Woody's Diner

Two Egg Combos

Bacon & Eggs

$14.30

4 slices of bacon, 2 eggs, a side & toast

Chicken Breast & Eggs

$16.00

Chicken Breast, two eggs, breakfast side & Toast

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$16.00

golden chicken fried steak covered i country gravy topped with bacon bits. two eggs, a breakfast side & toast.

Chorizo & Eggs

$14.30

4 slices of turkey bacon, two eggs & a side and toast

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$15.40

traditional hash, two eggs, toast & a side.

Eggs & Superspuds

$14.30

two eggs, loaded hashbrowns, jack & chedder cheese, bacon bits, mushrooms, green onion, avocado and sour creamcal Favorite! choice of toast.

Protein & Eggs

$14.30

Choice of meat, two eggs & toast

Two Eggs Combo

$10.45

two eggs coode any style with your chioce of toast and a side.

Skillets & Scrambles

Meat Lovers Skillet

$15.40

ham, bacon, sausage, scramble topped with jack and cheddder cheese served over homefries. choice of toast

Popeye Skillet

$15.40

sliced polish sausage, mushrooms, spinach scramble topped with jack and chedder cheese. choice of toast.

The Chopped Scramble

$13.75

three egg scramble, with you choice of (bacon, sausage OR ham) topped with chedder cheese. includes a side and toast.

Loco Moco

$14.30

our classic burger patty served on white rice covered in brown gravy. Topped with two over medium eggs and green onions.

Longboard Scramble

$14.30

three egg scramble with mushrooms, tomatos, green onions, chedder & jack cheese. Served with a side and toast.

Ole Eggs

$13.75

three egg scramble, with jalapenos, white onions, swiss chesses and sour cream. Chioce od a side & toast.

Omelets

The Woody

$17.00

bacon, ham,sausage, green onion, jack & chedder. Topped with sliced avocado & sour cream.

Hobo

$16.50

bacon, sausage, ham, tomato, jack & chedder cheese, Ranchero sauce (tomato, onions & bell pepper) and sour cream.

A.B.C. Omelet

$14.30

avocado, bacon, jack & chedder cheese

Baja

$15.95

spicy ground beef, jack & chedder cheese topped with sour cream & Guacamole

Veggie Lovers

$15.40

spinich, bell peppers, tomato, mushroom, avocado, chedder cheese.

Denver

$14.85

ham, green bell pepper, onion, jack & chedder cheese

Chili Cheese Omelet

$14.30

our signature chili smothered in jack and chedder cheese.

BYO Omelet

$13.20

build a omelet the way you like starting with three eggs includes choice of cheese and one topping.

Breakfast Specialties & Sandwiches

Superspuds

$13.00

hashbrowns, jack & chedder cheese, bacon bits, mushrooms, green onion, avocado and sour cream

Huevos Rancheros

$14.30

over medium eggs, jack & chedder cheese, pico de gallo, beans, avocado, sour cream

Breakfast Burrito

$15.40

eggs, bacon, sausage, beans, onions, tomato, jack & chedder cheese. Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream on the side

Chorizo Burrito

$15.40

eggs, chorizo, jack & chedder cheese, onion, tomato, beans, bellpepper. Topped with Gucamole & Sour Cream

Breakfast Burger

$14.30

over medium egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato, burger patty cooked medium with American cheese, mayo on white bun.

Ray San

$13.20

two egges, sliced tomato, chedder cheese, bacon, mayo on grille sourdough.

Farmers Breakfast

$14.85

scrambled eggs, sausage patties served on biscuits toppede with white country gravy & Bacon bits

SoCal Bagel

$11.00

cream cheese, avocado, sliced tomato & lemon pepper served open faced on toasted bagel.

Florentine Benedict

$15.00

two poched eggs, tomatos, bacon, spinach, hollandaise sauce served on english muffin.

Woody's Benedict

$14.30

two over medium eggs, American cheese, ham, white country gravy topped with bacon bits served on a toasted english muffin.

Surfers Sandwich

$13.20

egg, ham, bacon, American cheese, mayo. served on chioce of bagel, wheat bun, white bun or croissant.

Traditional Benedict

$14.30

two poched eggs, thick cut ham, served on a english muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce.

Pancakes-French Toast-Sweet Treats

Diner Combo

$13.20

choice of two bacon or sausage or 1/2 ham. Two eggs, small stack of Cakes OR half order of French Toast

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$12.50

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Full French Toast

$11.00

thick sliced egg bread hand dipped and cooked golden brown.

1/2 French Toast

$6.60

thick sliced egg bread hand dipped and cooked golden brown.

Full Cakes

$11.00

housemade pancake mix with hints of cinnamon & vanilla.

1/2 Cakes

$7.15

housemade pancake mix with hints of cinnamon & vanilla.

Paradise French Toast

$14.85

a full order of french toast topped with coconut, bananas, blueberries, strawberries & whipped cream.

Waffle

$9.90

A diner classic belgin waffel. **make it a combo

Waffle Combo

$13.20

A diner classic belgin waffel, two eggs and chioce of two bacon, sausage OR 1/2 ham

On The Lighter Side

Avocado Toast

$15.40

one slice of thick sourdough toasted, baby arugula, feta cheese, avocado. Two over medium eggs & balsamic glaze served with a side of fruit.*No substitution for side*

Sunrise Scramble

$14.30

egg Whites scrambled with spinach, mushroom topped with avocado. served with sliced tomatos, cottage cheese & choice of toast*No substitution for side*

Newport Breakfast Wrap

$14.30

three egg whites, mushrooms, spinach, tomatos, avocado wrapped in a spinich tortilla. served with a side of fruit *No substitution for side*

Cabo Skillet

$16.50

three egg whites scrambled with chicken, bell peppers, onions on a bed of home fries. Topped with Guacamole & Pico de Gallo. served with choice of toast

Beach Side Breakfast

$12.65

two eggs cooked the way you like, seved with avocado on the side fresh fruit & toast. *No substitution for side*

Oatmeal

$8.00

bowl of oatmeal served with brown sugar, milk, rasins & granola.

Plain Bagel

$4.40

Plain Bagel w/ Cream cheese

$6.05

Fresh fruit cup

$3.30

Fresh fruit bowl

$6.60

Cottage Cheese

$3.30

Side Orders & Extras

Side PICO

Side Ranch

Add Avocado

$2.20

Half Sliced Avocado

$4.00

Add Bacon to San

$3.30

Small Fries

$3.85

Small Beer Fries

$3.85

1/2 OR

$5.50

Full OR

$8.80

Side Slaw

$3.30

1/2 Rings & 1/2 Fries

$8.25

FF 4 2

$6.05

Side Toast

$3.30

Cottage Cheese

$3.30

Extra Cheese

$1.50

Extra Gravy

$1.10

Side Hollandaise

$1.10

Side Gravy

$1.10

Lettuce & Tomato to San

$2.00

Two Eggs

$3.30

One Egg

$2.20

Side Hashbrown

$4.50

Side Home fries

$4.50

Biscuits & Gravy FULL

$6.60

Biscuits & Gravy HALF

$3.85

Ham

$6.60

Bacon

$5.50

Sausage

$5.50

Sausage Patties

$5.50

2 Bacon, 2 Sauasge

$5.50

Chicken Breast

$6.60

Polish Sauage

$5.50

HB Patty

$5.50

Turkey Bacon

$5.50

Turkey sausage

$5.50

Turkey Burger Patty

$5.50

Chicken Breast

$6.60

Chrizo

$5.50

CBH

$5.50

Chix Salad Scoop

$5.50

Add Jalapeno

$1.10

Tuna Salad Scoop

$4.00

Side Jalapeno

$1.10

Cottage Cheese W/Tom

$3.85

Cottage Chreese W/Pine

$3.85

Bagel

$4.40

Bagel W/CC

$6.05

House Salad

$6.60

Side Cesar

$6.60

Add Salad

$3.30

Add Soup

$3.30

Cup Soup

$3.85

Bowl Soup

$6.60

Cup Chili

$5.50

Bowl Chili

$8.00

Add Cup Chili

$3.30

Scoop Chicken Salad

$4.00

Scoop Tuna Salad

$4.00

Garlic Toast

$3.00

Apple Sauce

$2.29

Brownie Only

$5.00

Sub Parm SD

$1.00

Sub Croissant

$1.00

Side Peanut Butter

$1.50

Side Pickles Spears (2)

$1.00

Side Pickle Chips

$1.00

Add Pickle

$0.50

Side 1000

French toast (1)slice

$2.50

Bacon (2) pieces

$2.50

Roasted Jalapeno

$1.00

Cup Fruit

$3.30

Bowl Fruit

$6.60

Onion Strings, Add

$1.10

Red Onion, Add

$0.50

Side Steamed Spinach

$2.20

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$12.50

Choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion & 1000 Island on a whiie bun. Served with a lunch side

ABC Burger

$15.40

Choice of cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion & 1000 Island on a whiie bun. Served with a lunch side

Chili Size Burger

$14.30

Served open face smothered in our signature chili & chedder cheese. Add choppeded onions apon request. served with a lunch side

Picante Burger

$15.40

Jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, Pico de Gallo, pickle, lettuce, tomato avocado, mayo on a white bun. Served witha lunch side.

Pastrami Burger

$15.40

Pastrami, burger patty, swiss cheese, pickle, lettuce, tomato, mustard on a white bun. Served with a lunch side

Garden Burger

$15.40

A garden patty made with select veggies, grains & natural ingredients. Topped with avocado, sprouts, pickle, onion, tomato & dijon mustard on a wheat bun. Served with a lunch side

Wedge Burger

$14.30

Melted blue cheese fresh bacon crumbles, sauteed mushrooms, tomato & baby arugula on a brioche bun. served with a lunch side.

Big Cruiser

$18.15

Double patty, double cheese with bacon, fried onion strings, lettuce, tomato, pickles, 1000 Island on a brioche bun. served with a lunch side.

Texas BBQ Cheeseburger

$15.40

covered in BBQ sauce, chedder cheese, bacon, onion ring, lettuce, tomato, pickle, 1000 island served on a wgite bun. Served with a lunch side.

Patty Melt

$12.10

Grilled rye, with chedder cheese and grilled onions. served with a lunch side.

Hawaiian Burger

$13.20

Drizzled with teriyaki sauce, grilled pineapple, chedder cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a brioche bun. served with a lunch side.

Turkey Burger

$14.30

Turkey burger topped with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, 1000 Island on a wheat bun. Served with a lunch side.

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$12.10

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a wheat bun. Servedwith a lunch side.

Honey Mustard Chicken

$14.30

Grilled chicken breast, Chedder cheese, honey mustard, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion & mayo on a wheat bun. Servedwith a lunch side.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.30

A Crispy breaded chicken breast tossed in bufflalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, coleslaw on a brioche bun. Served with a lunch side.

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$13.20

Grilled chicken breast with BBQ sauce, chedder cheese, fried onion strings, lettuce, tomato & Mayo on a grilled brioche bun. Served with a lunch side.

CA Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

Grilled chicken breast with avocado, bacon, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on a whole wheat bun. Served witha lunch side

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$15.00

Breaded chicken breast, grilled onions,provolone cheese, marinara sauce on grilled parmesan sourdough bread. served with a lunch side

Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich

$13.75

Grilled chicken breast, grilled pineapple, teriyaki sauce, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoi, & mayo on a brioche bun. Served with a lunch side

Jalapeno Chicken Sandwich

$14.30

Grilled chicken breast, peper jack cheese, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, pico de gallo, mayo on grilled sourdough. Served witha lunch side.

Sandwiches, Wraps & More (Cold)

Blackened Chicken Club

$15.40

Blackened Chicken breast, bacon, peper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato amd mayo on toatsted sourdough. Served with a lunch side.

Vegetarian Wrap

$15.40

Sliced avocado, sprouts, tomato, cucumber, lettuce, red onion, swiss cheese, cream cheese, & mayo wrapped in a spinich tortilla. Served with a lunch side.

Traditional Club

$14.30

Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chedder cheese & mayo on your choice of bread. Served with a lunch side

Cobb Wrap

$14.30

Chicken breast, bacon, chedder cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, ranch in a spinich wrapped totrilla. Served with a lunch side.

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$14.30

Grilled chicken breast, chedder cheese, black beans, tomato , lettuce & BBQ sauce in a spinich wrapped tortilla and BBQ ranch on the side. Served with a lunch side.

Maui Fish Wrap

$14.85

Hand breaded Atlantic Cod, cabbage,black beans, chedder cheese, cilantro, avocado, tomato with a Maui Chipotle sauce wrapped in a flower tortilla. Served with a lunch side

1/2 Sandwich, Soup and Salad

$14.30

choice of Woody's Deli style sandwich's (Ham, Turkey, Roast beef, Tuna, B.L.T or Grill Cheese) lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of bread. Derved with our daily soup and house salad.

CA Turkey Croissant

$14.30

Sliced turkey, swiss cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a croissant. Served with a lunch side.

Fish & Chips

$17.60

Hand breaded Atlantic Cod fillets, sreved with a side of coleslaw and choice of fries. Lemon wedge, malt vinegar and tarter sauce on the side.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.65

Woody's signature chicken salad mixed with celery, apples, walnuts, dried cranberries, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted rasin bread. served with a lunch side.

Chicken Strips & Fries

$14.30

served with your chioce of BBQ, Ranch or Honeymustard. Choice of fries

Avocado Tuna Wrap

$14.30

White albacore tuna, avocado, Chedder cheese, tomato, red onion, lettuce wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Served with a lunch side.

Deli Style Sandwich

$14.30

Turkey, Ham, Tuna or B.L.T lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of bread. served with a lunch side.

Hot Sandwiches & All Beef Hot Dogs

French Dip

$15.40

Sliced Roast Beef, provolone cheese, fried onion strings on a french roll. Served with a side of creamy horseradish and Au Jus. Served with a side

Classic Reuben

$13.75

Sliced corned beef, sauerkrat, swiss cheese & 1000 Island on grilled rye. served with a lunch side

Pulled Pork

$13.75

Pulled pork, BBQ sause, chedder cheese, fried onion strings on a brioche bun. Served with a lunch side.

Grilled Cheese

$8.80

Grilled sourdough with your chooice of cheese. ***add ham as an additional option.

Avocado Tuna Melt

$14.30

White albocore tuna, avocado, cheddar cheese on grilled sourdoug parmesan. Serverd with a lunch side.

Chili Cheese Dog

$12.10

Chili, chedder & Jack Cheese. Onions apon request. *add bacon OR Jalapenos for an additional cost.

Ultimate Avocado Bacon Grilled Cheese

$13.20

Avocado, bacon, provolone, chedder & jack cheese on grilled sourdough parmesan. Served with a lunch side

Beef Eater

$14.30

Sliced roast beef, ortega chilies, jack & chedder cheese on grlllrd sourdough parmesan bread. Served with a lunch side.

Steak Sandwich

$15.40

Sliced top sirloin, grilled onions, bellpeppers, mushrooms, provolone cheese & mayo on a french roll. Served with a lunch side.

Hot Pastrami

$15.40

Sliced pastrami, swiss cheese,pickle chips, mustard on a french roll. *add extra pastrami for an additional cost. Served with a side.

Hot Dog

$8.50

All beef hot dog grilled. mustard, relish and chopped onions apon request * add saurkrau, jalapenos of additional fee. served with a lunch side

Salads, Soups & Chili

House salad

$6.60

Lettuce, tomato, carrots, cucumber & croutons. You choice of salad dressing.

Side Caesar

$6.60

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons tossed with caesar dressing.

Chopped Honey Mustard Chicken

$15.40

Grilled chicken, jack & parmesan cheese, lettuce, cucumber, tomato tossted in honey mustard dressing.

BBQ Chicken Salad

$15.40

Grilled chicken, tomato, lettuce, black beans, chedder cheese, avocado, topped with onion strings and drizzled with BBQ sauce. Served with BBQ ranch dressing on the side.

Thai Chicken Salad

$15.40

Grilled chicken, napa cabbage, snap peas, red & yelllow bellpepper, carrots, peanuts, cucumber, wontons tossed in a sesame ginger viniigrett.

Tostada Salad

$13.20

Flour Tortilla shell filled with lettuce, tomato, jack & chedder cheese, refried beans, jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo. * add grilled chicken OR baja beef for an additonal cost.

Soup & Salad Combo

$11.00

Bowl of daily soup & house salad

Chili Cup

$5.50

Chili topped with cheddar cheese, white onions, sour cream and mini grilled cheeses panini.

Chili Bowl

$8.00

Chili topped with cheddar cheese, white onions, sour cream and mini grilled cheeses panini.

Surfer Delight Salad

$16.50

Bed of lettuce topped with white albacor tuna, cottage cheese tomato avocado, jack & chedder cheese, green onion, black olives, sauteed mushrooms choice of dressing.

Cobb Salad

$15.40

bed of lettuce topped with Grilled chicken, bacon,avocado, tomatos, egg, bluecheese crumbles & green onions. choice of dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.50

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, diced egg, black olives, tomatos, parmesan cheese & croutons tossed in ceamy Caesar dresing.

Blackened Chicken Spring Salad

$16.50

Mixed greens topped with Blackened chicken, strawberries, dice green apples, dried cranberries, candied pecans, feta cheese, avocado. Served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette.

Cup Soup

$3.85

Daily homemade soup

Bowl soup

$6.60

Daily homemade soup

Great Little Salad (GLS)

$15.40

Garlic Toast

$5.50

South of the Border

Tacos, Chicken

$12.50

three tacos filled with chicken, tomatos, onions, bell pepper, jack & chedder cheese on flower OR corn tortillas. Pico de gallo served on the side

Tacos, Baja Beef

$12.50

three tacos filled with baja beef, tomatos, onions, bell pepper, jack & chedder cheese on flower OR corn tortillas. Pico de gallo served on the side

Tacos, Ground Beef

$12.50

three tacos filled with ground beef, tomatos, onions, bell pepper, jack & chedder cheese on flower OR corn tortillas. Pico de gallo served on the side.

Tacos, Steak

$12.50

three tacos filled with steak tomatos, onions, bell pepper, jack & chedder cheese on flower OR corn tortillas. Pico de gallo served on the side

Sizzling Fajitas, Chicken

$19.80

Grilled chicken sauteed with onions, bell peppers, tomatos.Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, sour cream, cheese, gucamole, pico de gallo on the side. with your choice of tortillas

Sizzling Fajitas, Beef

$19.80

Sirloin beef sauteed with onions, bell peppers, tomatos.Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, sour cream, cheese, gucamole, pico de gallo on the side. with your choice of tortilla

Burrito, Chicken

$14.85

Chicken, sauteed with onion, tomato, bell pepper, beans, jack & chedder cheese. Served with spanish rice, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.

Burrito, Baja Ground Beef

$14.85

Baja beef, sauteed with onion, tomato, bell pepper, beans, jack & chedder cheese. Served with spanish rice, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.

Burrito, Steak

$14.85

Sirloin steak, sauteed with onion, tomato, bell pepper, beans, jack & chedder cheese. Served with spanish rice, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.30

Chicken, jack & cheddar cheese, onion, tomato, bell peppers. Served with pico de gallo & sour cream on the side.

Carnitas Tacos

$13.20

Three carnitas taco's with onion & cilantro on corn tortillas. served with pico de gallo, sour cream & lime wedge on the side.

Maui Fish Tacos

$15.40

Three breaded atlantic cod tacos cabbage, tomato, chedder cheese, avocado,cilantro, flower tortillas. Served with pico de gallo, limes and maui chipotle sauce.

Cheese Quesdilla

$8.00

Cheese Only

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$12.00

Bean & Chedder Cheese

Spanish Rice

$3.50

White rice

$2.20

Appetizers

Buffalo Wings

$14.85

Jumbo wings tossed in bufflo sauce. Served with celery, carrots and ranch on the side.

Loaded Nachos with Chicken

$15.40

Beans, cheese, green onion, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos. & chicken.

Loaded Nachos with Beef

$15.40

Beans, cheese, green onion, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos & baja beef

Loaded Nachos with Steak

$15.40

Beans, cheese, green onion, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos & steak.

Loaded Nachos

$12.10

Beans, cheese, green onion, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos. *add chicken, steak OR baja beef for an additional cost.

Handbreaded Fried Zucchini

$11.55

Sliced and battered zucchini served with ranch on the side.

Fiesta Carne Asada Fries

$14.30

Choice of fries topped with chedder, carne asada, pico de gallo, sour crean & guacamole.

Loaded Cheese Fries

$10.45

Choice of fries topped with chedder , bacon, sour cream & Jalipionos.

Loaded Cheese Fries with Chili

$13.20

Choice of fries topped with chedder , bacon, sour cream & Jalipionos & chili.

Quesadilla

$12.10

bacon, green onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, cheese, avocado served with sour cream & pico de gallo on the side

Half Rings & Half Fries

$8.25

Handbreaded onion rings and choice of fries.

Onion Rings 1/2 Half order

$5.50

Golden thick cut onions.

Onion Rings Full order

$8.25

Golden thick cut onions.

French Fries

$3.85

choice of orginal or beer battred fries.

French Fries for Two

$6.05

choice of orginal or beer battred fries.

Woody's Signature Chili, Cup

$5.50

Chili topped with cheddar cheese, white onions, sour cream and mini grilled cheeses panini.

Woody's Signature Chili, Bowl

$8.00

Chili topped with chedder cheese, white onions, sour cream and mini grilled cheeses panini.

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Ice Cream Treats & Desserts

Shakes & Malts

$6.60

Thrifty's vanilla ice cream. Choose one flavor or custom mix two flavors. vanilla, chocolate, strawberrry, butterscotch, cherry, mocha, bananna, peanut butter, marshmallow, pineaapple, or oreo. (additional flavors $1)

Classic Sundae

$8.80

Two scoops of vanilla ice creamwith your choice of chocolate, hot fudge, butterscotch, pineapple, strawberry or marshmellow. Topped with Whipped Cream, nuts and a cherry.

Ice Cream Soda

$5.50

Soda water with choice of chocolate, vanilla or strawberry topped with wihipped cream.

Black Cow (Rootbeer Float)

$6.60

Classic Rootbeer float, Vanilla and rootbeer mix topped with whipped cream.

Brown Cow (Coke Float)

$6.60

Classic Coke float, Vanilla ice cream and coke topped with whipped cream.

Lido Sundae

$8.80

two scoops of ice cream with hot fudge & butterscotch with wipped cream, cherry & nuts.

Classic Banana Split

$9.90

Bananna, with three scoops of vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate, strawberry and pineapple. topped with whipped cream, cherry & nuts.

Brownie Sundae

$8.80

A warm brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, Whipped cream, nuts & cherry.

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$2.75

*add a topping for additional fee

Fresh Baked Apple Pie

$6.60

Warm apple pie

Brownie only

$5.00

Apple Pie/ A La Mode

$3.75

Warm apple pie topped with vanilla ice cream topped with Whipped cream.

Kids Meals

Jr Cakes

$7.00

Three Silver Dollar Pancakes, with one egg and choice of two bacon OR sausage

Jr French Toast

$7.00

Freanch Toast, one egg with two strips of bacon OR Sausage

Jr One Egg

$7.00

One Egg cooked any style, fruit and one slice of toast

Jr Hamburger

$7.49

Hamburger with choice of Fries, Fruit OR Applesause

Jr Cheese Burger

$7.49

Cheeseburger, with choice of Fries, Fruit Or Applesauce

Jr Grilled Cheese

$7.49

Grilled Cheese with your choice of Fries, Fruit OR Applesauce

Jr Hot Dog

$7.49

Grilled all beef hot dog, with your choice of Fries, Fruit OR Applesauce

Jr Chicken Strips

$7.49

Chicken Strips, with your choice of Fries, Fruit OR Applesauce.

Jr Mack & Cheese

$7.49

Mack & Cheese, with your choice of Fries, Fruit OR Applesauce

Jr Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.49

Grilled Chicken, with your choice of Fries, Fruit OR Applesauce

Jr Cheese Quesadilla

$7.49

Cheese Quesadilla with your choice of Fries, Fruit OR Applesauce

Jr Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$7.49

Turkey sandwich, with your choice of Fries, Fruit OR Applesauce

Jr Sundae

$3.00

Vanilla Ice Cream with choice of topping Chocolate, strawberry OR Oreo, wipcream & cherry

Jr One Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

one scoop of vanilla ice cream

Open Food

Breakfast Daily Specials

Santa Fe Scramble

$14.00

TX Skillet

$14.00

Carnitas Omelet

$14.00

Breakfast Quesadilla

$14.00

Salmon Omelet

$15.00

Spanish Skillet

$14.50

Malibu Scramble

$14.50

Special

$11.00

Malibu Scramble

$14.50

Fruity Cakes

$12.50

Pigs in Blanket

$12.50

Lunch Daily Specials

Fajita Chicken Bowl

$13.00

Cowboy Roast Beef Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$13.50

Southwestern Burger

$13.00

CA Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Carnitas Quesadilla

$13.00

Blk Salmon Spring

$15.50

Sides of Dressings

Ranch

1000

Italian

BBQ

Raspberry Vinaigrette

Balsamic Vinaigrette

Blue Cheese

Pico

Honey mustard

Sesame Ginger

BBQ Ranch

Oil & Vinegar

Caesar

NA Drinks

Coffee

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.50

Apple Juice

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Grapefruit Juice

$4.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.50

Tomato Juice

$4.50

Bottle of H20

$2.00

Soda H20

$2.00

Ice Tea

$3.50

Rasberry Ice Tea

$3.50

Arnold Plamer

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Rootbeer

$3.50

Favored Soda

$3.85

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Kids Milk

Kids Chocolate Milk

Kids Milk

Kids Soda

Kids Juice

Wood's Mug

$0.99

Strawberry Lemon aid

$3.85

Milk

$3.50

Merchandise

Woody's Tshirt

T-Shirt

$20.00

Employee's

$15.00

Long Sleeved

Longsleeve

$25.00

Employee Long Sleeve

$15.00

XXL

$27.00

Zip-Up LIGHTWEIGHT

Zip-Lightweight

$32.00

Employee- Lightweight

$27.00

Pullover Hoodie

Pullover

$30.00

Employee Pullover

$25.00

XXL

$32.00

Polo

Polo

$20.00

Employee Polo

$15.00

Kids Cars

Kids Cars

$1.00

Stickers

Small Large

$1.00

Large Sticker

$1.50

Hat

Hat

$18.00

Employee Hat

$13.00

Aprons

Aprons

$10.00