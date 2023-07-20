Woodys Diner Sunset Beach 16371 East Pacific Coast Highway
Woody's Diner
Two Egg Combos
Bacon & Eggs
4 slices of bacon, 2 eggs, a side & toast
Chicken Breast & Eggs
Chicken Breast, two eggs, breakfast side & Toast
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
golden chicken fried steak covered i country gravy topped with bacon bits. two eggs, a breakfast side & toast.
Chorizo & Eggs
4 slices of turkey bacon, two eggs & a side and toast
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
traditional hash, two eggs, toast & a side.
Eggs & Superspuds
two eggs, loaded hashbrowns, jack & chedder cheese, bacon bits, mushrooms, green onion, avocado and sour creamcal Favorite! choice of toast.
Protein & Eggs
Choice of meat, two eggs & toast
Two Eggs Combo
two eggs coode any style with your chioce of toast and a side.
Skillets & Scrambles
Meat Lovers Skillet
ham, bacon, sausage, scramble topped with jack and cheddder cheese served over homefries. choice of toast
Popeye Skillet
sliced polish sausage, mushrooms, spinach scramble topped with jack and chedder cheese. choice of toast.
The Chopped Scramble
three egg scramble, with you choice of (bacon, sausage OR ham) topped with chedder cheese. includes a side and toast.
Loco Moco
our classic burger patty served on white rice covered in brown gravy. Topped with two over medium eggs and green onions.
Longboard Scramble
three egg scramble with mushrooms, tomatos, green onions, chedder & jack cheese. Served with a side and toast.
Ole Eggs
three egg scramble, with jalapenos, white onions, swiss chesses and sour cream. Chioce od a side & toast.
Omelets
The Woody
bacon, ham,sausage, green onion, jack & chedder. Topped with sliced avocado & sour cream.
Hobo
bacon, sausage, ham, tomato, jack & chedder cheese, Ranchero sauce (tomato, onions & bell pepper) and sour cream.
A.B.C. Omelet
avocado, bacon, jack & chedder cheese
Baja
spicy ground beef, jack & chedder cheese topped with sour cream & Guacamole
Veggie Lovers
spinich, bell peppers, tomato, mushroom, avocado, chedder cheese.
Denver
ham, green bell pepper, onion, jack & chedder cheese
Chili Cheese Omelet
our signature chili smothered in jack and chedder cheese.
BYO Omelet
build a omelet the way you like starting with three eggs includes choice of cheese and one topping.
Breakfast Specialties & Sandwiches
Superspuds
hashbrowns, jack & chedder cheese, bacon bits, mushrooms, green onion, avocado and sour cream
Huevos Rancheros
over medium eggs, jack & chedder cheese, pico de gallo, beans, avocado, sour cream
Breakfast Burrito
eggs, bacon, sausage, beans, onions, tomato, jack & chedder cheese. Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream on the side
Chorizo Burrito
eggs, chorizo, jack & chedder cheese, onion, tomato, beans, bellpepper. Topped with Gucamole & Sour Cream
Breakfast Burger
over medium egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato, burger patty cooked medium with American cheese, mayo on white bun.
Ray San
two egges, sliced tomato, chedder cheese, bacon, mayo on grille sourdough.
Farmers Breakfast
scrambled eggs, sausage patties served on biscuits toppede with white country gravy & Bacon bits
SoCal Bagel
cream cheese, avocado, sliced tomato & lemon pepper served open faced on toasted bagel.
Florentine Benedict
two poched eggs, tomatos, bacon, spinach, hollandaise sauce served on english muffin.
Woody's Benedict
two over medium eggs, American cheese, ham, white country gravy topped with bacon bits served on a toasted english muffin.
Surfers Sandwich
egg, ham, bacon, American cheese, mayo. served on chioce of bagel, wheat bun, white bun or croissant.
Traditional Benedict
two poched eggs, thick cut ham, served on a english muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce.
Pancakes-French Toast-Sweet Treats
Diner Combo
choice of two bacon or sausage or 1/2 ham. Two eggs, small stack of Cakes OR half order of French Toast
Cinnamon Roll French Toast
Cinnamon Roll
Full French Toast
thick sliced egg bread hand dipped and cooked golden brown.
1/2 French Toast
thick sliced egg bread hand dipped and cooked golden brown.
Full Cakes
housemade pancake mix with hints of cinnamon & vanilla.
1/2 Cakes
housemade pancake mix with hints of cinnamon & vanilla.
Paradise French Toast
a full order of french toast topped with coconut, bananas, blueberries, strawberries & whipped cream.
Waffle
A diner classic belgin waffel. **make it a combo
Waffle Combo
A diner classic belgin waffel, two eggs and chioce of two bacon, sausage OR 1/2 ham
On The Lighter Side
Avocado Toast
one slice of thick sourdough toasted, baby arugula, feta cheese, avocado. Two over medium eggs & balsamic glaze served with a side of fruit.*No substitution for side*
Sunrise Scramble
egg Whites scrambled with spinach, mushroom topped with avocado. served with sliced tomatos, cottage cheese & choice of toast*No substitution for side*
Newport Breakfast Wrap
three egg whites, mushrooms, spinach, tomatos, avocado wrapped in a spinich tortilla. served with a side of fruit *No substitution for side*
Cabo Skillet
three egg whites scrambled with chicken, bell peppers, onions on a bed of home fries. Topped with Guacamole & Pico de Gallo. served with choice of toast
Beach Side Breakfast
two eggs cooked the way you like, seved with avocado on the side fresh fruit & toast. *No substitution for side*
Oatmeal
bowl of oatmeal served with brown sugar, milk, rasins & granola.
Plain Bagel
Plain Bagel w/ Cream cheese
Fresh fruit cup
Fresh fruit bowl
Cottage Cheese
Side Orders & Extras
Side PICO
Side Ranch
Add Avocado
Half Sliced Avocado
Add Bacon to San
Small Fries
Small Beer Fries
1/2 OR
Full OR
Side Slaw
1/2 Rings & 1/2 Fries
FF 4 2
Side Toast
Cottage Cheese
Extra Cheese
Extra Gravy
Side Hollandaise
Side Gravy
Lettuce & Tomato to San
Two Eggs
One Egg
Side Hashbrown
Side Home fries
Biscuits & Gravy FULL
Biscuits & Gravy HALF
Ham
Bacon
Sausage
Sausage Patties
2 Bacon, 2 Sauasge
Chicken Breast
Polish Sauage
HB Patty
Turkey Bacon
Turkey sausage
Turkey Burger Patty
Chicken Breast
Chrizo
CBH
Chix Salad Scoop
Add Jalapeno
Tuna Salad Scoop
Side Jalapeno
Cottage Cheese W/Tom
Cottage Chreese W/Pine
Bagel
Bagel W/CC
House Salad
Side Cesar
Add Salad
Add Soup
Cup Soup
Bowl Soup
Cup Chili
Bowl Chili
Add Cup Chili
Scoop Chicken Salad
Scoop Tuna Salad
Garlic Toast
Apple Sauce
Brownie Only
Sub Parm SD
Sub Croissant
Side Peanut Butter
Side Pickles Spears (2)
Side Pickle Chips
Add Pickle
Side 1000
French toast (1)slice
Bacon (2) pieces
Roasted Jalapeno
Cup Fruit
Bowl Fruit
Onion Strings, Add
Red Onion, Add
Side Steamed Spinach
Burgers
Cheeseburger
Choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion & 1000 Island on a whiie bun. Served with a lunch side
ABC Burger
Choice of cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion & 1000 Island on a whiie bun. Served with a lunch side
Chili Size Burger
Served open face smothered in our signature chili & chedder cheese. Add choppeded onions apon request. served with a lunch side
Picante Burger
Jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, Pico de Gallo, pickle, lettuce, tomato avocado, mayo on a white bun. Served witha lunch side.
Pastrami Burger
Pastrami, burger patty, swiss cheese, pickle, lettuce, tomato, mustard on a white bun. Served with a lunch side
Garden Burger
A garden patty made with select veggies, grains & natural ingredients. Topped with avocado, sprouts, pickle, onion, tomato & dijon mustard on a wheat bun. Served with a lunch side
Wedge Burger
Melted blue cheese fresh bacon crumbles, sauteed mushrooms, tomato & baby arugula on a brioche bun. served with a lunch side.
Big Cruiser
Double patty, double cheese with bacon, fried onion strings, lettuce, tomato, pickles, 1000 Island on a brioche bun. served with a lunch side.
Texas BBQ Cheeseburger
covered in BBQ sauce, chedder cheese, bacon, onion ring, lettuce, tomato, pickle, 1000 island served on a wgite bun. Served with a lunch side.
Patty Melt
Grilled rye, with chedder cheese and grilled onions. served with a lunch side.
Hawaiian Burger
Drizzled with teriyaki sauce, grilled pineapple, chedder cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a brioche bun. served with a lunch side.
Turkey Burger
Turkey burger topped with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, 1000 Island on a wheat bun. Served with a lunch side.
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a wheat bun. Servedwith a lunch side.
Honey Mustard Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, Chedder cheese, honey mustard, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion & mayo on a wheat bun. Servedwith a lunch side.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
A Crispy breaded chicken breast tossed in bufflalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, coleslaw on a brioche bun. Served with a lunch side.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with BBQ sauce, chedder cheese, fried onion strings, lettuce, tomato & Mayo on a grilled brioche bun. Served with a lunch side.
CA Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with avocado, bacon, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on a whole wheat bun. Served witha lunch side
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast, grilled onions,provolone cheese, marinara sauce on grilled parmesan sourdough bread. served with a lunch side
Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, grilled pineapple, teriyaki sauce, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoi, & mayo on a brioche bun. Served with a lunch side
Jalapeno Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, peper jack cheese, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, pico de gallo, mayo on grilled sourdough. Served witha lunch side.
Sandwiches, Wraps & More (Cold)
Blackened Chicken Club
Blackened Chicken breast, bacon, peper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato amd mayo on toatsted sourdough. Served with a lunch side.
Vegetarian Wrap
Sliced avocado, sprouts, tomato, cucumber, lettuce, red onion, swiss cheese, cream cheese, & mayo wrapped in a spinich tortilla. Served with a lunch side.
Traditional Club
Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chedder cheese & mayo on your choice of bread. Served with a lunch side
Cobb Wrap
Chicken breast, bacon, chedder cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, ranch in a spinich wrapped totrilla. Served with a lunch side.
BBQ Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, chedder cheese, black beans, tomato , lettuce & BBQ sauce in a spinich wrapped tortilla and BBQ ranch on the side. Served with a lunch side.
Maui Fish Wrap
Hand breaded Atlantic Cod, cabbage,black beans, chedder cheese, cilantro, avocado, tomato with a Maui Chipotle sauce wrapped in a flower tortilla. Served with a lunch side
1/2 Sandwich, Soup and Salad
choice of Woody's Deli style sandwich's (Ham, Turkey, Roast beef, Tuna, B.L.T or Grill Cheese) lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of bread. Derved with our daily soup and house salad.
CA Turkey Croissant
Sliced turkey, swiss cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a croissant. Served with a lunch side.
Fish & Chips
Hand breaded Atlantic Cod fillets, sreved with a side of coleslaw and choice of fries. Lemon wedge, malt vinegar and tarter sauce on the side.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Woody's signature chicken salad mixed with celery, apples, walnuts, dried cranberries, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted rasin bread. served with a lunch side.
Chicken Strips & Fries
served with your chioce of BBQ, Ranch or Honeymustard. Choice of fries
Avocado Tuna Wrap
White albacore tuna, avocado, Chedder cheese, tomato, red onion, lettuce wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Served with a lunch side.
Deli Style Sandwich
Turkey, Ham, Tuna or B.L.T lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of bread. served with a lunch side.
Hot Sandwiches & All Beef Hot Dogs
French Dip
Sliced Roast Beef, provolone cheese, fried onion strings on a french roll. Served with a side of creamy horseradish and Au Jus. Served with a side
Classic Reuben
Sliced corned beef, sauerkrat, swiss cheese & 1000 Island on grilled rye. served with a lunch side
Pulled Pork
Pulled pork, BBQ sause, chedder cheese, fried onion strings on a brioche bun. Served with a lunch side.
Grilled Cheese
Grilled sourdough with your chooice of cheese. ***add ham as an additional option.
Avocado Tuna Melt
White albocore tuna, avocado, cheddar cheese on grilled sourdoug parmesan. Serverd with a lunch side.
Chili Cheese Dog
Chili, chedder & Jack Cheese. Onions apon request. *add bacon OR Jalapenos for an additional cost.
Ultimate Avocado Bacon Grilled Cheese
Avocado, bacon, provolone, chedder & jack cheese on grilled sourdough parmesan. Served with a lunch side
Beef Eater
Sliced roast beef, ortega chilies, jack & chedder cheese on grlllrd sourdough parmesan bread. Served with a lunch side.
Steak Sandwich
Sliced top sirloin, grilled onions, bellpeppers, mushrooms, provolone cheese & mayo on a french roll. Served with a lunch side.
Hot Pastrami
Sliced pastrami, swiss cheese,pickle chips, mustard on a french roll. *add extra pastrami for an additional cost. Served with a side.
Hot Dog
All beef hot dog grilled. mustard, relish and chopped onions apon request * add saurkrau, jalapenos of additional fee. served with a lunch side
Salads, Soups & Chili
House salad
Lettuce, tomato, carrots, cucumber & croutons. You choice of salad dressing.
Side Caesar
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons tossed with caesar dressing.
Chopped Honey Mustard Chicken
Grilled chicken, jack & parmesan cheese, lettuce, cucumber, tomato tossted in honey mustard dressing.
BBQ Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, tomato, lettuce, black beans, chedder cheese, avocado, topped with onion strings and drizzled with BBQ sauce. Served with BBQ ranch dressing on the side.
Thai Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, napa cabbage, snap peas, red & yelllow bellpepper, carrots, peanuts, cucumber, wontons tossed in a sesame ginger viniigrett.
Tostada Salad
Flour Tortilla shell filled with lettuce, tomato, jack & chedder cheese, refried beans, jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo. * add grilled chicken OR baja beef for an additonal cost.
Soup & Salad Combo
Bowl of daily soup & house salad
Chili Cup
Chili topped with cheddar cheese, white onions, sour cream and mini grilled cheeses panini.
Chili Bowl
Chili topped with cheddar cheese, white onions, sour cream and mini grilled cheeses panini.
Surfer Delight Salad
Bed of lettuce topped with white albacor tuna, cottage cheese tomato avocado, jack & chedder cheese, green onion, black olives, sauteed mushrooms choice of dressing.
Cobb Salad
bed of lettuce topped with Grilled chicken, bacon,avocado, tomatos, egg, bluecheese crumbles & green onions. choice of dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, diced egg, black olives, tomatos, parmesan cheese & croutons tossed in ceamy Caesar dresing.
Blackened Chicken Spring Salad
Mixed greens topped with Blackened chicken, strawberries, dice green apples, dried cranberries, candied pecans, feta cheese, avocado. Served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette.
Cup Soup
Daily homemade soup
Bowl soup
Daily homemade soup
Great Little Salad (GLS)
Garlic Toast
South of the Border
Tacos, Chicken
three tacos filled with chicken, tomatos, onions, bell pepper, jack & chedder cheese on flower OR corn tortillas. Pico de gallo served on the side
Tacos, Baja Beef
three tacos filled with baja beef, tomatos, onions, bell pepper, jack & chedder cheese on flower OR corn tortillas. Pico de gallo served on the side
Tacos, Ground Beef
three tacos filled with ground beef, tomatos, onions, bell pepper, jack & chedder cheese on flower OR corn tortillas. Pico de gallo served on the side.
Tacos, Steak
three tacos filled with steak tomatos, onions, bell pepper, jack & chedder cheese on flower OR corn tortillas. Pico de gallo served on the side
Sizzling Fajitas, Chicken
Grilled chicken sauteed with onions, bell peppers, tomatos.Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, sour cream, cheese, gucamole, pico de gallo on the side. with your choice of tortillas
Sizzling Fajitas, Beef
Sirloin beef sauteed with onions, bell peppers, tomatos.Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, sour cream, cheese, gucamole, pico de gallo on the side. with your choice of tortilla
Burrito, Chicken
Chicken, sauteed with onion, tomato, bell pepper, beans, jack & chedder cheese. Served with spanish rice, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
Burrito, Baja Ground Beef
Baja beef, sauteed with onion, tomato, bell pepper, beans, jack & chedder cheese. Served with spanish rice, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
Burrito, Steak
Sirloin steak, sauteed with onion, tomato, bell pepper, beans, jack & chedder cheese. Served with spanish rice, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken, jack & cheddar cheese, onion, tomato, bell peppers. Served with pico de gallo & sour cream on the side.
Carnitas Tacos
Three carnitas taco's with onion & cilantro on corn tortillas. served with pico de gallo, sour cream & lime wedge on the side.
Maui Fish Tacos
Three breaded atlantic cod tacos cabbage, tomato, chedder cheese, avocado,cilantro, flower tortillas. Served with pico de gallo, limes and maui chipotle sauce.
Cheese Quesdilla
Cheese Only
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Bean & Chedder Cheese
Spanish Rice
White rice
Appetizers
Buffalo Wings
Jumbo wings tossed in bufflo sauce. Served with celery, carrots and ranch on the side.
Loaded Nachos with Chicken
Beans, cheese, green onion, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos. & chicken.
Loaded Nachos with Beef
Beans, cheese, green onion, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos & baja beef
Loaded Nachos with Steak
Beans, cheese, green onion, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos & steak.
Loaded Nachos
Beans, cheese, green onion, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos. *add chicken, steak OR baja beef for an additional cost.
Handbreaded Fried Zucchini
Sliced and battered zucchini served with ranch on the side.
Fiesta Carne Asada Fries
Choice of fries topped with chedder, carne asada, pico de gallo, sour crean & guacamole.
Loaded Cheese Fries
Choice of fries topped with chedder , bacon, sour cream & Jalipionos.
Loaded Cheese Fries with Chili
Choice of fries topped with chedder , bacon, sour cream & Jalipionos & chili.
Quesadilla
bacon, green onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, cheese, avocado served with sour cream & pico de gallo on the side
Half Rings & Half Fries
Handbreaded onion rings and choice of fries.
Onion Rings 1/2 Half order
Golden thick cut onions.
Onion Rings Full order
Golden thick cut onions.
French Fries
choice of orginal or beer battred fries.
French Fries for Two
choice of orginal or beer battred fries.
Woody's Signature Chili, Cup
Chili topped with cheddar cheese, white onions, sour cream and mini grilled cheeses panini.
Woody's Signature Chili, Bowl
Chili topped with chedder cheese, white onions, sour cream and mini grilled cheeses panini.
Chips & Salsa
Ice Cream Treats & Desserts
Shakes & Malts
Thrifty's vanilla ice cream. Choose one flavor or custom mix two flavors. vanilla, chocolate, strawberrry, butterscotch, cherry, mocha, bananna, peanut butter, marshmallow, pineaapple, or oreo. (additional flavors $1)
Classic Sundae
Two scoops of vanilla ice creamwith your choice of chocolate, hot fudge, butterscotch, pineapple, strawberry or marshmellow. Topped with Whipped Cream, nuts and a cherry.
Ice Cream Soda
Soda water with choice of chocolate, vanilla or strawberry topped with wihipped cream.
Black Cow (Rootbeer Float)
Classic Rootbeer float, Vanilla and rootbeer mix topped with whipped cream.
Brown Cow (Coke Float)
Classic Coke float, Vanilla ice cream and coke topped with whipped cream.
Lido Sundae
two scoops of ice cream with hot fudge & butterscotch with wipped cream, cherry & nuts.
Classic Banana Split
Bananna, with three scoops of vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate, strawberry and pineapple. topped with whipped cream, cherry & nuts.
Brownie Sundae
A warm brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, Whipped cream, nuts & cherry.
Scoop Of Ice Cream
*add a topping for additional fee
Fresh Baked Apple Pie
Warm apple pie
Brownie only
Apple Pie/ A La Mode
Warm apple pie topped with vanilla ice cream topped with Whipped cream.
Kids Meals
Jr Cakes
Three Silver Dollar Pancakes, with one egg and choice of two bacon OR sausage
Jr French Toast
Freanch Toast, one egg with two strips of bacon OR Sausage
Jr One Egg
One Egg cooked any style, fruit and one slice of toast
Jr Hamburger
Hamburger with choice of Fries, Fruit OR Applesause
Jr Cheese Burger
Cheeseburger, with choice of Fries, Fruit Or Applesauce
Jr Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese with your choice of Fries, Fruit OR Applesauce
Jr Hot Dog
Grilled all beef hot dog, with your choice of Fries, Fruit OR Applesauce
Jr Chicken Strips
Chicken Strips, with your choice of Fries, Fruit OR Applesauce.
Jr Mack & Cheese
Mack & Cheese, with your choice of Fries, Fruit OR Applesauce
Jr Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled Chicken, with your choice of Fries, Fruit OR Applesauce
Jr Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla with your choice of Fries, Fruit OR Applesauce
Jr Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Turkey sandwich, with your choice of Fries, Fruit OR Applesauce
Jr Sundae
Vanilla Ice Cream with choice of topping Chocolate, strawberry OR Oreo, wipcream & cherry
Jr One Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream
one scoop of vanilla ice cream