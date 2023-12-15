Wood Paddle Pizza 17060 East Quincy Avenue
- Focaccia$7.00
- Baked Meatballs$10.00
Housemade meatballs, marinara, mozzarella, Parmesan, and basil
- Burrata$13.00
- French Onion Soup$7.00
Caramelized onions, beef stock, croutons, and Gruyere cheese
- Traditional Mac$10.00
Cheddar sauce, mozzarella and Cheddar
- Mac of the Week$15.00
"Chicken Parmesan" Marinara, mozzarella, parmesan, crispy breaded chicken breast, basil
- Spaghetti and Meatballs$13.00
- Side Ranch$1.00
- Side Marinara$1.00
- Side of Dressing$1.00
- The Basic$11.00
Marinara and mozzarella
- Armando Pizza$17.00
Garlic oil, mozzarella, smoked provolone, Italian sausage, broccoli, and fennel pollen
- Blanco Pizza$14.00
White sauce (not gluten free), mozzarella, Parmesan, smoked ricotta, and fresh rosemary. Our white sauce is not gluten free
- BLT Pizza$17.00
White sauce (not gluten free), mozzarella, smoked provolone, tomatoes, bacon, and dressed mixed greens.
- Greek Pizza$15.00
White sauce (not gluten free), mozzarella, chicken, Kalamata olives, red onion, and rosemary. Our white sauce is not gluten free
- Margherita Pizza$13.00
Marinara, fresh mozzarella, EVOO, and basil
- Meat Lovers$20.00
Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage and bacon
- Pepperoni Pizza$14.00
Marinara, mozzarella, and pepperoni
- Prater's Pie$16.00
"The Andrew!" Our MVC and friend, Andrew recently moved out of town. This pizza is for him! Garlic oil, mozzarella and Provolone, Italian sausage, broccoli, fennel pollen
- Point Break$16.00
Marinara, mozzarella, salami, pineapple and jalapeños
- Prosciutto Pizza$18.00
Garlic oil, roasted garlic, mozzarella, prosciutto, artichoke, Parmesan, truffle oil, and fresh oregano
- Sausage Pizza$14.00
Marinara, mozzarella, and Italian sausage
- Shaina's Italian Cowboy$17.00
BBQ, mozzarella, Cheddar, prosciutto, red onion, and jalapeño
- Three Cheese Pizza$13.00
Marinara, mozzarella, smoked provolone, Parmesan, and dried oregano
- Truffle Shuffle Pizza$17.00
Marinara, mozzarella, smoked portabellos, and fresh oregano
- The Andrew$19.00
Armando pizza and caramelized onions
- The Mingus$15.00
- Pep Pizza Kit$9.00
- Cheese Pizza Kit$7.00
- Dough Ball$2.00
- Small Simple Salad$4.00
Baby mixed greens and caramelized onion vinaigrette
- Small Caesar$6.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, housemade croutons, and creamy Caesar dressing
- Small House Salad$7.00
Romaine and mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, bacon, and ranch
- Small Panzanella$8.00
Croutons, tomatoes, prosciutto, soppressa, and balsamic pesto vinaigrette
- Caprese Salad$12.00
Fresh sliced mozzarella, tomatoes, arugula, basil, extra virgin olive oil, and balsamic glaze
- Large Simple Salad$7.00
Baby mixed greens and caramelized onion vinaigrette
- Large Caesar$11.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, housemade croutons, and creamy Caesar dressing
- Large House Salad$12.00
Romaine and mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, bacon, and ranch
- Large Panzanella$14.00
Croutons, tomatoes, prosciutto, soppressa, and balsamic pesto vinaigrette