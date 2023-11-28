Online Ordering is NOW AVAILABLE!
Wooden Nickel Pub - Mebane
Pub Menu
Wings
- 6 Wings$12.00
our famous bone-in wings with celery & choice of ranch or bleu cheese
- 12 Wings$21.00
our famous bone-in wings with celery & choice of ranch or bleu cheese; sauced in increments of 6 or 12
- 18 Wings$30.00
our famous bone-in wings with celery & choice of ranch or bleu cheese; sauced in increments of 6, 12 or 18
- 24 Wings$38.00
our famous bone-in wings with celery & choice of ranch or bleu cheese; sauced in increments of 6, 12 or 24
- 6 Boneless Wings$8.00
fresh chicken tenders with celery & choice of ranch or bleu cheese
- 12 Boneless Wings$15.00
fresh chicken tenders with celery & choice of ranch or bleu cheese; sauced in increments of 6 or 12
- 18 Boneless Wings$22.00
fresh chicken tenders with celery & choice of ranch or bleu cheese; sauced in increments of 6, 12 or 18
- 24 Boneless Wings$28.00
fresh chicken tenders with celery & choice of ranch or bleu cheese; sauced in increments of 6, 12 or 24
Appetizers
- Hand-Cut Fries$8.00
with pink sauce
- 1/2 Hand-Cut Fries$5.00
with pink sauce
- WNP Tots$7.50
with pink sauce
- 1/2 WNP Tots$4.75
with pink sauce
- Fried Banana Peppers$8.75
with smoked onion ranch
- 1/2 Fried Banana Peppers$5.50
with smoked onion ranch
- Beer-Battered Onion Rings$8.75
with buttermilk ranch dressing
- 1/2 Beer-Battered Onion Rings$5.50
with buttermilk ranch dressing
- Iceberg Wedge Salad$11.50
chopped bacon, red onion, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles & bleu cheese dressing
- Fried Pickles$7.25Out of stock
with smoked onion ranch
- Fried Veg of the Day$9.00
chef's selection with rotating dipping sauce; check our facebook page for current offerings
- 1/2 Fried Veg of the Day$5.50
chef's selection with rotating dipping sauce; check our facebook page for current offerings
- Hand-Cut Garlic Fries$9.00
with pink sauce
- 1/2 Hand-Cut Garlic Fries$5.50
with pink sauce
- Edamame w/ Old Bay$7.00
whole soybeans tossed in old bay
- Edamame w/ Salt$7.00
whole soybeans tossed in kosher salt
- Loaded Tots$10.00
with bacon, shredded cheeses and side of ranch
- 1/2 Loaded Tots$6.50
with bacon, shredded cheeses and side of ranch
- Loaded Fries$10.50
with bacon, shredded cheeses and side of ranch
- 1/2 Loaded Fries$7.00
with bacon, shredded cheeses and side of ranch
- House Side Salad$5.00
with carrots, grape tomatoes, red onion & croutons
- Round for the Kitchen Crew$10.00
they work hard, treat 'em to a 6-pack after work
- Side Cukes$1.95
side order of house-pickled cucumbers
- Side Beans$1.95
side order of house black beans
- Side Slaw$1.95
side order of house cole slaw
- Side Mac$1.95
side order of house macaroni salad
Pub Classics
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.75
fried chicken tenders tossed with mild wing sauce, lettuce, tomato & bleu cheese in a flour tortilla wrap
- Nickel-Fil-A$12.75
pickle-brined chicken breast with pickles & mayo on a potato bun
- Nash-Fil-A$13.75
pickle-brined chicken breast tossed nashville-style in cluck sauce with pickles & slaw on a potato bun(for xxxtra spicy sub nickel hot sauce)
- Fish & Chips$17.00
fresh beer-battered cod served with house slaw, dill tartar sauce and hand-cut fries
- Fish Tacos$14.00
grilled or fried fish topped with house slaw, fresh cilantro and lime zest crema on housemade corn tortillas
- Dragon Dance Power Bowl$11.50
edamame, carrots, purple cabbage, mandarin oranges, crispy wontons and cucumbers over mixed greens, with a scoop of our ancient grains blend; served with a side of sesame-ginger dressing
- Dragon Dance Power Bowl w/Grilled Chicken$15.00
edamame, carrots, purple cabbage, mandarin oranges, crispy wontons and cucumbers over mixed greens, with a scoop of our ancient grains blend; served with a side of sesame-ginger dressing
Burgers
- Classic Cheeseburger$13.25
farm beef patty with pickles, onions, mustard, ketchup & american cheese
- Double Classic Cheeseburger$18.25
two farm beef patties with pickles, onions, mustard, ketchup & american cheese
- BBQ Bacon Burger$14.75
bacon, grilled onions, bbq sauce, pickles & american cheese
- Fried Egg Burger$14.75
lettuce, tomato, mayo, red onions, fried farm egg & american cheese
- Hangover Burger$16.00
bacon, cheddar, smashed tots, lettuce, pickles, runny farm egg & pink sauce
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$15.25
wild mushrooms, swiss cheese, mixed greens & our tangy secret sauce
- Fig & Brie Burger$15.25
melted french brie, sliced green apples, grilled onions & sweet local fig jam
- Cowboy Burger$15.25
cheddar, tabasco-fried onions, honey bbq sauce, lettuce, tomato & mayo
- Carolina Burger$14.75
chef's chili, diced onions, yellow mustard, coleslaw, american cheese
- Plain Cheeseburger$13.25
farm beef patty with american cheese
- Plain Hamburger$13.25
farm beef patty without cheese
Kids Menu
Specials Board
Daily Specials
- Soup of the Day$11.00
chef's soup of the day, if available; check our facebook page for current offerings
- Chili of the Day$11.00Out of stock
chef's chili of the day, if available; check our facebook page for current offerings
- 1/2 Fried Veg of the Day$5.50
chef's selection with rotating dipping sauce; check our facebook page for current offerings
- Fried Veg of the Day$9.00
chef's selection with rotating dipping sauce; check our facebook page for current offerings
- Classic BLT$15.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on locally-baked sourdough texas toast
Dessert
Kim's Bake Shop
WNP Bottle Shop
Retail Beer
Retail Wine
- Federico Ribera Del Duero Roble$30.00
100% Tempranillo aged in American oak, this is a fantastic bottle of traditional Spanish red. Bold yet elegant notes of cherries, blackberries and spices
- L'Oupia Hérétiques Old Vines Red$20.00
simply one of the best value wines in the whole wide world: a natural red featuring old vine Carignan grapes plus a splash of Grenache; rustic earth with loads of ripe berries
- Witness Mark Pinot Noir$20.00
full-flavored with easy tannins and aromas of black cherry, it's a pretty darn balanced California Pinot Noir
Large Wing Orders
- 50+ Bone-In Wings$82.50+
specify desired sauce counts in comments section; sauced in increments of 25, served with large sides of celery, ranch & bleu cheese
- 50+ Boneless Wings$55.00+
specify desired sauce counts in comments section; sauced in increments of 25, served with large sides of celery, ranch & bleu cheese