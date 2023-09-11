FOOD

Philly Cheese Steaks

Cheese Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Seasoned steak, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Chicken Cheese Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Marinated chicken breast chopped with grilled onions with your choice of cheese.

Pizza Steak Sandwich

$17.00

Seasoned steak, grilled onions Mozzarella cheese, marina sauce topped with parmesan cheese.

Cheese Steak Hoagie

$17.00

Seasoned steak, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$17.00

Marinated chicken breast dipped in buffalo sauce, grilled onions and choice of blue cheese or ranch.

Wogies Originals

Fat Jimmy

$17.00

House seasoned chopped steak, american cheese, hot peppers, french fries and topped with chili.

Chicken Tender Club

$17.00

Breaded chicken, bacon, american cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers, topped with ranch.

Cheeseburger Hoagie

$17.00

House seasoned steak, cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, with a chopped pickle sauce.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast served on our pretzel bun with lettuce, tomato.

Pookie

$17.00

Buffalo chicken fingers, melted provolone, with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.

Oscar

$17.00

House seasoned chopped steak, bacon, peppers, grilled onions, choice of cheese, and topped with two eggs, scrambled or over easy.

Don

$17.00

Italian roast pork, roasted in-house. choice of sharp or mild provolone topped with sautéed spicy broccoli rabe.

Adrian's Atomic Avalanche

$17.00

House seasoned chopped steak, american, pepperoni, hot peppers, fried mozzarella balls, and topped with marinara sauce.

Garden Wrap

$15.00

Marinated grilled mixed veggies served in a whole wheat wrap with your choice of sauce and mayo.

Portobello Mushroom Sandwich

$15.00

Marinate portobello mushrooms grilled with your choice of cheese.

Hot Italian Sausage

$16.00

Hot Italian sausage, grilled onions, peppers, marinara sauce, and parmesan cheese.

Krazy Kate's Wings

$19.95+

Wogies Extras

Philly Soft Pretzel

$11.50

Made in house hand rolled philly style pretzel service with yeungling cheddar beer sauce or a grainy mustard sauce.

Frickles

$14.75

Dipped and twice breaded and fried to order.

Fried Zucchini

$14.75

Fresh zucchini cut and twice dipped in fresh bread crumbs and fried to order, served with a side of marinara.

Regular Fries

$7.95

With cheese, chili, or gravy add $.075

Waffle Fries

$8.95

With cheese, chili, or gravy add $.075

Chicken Fingers

$15.75

Regular or buffalo served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Fried Mozzarella Balls

$15.75

Fresh mozzarella rolled and double dipped in fresh bread crumbs fried to order. comes with a side of marinara.

Philly Spring Rolls

$15.75

Seasoned steak with grilled onions and wiz hand rolled in a flour tortilla and fried to order served with a side of chipotle cheese sauce.

Cinnamon Roll

$10.75

Our cinnamon rolls are made in house everyday. topped with a cream cheese frosting and served warm.

Buffalo Fingers

$15.75

Garbage Bread

Original Homemade Italian Bread

Stuffed with 3 different kinds of Italian meats and cheeses.

Vegetarian

Roasted broccoli rabe with lemon, garlic, and Italian herbs.

Potato Bread

Roasted potatoes, scallions, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, bacon and onions.

Chopped Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.00

Crispy fried chicken dipped in buffalo sauce.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.00

House marinated grilled chicken breast.

Portobello Mushroom Salad

$16.00

Marinated grilled portobello mushrooms.

Small Salad

$9.50

Mixed greens, house made croutons, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, carrots.

Sauces & Sides

Sd Mild Sauce

$0.75

Sd Med Sauce

$0.75

Sd Balsamic

$0.75

Sd Hot Sauce

$0.75

Sd Krazy Sauce

$0.75

Sd BBQ

$0.75

Sd Honey Mustard

$0.75

Sd Ranch

$0.75

Sd Blue Cheese

$0.75

Sd Mayo

Sd Chipotle Mayo

$0.75

Sd Grain Mustard

$0.75

Sd Chili

$0.75

Sd Marinara

$0.75

Sd Gravy

$0.75

Sd Cheez Whiz

$0.75

Sd American

$0.75

Sd Mozzarella

$0.75

Sd Provolone

$0.75

Sd Banana Peppers

$0.75

Sd Cherry Peppers

$0.75

Sd Green Peppers

$0.75

Sd Hot Peppers

$0.75

Sd Sweet Peppers

$0.75

Sd Long Hots

$0.75

Sd Mushrooms

$0.75

Sd Portobello

$0.75

Sd Carrots

$0.75

Sd Celery

$0.75

Sd Lettuce

$0.75

Sd Pickles

$0.75

Sd Tomato

$0.75

Sd Bacon

$0.75

Sd Chicken

$6.00

Sd Sausage

$6.00

Sd Steak

$6.00

MERCHANDISE

Dad Hat

$25.00

Trucker Hat

$25.00

T-Shirt

$25.00

T-Shirt Superbowl

$30.00

Tank Top

$25.00

Wogies Hoodie

$40.00