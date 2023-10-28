Woody’s Tupelo 619 North Gloster Street
DINNER MENU
STARTERS
Hand battered with house made Ranch dressing to dip!
Freshly fried russet Kettle chips, melting smoked Gouda cheese, and house ranch to dip
Hand breaded Florida Gator tail, crispy and golden, crawfish cream sauce and remoulade
Large gulf shrimp, hand breaded and tossed in our sweet heat Chili glaze.
Crawfish tails, breaded and fried golden brown, with Cajun Remoulade.
Tender bites of Filet and Ribeye, Cajun seasoned and skillet blackened, Tarragon mustard sauce, onion shreds
Three char grilled sliders with Texas Wagyu, red onion marmalade, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato.
Applewood smoked bacon wrapped around seasoned duck breast, charred Poblano pepper, with a dollop of cream cheese, pan seared and drizzled with our busted cherry sauce
Mixed field lettuces, feta cheese, strawberries, red onion, caramelized pecans, raspberry vinaigrette, croutons
Mixed lettuces, tomato, onion, cucumber, croutons
Tender hearts of romaine, our zesty house made Ceasar dressing, shaved Romano and Parmesan cheeses, croutons
Iceberg lettuce, creamy house Ranch, crumbled Bleu cheese, crispy bacon, tomato, cucumber, caramelized pecans, balsamic drizzle, croutons
Romaine hearts, garlic Parmesan dressing, shaved Reggiano and bleu cheeses, balsamic drizzle, caramelized pecans, croutons
DINNER SPECIALS
Our house crafted meatloaf, seasoned and seared, freshly made Roma tomato marinara, smoked Gouda bechamel, shaved Parmesan cheese, garlic toast points.
Indonesian glazed fresh snapper, sweet and spicy, cauliflower mash, roasted tri color carrots and lemon pepper broccolini
Seasoned and seared, slow roasted all day. Served with au jus and your choice of two sides. Creamed horseradish on request!
Three flour tortillas, tender skillet seared Prime Rib, roasted corn and black bean pico de gallo, feta cheese.
ENTREES
Pan seared blackened Gulf shrimp nestled on three cheese grits, Creole butter sauce with Cajun trinity and mushrooms, Roma tomatoes, green onions
Blackened shrimp, smoked sausage, crawfish tails, crawfish cream sauce, shaved Romano and Parmesan cheese, Roma tomato, green onion
Skilled blackened with Cajun spices, three cheese grits, crawfish cream sauce, pan roasted spicy corn
House grind of Sirloin, Ribeye & Filet , sauteed mushrooms, onions, rich demi-glace, mashed potatoes, pan seared green beans.
Hand breaded, field gravy, three cheese grits, pan roasted spicy corn
Natural chicken breast, wrapped around Black Forest ham, baby Swiss cheese, lightly breaded and golden brown, Hollandaise sauce, salt and pepper mashers and maple salted brussel sprouts.
Half pound of house ground Ribeye and Filet, brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, burger sauce. Served with french fries.
OFF THE GRILL
Choice Angus filet, char grilled to temperature, rich demi glace, onion shreds and choice of two side dishes.
Char grilled to order, rich demi-glace, onion shreds and choice of two sides
Char grilled 7 oz. Filet, balsamic glaze, melting garlic butter, onion shreds, and choice of two sides.
Surf and Turf Woody's style. Char grilled 7 oz. Filet, sauteed mushrooms, our signature Cognac Sauce, cream crab sherry sauce, onion shreds and choice of two sides.
Char grilled Choice Angus Ribeye, signature cognac peppercorn sauce, onion shreds, choice of two sides.
Our 16 oz. Ribeye, lightly marinated, grilled pineapple, topped with Firecracker shrimp, onion shreds, and choice of two sides.
Firm and full bodied 16 oz. Strip, demi glace, garlic butter, onion shreds, and choice of two sides
SIDE DISHES
Baked russet potato with butter and sour cream
Hand cut, golden brown russet fries
5 large Gulf shrimp, char grilled
Another round of our house baked bread and blackberry butter? No problem!
Desserts
House made from an old family recipe! A generous slice, served warm with ice cream, hot caramel and whipped cream
Puff pastry filled with chopped Snickers, fried golden brown, drizzled with melted chocolate, warm caramel, caramelized pecans, served with ice cream.
Pretzel crust, dark and milk chocolate brownie, caramelized pecans, melted chocolate and warm caramel, vanilla bean ice cream
Generous portion of rich custard, dark chocolate and caramel drizzle, sugared strawberries, and bruleed sugar crust.
Flambeed tableside, with toasted cinnamon pan made caramel sauce. Try something new, add the blackberries, our own creation!