon, avocado, sriracha, honey, salt, pepper, lettuce, tomato and Muenster cheese on a multi grain bread. Side of Mayo & mustard
Turkey Avocado Lunch Sandwich
Turkey, bacon, avocado, egg patty, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, salt, pepper and multi-grain oat bread. Side of mayo and mustard.
Scramble Bowls
All American Bowl
scramble eggs, sausage, bacon, ham, shredded cheese, salt and pepper. Topped off with salsa and avocado
Bacon Bowl
scramble egg, bacon, shredded cheese, salt and pepper. Topped off with salsa and avocado.
Ham Bowl
scramble egg, ham, shredded cheese, salt and pepper. Topped off with salsa and avocado
Sausage Bowl
scramble egg, sausage, shredded cheese, salt, and pepper. Topped off with salsa and avocado
Egg & Cheese Bowl
Scrambled eggs, salt, pepper and shredded cheese. Topped off with avocado and salsa.