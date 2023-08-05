Popular Items

White Mocha Latte

$5.02

White mocha, cream and coffee.

Butterbeer Latte

$5.02

Butterscotch, caramel , cream, and coffee.

Cinnamon White Mocha Latte

$5.02

White mocha, cinnamon powder, cream, and coffee.

DRINKS

Coffee Lattes

Honey Lavender Latte

$5.02

Honey, lavender, cream and coffee.

Sweet Rose Latte

$5.02

Rose, vanilla, white mocha, cream and coffee.

Salted Coconut Mocha Latte

$5.02

Mocha, coconut, salt, cream and coffee.

Brown Sugar Banana Pancake Latte

$5.02

Maple, banana, fresh brown sugar, cream and coffee.

Camp Cherry Latte

$5.02

Almond, cherry, white mocha, cream and coffee.

Tropical Mixed Mocha Latte

$5.67

Fresh oranges, white mocha, mocha, cream and coffee.

Salted Maple Butterscotch Latte

$5.02

Maple, butterscotch, salt, cream and coffee.

Coffee Latte

$5.02

Creamy coffee beverage.

White Mocha Latte

$5.02

White mocha, cream and coffee.

Mocha Latte

$5.02

Mocha, cream and coffee.

Vanilla Latte

$5.02

Vanilla, cream, and coffee.

Caramel Latte

$5.02

Caramel, cream, and coffee.

Hazelnut Latte

$5.02Out of stock

Hazelnut, cream, and coffee.

Caramel Macchiato Latte

$5.02

Vanilla and coffee. Layered with cream and caramel drizzle.

Cinnamon White Mocha Latte

$5.02

White mocha, cinnamon powder, cream, and coffee.

Butterbeer Latte

$5.02

Butterscotch, caramel , cream, and coffee.

Lavender Vanilla Latte

$5.02

Lavender, vanilla, cream and coffee.

Nutella Latte

$5.02

Nutella, cream, and coffee.

Scotcheroo Latte

$5.67

Mocha, butterscotch, fresh peanut butter, cream and coffee.

Mint Mojito Latte

$5.02

Muddled fresh mint, raw sugar, cream, and coffee. Topped off with raw sugar

Orange Creamsicle Latte

$5.67

Muddled fresh oranges, white mocha, cream, and coffee.

Keto Latte

$5.02

Sugar free vanilla, sugar free caramel, cinnamon powder, heavy cream, and coffee.

Coconut Keto Latte

$5.02

Sugar free coconut, sugar free hazelnut, sugar free caramel, cinnamon, heavy cream and coffee.

Cold Foam Layered Coffees

Cherry Bomb Cold Foam

$5.36

Fresh Cherries, mocha and coffee. Topped off with sweet cream cold foam.

Sweet Almond Ice Cream Cold Foam

$5.36

Almond, white mocha, fresh brown sugar and coffee. Topped off with sweet cream cold foam.

Lavender Lover Cold Foam

$5.36

Lavender, vanilla and coffee. Topped off with white mocha cold foam.

Caramelized Sailor Cold Foam

$5.36

Caramel, rum (syrup) and coffee. Topped off with caramel drizzle and caramel cold foam.

Slayy Macchiato Cold Foam

$5.36Out of stock

Caramel, hazelnut and coffee. Topped off with sweet cream cold foam and caramel drizzle.

Honey Cream Cold Foam

$5.36

White mocha, honey and coffee. Topped off with salted sweet cream cold foam.

Brown Sugar Cream Cold Foam

$5.36

White mocha, brown sugar and coffee. Topped off with brown sugar cold foam.

Toasted Winter Cream Cold Foam

$5.36

White mocha, toasted marshmallow and coffee. Topped off with sweet cream cold foam and toasted marshmallow.

Black Coffee Options

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.98

Brewed in cold temperatures for over 40 hours.

Hot French Press Coffee

$3.98

Hot French pressed coffee. No cream or sweetener.

Americano Coffee

$3.98

Espresso style shots and water.

Redbull Infusions

Create your own Infusion

$5.88

Add the extras to make the perfect infusion!

Blueberry Pomegranate Infusion

$6.53Out of stock

Fresh blueberries, vanilla, pomegranate, lemonade and red bull.

Rose Colored Glasses Infusion

$6.53

Fresh strawberries, peach, rose, lemonade and redbull.

Minty Watermelon Infusion

$5.88

Fresh mint, watermelon, lemonade and redbull.

Orange Breeze Infusion

$6.53

Fresh oranges, raspberry, hibiscus, lemonade and redbull.

Mango Daiquiri Infusion

$6.53

Fresh limes, mango, rum, cream and redbull.

Coconut Cool Down Infusion

$5.88

Fresh lemons, passion fruit, coconut, cream and coffee.

Summer Cherry Pie Infusion

$6.53

Fresh cherries, white mocha, cream and redbull.

Dragons Breath Infusion

$6.53Out of stock

Fresh dragon fruit, pineapple, pomegranate, cream and redbull.

Starfruit Sunburn Infusion

$6.53Out of stock

Fresh starfruit, mango, pineapple, lemonade and redbull.

Tourist Trap Infusion

$6.53

Fresh pineapple, fresh kiwi, peach, lemonade and redbull.

Creamy Kiwi Pavlova Infusion

$6.53

Fresh kiwi, fresh strawberries, white mocha, coconut, cream and redbull.

Blue Raspberry Infusion

$5.88

Blue Raspberry, heavy cream, and redbull.

Strawberry Coconut Infusion

$5.58

Strawberry, coconut, vanilla, heavy cream and redbull.

Peaches & Cream Infusion

$5.88

Peach, vanilla, heavy cream and redbull.

Piña Colada Infusion

$5.88

Coconut, pineapple, rum, heavy cream and redbull.

Watermelon Infusion

$5.88Out of stock

Watermelon, heavy cream and redbull.

Mermaid Infusion

$5.88

Fresh mint, blue raspberry, lemonade, and redbull.

Oranges & Cream Infusion

$6.53

Fresh oranges, white mocha, heavy cream and redbull.

Summer Passion Infusion

$6.53

Fresh strawberries, passion fruit, hibiscus, lemonade and redbull.

Strawberry Lemonade Infusion

$6.53

Fresh strawberries, simple sweetener, lemonade and redbull.

Milk Teas // Teas

Matcha Punch Tea Latte (ICED ONLY)

$5.67

Fresh oranges, pineapple, cream and matcha.

Rose Garden Matcha Tea Latte

$5.02

Honey, rose, cream and matcha.

Boozy Chai Tea Latte

$5.02

Rum (syrup), vanilla, cream and chai.

Raspberry Sunshine Chai Tea Latte

$5.02

White mocha, raspberry, cream and chai.

Sweet Citrus London Fog Tea Latte (ICED ONLY)

$5.02

Fresh lemons, honey, cream and earl grey tea.

Lavender Kiss London Fog Tea Latte

$5.02

Lavender, vanilla, cream and earl grey tea.

Matcha Tea Latte

$5.02

Vanilla, cream and matcha tea powder.

Chai Tea Latte

$5.02

Vanilla, cream and chai tea.

London Fog Tea Latte

$5.02

Vanilla, cream and earl grey tea.

Taro Latte

$5.02

Vanilla, cream and taro.

Honeydew Latte

$5.02

Peach, cream and honeydew.

House Milk Tea

$5.02

Brown sugar syrup, cream and black tea.

Thai Tea Latte

$5.02

White mocha, cream and thai tea.

Tea Only

$4.50

Your choice of tea.

Lemonades // Refreshers

Lemonade

$4.50

Lemonade.

Mexican Lollipop Lemonade

$5.52

Fresh watermelon, fresh strawberries, peach, chamoy, tajin and lemonade.

Peach Raspberry Lemonade

$4.50

Peach, raspberry and lemonade.

Rose Vanilla Lemonade

$4.50

Rose, vanilla and lemonade.

Kiwi Coconut Lemonade

$4.50

Kiwi, coconut and lemonade.

Blackberry Lavender Lemonade

$5.15

Fresh blueberries, blackberry, lavender and lemonade.

Strawberry Mango Lemonade

$5.15

Fresh strawberries, mango and lemonade.

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.15

Fresh strawberries, simple sweetener and lemonade.

Purple Peach Tea Lemonade

$5.02

Peach, butterfly tea and lemonade.

Peachy Mango Tea Refresher

$4.50

Peach, mango and green tea.

Strawberry Peach Tea Refresher

$5.15

Fresh strawberries, peach and black tea.

Raspberry Mint Tea Refresher

$4.50

Fresh mint, raspberry and green tea.

Pineapple Passion Tea Refresher

$4.50

Pineapple, passion fruit and black tea.

Peach Green Tea Refresher

$4.50

Peach and green tea.

Mango Black Tea Refresher

$4.50

Mango and black tea.

Smoothies // Smoothie Bowls

Smoothie Bowl Create Your Own Toppings

$6.24

Blueberries, strawberries, bananas, agave and oat milk blended. Choose your own toppings.

Smoothie Bowl Banana Berry

$8.84

Bananas, strawberries, blueberries, agave and oat milk blended. Topped off with granola oats, strawberries, blueberries, bananas, and agave.

Smoothie Bowl The Curious George

$9.62

Blueberries, strawberries, bananas, agave and oat milk blended. Topped off with bananas, almonds slivered, coconut shavings, chocolate chips, almond butter and oats.

Create Your Own Protein Smoothie

$5.02

Oat milk, plant protein and flavor of your choice!

Cold Brew Protein Smoothie

$5.02

Mocha, bananas, fresh peanut butter, plant-base protein, oat milk and cold brew coffee.

Avocado Dreams smoothie

$5.02

Avocado, banana, vanilla, almond butter and oat milk.

Spinach Vibes Smoothie

$5.02

Spinach, banana, apple, peanut butter, oat milk and agave.

Peach Vibes Smoothie

$5.02

Peach, strawberries, mangoes and orange juice, oat milk and agave.

Mango Vibes Smoothie

$5.02

Mango, pineapple, passion fruit and oat milk.

Pineapple Dreams Smoothie

$5.02

Pineapple, banana, strawberries, oat milk and agave.

Strawberries Wild Smoothie

$5.02

Strawberries, bananas, oat milk, apple juice and agave.

Creamers // Others

Strawberry Milk

$4.57

Strawberry, white mocha, vanilla and cream.

Chocolate Milk

$4.57

Mocha, caramel, vanilla and cream.

Creamer

$4.57

Milky beverage. Add your own flavors!

Apple Cider

$4.57

Apple cider.

FOOD

Baked Goods

Croissant Chocolate

$3.90

House-baked pastry.

Banana Nut Bread

$3.77Out of stock

House-made pastry.

Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.77Out of stock

House-made pastry.

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin

$4.26Out of stock

House-made pastry.

Fruity Pebble Bar

$2.86

House-made pastry.

Pumpkin Bread

$3.77Out of stock

House-made pumpkin cream cheese muffin.

Blueberry Muffin

$3.77Out of stock

House-made pastry.

Bagels & Toasts

Bagel

$3.28

Choice a bagel and toppings.

Build Your Own Toast

$2.78+

Build your own toast.

Honey Bacon Spice Toast

$5.72

Bacon, cream cheese, raspberry jelly, honey and sriracha.

Avocado & Egg Toast

$5.68

Avocado, egg, sriracha, salt and pepper.

Avocado & Bacon Toast

$5.72

Avocado, bacon, sriracha, salt and pepper.

Avocado & Tomatoes Toast

$5.46

Avocado, tomatoes, sriracha, salt and pepper.

Nutella & Banana Honey Toast

$5.46

Nutella, bananas and honey.

Nutella & Strawberry Honey Toast

$5.46

Nutella, fresh strawberries and honey.

Peanut Butter & Bananas Honey Toast

$5.46

Peanut butter, fresh bananas and honey.

Almond Butter & Honey Banana Toast

$5.72

Almond butter, fresh bananas and honey.

Blueberry Smash Bagel

$5.46

Blueberry bagel, strawberry cream cheese, nutella and fresh bananas.

Pb & Jelly Bagel

$4.52

Peanut butter and jelly. Your choice of bagel.

Avocado & Honey Spice Bagel

$4.69

Avocado, honey, sriracha and salt & pepper.

Sriracha Honey Cream Bagel

$4.69

Cream cheese, sriracha and honey

Overnight Oats, Chia Seed pudding & Yogurts

Create Your Own Overnight Oats

$2.94

Chocolate or Vanilla overnight oats. Create your own toppings.

Create Your Own Chia Seed Pudding

$3.38Out of stock

Build Your Own Yogurt

$2.94

Vanilla yogurt add your own toppings

Banana Berry Overnight Oats

$5.72

Bananas, strawberries, and blueberries mixed with our overnight oats.

Berry Chocolate Chip Chia Seed Pudding

$5.72Out of stock

Strawberries, blueberries, chocolate chips and honey drizzle.

Mixed Berry Honey Yogurt

$5.72

Strawberries, blueberries, bananas, vanilla yogurt and granola oats. Topped off with honey drizzle.

Strawberry Honey Yogurt

$4.48

Vanilla yogurt, strawberries, honey and granola oats.

Blueberry Honey Yogurt

$4.48

Vanilla yogurt, blueberries, honey and granola oats.

Banana Honey Yogurt

$4.48

Vanilla yogurt, bananas, honey and granola oats.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Turkey Avocado Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$7.06

Turkey, bacon, avocado, cream cheese, muenster cheese and an egg patty on a bagel.

BBQ Bacon Bagel Sandwich

$7.06

Bacon, muenster cheese, bbq sauce, sriracha, lettuce and tomatoes. Your choice of a bagel.

Bacon Bagel Sandwich

$6.84

Bacon, egg, Muenster cheese, cream cheese and bagel of your choice.

Sausage Bagel Sandwich

$6.39

Sausage, egg, cheddar cheese, cream cheese and bagel of your choice.

Ham Bagel Sandwich

$6.39

Ham, egg, cheddar cheese, and cream cheese and a bagel of your choice.

Turkey Avocado Breakfast Sandwich

$6.10

Toasted English muffin, turkey, bacon, egg, avocado and muenster cheese.

Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

$5.57

Toasted English muffin, bacon, egg, and Muenster cheese.

Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

$5.12

Toasted English muffin, sausage, cheddar cheese and egg.

Ham Breakfast Sandwich

$5.12

Toasted English muffin, ham, egg, and cheddar cheese.

Lunch Sandwiches

Turkey Lunch Sandwich

$10.07

Multi-grain oat bread, lettuce, muenster cheese, tomatoes and turkey with a side of mayo and mustard.

Ham Lunch Sandwich

$9.45

Multi-grain oat bread, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and ham. Side of mustard and Mayo

BLT Lunch Sandwich

$10.07

Bacon, lettuce, tomato’s, and muenster cheese on a multigrain wheat bread. Comes with a side of mayo and mustard

Chef Special Lunch Sandwich

$11.62

Turkey, hard boil egg, bacon, avocado, sriracha, honey, salt, pepper, lettuce, tomato and Muenster cheese on a multi grain bread. Side of Mayo & mustard

Turkey Avocado Lunch Sandwich

$11.15

Turkey, bacon, avocado, egg patty, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, salt, pepper and multi-grain oat bread. Side of mayo and mustard.

Scramble Bowls

All American Bowl

$6.96

scramble eggs, sausage, bacon, ham, shredded cheese, salt and pepper. Topped off with salsa and avocado

Bacon Bowl

$6.76

scramble egg, bacon, shredded cheese, salt and pepper. Topped off with salsa and avocado.

Ham Bowl

$6.76

scramble egg, ham, shredded cheese, salt and pepper. Topped off with salsa and avocado

Sausage Bowl

$6.76

scramble egg, sausage, shredded cheese, salt, and pepper. Topped off with salsa and avocado

Egg & Cheese Bowl

$5.98

Scrambled eggs, salt, pepper and shredded cheese. Topped off with avocado and salsa.

Snacks

Fruit Cup

$4.10

Mix of different fruit on hand.

Whole Banana

$1.09

Banana.

3 Slices Of Bacon

$4.96

3 slices of bacon.

2 Hard Boiled Eggs

$2.08

Two hard boiled eggs.

Dill Pickle Spear

$0.41

Great just to eat or add it to a sandwich.