Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Tortilla Chips served with house made salsa Add Queso: $1.75

Funnel Fries

$6.25

Deep fried and covered with powdered sugar and served with a side of chocolate sauce

Howl at the Moon Fries

$6.75

Topped in our Homemade garlic siracha sauce

1/2 Wolves Nachos

$6.99

Homemade pub chips with our famous white bean chicken chili, topped with extra chicken, tomatoes, bacon bits, jalapenos, shredded cheddar jack cheese and sour cream Substitute Tortilla chips: $1.01

Full Wolves Nachos

$11.99

Homemade pub chips with our famous white bean chicken chili, topped with extra chicken, tomatoes, bacon bits, jalapenos, shredded cheddar jack cheese and sour cream Substitute Tortilla chips: $1.00

Basket of Fries

$3.50

Fried Golden brown

Basket of Onion Rings

$6.99

Fried golden brown, served with boom- boom dip

Basket of Chips

$3.50

Pretzel Stix

$8.99

Served with cheese dip

Frickles

$7.25

Pickles hand breaded and golden fried, served with honey mustard sauce for dipping

Fried Mushroom & Zucchini

$7.50

Fresh mushrooms and Zucchini hand breaded served with a side of ranch

12 Garlic Knots

$9.99

Fresh baked in house with Marinara

6 Garlic Knots

$5.50

Fresh baked in house with Marinara

Cheese Fries W/ Bacon

$6.99

Pork Wings

$12.99

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$10.99

Salads

Taco Salad

$10.99

Tortilla shell filled with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, ground beef, black olives, and jalapenos with sour cream and salsa on the side

Chicken Fajita Salad

$12.99

Blackened grilled chicken with avocado, sauteed onions and green bell peppers atop our house salad

Blackened Shrimp and Avocado Salad

$12.99

Blackened Gulf shrimp with avocado atop our house salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.50

Our famous fried chicken breast and blue cheese crumbles atop our house salad

Cobb Salad

$11.75

Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, cucumber, onions, hard boiled egg and shredded cheese

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine, grated cheese and croutons with creamy caesar dressing

House Salad

$8.25

Lettuce, Tomato, onions, cucumbers, carrots, shredded cheese and croutons

Wings

5 Wings

$7.50

Wolves wings are deep fried then charbroiled and finished off with tossed sauce of your choice... All wings come with celery and carrots and your choice of a ranch or a blue cheese

10 Wings

$13.99

Wolves wings are deep fried then charbroiled and finished off with tossed sauce of your choice... All wings come with celery and carrots and your choice of a ranch or a blue cheese

20 Wings

$24.99

Wolves wings are deep fried then charbroiled and finished off with tossed sauce of your choice... All wings come with celery and carrots and your choice of a ranch or a blue cheese

10 Boneless Wings

$12.99

10 handbreaded boneless wings

Soups

Soup of the day (Cup)

$3.99

Soup of the day (Bowl)

$4.99

Chili Cup

$3.99

Our famous white bean chicken chili

Chili Bowl

$4.99

Our famous white bean chicken chili

Wolves Burgers

Classic Burger

$10.99

Topped with american cheese

Blue Cheese Burger

$11.99

Topped with blue cheese crumbles

Texas BBQ Burger

$11.99

Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, and bbq sauce

Big Apple Burger

$11.99

Topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms and melted swiss cheese

California Burger

$12.50

Topped with melted pepper jack cheese, bacon and sliced avocado

Platters

Fried Shrimp

$12.99

Six extra large shrimp hand breaded and deep fried served with a choice of your side

Chicken Fingers

$10.99

3 Hand breaded chicken tenders in our own batter served with a choice of your side and Honey mustard dipping sauce. Tosed in your favorite sauce: ADD $1.00

Sandwiches

Meatball Parmesan

$11.00

Homemade meatballs topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Parmesan

$11.99

Hand breaded chicken breast covered with marinara and melted mozzarella

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.50

Chopped ribeye with green bell peppers, sauteed onions, and melted american cheese

A1 Cheesesteak

$11.99

Chopped ribeye with sauteed onions, mushrooms, A1 sauce drizzled with melted swiss cheese

French Dip

$11.99

Chopped ribeye with melted swiss cheese served with Au jus

Chicken Philly

$11.99

Chopped chicken breast with sauteed onions, green bell peppers and melted american cheese

California Club

$12.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatos, avocado and mayo on toasted sourdough bread

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Wolveshead's famous fried chicken tossed in mild buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomatoes on a toasted kaiser roll

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and toasted kaiser roll

Grilled Ham & Swiss

$11.99

Fresh sliced ham and melted swiss on a toasted kaiser roll

Stromboli

New Yorker Boli

$10.75

Italian sausage, green bell peppers and onions

Jersey Boli

$10.25

Pepperoni and mozzarella

Philly Boli

$10.75

Chopped ribeye, green peppers, onions and melted shredded cheddar jack cheese

LWR Boli

$10.75

Fried chicken, bacon, ranch, with mozzarella and shredded chedda jack cheese

MB Parm Boli

$10.25

Homemade meatballs, marinara, and mozzarella

Meatlovers Boli

$12.75

B.Y.O. Boli

$8.75

Buff Chicken Boli

$10.99

Pizza, Bar Pie

Bar 1/2 Spec & BYO

$3.75

Bar 1/2 & 1/2 Spec

$12.75

Bar Pie Supreme

$12.75

Mushroom, onions, green peppers, pepperoni, sausage, meatball and black olives

Bar Pie Veggie

$12.75

Onions, peppers, mushrooms and black olives

Bar Pie Meatlovers

$12.75

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, meatballs, italian sausage

Bar White Pizza

$12.75

Garlic Base, Ricotta, and mozzarella cheese

Bar Pie Bbq Chx

$12.75

Fried chicken, drizzled bbq sauce, bacon bits, and diced red onions

Bar Pie Cheeseburger

$12.75

Red sauce, ground beef, diced bacon bits, sauteed onions, sliced tomatoes and shredded cheddar jack cheese mixed with our mozzarella

Bar Pie Philly

$12.75

Chopped ribeye, sauteed onions, green bell peppers and shredded cheddar jack cheese

Bar Pie-LWR

$12.75

Just as it says

Bar Pie Buffalo Chx

$12.75

Ranch/buffalo mixed sauce, fried chicken, and mozzarella cheese

Bar Pie

$10.50

10" Hand tossed pizza

Pizza, Large Pie

Large Pie

$14.75

16" Hand tossed pizza

Large Buffalo

$21.00

Ranch/buffalo mixed sauce, fried chicken, and mozzarella cheese

Large Bac Ch. Ran.

$21.00

Just as it says

Large Philly

$21.00

Chopped ribeye, sauteed onions, green bell peppers and shredded cheddar jack cheese

Large Cheeseburger

$21.00

Red sauce, ground beef, diced bacon bits, sauteed onions, sliced tomatoes and shredded cheddar jack cheese mixed with our mozzarella

Large Bbq Chx

$21.00

Fried chicken, drizzled bbq sauce, bacon bits, and diced red onions

Large White

$18.00

Garlic Base, Ricotta, and mozzarella cheese

Large Meatlovers

$22.00

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, meatballs, italian sausage

Large Veggie

$20.00

Onions, peppers, mushrooms and black olives

Large Supreme

$23.00

Mushroom, onions, green peppers, pepperoni, sausage, meatball and black olives

Large Pie 1/2 & 1/2 Spec

Out of stock

Large Pie 1/2 Spec & BYO

$4.75Out of stock

Tacos

Ground Beef Tacos

$11.99

Tacos served 3 soft shell flour tortillas with pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, and shredded cheese and tortilla chips, sour cream and salsa

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$12.99

Tacos served 3 soft shell flour tortillas with pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, and shredded cheese and tortilla chips, sour cream and salsa

Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos

$13.99

Diced fried shrimp tossed in boom-boom sauce served on 3soft shell flour tortillas with pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, and shredded cheese and tortilla chips, sour cream and salsa

Veggie Tacos

$10.99

Onions, peppers, mushrooms, Zuchini, with pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, and shredded cheddar jack cheese

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Cheese only

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$11.99

Blackened chicken, green peppers, onions, and fresh jalapenos served with sour cream and salsa

Steak Fajita Quesadilla

$12.99

Blackened chopped ribeye, green peppers, onions and fresh jalepenos served with sour cream and salsa

Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.99

Diced grilled shrimp, green peppers, onions, and fresh jalapenos

Kids Meals

Kids Fingers

$6.99

2 Fried tenders with choice of side

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

1 4oz housemade burger with melted american cheese and a choice of sidde

Kids Pizza

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Toasted sourdough with melted american cheese

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$6.99

Mac N' Cheese served with a choice of side

Side Dishes

Side Salad

$4.25

Side Caesar

$4.25

Side Cole Slaw

$1.99

Side Mac N' Chz

$3.99

Add 4 Shrimp

$5.00

Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Rootbeer

$2.99

Orange Fanta

$2.99

Cherry Coke

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Club Soda

$1.50

Coffee

$2.99

Water

Extra Dressings

Ranch

$0.75+

Blue Cheese

$0.75+

Honey Mustard

$0.75+

Mild

$0.75+

Hot

$0.75+

XXX

$0.75+

BBQ

$0.75+

HBBQ

$0.75+

Calypso

$0.75+

Parm Garlic

$0.75+

Bourbon

$0.75+

Siracha

$0.75+

Wolves Way

$0.75+

Teriyaki

$0.75+

Salsa

$0.75+

Queso

$0.75+

Marinara

$0.75+

Sour Cream

$0.75+

Boom Boom

$0.75+

Caesar Dressing

$0.75+

Extra Sugar

$0.75+

Balsamic

$0.75+

AusJus

$0.75+

A1 Sauce

$0.75+