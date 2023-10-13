Main

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$2.79

Mt Dew

$2.79

Diet Pepsi

$2.79

Diet Mt Dew

$2.79

Dr Pepper

$2.79

Orange Crush

$2.79

Pink Lemonade

$2.79

Brisk Unsweetened Tea

$2.79

Sierra Mist

$2.79

Water

Kids Drinks

Kids Pepsi

$1.79

Kids Mt Dew

$1.79

Kids Diet Pepsi

$1.79

Kids Diet Mt Dew

$1.79

Kids Dr Pepper

$1.79

Kids Orange Crush

$1.79

Kids Pink Lemonade

$1.79

Kids Brisk Unsweetened Tea

$1.79

Kids Sierra Mist

$1.79

Kids Water

Appetizer

Boneless Wings (Small)

$6.29

Hand cut chicken breast lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown.

Boneless Wings (Medium)

$9.49

Hand cut chicken breast lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown.

Boneless Wings (Large)

$17.69

Hand cut chicken breast lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown.

Smoked Wings (5)

$6.79

Perfectly seasoned and smoked in house. Served with your choice of: Hot Sauce, Mild Sauce, Ranch, Blue cheese, Kansas City, Memphis sweet, Carolina Gold

Smoked Wings (10)

$10.79

Perfectly seasoned and smoked in house. Served with your choice of: Hot Sauce, Mild Sauce, Ranch, Blue cheese, Kansas City, Memphis sweet, Carolina Gold

Smoked Wings (20)

$18.79

Perfectly seasoned and smoked in house. Served with your choice of: Hot Sauce, Mild Sauce, Ranch, Blue cheese, Kansas City, Memphis sweet, Carolina Gold

The Pin Platter

$12.79

Can't decide? Then our Pin Platter is the way to go, featuring fried pickles, pepper jack cheese balls, onion straws, and jalapeno poppers. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Fried Mushrooms

$5.99

Whole button mushrooms with a light buttery breading. Served with your choice of Ranch, Cocktail sauce, or Blue cheese

(3) Fried Breadsticks

$4.79

Served with your choice of nacho cheese or pizza sauce

(5) Fried Breadsticks

$6.59

Served with your choice of nacho cheese or pizza sauce

Pretzel Sticks (3)

$5.99

Bavarian style pretzel sticks lightly brushed with garlic sauce and sprinkled with pretzel salt. Served with nacho cheese

Pretzel Sticks (5)

$7.99

Bavarian style pretzel sticks lightly brushed with garlic sauce and sprinkled with pretzel salt. Served with warm nacho cheese.

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.49

A grilled tortilla filled with specially seasoned smoked chicken,mozzarella cheese, grilled onions, and green peppers. Served with sour cream and salsa

Nachos

$10.99

Tortilla chips pilled high and topped with shredded cheddar, taco meat, freshly diced red onions, tomatoes, and nacho cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.

BBQ Nachos

$11.79

Tortilla chips pilled high and topped with our special blend of mozzarella cheese,smoked pulled pork, freshly diced red onions and drizzled with Kansas City Classic BBQ sauce. Served with sour cream.

Onion Straws

$5.49

Sweet yellow onions lightly covered with a savory batter. Served with your choice of Ranch or Chipotle sauce.

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$7.25

Topped with or special blend of Mozzarella cheese. Served with pizza sauce.

Fried Pickles

$4.79

Pickle chips lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with ranch.

Jalapeno Poppers

$4.99

Breaded jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese and deep fried. Served with ranch

Pepper Jack Balls

$5.49

Breaded and fried to perfection. Served with ranch.

Loaded Beer-Battered Waffle Fries

$10.79

Topped with freshly diced onion, crispy bacon bits and covered with nacho cheese.

Chips and Cheese

$4.50

Tortilla chips served with warm nacho cheese sauce.

Loaded Potato Skins

$9.99

Crispy potato skins loaded with bacon and shredded cheddar cheese melted to perfection. Served with sour cream.

Mozz Sticks

$4.99

Mozzarella cheese sticks fried to until a crispy, golden brown. Served with our signature pizza sauce.

Deep Fried Shrimp

$10.49

Shrimp breaded in a traditional Japanese breadcrumb breading then fried to a golden crisp. Served with cocktail sauce.

Sandwich

Served with your choice of one of our savory sides.

Bacon Bleu Burger 8oz

$11.99

A 8 oz mouth-watering beef burger topped with crispy bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, and then drizzled with our house made hot sauce. All on a toasted bun.

Big Will Burger 8oz

$13.99

A 8 oz mouth-watering beef burger. Topped with crispy bacon strips, cheddar cheese, our smoked pulled pork, onion straws and then drizzled with bourbon sriracha sauce. All on a toasted bun.

Bacon Classic Burger

$11.99

A 8 oz mouth-watering beef burger, loaded with crispy bacon strips, American cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and mayonnaise. All on a toast bun.

Cheeseburger 4oz

$7.99

A 4oz mouth-watering beef burger. Topped with your choice of American, cheddar or pepper jack cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. All on a toasted bun.

Cheeseburger 8oz

$10.99

A 8oz mouth-watering beef burger. Topped with your choice of American, cheddar or pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, or pickle. All on a toasted bun.

Hamburger 4oz

$6.50

A 4 oz mouth-watering beef burger. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.

Hamburger 8oz

$10.99

A 8 oz mouth-watering beef burger. Topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles. All on a toasted bun.

Smokin' Pin Burger 4oz

$8.99

4 oz burger topped with crispy bacon strips, pepper jack cheese, onion straws,lettuce,tomato, pickle, and our homemade chipotle aioli.

Smokin' Pin Burger 8oz

$11.99

8 oz burger topped with crispy bacon strips, pepper jack cheese, onion straws,lettuce,tomato, pickle, and our homemade chipotle aioli.

The Big-licious T

$10.59

Breaded pork tenderloin topped with lettuce,tomato,onion,and pickle.

BLTC on Texas Toast

$10.79

Six strips of crispy bacon,lettuce,tomato,cheddar cheese and mayannaise. Served between two thick slices of grilled Texas toast.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.29

Grilled Chicken breast topped with crispy bacon strips, Grilled Onions,and creamy zesty Parmesan garlic sauce

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.49

Grilled texas toast with melted cheddar, pepperjack, and american cheese.

Chicken Tender Meal

$9.49

Three home-style, barrel-breaded chicken tenders with a zesty flavor. Served with your choice of one of our savory sides.

The Cheesy Pig on Texas Toast

BBQ Pork Mac Bowl

BBQ

BBQ meals are served with your choice of two of our savory sides.

Half Chicken Only

$8.59

Juicy all natural smoked half chicken

Half Chick Meal

$13.99

Juicy all natural smoked half chicken. Served with 2 sides

Brisket Only

$9.79

8oz slow smoked beef brisket

Brisket Meal

$16.49

8oz slow smoked beef brisket. Served with 2 sides

Sausage Only

$7.49

Two smoked sausage links

Sausage Meal

$12.49

Two smoked sausage links. Served with 2 sides

4 oz Pork

$4.99

4oz of our signature smoked pulled pork pilled high on a toasted splt top brioche bun.

8 oz Pork

$7.49

8oz of our signature smoked pulled pork pilled high on a toasted splt top brioche bun.

Pork Sand Meal

$13.49

8oz of our signature smoked pulled pork pilled high on a toasted splt top brioche bun. Served with 2 sides.

Half Rack Rib Only

$15.00

Our smoked-for-hours ribs are meaty, moist and full of flavor.

Whole Rack Rib

$28.00

Our smoked-for-hours ribs are meaty, moist and full of flavor.

Rib Meal

$32.99

Whole rack of our smoked ribs served with garlic toast and your choice of two of our savory sides.

Half Rib Meal

$21.99

Half rack of our smoked ribs served with garlic toast and your choice of two of our savory sides.

BBQ Platter for One

$30.99

The best of everything! half rack of our smoked ribs, our signature pulled pork, our tender beef brisket and one old-world smoked sausage. Served with garlic bread and your choice of two of our savory sides.

BBQ Platter for Two

$45.99

The best of everything is sometimes worth sharing! Whole rack of our smoked ribs, our signature pulled pork, our tender beef brisket, and two smoked sausages. Served with two slices of garlic toast and your choice of four of our savory sides.

Subs\Wraps

Served with your choice of one of our savory sides.

Philly Steak Sub

$12.99

8oz Philly steak topped with sauteed onions, green peppers, thinly sliced mushrooms, covered with or special blend of mozzarella cheese. Served on a toasted sub bun lightly brushed with garlic sauce.

Big Pig Sub

$9.79

Three slices of grilled hickory smoked ham, crispy strips of bacon,and American cheese. Topped with lettuce, and sliced tomatoes. Served on an oven toasted sub bun lightly brushed with garlic sauce and sprinkled with our special blend of mozzarella cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$9.79

Smoked chicken, crispy bacon strips, lettuce, freshly diced onions and tomatoes. Served on toasted sub bun lightly brushed with garlic sauce and topped creamy ranch dressing and our special blend of mozzarella.

Pizza Sub

$9.79

A sub bun lightly brushed with garlic sauceand topped with our house pizza sauce, pepperoni, crumbled sausage,and our special blend of mozzaarella.

Taco Sub

$9.79

A sub bun lightly brushed with garlic sauce. Covered with our house mix of salsa and pizza sauce. Topped with taco meat, shredded chedar cheese, freshly diced onions, tomatoes, and nacho cheese.

Southwest Smoked Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Chopped smoked chicken,roasted corn and peppers, lettuce,sliced tomatoes,tri color tortilla strips, shredded cheddar cheese, southwest salad dressing. Wrapped in a slightly grilled tortilla wrap

Ham Wrap

$9.79

Hickory smoked ham, lettuce,tomato slices, shredded cheddar cheese,and mayonnaise.Wrapped in a slightly grilled tortilla wrap

Chicken Wrap

$9.79

Homestyle barrel breaded chicken tender,crispy bacon strips.lettuce, sliced tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, and creamy ranch.Wrapped in a slightly grilled tortilla wrap

BLTC Wrap

$9.79

Six strips of crispy bacon, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, and mayonnaise. Wrapped in a slightly grilled tortilla wrap.

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap

$9.79

A home-style barrel-breaded chicken tender, with a zesty flavor, crispy bacon strips, fresh lettuce and sliced tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese and drizzled with creamy ranch and our house made hot sauce. All wrapped into a slightly grilled tortilla wrap.

Philly Steak wrap

$10.79

4 oz of juicy Philly steak meat topped with sauteed onions, green peppers and thinly sliced mushrooms, covered with our special blend of mozzarella cheese. Then drizzled with bourbon sriracha sauce and all wrapped into a slightly grilled tortilla wrap.

Kids Menu

Kids menu is for children 10 and under.

Kids Cheeseburger

$4.99

A 4 oz mouth-watering beef burger. Topped with American cheese on a toasted bun. Served with French fries. Fries may be substituted for an additional charge.

Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich

$4.99

4 oz of our smoked pulled pork on a toasted bun. Served with French fries. Fries may be substituted for an additional charge.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$4.99

Two home-style, barrel-breaded chicken tenders with a zesty flavor. Served with French fries. Fries may be substituted for an additional charge.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Melted American cheese on grilled Texas toast. Served with French fries. Fries may be substituted for an additional charge.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Macaroni in a creamy cheddar cheese sauce. Served with French fries. Fries may be substituted for an additional charge.

Salad

Chef Salad

$9.49

Chopped lettuce tossed with shredded carrots and red cabbage. Topped with diced red onion, tomatoes and ham, chopped smoked chicken, shredded cheddar cheese,sliced hard boiled eggs and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing

Southwest Smoked Chicken Salad

$10.99

Chopped lettuce tossed with shredded carrots and red cabbage. Topped with roasted corn and peppers, diced tomatoes, chopped smoked chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, and tri-color tortilla strips. Served with our southwest salad dressing.

House Salad

$5.99

Chopped lettuce tossed with shredded carrots and red cabbage. Topped with diced red onion, tomatoes, and shredded cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.

Taco Salad

$8.99

A bed of tortilla chips. Topped with taco meat, lettuce, onion,tomato, and nacho cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Side

French Fries

$2.59

Green Beans

$2.59

Mac & Cheese

$3.09

Cole Slaw

$2.59

Cheese Balls Side Size

$3.29

Onion Straws Side Size

$2.79

Baked Beans

$2.59

Sweet Corn Casserole

$2.59

Side Salad

$2.39

Waffle Fries Side

$2.79

Jalapeno Poppers Side

$2.79

Fried Pickles Side

$2.79

Fried Mushrooms Side

$2.79

Pizza

9" Cheese Pizza

$8.99

10" Cheese Cauliflower Pizza

$10.99

12" Cheese Pizza

$11.49

16" Cheese Pizza

$14.49

9"Specialty Pizza

9" Deluxe

$14.29

Our special mix of pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage crumbles, ham, freshly diced red onions and green peppers, thinly sliced mushrooms, banana peppers, black olives and our special blend of mozzarella cheese on a garlic brushed thin crust.

9" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.29

Ranch, smoked chopped chicken, crispy bacon, freshly diced red onions and tomatoes and our special blend of mozzarella cheese on a garlic brushed thin crust.

9" BBQ Pulled Pork

$14.29

Memphis sweet BBQ sauce, loaded with our smoked pulled pork, freshly diced red onions and our special blend of mozzarella cheese on a garlic brushed thin crust.

9" All Meat

$14.29

Our special mix of pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage crumbles, ham, crispy bacon and our special blend of mozzarella cheese on a garlic brushed thin crust.

9" Taco

$14.29

Our special mix of salsa and pizza sauce, taco meat, freshly diced red onions and cheddar cheese on a garlic brushed thin crust. After cooked to perfections, topped with fresh lettuce and diced tomatoes, crushed tortilla chips and nacho cheese.

9" Philly Steak

$14.29

American cheese, freshly diced red onions, green bell peppers, thinly sliced mushrooms, Philly steak meat and our special blend of mozzarella cheese on a garlic brushed thin crust.

9" The Smokin' Pin BBQ

$14.29

Memphis BBQ sauce, loaded with our smoked pulled pork, tender beef brisket, smoked sausage and our special blend of mozzarella cheese on a garlic brushed thin crust.

Cauliflower Specialty Pizza

10" Cauliflower Deluxe

$16.29

10" Cauliflower Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.29

10" Cauliflower BBQ Pulled Pork

$16.29

10" Cauliflower All Meat

$16.29

10" Cauliflower Taco

$16.29

10" Cauliflower Philly Steak

$16.29

10" Cauliflower The Smokin' Pin BBQ

$16.29

12" Specialty Pizza

12" Deluxe

$16.79

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.79

12" BBQ Pulled Pork

$16.79

12" All Meat

$16.79

12" Taco

$16.79

12" Philly Steak

$16.79

12" The Smokin' Pin BBQ

$16.79

16" Specialty Pizza

16" Deluxe

$21.00

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.00

16" BBQ Pulled Pork

$21.00

16" All Meat

$21.00

16" Taco

$21.00

16" Philly Steak

$21.00

16" The Smokin' Pin BBQ

$21.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$5.29

Salted Caramel Cookie

$8.79

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$8.79

Extra Sauces

Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Nacho Cheese

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Memphis

$0.50

Kansas City

$0.50

Carolina Gold

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

Mild

$0.50

Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Southwest Ranch

$0.50

Bourbon Sriracha

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

French

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Poppyseed

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Bowling

Open Bowling

30 Min 4p-6p

$10.00

30 Min 6p-11p

$15.00

60 Min 4p-6p

$20.00

60 Min 6p-11p

$30.00

Shoe Rental

$3.00

Bowling Per Game

$3.75

League Shoe Rental

$2.00

Thursday Night League

League Shoe Rental

$2.00

Locker Rental

Locker Rental

$20.00

ProShop

Puff Balls

$7.50

Skin Patch

$3.95

Thunder Tape

$10.00

Easy Slide

$5.00

Storm Fragrance

$7.50

Grip Cream

$4.00

Microfiber Bowling Cloth

$9.00

Power House Ball Cleaner

$8.75

Hada Patch Strips 3-4

$12.50

Socks

$2.00

Machine Ball Cleaned

$10.00

New Years Eve Package

New Years Eve

$35.00

Buckeye Room Rental Fee

Rental Fee

$100.00

Carry Out

Bottles

6pk Angry Orchard

$9.99

12pk Angry Orchard

$17.49

4pk Barefoot Chardonnay

$7.99

4pk Barefoot Moscato

$7.99

6pk Blue Moon

$11.49

12pk Blue Moon

$18.49

6pk Budlight

$8.99

12pk Budlight

$13.99

24pk Budlight

$25.99

6pk Budweiser

$8.49

12pk Budweiser

$13.49

24pk Budweiser

$25.49

6pk Busch

$7.49

12pk Busch

$11.49

24pk Busch

$21.49

6pk Coors

$8.49

12pk Coors

$13.49

24pk Coors

$25.49

6pk Cayman Jack

$9.99

6pk Corona

$9.99

12pk Corona

$16.99

6pk Deschuttes

$11.49

6pk Elysian Space Dust

$12.49

6pk Michelob

$9.99

12pk Michelob

$16.99

24pk Michelob

$27.49

6pk Mikes Black Cherry

$9.99

6pk Mikes Strawberry Lemonade

$9.99

6pk Mikes Lemonade

$9.99

6pk Miller

$8.49

12pk Miller

$13.49

24pk Miller

$25.49

6pk Redds Black Cherry

$9.99

12pk Redds Black Cherry

$17.49

6pk Redds Apple

$9.99

12pk Redds Black Cherry

$17.49

6pk Sam Adams

$10.99

12pk Sam Adams

$17.99

4pk Seagrams Jamaican Me Happy

$5.49

4pk Seagrams Calypso

$5.49

4pk Seagrams Wild Berry

$5.49

6pk Yuengling

$8.99

12pk Yuengling

$13.49

Cans

6pk Budlight

$8.49

12pk Budlight

$12.49

24pk Budlight

$22.49

6pk Budweiser

$8.49

12pk Budweiser

$12.49

24pk Budweiser

$22.49

6pk Busch

$7.99

12pk Busch

$11.49

30pk Busch

$21.49

6pk Coors

$8.99

12pk Coors

$13.49

24pk Coors

$22.49

4pk High Noon Black Cherry

$10.99

4pk High Noon Lime

$10.99

4pk High Noon Peach

$10.99

4pk High Pineapple

$10.99

6pk Michelob

$9.99

12pk Michelob

$14.99

24pk Michelob

$25.49

6pk Miller

$8.99

12pk Miller

$13.49

24pk Miller

$22.49

6pk White Claw Lime

$9.99

6pk White Claw Grapefruit

$9.99

6pk White Claw Black Cherry

$9.99

6pk White Claw Raspberry

$9.99