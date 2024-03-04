Wolcott Tap 1834 West Montrose Avenue
Apps
- Mac & Cheese Squares$14.50Out of stock
Served with housemade marinara and ranch.
- Wings$17.00
8 Jumbo Wings, choice of sauce, served with celery and Ranch or Bleu cheese. Choice of: BBQ, Buffalo, Korean BBQ, Caribbean Jerk, Carolina Gold, Chiliyaki, Habañero-Honey BBQ.
- Chicken Lettuce Wraps$14.50
Sesame-ginger chicken, green onion, sesame seeds, fried wonton strips, side of pickled carrots.
- Fries$8.00
Sidewinder fries with malt vinegar aioli.
- Nachos$13.00
Vegetarian. Chipotle cheese sauce, diced tomato, pickled jalapeño, sour cream, guacamole, corn tortilla chips. Add ribeye steak ($7). Add chicken or pulled pork ($6)
- Onion Rings$12.00
Served with habanero-honey BBQ.
- Pretzels$12.00
House-made beer cheese and honey mustard.
- Quesadilla$12.00
Vegetarian. Flour tortilla with Cheese, sautéed pepper and onion mix, tomato, salsa, and sour cream. Add Ribeye Steak ($7). Add Chicken ($6)
- Shrimp Tacos$16.50
Tempura fried shrimp, cilantro, red onion, fresno peppers, thai chili sauce, avocado. Three to an order.
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$15.00
Served with lavash bread dressed with cheese and diced tomato. Substitute corn tortilla chips for a GF option.
- Sweet Potato Tots$9.00
With house-made ranch.
- Bowl of Chili$9.00
Topped with cheddar, sour cream, and scallions
- Bowl of Soup$9.00
Choice of French Onion, Chicken Tortilla, Lobster Bisque, or Butternut Squash (vegan)
- Cup of Chili$6.00
Topped with cheddar, sour cream, and scallions
- Cup of Soup$6.00
Choice of French Onion, Chicken Tortilla, Lobster Bisque, or Butternut Squash (vegan)
- Side Avocado$3.50
- Side Salad$5.00
Mixed greens with lemon vinaigrette.
- Side Coleslaw$3.50
Salads
- Mixed Greens Salad$13.00
Lemon vinaigrette, goat cheese, cucumber, red onion, sunflower seeds.
- Southwest Salad$14.00
Spring mix, tomato, corn black bean cilantro salsa, avocado, tortilla strips, habañero ranch.
- Wedge Salad$14.00
Green leaf lettuce, hard-boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese, avocado, sweet onion dressing
- Winter Kale Salad$14.00
Kale, apple, sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, red bell pepper, red onion, goat cheese, lemon vinaigrette
Sandwiches
- Backyard Burger$17.50
Grilled 8oz CAB patty, romaine, pickles, tomato, onion, brioche bun.
- BLAAT$17.50
Slab bacon, romaine, Tomato, avocado, aioli, sourdough.
- Caprese Sandwich$17.50
Fresh mozzarella, pesto, tomato, toasted sourdough, balsamic glaze. Great with bacon, chicken, or salmon.
- Chicken Parm Grinder$17.50
Fried chicken, house marinara, melted provolone, parmesan on a grinder bun.
- Crispy Chicken$17.50
Parmesan-crusted, coleslaw, 1,000 Island, pickles, brioche bun.
- Duck Grinder$17.50
Pulled duck, chimichurri, crispy duck skin, garlic aioli, grinder bun.
- Flat Top Burger$17.50
Two - 4oz CAB patties, cheddar, white american, grilled onions, pickles, ketchup, dusseldorfer mustard.
- French Dip$17.50
Roast beef, melted provolone, au jus, horseradish sauce, french bread.
- Grilled Chicken$17.50
Chicken breast, romaine, roma tomato, red onion, pickles, brioche bun.
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$17.50
Nashville hot fried chicken, pepperjack, coleslaw, sweet gherkin pickles, brioche bun.
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$17.50
- Salmon BLT$19.50
Grilled salmon, bacon, tomato, lettuce, and chipotle mayo on sourdough, served with fries or side salad.
- Short Rib$17.50
Braised short rib, arugula, grilled onions, pepperjack, grilled sourdough.
- Spicy Chicken$17.50
Habanero-honey BBQ OR Korean BBQ, pickles, brioche bun.
- Steak Sandwich$17.50
Sliced New York Strip with white American cheese, chipotle mayo, and sautéed bell pepper and onion on French bread.
- Veggie Burger$17.50
Housemade with beets, quinoa, onion, panko, and coconut oil. Served with chiliyaki sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a brioche bun. Can be vegan on toasted sourdough.
- Wrap$17.50
Bacon, avocado, tomato, swiss, mayonnaise, lettuce, flour tortilla. Blackened-, BBQ-, or buffalo-style chicken by request.
Side Sauces
- 1000 Island Side$0.50
- Au Jus Side$1.00
- BBQ Side$0.50
- Beer Cheese Side$1.00
- Blue Cheese Sauce Side$0.50
- Buffalo Side$0.50
- Carolina Gold Side$0.50
- Chiliyaki Side$0.50
- Chimichurri Side$0.50
- Chipotle Mayo Side$0.50
- Garlic Aioli Side$0.50
- Habanero Ranch Side$0.50
- Habanero-Honey BBQ Side$0.50
- Honey Mustard Side$0.50
- Horseradish Side$0.50
- Jerk Sauce Side$0.50
- Korean BBQ Side$0.50
- Malt Vin Aioli Side$0.50
- Mayo Side$0.50
- Merktz Side$0.50
- Ranch Side$0.50
- Side Cheese Sauce$0.50
- Sour Cream Side$0.50
- Tartar Side$0.50
- Thai Chili Sauce Side$0.50