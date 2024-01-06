Wonder Bar 445 Main Street
Food Menu
Dining
- Truffle Tots$9.00
- Crispy Brussels$12.00
- Yucca Bravas$12.00
- Baked Brie$16.00
- Panzanella Burrata$17.00
- Oysters$16.00
- Crab Rangoon Dip$17.00
- Nashville Dumplings$16.00
- Pork Buns$16.00
- WB Flatbread - Honey Butternut$22.00
- WB Flatbread - Truffalo Chicken$22.00
- WB Truffle Caesar$17.00
- Tuna Poke$20.00
- Birria Grilled Cheese$22.00
- Carolina BBQ Smothered Corn Bread$20.00
- Wonderboard$50.00
- Cheese Board$20.00
- Meat Board$20.00
- Add Bread
- Avocado Fried Rice$16.00
Drink Menu
N/A Beverage
Beer
Wine
- Hugel Pinot Gris$15.00
- Attitude Sauvignon Blanc$13.00
- Castro Martin Albarino$12.00
- Hugel Pinot Gris$45.00
- Attitude Sauvignon Blanc$45.00
- Castro Martin Albarino$40.00
- Cotes du Rhone$12.00
- Black Magnolia Pinot Noir$15.00
- Chatxo Temperanillo$12.00
- Twenty Rows Cabernet Sauvignon$14.00
- Alto Reale Tenuta Nero d'Avola$14.00
- Petit Village Pomerol$25.00
- Cotes du Rhone$35.00
- Black Magnolia Pinot Noir$50.00
- Chatxo Temperanillo$35.00
- Twenty Rows Cabernet Sauvignon$54.00
- Alto Reale Tenuta Nero d'Avola$38.00
- Petit Villages Pomerol$75.00
- Sparkling Pointe Blanc de Blancs$22.00
- Veuve Ambal Sparkling Rose$12.00
- Kreos Rose$12.00
- Lamberti Prosecco$12.00
- Sparkling Pointe Blanc de Blancs$96.00
- Veuve Ambal Sparkling Rose$36.00
- Kreos Rose$35.00
Liquor
- Spirit Labs(well)$10.00
- Arrowood$11.00
- Grey Goose$16.00
- Kettle One$12.00
- Maid of the Meadows$13.00
- Sinpatch$12.00
- Titos$11.00
- Van Gogh Vanilla$12.00
- Absolut$12.00
- Roku (well)$12.00
- Arrowood$14.00
- Barr Hill$15.00
- Chief Gowanus$12.00
- Dorothy Parker$14.00
- Drumshanbo$14.00
- Drumshanbo citrus$14.00
- Empress 1908$15.00
- Ford's$11.00
- Gray Whale$15.00
- Great 9$13.00
- Hendricks$15.00
- Listening Rock$10.00
- Mirbeau Rose Gin$15.00
- Monkey 47$23.00
- Nolet's Silver$17.00
- Perry's Tot$10.00
- Sloeberry Sloe Gin$18.00
- Spirits Lab East End$11.00
- Sweet Gwendoline$12.00
- Tanqueray$14.00
- Tod & Vixen$14.00
- Plantation 3 white (well)$10.00
- Appleton Estate Signature$10.00
- Bumbu$15.00
- Cruzan Black strap$10.00
- Diamond Dark$10.00
- Goslings$10.00
- Kraken$10.00
- Leblon (Cachaca)$10.00
- Mount Gay Eclipse$10.00
- Plantation 3 star pineapple$13.00
- Sailor Jerry$10.00
- Scarlet Ibis$11.00
- Smith & Cross Navy Strength Rum$12.00
- Wray & Nephew Overproof$11.00
- Mi Campo Blanco (well tequila)$11.00
- Del Maguey Vida (well Mezcal)$14.00
- agua magica$20.00
- Casa Noble Anejo$20.00
- Casa Noble Rep.$20.00
- Casamigos Blanco$20.00
- Casamigos Rep.$22.00
- Cimarron Blanco$10.00
- Cimarron Rep.$10.00
- Del Maguey Chichicapa$26.00
- Del Maguey Minero$27.00
- Del Maguey Vida De Muertos$20.00
- Don Julio 1942$60.00
- Espolon$14.00
- Herradura Anejo$15.00
- Herradura Reposado$14.00
- Herradura Silver$13.00
- Illegal - Reposado?$20.00
- Mi Campo Reposado$11.00
- Elijah Craig (well) Small Batch ?$13.00
- Angel's Envy Bourbon$18.00
- Laird's AppleJack$10.00
- Laird's Applejack 100proof$15.00
- Bluestone Manor$15.00
- Dutch's Sugar Wash$10.00
- Dutch's Big Apple$10.00
- Dutch's Spirits Straight Bourbon$14.00
- Eagle Rare Bourbon$14.00
- Greenspot$26.00
- Jameson$16.00
- Jameson BlackBarrel$18.00
- Jeffersons Ocean Bourbon$29.00
- King's County Straight Bourbon$24.00
- Larceny Bourbon$12.00
- Maker's Mark$15.00
- Rabbit Hole Cave Hill$24.00
- Redbreast 12 year$30.00
- Spirit Labs Bull's Head$14.00
- Teelings Small Batch$15.00
- Widow Jane 10 year bourbon$29.00
- Old Overholt (well)$10.00
- Angel's Envy Rye$31.00
- Arrowood Rye$20.00
- High West Double Rye$14.00
- Hillrock Double Cask Rye$37.00
- Jefferson's Rye in Cognac$14.00
- Mr. Katz Rock & Rye$12.00
- Noble Oak Double Oak Rye$15.00
- Rabbit Hole Boxer Grail Rye$13.00
- Ragtime Rye$18.00
- Russel's Reserve 6 year Rye$18.00
- Spirit Labs North River Double Barrel Rye$14.00
- Taconic Rye$16.00
- Bank Note$10.00
- Bunnahabhain 12$16.00
- Dewars white label$11.00
- Glenlivet 14$21.00
- Glenlivet 15$23.00
- Glenlivet Founders$15.00
- Glenmorangie 10 yr$14.00
- Johnny Walker Black$14.00
- Johnny Walker Blue$48.00
- Laphroaig Select Single Malt$14.00
- Monkey Shoulder$12.00
- Writers Tears$14.00
- Fuyu$13.00
- Hibiki$33.00
- Suntory Toku
- Aperol$10.00
- Campari$10.00
- Chartreuse, Green$16.00
- Chartreuse, Yellow$16.00
- DiSaronno Amaretto$10.00
- Drambuie$11.00
- Pimm's$9.00
- St. Germaine$9.00
Specialty Cocktails
- You Gotta Give 'Em Hope$17.00
- Don't You know Better that to Listen to People?$15.00
- Paint Me Like One of your French Girls$17.00
- My Worst One Was Right on the Money$17.00
- Be a Lot Cooler if You Did$16.00
- I Should've Never Married Him... He's a Gemini$15.00
- The Only Liqueur So Good They Named a Color After It$16.00
- You Know I Have Fantasies Like That$15.00
