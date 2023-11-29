.:FANG CLUB 2024:.

$150.00

- Exclusive Fang Club T-Shirt (S-XXL)! - 15% Off Merch & To-Gos! - 2 Private Special Beer Release Events for you & a friend! - 18oz pours for the price of a 13oz in EXCLUSIVE FANG CLUB MUG! - EXCLUSIVE Brass Fang Club keychain! - Birthday Beer! - Automatically entered in Monthly Raffle for fun prizes! Please enter your name/email/shirt size/birthday month into the "Special Instructions" below.