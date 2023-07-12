Woody's Diner Huntington (Warner) 7871 Warner Ave
Woody's Diner
Two Egg Combos
Eggs & Superspuds
Local Favorite! Two eggs any style, loaded hashbrowns w/ jack & cheddar cheese, bacon bits, mushrooms, green onion, avocado and sour cream. W/ choice of toast.
Bacon & Eggs
4 slices of bacon, 2 eggs any style, choice of side & toast
Protein & Eggs
Choice of meat, two eggs any style & choice of toast.
Turkey Bacon & Eggs
Turkey Sausage Patties & Eggs
2 turkey sausage patties, two egge, a side & toast
Chorizo & Eggs
Pork chorizo scrambled with 2 eggs topped with guacamole & sour cream, toast & a side.
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
traditional hash, two eggs, toast & a side.
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
golden chicken fried steak covered in country gravy topped with bacon bits. two eggs, a breakfast side & toast.
Two Eggs any style
two eggs coode any style with your chioce of toast and a side.
Chicken Breast & Eggs
Chicken Breast, two eggs, breakfast side & Toast
Breakfast Skillets & Scrambles
Meat Lovers Skillet
ham, bacon & sausage scramble topped with jack and cheddar cheese. Served over homefries. w/ choice of toast
Popeye Skillet
sliced polish sausage, mushrooms, spinach scramble topped with jack and cheddar cheese. choice of toast.
The Chopped Scramble
three egg scramble, with you choice of (bacon, sausage OR ham) topped with cheddar cheese. includes a side and toast.
Surfside Loco Moco
our classic burger patty served on white rice covered in brown gravy. Topped with two over medium eggs and green onions.
Longboard Scramble
three egg scramble with mushrooms, tomatos, green onions, chedder & jack cheese. Served with a side and toast.
Ole Eggs
three egg scramble, with jalapeños, white onions, swiss cheese and sour cream. Choice of a side & toast.
Side Orders & Extras
Side Avocado
Half Sliced Avocado
$Add Avocado$
Hashbrowns
Pancake
Hamburger Patty
Sliced Tomatoes
Biscuits & Gravy HALF
Biscuits & Gravy FULL
$Extra Gravy$
One Egg
Two Eggs
Turkey Bacon (4)
Turkey Sausage Patties (2)
Bacon (4)
Ham
Polish Sausage
Sausage Links (4)
Sausage Patties (2)
$Substitute Egg Whites$
Homefries
Chicken Breast
Toast
Tortillas
$Jalapeno$
$Add lettuce$
$Add tomato$
$Add lettuce & Tomato$
$Side of Hollandaise$
$Country Gravy$
$Brown Gravy$
Side of coleslaw
Side of CBH
Breakfast Specialties & Sandwiches
Woody's Famous Superspuds
Hashbrowns, jack & cheddar cheese, bacon bits, mushrooms, green onion, avocado and sour cream
Huevos Rancheros
over medium eggs, jack & cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, beans, avocado, sour cream
Breakfast Burrito
eggs, bacon, sausage, beans, onions, tomato, jack & cheddar cheese. Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream on the side
Chorizo Burrito
eggs, pork chorizo, jack & cheddar cheese, onion, tomato, beans & bell peppers. Topped with Guacamole & Sour Cream
Breakfast Burger
over medium egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato, burger patty cooked medium well with American cheese & mayo on a white bun.
Ray San
two eggs, sliced tomato, cheddar cheese, bacon, mayo on grilled sourdough.
Farmers Breakfast
scrambled eggs, sausage patties served on biscuits topped with white country gravy & Bacon bits
SoCal Bagel
cream cheese, avocado, sliced tomato & lemon pepper served open faced on toasted bagel.
Florentine Benedict
two poached medium eggs, tomato's, bacon, spinach & hollandaise sauce served on english muffin.
Woody's Benedict
two over medium eggs, American cheese, ham, white country gravy topped with bacon bits served on a toasted english muffin.
Surfers Sandwich
egg, ham, bacon, American cheese, mayo. served on choice of bagel, wheat bun, white bun or croissant.
Traditional Benedict
two poached medium eggs, thick cut ham, served on an english muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce.
To Go Burrito
Omelets
The Woody
bacon, ham, sausage, green onion, jack & cheddar. Topped with sliced avocado & sour cream.
Hobo
bacon, sausage, ham, tomato, jack & cheddar cheese, Ranchero sauce (tomato, onions & bell pepper) and sour cream.
A.B.C.
avocado, bacon, jack & cheddar cheese
Baja
spicy ground beef, jack & cheddar cheese topped with sour cream & Guacamole
Veggie Lovers
spinach, bell peppers, tomato, mushroom, avocado, cheddar cheese.
Denver
ham, green bell pepper, onion, jack & cheddar cheese
Chili Cheese
our signature chili smothered in jack and cheddar cheese.
Build your own omelet (2)
build an omelet the way you like starting with three eggs includes choice of cheese and one topping.
Pancakes-French Toast-Sweet Treats
The Diner Combo
choice of two bacon or sausage or 1/2 ham. Two eggs, small stack of Cakes OR half order of French Toast
Cinnamon Roll French Toast
Cinnamon Roll
Full French Toast
thick sliced egg bread hand dipped and cooked golden brown.
1/2 French Toast
thick sliced egg bread hand dipped and cooked golden brown.
Full Cakes
house made pancake mix with hints of cinnamon & vanilla.
1/2 Cakes
housemade pancake mix with hints of cinnamon & vanilla.
Paradise French Toast
a full order of french toast topped with coconut, bananas, blueberries, strawberries & whipped cream.
On The Lighter Side
Avocado Toast
one slice of thick sourdough toasted, baby arugula, feta cheese, avocado. Two over medium eggs & balsamic glaze served with a side of fruit.*No substitution for side*
Sunrise Scramble
egg Whites scrambled with spinach, mushroom topped with avocado. served with sliced tomato's, cottage cheese & choice of toast *No substitution for side*
Newport Breakfast Wrap
three egg whites, mushrooms, spinach, tomato's, avocado wrapped in a spinach tortilla. served with a side of fruit *No substitution for side*
Cabo Skillet
three egg whites scrambled with chicken, bell peppers, onions on a bed of home fries. Topped with Guacamole & Pico de Gallo. served with choice of toast
Beach Side Breakfast
two eggs cooked the way you like, served with avocado on the side, fresh fruit & toast. *No substitution for side*
Oatmeal
bowl of oatmeal served with brown sugar, milk, raisins & granola.
Plain Bagel
Plain Bagel w/ Cream cheese
Fresh fruit cup
Watermelon, cantelope, honeydew, grapes & pineapple.
Fresh fruit bowl
Watermelon, cantelope, honeydew, grapes & pineapple.
Cottage Cheese
Cottage Cheese w/ Pineapple
Kids Meals
Jr Cakes
Three Silver Dollar Pancakes, with one egg cooked any style and choice of two bacon, two sausage OR one of each.
Jr French Toast
French Toast, one egg any style with two strips of bacon, two sausage links, OR one of each.
Jr One Egg
One Egg cooked any style, fruit and one slice of toast
Jr Hamburger
Plain & dry hamburger with choice of Fries, Fruit OR Applesauce
Jr CheeseBurger
Plain & dry Cheeseburger, with choice of Fries, Fruit Or Applesauce
Jr Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese with your choice of Fries, Fruit OR Applesauce
Jr Hot Dog
Grilled all beef hot dog, with your choice of Fries, Fruit OR Applesauce
Jr Chicken Strips
Chicken Strips, with your choice of Fries, Fruit OR Applesauce.
Jr Mac & Cheese
Mack & Cheese, with your choice of Fries, Fruit OR Applesauce
Jr Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled Chicken, with your choice of Fries, Fruit OR Applesauce
Jr Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla with your choice of Fries, Fruit OR Applesauce
Jr Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Turkey sandwich, with your choice of Fries, Fruit OR Applesauce
Jr Sundae
Vanilla Ice Cream with choice of topping Chocolate, strawberry OR Oreo, wipcream & cherry
Jr One Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream
one scoop of vanilla ice cream
Open Food
Woody's Famous Burgers
Classic Cheeseburger
Choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion & 1000 Island on a white bun. Served with a lunch side
Avocado Bacon Cheeseburger
Choice of cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion & 1000 Island on a white bun. Served with a lunch side
Chili Size Burger
Served open face smothered in our signature chili & cheddar cheese. Add chopped onions upon request. served with a lunch side
Picante Burger
Jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, Pico de Gallo, pickle, lettuce, tomato avocado, mayo on a white bun. Served with a lunch side.
Pastrami Burger
Pastrami, burger patty, swiss cheese, pickle, lettuce, tomato, mustard on a white bun. Served with a lunch side
Garden Burger
A garden patty made with select veggies, grains & natural ingredients. Topped with avocado, sprouts, pickle, onion, tomato & dijon mustard on a wheat bun. Served with a lunch side
The Wedge Burger
Melted blue cheese fresh bacon crumbles, sautéed mushrooms, tomato & baby arugula on a brioche bun. served with a lunch side.
The Big Cruiser
Double patty, double cheese with bacon, fried onion strings, lettuce, tomato, pickles, 1000 Island on a brioche bun. served with a lunch side.
Texas BBQ Cheeseburger
covered in BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, onion ring, lettuce, tomato, pickle, 1000 island served on a white bun. Served with a lunch side.
Patty Melt
Grilled rye, with cheddar cheese and grilled onions. served with a lunch side.
Hawaiian Burger
Drizzled with teriyaki sauce, grilled pineapple, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a brioche bun. served with a lunch side.
Turkey Burger
Turkey burger topped with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, 1000 Island on a wheat bun. Served with a lunch side.
Chicken Sandwiches
Woody's Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a wheat bun. Served with a lunch side.
Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, Cheddar cheese, honey mustard, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion & mayo on a wheat bun. Served with a lunch side.
Buffalo Crispy Chicken
A Crispy breaded chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, coleslaw on a brioche bun. Served with a lunch side.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, fried onion strings, lettuce, tomato & Mayo on a grilled brioche bun. Served with a lunch side.
California Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with avocado, bacon, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on a whole wheat bun. Served with a lunch side
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast, grilled onions, provolone cheese, marinara sauce on grilled parmesan sourdough bread. served with a lunch side
Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, grilled pineapple, teriyaki sauce, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on a brioche bun. Served with a lunch side
Jalapeno Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, pico de gallo, mayo on grilled sourdough. Served with a lunch side.
Woody's Sandwiches, Wraps & More
Woody's Blackened Chicken Club
Blackened Chicken breast, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted sourdough. Served with a lunch side.
Vegetarian Wrap
Sliced avocado, sprouts, tomato, cucumber, lettuce, red onion, Swiss cheese, cream cheese, & mayo wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Served with a lunch side.
Traditional Club
Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese & mayo on your choice of bread. Served with a lunch side
Cobb Wrap
Chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, ranch in a spinach wrapped tortilla. Served with a lunch side.
BBQ Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, black beans, tomato , lettuce & BBQ sauce in a spinach wrapped tortilla and BBQ ranch on the side. Served with a lunch side.
Maui Fish Wrap
Hand breaded Atlantic Cod, cabbage, black beans, cheddar cheese, cilantro, avocado, tomato with a Maui Chipotle sauce wrapped in a flower tortilla. Served with a lunch side
1/2 Sandwich, Soup and Salad
choice of Woody's Deli style sandwich's (Ham, Turkey, Roast beef, Tuna, B.L.T or Grill Cheese) lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of bread. Served with our daily soup and house salad.
California Turkey Croissant
Sliced turkey, Swiss cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a croissant. Served with a lunch side.
Fish & Chips
Hand breaded Atlantic Cod fillets, served with a side of coleslaw and choice of fries. Lemon wedge, malt vinegar and tartar sauce on the side.
Chicken Salad
Woody's signature chicken salad mixed with celery, apples, walnuts, dried cranberries, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted raisin bread. served with a lunch side.
Chicken Strips & Fries
served with your choice of BBQ, Ranch or Honey mustard. Choice of fries
Avocado Tuna Wrap
White albacore tuna, avocado, Cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion, lettuce wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Served with a lunch side.
Woody's Deli Style Sandwich
Turkey, Ham, Tuna or B.L.T lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of bread. served with a lunch side.
Hot Sandwiches & All Beef Hot Dogs
French Dip
Sliced Roast Beef, provolone cheese, fried onion strings on a french roll. Served with a side of creamy horseradish and Au Jus. Served with a side
Classic Reuben
Sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & 1000 Island on grilled rye. served with a lunch side
Pulled Pork
Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, fried onion strings on a brioche bun. Served with a lunch side.
Grilled Cheese
Grilled sourdough with your choice of cheese. ***add ham as an additional option.
Avocado Tuna Melt
White albacore tuna, avocado, cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough parmesan. Served with a lunch side.
Chili Cheese Dog
Chili, cheddar & Jack Cheese. Onions upon request. *add bacon OR Jalapeños for an additional cost.
Ultimate Avocado Bacon Grilled Cheese
Avocado, bacon, provolone, cheddar & jack cheese on grilled sourdough parmesan. Served with a lunch side
Beef Eater
Sliced roast beef, Ortega chilies, jack & cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough parmesan bread. Served with a lunch side.
Famous Steak Sandwich
Sliced top sirloin, grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, provolone cheese & mayo on a french roll. Served with a lunch side.
Hot Pastrami
Sliced pastrami, Swiss cheese, pickle chips, mustard on a french roll. *add extra pastrami for an additional cost. Served with a side.
Hot Dog
All beef hot dog grilled. mustard, relish and chopped onions upon request * add sauerkraut, jalapeños for an additional fee. served with a lunch side
Fresh Garden Salads, Soups & Chili
Small House salad
Lettuce, tomato, carrots, cucumber & croutons. You choice of salad dressing.
Side Caesar
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons tossed with caesar dressing.
Chopped Honey Mustard Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, jack & parmesan cheese, lettuce, cucumber, tomato tossed in honey mustard dressing.
BBQ Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, tomato, lettuce, black beans, cheddar cheese, avocado, topped with onion strings and drizzled with BBQ sauce. Served with BBQ ranch dressing on the side.
Thai Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, Napa cabbage, snap peas, red & yellow bell peppers, carrots, peanuts, cucumber, wontons tossed in a sesame ginger vinaigrette.
Tostada Salad
Flour Tortilla shell filled with lettuce, tomato, jack & cheddar cheese, refried beans, jalapeños, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo. * add grilled chicken OR Baja beef for an additional cost.
Soup & Salad Combo
Bowl of daily soup & house salad
Signature Chili Cup
Chili topped with cheddar cheese, white onions, sour cream and mini grilled cheese panini.
Signature Chili Bowl
Chili topped with cheddar cheese, white onions, sour cream and mini grilled cheese panini.
Surfer Delight Salad
Bed of lettuce topped with white albacore tuna, cottage cheese tomato avocado, jack & cheddar cheese, green onion, black olives, sautéed mushrooms choice of dressing.
Original Cobb Salad
bed of lettuce topped with Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, tomato's, egg, blue cheese crumbles & green onions. choice of dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, diced egg, black olives, tomato/s, parmesan cheese & croutons tossed in creamy Caesar dressing.
Full Caesar Salad, No Chix
Blackened Chicken Spring Salad
Mixed greens topped with Blackened chicken, strawberries, dice green apples, dried cranberries, candied pecans, feta cheese, avocado. Served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette.
Cup Soup
Daily homemade soup
Bowl soup
Daily homemade soup
Great Little Salad (GLS)
Garlic Toast
South of the Border
Tacos, Chicken
three tacos filled with chicken, tomato's, onions, bell pepper, jack & cheddar cheese on flour OR corn tortillas. Pico de gallo served on the side
Tacos, Baja Beef
three tacos filled with Baja beef, tomato's, onions, bell pepper, jack & cheddar cheese on flour OR corn tortillas. Pico de gallo served on the side
Tacos, Ground Beef
three tacos filled with ground beef, tomato's, onions, bell pepper, jack & cheddar cheese on flour OR corn tortillas. Pico de gallo served on the side.
Tacos, Steak
three tacos filled with steak, tomato's, onions, bell pepper, jack & cheddar cheese on flour OR corn tortillas. Pico de gallo served on the side
Sizzling Fajitas, Chicken
Grilled chicken sautéed with onions, bell peppers, tomato's. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo on the side. with your choice of tortillas
Sizzling Fajitas, Beef
Sirloin beef sautéed with onions, bell peppers, tomato's. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo on the side. with your choice of tortilla
Burrito, Chicken
Chicken, sautéed with onion, tomato, bell pepper, beans, jack & cheddar cheese. Served with Spanish rice, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
Burrito, Baja Ground Beef
Baja beef, sautéed with onion, tomato, bell pepper, beans, jack & cheddar cheese. Served with Spanish rice, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
Burrito, Steak
Sirloin steak, sautéed with onion, tomato, bell pepper, beans, jack & cheddar cheese. Served with Spanish rice, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken, jack & cheddar cheese, onion, tomato, bell peppers. Served with pico de gallo & sour cream on the side.
Carnitas Tacos
Three carnitas taco's with onion & cilantro on corn tortillas. served with pico de gallo, sour cream & lime wedge on the side.
Maui Fish Tacos
Three breaded Atlantic cod tacos cabbage, tomato, cheddar cheese, avocado, cilantro, flower tortillas. Served with pico de gallo, limes and maui chipotle sauce.
Cheese Quesdilla
Cheese Only
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Beans & Cheddar Cheese only
Spanish Rice
White rice
Black Beans
Refried Beans
Appetizers
Buffalo Wings
Jumbo wings tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with celery, carrots and ranch on the side.
Loaded Nachos with Chicken
Beans, cheese, green onion, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeños. & chicken.
Loaded Nachos with Beef
Beans, cheese, green onion, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeños & Baja beef
Loaded Nachos with Steak
Beans, cheese, green onion, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeños & steak.
Loaded Nachos
Beans, cheese, green onion, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeños. *add chicken, steak OR Baja beef for an additional cost.
Fried Zucchini
Sliced and battered zucchini served with ranch on the side.
Fiesta Carne Asada Fries
Choice of fries topped with cheddar, carne asada, pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole.
Loaded Cheese Fries
Choice of fries topped with cheddar , bacon, sour cream & Jalapeño's
Loaded Cheese Fries with Chili
Choice of fries topped with cheddar , bacon, sour cream & jalapeños & chili.
Quesadilla
bacon, green onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, cheese, avocado served with sour cream & pico de gallo on the side
Half Rings & Half Fries
Hand breaded onion rings and choice of fries.
1/2 Half onion rings
Golden thick cut onions.
Full Onion rings
Golden thick cut onions.
Small Fries
choice of original or beer battered fries.
Large Fries
choice of original or beer battered fries.
Chili Cup
Chili topped with cheddar cheese, white onions, sour cream and mini grilled cheese panini.
Chili Bowl
Chili topped with cheddar cheese, white onions, sour cream and mini grilled cheese panini.
Small Beer Fries
Large Beer Fries
Ice Cream Treats & Desserts
Hand Scooped Shakes & Malts
Thrifty's vanilla ice cream. Choose one flavor or custom mix two flavors. vanilla, chocolate, strawberrry, butterscotch, cherry, mocha, bananna, peanut butter, marshmallow, pineaapple, or oreo. (additional flavors $1)
Classic Sundae
Two scoops of vanilla ice creamwith your choice of chocolate, hot fudge, butterscotch, pineapple, strawberry or marshmellow. Topped with Whipped Cream, nuts and a cherry.
Ice Cream Soda
Soda water with choice of chocolate, vanilla or strawberry topped with wihipped cream.
Black Cow (Rootbeer Float)
Classic Rootbeer float, Vanilla and rootbeer mix topped with whipped cream.
Brown Cow (Coke Float)
Classic Coke float, Vanilla ice cream and coke topped with whipped cream.
Lido Sundae
two scoops of ice cream with hot fudge & butterscotch with wipped cream, cherry & nuts.
Classic Banana Split
Bananna, with three scoops of vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate, strawberry and pineapple. topped with whipped cream, cherry & nuts.
Brownie Sundae
A warm brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, Whipped cream, nuts & cherry.
Scoop Of Ice Cream
*add a topping for additional fee
Fresh Baked Apple Pie
Warm apple pie
Brownie only
Apple Pie / A La Mode
Warm apple pie topped with vanilla ice cream topped with Whipped cream.
Breakfast Beverages
Beverages
Coffee
Soda
Coke, Diet coke, Root Beer, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, Unsweetened Tea, Raspberry Tea
Flavored Soda
cherry, vanilla, chocolate or strawberry
Iced Tea
Raspberry Tea
Arnold Palmer
Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Jr Drink
Hot tea
Hot Chocolate
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Apple Juice
Cranberry, Apple, Grapefruit, Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, V8 juice8 *no refills