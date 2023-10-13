Woodcrest Lanes / The Smokin' Pin BBQ
Main
Fountain Drinks
Kids Drinks
Appetizer
Boneless Wings (Small)
Hand cut chicken breast lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown.
Boneless Wings (Medium)
Boneless Wings (Large)
Smoked Wings (5)
Perfectly seasoned and smoked in house. Served with your choice of: Hot Sauce, Mild Sauce, Ranch, Blue cheese, Kansas City, Memphis sweet, Carolina Gold
Smoked Wings (10)
Smoked Wings (20)
The Pin Platter
Can't decide? Then our Pin Platter is the way to go, featuring fried pickles, pepper jack cheese balls, onion straws, and jalapeno poppers. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Fried Mushrooms
Whole button mushrooms with a light buttery breading. Served with your choice of Ranch, Cocktail sauce, or Blue cheese
(3) Fried Breadsticks
Served with your choice of nacho cheese or pizza sauce
(5) Fried Breadsticks
Served with your choice of nacho cheese or pizza sauce
Pretzel Sticks (3)
Bavarian style pretzel sticks lightly brushed with garlic sauce and sprinkled with pretzel salt. Served with nacho cheese
Pretzel Sticks (5)
Bavarian style pretzel sticks lightly brushed with garlic sauce and sprinkled with pretzel salt. Served with warm nacho cheese.
Chicken Quesadilla
A grilled tortilla filled with specially seasoned smoked chicken,mozzarella cheese, grilled onions, and green peppers. Served with sour cream and salsa
Nachos
Tortilla chips pilled high and topped with shredded cheddar, taco meat, freshly diced red onions, tomatoes, and nacho cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.
BBQ Nachos
Tortilla chips pilled high and topped with our special blend of mozzarella cheese,smoked pulled pork, freshly diced red onions and drizzled with Kansas City Classic BBQ sauce. Served with sour cream.
Onion Straws
Sweet yellow onions lightly covered with a savory batter. Served with your choice of Ranch or Chipotle sauce.
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Topped with or special blend of Mozzarella cheese. Served with pizza sauce.
Fried Pickles
Pickle chips lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with ranch.
Jalapeno Poppers
Breaded jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese and deep fried. Served with ranch
Pepper Jack Balls
Breaded and fried to perfection. Served with ranch.
Loaded Beer-Battered Waffle Fries
Topped with freshly diced onion, crispy bacon bits and covered with nacho cheese.
Chips and Cheese
Tortilla chips served with warm nacho cheese sauce.
Loaded Potato Skins
Crispy potato skins loaded with bacon and shredded cheddar cheese melted to perfection. Served with sour cream.
Mozz Sticks
Mozzarella cheese sticks fried to until a crispy, golden brown. Served with our signature pizza sauce.
Deep Fried Shrimp
Shrimp breaded in a traditional Japanese breadcrumb breading then fried to a golden crisp. Served with cocktail sauce.
Sandwich
Bacon Bleu Burger 8oz
A 8 oz mouth-watering beef burger topped with crispy bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, and then drizzled with our house made hot sauce. All on a toasted bun.
Big Will Burger 8oz
A 8 oz mouth-watering beef burger. Topped with crispy bacon strips, cheddar cheese, our smoked pulled pork, onion straws and then drizzled with bourbon sriracha sauce. All on a toasted bun.
Bacon Classic Burger
A 8 oz mouth-watering beef burger, loaded with crispy bacon strips, American cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and mayonnaise. All on a toast bun.
Cheeseburger 4oz
A 4oz mouth-watering beef burger. Topped with your choice of American, cheddar or pepper jack cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. All on a toasted bun.
Cheeseburger 8oz
A 8oz mouth-watering beef burger. Topped with your choice of American, cheddar or pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, or pickle. All on a toasted bun.
Hamburger 4oz
A 4 oz mouth-watering beef burger. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.
Hamburger 8oz
A 8 oz mouth-watering beef burger. Topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles. All on a toasted bun.
Smokin' Pin Burger 4oz
4 oz burger topped with crispy bacon strips, pepper jack cheese, onion straws,lettuce,tomato, pickle, and our homemade chipotle aioli.
Smokin' Pin Burger 8oz
8 oz burger topped with crispy bacon strips, pepper jack cheese, onion straws,lettuce,tomato, pickle, and our homemade chipotle aioli.
The Big-licious T
Breaded pork tenderloin topped with lettuce,tomato,onion,and pickle.
BLTC on Texas Toast
Six strips of crispy bacon,lettuce,tomato,cheddar cheese and mayannaise. Served between two thick slices of grilled Texas toast.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken breast topped with crispy bacon strips, Grilled Onions,and creamy zesty Parmesan garlic sauce
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Grilled texas toast with melted cheddar, pepperjack, and american cheese.
Chicken Tender Meal
Three home-style, barrel-breaded chicken tenders with a zesty flavor. Served with your choice of one of our savory sides.
The Cheesy Pig on Texas Toast
BBQ Pork Mac Bowl
BBQ
Half Chicken Only
Juicy all natural smoked half chicken
Half Chick Meal
Juicy all natural smoked half chicken. Served with 2 sides
Brisket Only
8oz slow smoked beef brisket
Brisket Meal
8oz slow smoked beef brisket. Served with 2 sides
Sausage Only
Two smoked sausage links
Sausage Meal
Two smoked sausage links. Served with 2 sides
4 oz Pork
4oz of our signature smoked pulled pork pilled high on a toasted splt top brioche bun.
8 oz Pork
8oz of our signature smoked pulled pork pilled high on a toasted splt top brioche bun.
Pork Sand Meal
8oz of our signature smoked pulled pork pilled high on a toasted splt top brioche bun. Served with 2 sides.
Half Rack Rib Only
Our smoked-for-hours ribs are meaty, moist and full of flavor.
Whole Rack Rib
Our smoked-for-hours ribs are meaty, moist and full of flavor.
Rib Meal
Whole rack of our smoked ribs served with garlic toast and your choice of two of our savory sides.
Half Rib Meal
Half rack of our smoked ribs served with garlic toast and your choice of two of our savory sides.
BBQ Platter for One
The best of everything! half rack of our smoked ribs, our signature pulled pork, our tender beef brisket and one old-world smoked sausage. Served with garlic bread and your choice of two of our savory sides.
BBQ Platter for Two
The best of everything is sometimes worth sharing! Whole rack of our smoked ribs, our signature pulled pork, our tender beef brisket, and two smoked sausages. Served with two slices of garlic toast and your choice of four of our savory sides.
Subs\Wraps
Philly Steak Sub
8oz Philly steak topped with sauteed onions, green peppers, thinly sliced mushrooms, covered with or special blend of mozzarella cheese. Served on a toasted sub bun lightly brushed with garlic sauce.
Big Pig Sub
Three slices of grilled hickory smoked ham, crispy strips of bacon,and American cheese. Topped with lettuce, and sliced tomatoes. Served on an oven toasted sub bun lightly brushed with garlic sauce and sprinkled with our special blend of mozzarella cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
Smoked chicken, crispy bacon strips, lettuce, freshly diced onions and tomatoes. Served on toasted sub bun lightly brushed with garlic sauce and topped creamy ranch dressing and our special blend of mozzarella.
Pizza Sub
A sub bun lightly brushed with garlic sauceand topped with our house pizza sauce, pepperoni, crumbled sausage,and our special blend of mozzaarella.
Taco Sub
A sub bun lightly brushed with garlic sauce. Covered with our house mix of salsa and pizza sauce. Topped with taco meat, shredded chedar cheese, freshly diced onions, tomatoes, and nacho cheese.
Southwest Smoked Chicken Wrap
Chopped smoked chicken,roasted corn and peppers, lettuce,sliced tomatoes,tri color tortilla strips, shredded cheddar cheese, southwest salad dressing. Wrapped in a slightly grilled tortilla wrap
Ham Wrap
Hickory smoked ham, lettuce,tomato slices, shredded cheddar cheese,and mayonnaise.Wrapped in a slightly grilled tortilla wrap
Chicken Wrap
Homestyle barrel breaded chicken tender,crispy bacon strips.lettuce, sliced tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, and creamy ranch.Wrapped in a slightly grilled tortilla wrap
BLTC Wrap
Six strips of crispy bacon, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, and mayonnaise. Wrapped in a slightly grilled tortilla wrap.
Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap
A home-style barrel-breaded chicken tender, with a zesty flavor, crispy bacon strips, fresh lettuce and sliced tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese and drizzled with creamy ranch and our house made hot sauce. All wrapped into a slightly grilled tortilla wrap.
Philly Steak wrap
4 oz of juicy Philly steak meat topped with sauteed onions, green peppers and thinly sliced mushrooms, covered with our special blend of mozzarella cheese. Then drizzled with bourbon sriracha sauce and all wrapped into a slightly grilled tortilla wrap.
Kids Menu
Kids Cheeseburger
A 4 oz mouth-watering beef burger. Topped with American cheese on a toasted bun. Served with French fries. Fries may be substituted for an additional charge.
Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich
4 oz of our smoked pulled pork on a toasted bun. Served with French fries. Fries may be substituted for an additional charge.
Kids Chicken Tenders
Two home-style, barrel-breaded chicken tenders with a zesty flavor. Served with French fries. Fries may be substituted for an additional charge.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Melted American cheese on grilled Texas toast. Served with French fries. Fries may be substituted for an additional charge.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Macaroni in a creamy cheddar cheese sauce. Served with French fries. Fries may be substituted for an additional charge.
Salad
Chef Salad
Chopped lettuce tossed with shredded carrots and red cabbage. Topped with diced red onion, tomatoes and ham, chopped smoked chicken, shredded cheddar cheese,sliced hard boiled eggs and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing
Southwest Smoked Chicken Salad
Chopped lettuce tossed with shredded carrots and red cabbage. Topped with roasted corn and peppers, diced tomatoes, chopped smoked chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, and tri-color tortilla strips. Served with our southwest salad dressing.
House Salad
Chopped lettuce tossed with shredded carrots and red cabbage. Topped with diced red onion, tomatoes, and shredded cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
Taco Salad
A bed of tortilla chips. Topped with taco meat, lettuce, onion,tomato, and nacho cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Side
Pizza
9"Specialty Pizza
9" Deluxe
Our special mix of pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage crumbles, ham, freshly diced red onions and green peppers, thinly sliced mushrooms, banana peppers, black olives and our special blend of mozzarella cheese on a garlic brushed thin crust.
9" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch, smoked chopped chicken, crispy bacon, freshly diced red onions and tomatoes and our special blend of mozzarella cheese on a garlic brushed thin crust.
9" BBQ Pulled Pork
Memphis sweet BBQ sauce, loaded with our smoked pulled pork, freshly diced red onions and our special blend of mozzarella cheese on a garlic brushed thin crust.
9" All Meat
Our special mix of pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage crumbles, ham, crispy bacon and our special blend of mozzarella cheese on a garlic brushed thin crust.
9" Taco
Our special mix of salsa and pizza sauce, taco meat, freshly diced red onions and cheddar cheese on a garlic brushed thin crust. After cooked to perfections, topped with fresh lettuce and diced tomatoes, crushed tortilla chips and nacho cheese.
9" Philly Steak
American cheese, freshly diced red onions, green bell peppers, thinly sliced mushrooms, Philly steak meat and our special blend of mozzarella cheese on a garlic brushed thin crust.
9" The Smokin' Pin BBQ
Memphis BBQ sauce, loaded with our smoked pulled pork, tender beef brisket, smoked sausage and our special blend of mozzarella cheese on a garlic brushed thin crust.