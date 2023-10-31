Wood Ear
FOOD
Bites
flash fried Brussels leaves, ginger-salt, chashu drizzle (GF, V*)
sambal ginger buffalo sauce, house-made buttermilk ranch (GF, V)
fermented black bean, garlic, ginger, shallot, chili tamari, citrus ( V*)
sweet potato waffle fries, kimchi, white cheddar cream, scallion (GF, V)
Salad
baby mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, pickled red onion, shredded rainbow carrot, pea tendrils, nori-red pepper vinaigrette, sesame (GF, V*)
red & green napa cabbage, pickled ginger, sprouts, mint, pea tendrils, Thai-basil vinaigrette, and a ridiculous amount of cashews (GF, V*)
baby mixed greens, lemon-sesame croutons, wasabi Caesar dressing
Rice
sliced and chopped smoked brisket (GF)
jalapeno garlic butter grilled shrimp, avocado (GF)
crispy tofu in a chili-tamari reduction, avocado (GF, V*)
buttermilk battered chicken breast, wasabi-honey mustard (GF)
pulled smoked pork shoulder (GF)