Wogies Bar & Grill - West Village 39 Greenwich Avenue
Philly Cheese Steaks
Cheese Steak Sandwich
Seasoned steak, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Chicken Cheese Steak Sandwich
Marinated chicken breast chopped with grilled onions with your choice of cheese.
Pizza Steak Sandwich
Seasoned steak, grilled onions Mozzarella cheese, marina sauce topped with parmesan cheese.
Cheese Steak Hoagie
Seasoned steak, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak
Marinated chicken breast dipped in buffalo sauce, grilled onions and choice of blue cheese or ranch.
Wogies Originals
Fat Jimmy
House seasoned chopped steak, american cheese, hot peppers, french fries and topped with chili.
Chicken Tender Club
Breaded chicken, bacon, american cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers, topped with ranch.
Cheeseburger Hoagie
House seasoned steak, cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, with a chopped pickle sauce.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Marinated grilled chicken breast served on our pretzel bun with lettuce, tomato.
Pookie
Buffalo chicken fingers, melted provolone, with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.
Oscar
House seasoned chopped steak, bacon, peppers, grilled onions, choice of cheese, and topped with two eggs, scrambled or over easy.
Don
Italian roast pork, roasted in-house. choice of sharp or mild provolone topped with sautéed spicy broccoli rabe.
Adrian's Atomic Avalanche
House seasoned chopped steak, american, pepperoni, hot peppers, fried mozzarella balls, and topped with marinara sauce.
Garden Wrap
Marinated grilled mixed veggies served in a whole wheat wrap with your choice of sauce and mayo.
Portobello Mushroom Sandwich
Marinate portobello mushrooms grilled with your choice of cheese.
Hot Italian Sausage
Hot Italian sausage, grilled onions, peppers, marinara sauce, and parmesan cheese.
Krazy Kate's Wings
Wogies Extras
Philly Soft Pretzel
Made in house hand rolled philly style pretzel service with yeungling cheddar beer sauce or a grainy mustard sauce.
Frickles
Dipped and twice breaded and fried to order.
Fried Zucchini
Fresh zucchini cut and twice dipped in fresh bread crumbs and fried to order, served with a side of marinara.
Regular Fries
With cheese, chili, or gravy add $.075
Waffle Fries
With cheese, chili, or gravy add $.075
Chicken Fingers
Regular or buffalo served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Fried Mozzarella Balls
Fresh mozzarella rolled and double dipped in fresh bread crumbs fried to order. comes with a side of marinara.
Philly Spring Rolls
Seasoned steak with grilled onions and wiz hand rolled in a flour tortilla and fried to order served with a side of chipotle cheese sauce.
Cinnamon Roll
Our cinnamon rolls are made in house everyday. topped with a cream cheese frosting and served warm.