Wooden Robot Brewery 1440 S Tryon St #110
Food Menu
Sharables
- Fries$6.00
hand cut potatoes tossed in a house seasoning blend.
- Pretzels$12.00
two housemade pretzels served with beer mustard & beer cheese.
- Spinach Dip Stuffed Bell Pepper$10.00
roasted bell pepper stuffed with spinach dip, sun dried tomatoes, & shallots, served with focaccia chips.
- Honey Roasted Carrot Hummus$10.00
honey roasted carrot with fresh fennel hummus, served with toasted focaccia & vegetables.
- Bulgogi Egg Rolls$12.00
three shaved bulgogi beef, asian slaw, & kimchi egg rolls served with a hoisin dipping sauce.
- Picadillo Empanadas$12.00
two seasoned empanadas filled with slow cooked ground local beef & mozzarella, served with a side of salsa.
- Sauces
curry ketchup, housemade ranch, creamy horseradish fennel sauce, arbol mayo, comeback sauce
Mains
- Wings$14.00Out of stock
8 wings served with celery.
- Signature Burger$9.00
local beef, american cheese, caramelized onion, dill pickle, & our comeback sauce on a Dukes Potato Bun.
- Signature Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
buttermilk dredge, arbol mayo, & house dill pickle on a Dukes Potato Bun.
- Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
buttermilk dredge, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, lettuce, & house dill pickle on a Dukes Potato Bun.
- Kimchi Grilled Cheese$10.00
sharp cheddar & mozzarella cheese, red kimchi, & a drizzle of Korean BBQ sauce on a Dukes Potato Loaf.
- Winter Salad$9.00
spinach salad topped with sliced red apple, roasted pumpkin seeds, feta, shallots,& pomegranate vinaigrette.
- Quesabirria Tacos$13.00
three grilled corn tacos with slow stewed pulled local beef & mozzarella, topped with cilantro & diced onion, served with stew for dipping
- Pastrami Sandwich$13.00
house sliced pastrami, swiss cheese, creamy horseradish fennel sauce, & housemade mustard served on a Dukes Potato Hoagie Roll.