Original Word of Mouth - Englewood 115 West Dearborn Street
Food
First Things First
- Muffin of the Day$3.19
Scratch Made Blueberry or Daily Muffin
- Scrumptious Scone$3.45
Houe Made Scone
- Butter Croissant$3.25
Jumbo House Croissant
- Jumbo Cinnamon Roll$6.49
House Baked Jumbo Cinnamon Roll with homemade vanilla icing, raisins and chopped pecans
- Tennessee Mountain Biscuit$3.25
Scratch Made House Biscuit
- Assorted Bagels$2.49
Choice of Plain or Everything Bagel
- Toast$2.25
Choice of Numerous toast, including House baked Sourdough, or Gluten free
- Chocolate Croissant$3.49
Healthy Start
- Smoothie of Day$8.49
Changes daily - call to ask about flavor of the day. MADE WITH 100% REAL FRUIT & NO SUGAR ADDED
- Fresh Cut Fruit$4.75+
Choice of seasonal fresh cut fruit, small or large
- Oatmeal$4.29
Cooked to order Oatmeal
- Granola Berry Parfait$8.99
Vanilla yogurt layered with house granola, fresh berries and banana
- OG Granola & Fruit Bowl$9.99+
- Fruit - BERRIES Only$5.99+
Awesome Omelettes
- Spotted Goat$12.99
Portabella, button mushroom, onion, goat cheese and scallion
- Spring Omelette$11.79
Mix of veggies, topped with diced tomato
- Chicago Omelette$11.64
The Classic, spinach, bacon, cheddar
- Happy Butcher$13.29
Bacon, Ham, Mushroom, cheddar smothered in gravy
- Tex Mex$12.99
Spicy Chorizo, sauteed peppers, onions, & pepperjack topped with our house hot salsa, guacamole and sour cream. Tex Mex style Omelet its a House favorite!
- Build Your Own OME$11.64
Omelette your way up to three toppings.
- Western Omelette$13.99
Frittatas
Pancake Parlor
Specialty Breakfast Sweets
- Belgian Waffle$9.25
House Waffle Dusted with powdered sugar and served with side of orange pecan butter
- Berries N Cream Waffle$12.24
House Waffle topped with berries and whipped cream
- Country Waffle$13.79
House Combo, waffle, 2 eggs, side of meat
- Cheese Blintzes$10.99
2 Cheese Blintzes, grilled to perfection, Served with fresh cut fruit, a homemade zesty orange sauce, plus choice of muffin or scone
- French Toast$8.69
House Battered and grilled toast
- Cinn Roll French Toast$10.24
House Jumbo Roll Split battered and grilled until golden brown.
- Strawberry Stuff FT$10.49
House Strawberry Cream cheese and fresh strawberries stuffed between thick sourdough, battered and grilled
- Cinnamon Crepes$9.89
House Crepes filled with strawberry cream cheese, strawberries, banana. and topped with whip
Benedict Corner
- Egg Benedict Classic$12.29
Toasted English muffin topped with shaved grilled ham, 2 poached eggs & our signature homemade hollandaise. Served with choice of "WORD" fries or grits
- Eggs Florentine$12.69
Sautéed Spinach, Red pepper, Portabello, Parm, Two Poached eggs, finished with hollandaise, on our House multigrain
- Country Benedict$13.89
Grilled house biscuit stacledwith Sausage patty and 2 poached egg smothered in sausage gravy
- Bobs Smoked Salmon Benny$19.99
Barnyard Basics
- The Barnyard Specialty$7.50
Two eggs choice of toast, or muffin, and
- Veggie and Spuds$11.99
Sautéed Veggies with word fries topped with two eggs
- Biscuit & Gravy$10.99
Jumbo House Biscuit Split and grilled then topped in our house sausage gravy
- Manhattan Scramble$12.75
3 egg scramble with house corned beef, onion, pepper, swiss, topped with diced tomato, sour cram and green onion
- Smoked Salmon Plate$15.49
Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, capers, hard boiled eggs, choice of bagel and cream cheese
- Three Amigo Burrito$12.99
Signature Breakfast Burrito
- Corned Beef Hash$13.99
Signature House Hash, 2 eggs how you like, side and toast
- Greek Breakfast Wrap$10.99
Scrambled eggs, black olives, spinach, tomato, and feta in a wrap
- Huevos Rancheros$11.49
Crispy tortilla, topped with black beans, cheddar and 2 eggs how you like
- BYO Breakfast Sandwich$10.99
Breakfast sandwich, your way
- 2 Eggs & Toast$6.49
Traditional Sandwiches
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.29
Made with all white chicken breast, Granny Smith apples, walnuts, celery & mayo - Served with chips
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$11.29
House Tuna Salad on Choice of Toast
- Curried Egg Salad$9.99
House Egg Salad Choice of Toast
- "WOM" Grilled Cheese$10.99
Melted Swiss, Prov, Cheddar, 3 pieces crispy bacon and grilled tomato
- Classic BLT$10.49
Five strips of crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- Classic Deli Sandwich$10.49
- 1/2 Sandwich & Soup$11.99
- 1/2 Sandwich & Salad$11.99
- Turkey Club$13.99
Specialty Sammies
- W.O.M. Burger$12.99
Half Pound Burger, 100 Percent Angus
- Turkey Burger$13.25
Double patty Turkey Burger, ppj cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato
- Reuben$12.99
Our homemade corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing and Swiss cheese on toasted Rye bread - served with choice of daily side (LOCAL FAVORITE!)
- Tuna Melt Sandwich$12.54
House Tuna Salad Melted Swiss, Grilled Tomato on Griddled Rye
- Veggie Sandwich$10.29
Grilled Mix vegetables, melted Havarti, on pressed ciabatta bread
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Marinated Grill Chk Breast. Served on Ciabatta, with lettuce and tomato
- Heathers Delight$11.79
Shaved Ham, Turkey,Swiss and Provolone, 1000 island dressing and layer of slaw on ciabatta bread
- Cookies Favorite$11.49
Hot Shaved Roast Beef melted Brie, Horsey mayo, lettuce and tomato on grilled pump
- Roundup Wrap$11.99
Shaved Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, bacon, lettuce, tomato, ppj, cheddar, cheese, with horsey may in a wrap
Soups N` Salads
- Daily Soup$3.99
- Black Beans & Rice$3.99
- House Salad$9.49
- TUNA & Fruit Plate$11.99
Scoop of our homemade tuna salad surrounded by fruit. Served with choice of toast, muffin or scone
- Classic Caesar Salad$10.49
Classic Caesar
- Junes Spinach Salad$11.49
Spinach Salad, chopped apples, blues cheese crumbles, tossed in citrus vinaigrettes,
- Chefs Salad$13.99
Greens, veggies, Topped with ham, bacon, roast beef, hard boiled egg, swiss and cheddar
- Cobb Salad$13.49
Crispy romaine hearts topped with chopped turkey, bacon, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg, cucumber and tomato
- CHICKEN & Fruit Plate$11.99
Scoop of our homemade chicken salad surrounded by fruit. Served with choice of toast, muffin or scone
- 1/2 Salad & Soup$11.99
Kids Menu
A La Carte
- 2 oz Pure Maple Syrup$2.49
- 2oz Hollaindaise$1.25
- 2oz Salsa$1.25
- 2oz Whip Cream$0.99
- 2oz Orange Pecan Butter$1.49
- 2oz Strawberry CC$1.25
- 2oz Cream Cheese$0.99
- 2 oz Guacamole$1.25
- 2oz Sour Cream$0.99
- 2oz Peanut butter$0.99
- 2oz Blintz Sauce$0.99
- Side Chips$1.99
- Sliced Tomato Side$1.99
- Grilled Tomato Slices$2.25
- Avocado Side$2.50
- Side Bananas$1.50
- Side Cottage Cheese$2.50
- Side Vanilla Yogurt$2.50
- Loaf of Bread$14.99
- Black Seasoning 1oz$0.65
- Salsa Verde$1.25
- Side Strawberries$2.50
- Bacon$4.79
- Homemade Hash Side$6.59
- Sausage Gravy Side$4.79
- Sausage Links$4.79
- Sausage Patties$4.79
- Smoked Salmon Side$9.99
- Salmon Filet Side$8.49
- Turkey Sausage$4.79
- Virginia Ham$4.79
- Grill Chicken SIDE$6.50
- 1 Turkey Burger$5.00
- Shaved Ham$4.79
- Chorizo$5.49
- Cheddar Cheese Fries$3.99
- HF + Cheddar, Salsa, Sour$4.99
- Home Fries$3.49
- Plain Fries$3.49
- Smothered Fries$5.99
- HF + Black Seasoning
- Grits$2.25
- Grits Large$3.25
- CHEESE Grits$2.79
- Cheese Grit Large$4.79
- LOADED Grit$4.49
- Loaded Grit Large$6.49
- Eggs$2.25+
- Carrot Raisin$3.25
- Potato Salad$3.50
- Potato Salad - Double Scoop$7.99
- Cole Slaw$3.25
- Coleslaw - Double Scoop$7.99
- Cucumber Salad$3.25
- Egg Salad - Single$4.99
- Egg Salad - 2 Scoop$9.98
- Chicken Salad - Single$4.99
- Chicken Salad - Double Scoop$9.98
- Tuna Salad - Single$4.99
- Tuna Salad - Double Scoop$9.98
- Dressings