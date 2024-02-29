Woodhaven Pizza MP 1701 Shoremeade Rd Suite 620
Bar
WH Signatures
Beer
- Draft Peroni$8.00
- Miller Lite$7.00
- Draft HC Washout$9.00
- Draft HC IPA$9.00Out of stock
- The Crispy Pilz$5.50Out of stock
- Palmetto Salted Lime$6.00
- Rusty Bull Juice Juice$7.00
- Original Sin Cider$9.00
- Evil Twin Even More Jesus$9.00Out of stock
- N/A Peroni$6.00
- Mich Ultra$5.00
- Leinenkugel Summer Shandy$6.00
- High Noon$9.00
Bourbon/Whiskey
Scotch
Tequila
Rum
Cordials
- Triple Sec$8.00
- Grand Marnier$12.00
- Disaronno$9.00
- Frangelico$9.00
- Peach Schnapps$8.00
- Apple Pucker$8.00
- Chambord$8.00
- Sambuca White$10.00
- Sambuca Black$9.00
- Limoncello$9.00
- Aperol$9.00
- Campari$9.00
- Cointreau$10.00
- Kahlua$9.00
- Six & Twenty Cream$8.00
- Luxardo Maraschino Liquor$10.00
- St. Germain$10.00
- Dolin Dry$6.00
- Dolin Rouge$6.00
Wine
Triple Transfer
Bubbles
Bianco & Rosato
House Rosso
"Sweet' Selections
Sommelier Selections
- NV Laurent-Perrier La Cuvee Brut, Champagne, France$47.00
- Antinori "Guado Al Tasso" Vermentino Tuscany, Italy$55.00
- Wolffer Estate "Summer in a Bottle", Long Island, New York$45.00
- Rombauer Chardonnay, Napa Valley, Ca$75.00
- Bibbiano Chianti Classico, Tuscany, Italy$59.00
- Banfi "Aska" Super Tuscan, Tuscany, Italy$63.00Out of stock
- Baca Zinfandel "Double Dutch" Dusi, Paso Robles, Ca$52.00
- Belle Glos "Clark & Telle" Pinot Noir, Santa Barbara, Ca$75.00
- Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, Ca$150.00
Pizzas
Signature Pies
- The New Yorker$0+
Tomato, grated parmesan, mozzarella
- Margherita$0+
Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil
- Jersey Shore Tomato Pie$0+
Tomato, parmesan, oregano, cracked black pepper, extra virgin olive oil (no mozzarella)
- Pizza-Broccoli Rabe and Sausage$0+
Sweet Italian sausage, roasted peppers, broccoli rabe, tomato, mozzarella, basil
- Meatball Pie$0+
Tomato, Woodhaven meatballs, ricotta, mozzerella
- Pepperoni Pie$19.95+
Pepperoni, tomato, ricotta, mozzarella
- Bacon, Onion, Tomato, & Jalapeno$19.95+
Bacon, caramelized onions, tomato, roasted jalapeno peppers, mozzarella
- Italian Meat Pie$23.95+
Pepperoni, salami, capicola, soppressata, tomato, mozzarella
- Anchovy & Black Olive$17.50+
Imported anchovies, black olives, tomato, cracked black pepper, extra virgin olive oil
- Ziti ala Vodka$23.95+
classic vodka sauce with ground prosciutto, fresh basil, ziti pasta, mozzarella
- Basil, Pesto & Fresh Mozz$18.95+
basil pesto, garlic, parmesan, extra virgin olive oil, tomato, fresh mozzarella
- Da Bologna$23.95+
Traditional new yorker pie topped with shaved imported mortadella, pistachio, fresh mozzarella
- Eggplant Marinara$18.95+
thinly layered battered eggplant, tomato, mozzarella, fresh basil
- Roasted Vegetable$20.95+
Eggplant, onions, mushrooms, broccoli rabe, roasted peppers, ricotta, mozzarella
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$20.95+
Breaded chicken, bacon, mozzarella, topped with ranch dressing
- Quattro Formaggio & Wild Mushrooms$20.95+
provolone, fontina, mozzarella, ricotta cheeses, mushrooms, touch of Calabrian chili oil
- Montauk Clam Pie$29.95+
Chopped littleneck clams, garlic, lemon, oregano, extra virgin olive oil