Wolveshead Pizza and Wings
Appetizers
Chips & Salsa
Tortilla Chips served with house made salsa Add Queso: $1.75
Funnel Fries
Deep fried and covered with powdered sugar and served with a side of chocolate sauce
Howl at the Moon Fries
Topped in our Homemade garlic siracha sauce
1/2 Wolves Nachos
Homemade pub chips with our famous white bean chicken chili, topped with extra chicken, tomatoes, bacon bits, jalapenos, shredded cheddar jack cheese and sour cream Substitute Tortilla chips: $1.01
Full Wolves Nachos
Homemade pub chips with our famous white bean chicken chili, topped with extra chicken, tomatoes, bacon bits, jalapenos, shredded cheddar jack cheese and sour cream Substitute Tortilla chips: $1.00
Basket of Fries
Fried Golden brown
Basket of Onion Rings
Fried golden brown, served with boom- boom dip
Basket of Chips
Pretzel Stix
Served with cheese dip
Frickles
Pickles hand breaded and golden fried, served with honey mustard sauce for dipping
Fried Mushroom & Zucchini
Fresh mushrooms and Zucchini hand breaded served with a side of ranch
12 Garlic Knots
Fresh baked in house with Marinara
6 Garlic Knots
Fresh baked in house with Marinara
Cheese Fries W/ Bacon
Pork Wings
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
Salads
Taco Salad
Tortilla shell filled with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, ground beef, black olives, and jalapenos with sour cream and salsa on the side
Chicken Fajita Salad
Blackened grilled chicken with avocado, sauteed onions and green bell peppers atop our house salad
Blackened Shrimp and Avocado Salad
Blackened Gulf shrimp with avocado atop our house salad
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Our famous fried chicken breast and blue cheese crumbles atop our house salad
Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, cucumber, onions, hard boiled egg and shredded cheese
Caesar Salad
Romaine, grated cheese and croutons with creamy caesar dressing
House Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, onions, cucumbers, carrots, shredded cheese and croutons
Wings
5 Wings
Wolves wings are deep fried then charbroiled and finished off with tossed sauce of your choice... All wings come with celery and carrots and your choice of a ranch or a blue cheese
10 Wings
Wolves wings are deep fried then charbroiled and finished off with tossed sauce of your choice... All wings come with celery and carrots and your choice of a ranch or a blue cheese
20 Wings
Wolves wings are deep fried then charbroiled and finished off with tossed sauce of your choice... All wings come with celery and carrots and your choice of a ranch or a blue cheese
10 Boneless Wings
10 handbreaded boneless wings
Soups
Wolves Burgers
Classic Burger
Topped with american cheese
Blue Cheese Burger
Topped with blue cheese crumbles
Texas BBQ Burger
Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, and bbq sauce
Big Apple Burger
Topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms and melted swiss cheese
California Burger
Topped with melted pepper jack cheese, bacon and sliced avocado
Platters
Sandwiches
Meatball Parmesan
Homemade meatballs topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese
Chicken Parmesan
Hand breaded chicken breast covered with marinara and melted mozzarella
Philly Cheesesteak
Chopped ribeye with green bell peppers, sauteed onions, and melted american cheese
A1 Cheesesteak
Chopped ribeye with sauteed onions, mushrooms, A1 sauce drizzled with melted swiss cheese
French Dip
Chopped ribeye with melted swiss cheese served with Au jus
Chicken Philly
Chopped chicken breast with sauteed onions, green bell peppers and melted american cheese
California Club
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatos, avocado and mayo on toasted sourdough bread
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Wolveshead's famous fried chicken tossed in mild buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomatoes on a toasted kaiser roll
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and toasted kaiser roll
Grilled Ham & Swiss
Fresh sliced ham and melted swiss on a toasted kaiser roll
Stromboli
New Yorker Boli
Italian sausage, green bell peppers and onions
Jersey Boli
Pepperoni and mozzarella
Philly Boli
Chopped ribeye, green peppers, onions and melted shredded cheddar jack cheese
LWR Boli
Fried chicken, bacon, ranch, with mozzarella and shredded chedda jack cheese
MB Parm Boli
Homemade meatballs, marinara, and mozzarella
Meatlovers Boli
B.Y.O. Boli
Buff Chicken Boli
Pizza, Bar Pie
Bar 1/2 Spec & BYO
Bar 1/2 & 1/2 Spec
Bar Pie Supreme
Mushroom, onions, green peppers, pepperoni, sausage, meatball and black olives
Bar Pie Veggie
Onions, peppers, mushrooms and black olives
Bar Pie Meatlovers
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, meatballs, italian sausage
Bar White Pizza
Garlic Base, Ricotta, and mozzarella cheese
Bar Pie Bbq Chx
Fried chicken, drizzled bbq sauce, bacon bits, and diced red onions
Bar Pie Cheeseburger
Red sauce, ground beef, diced bacon bits, sauteed onions, sliced tomatoes and shredded cheddar jack cheese mixed with our mozzarella
Bar Pie Philly
Chopped ribeye, sauteed onions, green bell peppers and shredded cheddar jack cheese
Bar Pie-LWR
Just as it says
Bar Pie Buffalo Chx
Ranch/buffalo mixed sauce, fried chicken, and mozzarella cheese
Bar Pie
10" Hand tossed pizza
Pizza, Large Pie
Large Pie
16" Hand tossed pizza
Large Buffalo
Ranch/buffalo mixed sauce, fried chicken, and mozzarella cheese
Large Bac Ch. Ran.
Just as it says
Large Philly
Chopped ribeye, sauteed onions, green bell peppers and shredded cheddar jack cheese
Large Cheeseburger
Red sauce, ground beef, diced bacon bits, sauteed onions, sliced tomatoes and shredded cheddar jack cheese mixed with our mozzarella
Large Bbq Chx
Fried chicken, drizzled bbq sauce, bacon bits, and diced red onions
Large White
Garlic Base, Ricotta, and mozzarella cheese
Large Meatlovers
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, meatballs, italian sausage
Large Veggie
Onions, peppers, mushrooms and black olives
Large Supreme
Mushroom, onions, green peppers, pepperoni, sausage, meatball and black olives
Large Pie 1/2 & 1/2 Spec
Large Pie 1/2 Spec & BYO
Tacos
Ground Beef Tacos
Tacos served 3 soft shell flour tortillas with pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, and shredded cheese and tortilla chips, sour cream and salsa
Grilled Chicken Tacos
Tacos served 3 soft shell flour tortillas with pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, and shredded cheese and tortilla chips, sour cream and salsa
Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos
Diced fried shrimp tossed in boom-boom sauce served on 3soft shell flour tortillas with pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, and shredded cheese and tortilla chips, sour cream and salsa
Veggie Tacos
Onions, peppers, mushrooms, Zuchini, with pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, and shredded cheddar jack cheese
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese only
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
Blackened chicken, green peppers, onions, and fresh jalapenos served with sour cream and salsa
Steak Fajita Quesadilla
Blackened chopped ribeye, green peppers, onions and fresh jalepenos served with sour cream and salsa
Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla
Diced grilled shrimp, green peppers, onions, and fresh jalapenos