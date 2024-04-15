Woodland Corner Store 1697 Lewis River Road
Deli/Pizza
Sandwich
- Bigfoot$12.95
- Corner Club$12.95
- Eruption$11.95
- Cascade$11.95
- Gorge$11.95
- Caprese Wrap$10.95
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$11.95
- Horseshoe$10.95
- Grist Mill$12.95
- Lewis$10.95
- Raging Lewis
- PB&J$10.95
- BLT$10.95
- BYO$12.95
- Kids PB&J$5.95
Half Sandwich
- Kids Meat and Cheese$5.95
Half Sandwich
- Kids Grilled Cheese$5.95
Half Sandwich
- Grilled Cheese$10.95
Whole Sandwich
- 1/2 BYO$6.45
- 1/2 WCS sandwich$6.45
Pizza
- Cheese Pizza$17.95
- Pepperoni Pizza$18.95
- Meatlovers Pizza$19.95
- Sweet & Spicy Pizza$19.85
- Hawaiian Pizza$19.95
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$19.95
- Supreme Pizza$20.95
- Saint Helens Pizza$19.95
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$19.85
- Vegetable Supreme$19.95
- Taco Pizza$20.95
- Pickle Pizza$18.95
- BYO Pizza$19.95
- Half and Half Pizza$20.95
- Breadsticks 3pc$3.00
- Breadsticks 6 pc$6.00
- Breadsticks 9 pc$9.00
- Dipping Sauce$0.50
Coffee
12oz.
16oz.
- 16oz. Americano$3.30
- 16oz. Latte$5.45
- 16oz. Mocha$5.45
- 16oz White Mocha$5.45
- 16oz. Cappuccino$4.30
- 16oz. Caramel macchiato$5.45
- 16oz. Frappuccino$5.70
- 16oz. Cold Brew$4.35
- 16oz. Hot Cocoa$3.75
- 16oz. Black Tea$2.95
- 16oz. Spiced Chai$4.82
- 16oz. Vanilla Chai$4.82
- 16oz. Italian Soda$4.09
- 16oz. Energy Drink$4.40
- 16oz. Water$0.59
20oz.
Grocery
Candy
- Lindor Truffle Caramel 543448$0.44
- Ferrero Rocher 3pk 516800$2.79
- Milk Duds Theater 556907$1.89
- Whopper STD 506378$1.69
- Heath STD 506544$1.69
- Good & Plenty STD 536573$1.69
- Pay Day STD 507244$1.69
- Smarties Mega Size 556692$1.69
- Candy Necklaces 505115$0.69
- Trident spearmint$1.59
- Trident original$1.59
- Trident watermelon$1.59
- Trident VP Bubble 502286$1.59
- Trident VP Mint Bliss 557308$1.59
- Trident pineapple$1.59
- Blow Pops What A Melon 531608$0.30
- Blow Pops Blue Razzberry 521179$0.30
- Blow Pops Black Cherry 528141$0.30
- Fluffy Stuff Birthday Cake 500005$1.89
- Sugar Babies 507053$1.69
- Charms Pop Sweet & Sour 504647$0.25
- Bubble Tape Sour Blue Raspberry 546523$1.89
- Altoids Peppermint 520890$2.99
- Hubba Bubba Max Straw/Melon 556852$0.99
- Bubble Tape Original 515826$1.89
- Hubba bubba Max Original 558146$0.99
- Lsaver Roll 5Flavors 503276$0.99
- LSaver Roll Wintogreen 503367$0.99
- Extra Gum - polar$1.31
- Necco Wafer Assorted 506667$1.69
- Warhead Peg Sour Twists 542957$1.89
- Kit Kat white$1.69
- Kit Kat Duos Mint+Dark Choc$1.69
- Kit Kat Duos Mocha+Choc$1.69
- Reese’s STD w/Reese’s pieces 555899$1.69
- Mounds STD 507186$1.69
- Reese’s STD Sticks 532640$1.69
- Reese’s STD Big Cup 555250$1.69
- Hershey STD Milk 507129$1.69
- Rolo STD 507285$1.69
- Whatchamacalit STD 507319$1.69
- Reese’s STD Pieces 550774$1.69
- Hershey’s milk chocolate Syrup$2.99
- Almond Joy STD 507079$1.69
- Cadbury Caramello STD 511775$1.69
- Twizzlers STD Strawberry Twists 544212$1.69
- Lindor Truffle Milk Chocolate 539494$0.44
- Lindor Truffle Dark 543447$0.44
- M&Ms STD Peanut 506931$1.69
- Starburst STD Original Fruit 506816$1.69
- Skittles STD Original 506790$1.69
- Starburst FaveReds$1.69
- Milky Way STD 506634$1.69
- 3 Musketeers STD 506642$1.69
- Milky Way salted caramel$1.59
- M&Ms STD Plain 506932$1.69
- Milky Way STD Midnight 517805$1.69
- M&Ms STD peanut butter 519132$1.69
- Starburst STD Tropical Fruit 506386$1.69
- Skittles STD Tropical 517730$1.69
- M&M Chocolate$1.79
- Twix STD Caramel 506907$1.69
- Ring Pops assorted fruit 557089$1.00
- Chick o stick$1.69
- Red Vines Grape Tray 507537$2.09
- Red Vines Red Tray 507541$2.09
- Sour Punch Straws Water 531640$1.59
- Sour punch blue raspberry$1.59
- Sour Punch Straws Apple 522367$1.59
- Sour Punch Straws Strawberry 523985$1.59
- Sour Punch Straws Grape 522368$1.59
- Ferrara Jawbuster 551200$0.50
- Ferrara Cherry head 551184$0.50
- Ferrara Lemonhead 551218$0.50
- Ferrara Grapehead 551192$0.50
- Ferrara red hots 558445$0.50
- Ferrara Applehead 558438$0.50