Wooly Pig 2295 3rd St.
All Day
Sandwiches
- Asian Cubano
Char siu ham, pulled pork, provolone, cilantro pesto, dijon, house pickles on toasted ciabatta$16.00
- Classic Banh Mi
traditional vietnamese pork cold cuts, pate, pickled carrots and daikon, fresh herbs and jalapeños, sriracha aioli served on garlic butter french roll$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- David's Fried Chicken
Curry spiced fried chicken, tomatoes, red cabbage slaw, fresh herb yogurt dressing served on toasted brioche$16.00
- Eggplant Panini
Roasted eggplant, feta, curry aioli, pickled jalapeno relish, red onions, toasted ciabatta$15.00
- Five Spice Chicken Banh Mi
5 spiced marinated grilled chicken, pickled carrots, cucumbers, red onions, jalapenos, fresh herbs and sriracha aioli on toasted garlic French roll$16.00OUT OF STOCK
- Fried Chicken Banh Mi
Curry spiced fried chicken, pickled carrots, cucumbers, fresh herbs, red onions, jalapeños, sriracha aioli on garlic butter French roll$16.00OUT OF STOCK
- Grilled Pork Banh Mi
Vietnamese marinated grilled pork, pickled carrots, cucumbers, fresh herbs, red onions, jalapeños, sriracha aioliserved on garlic butter French roll$16.00OUT OF STOCK
- Taiwanese Pork Cutlet Sandwich
Taiwanese pork cutlet, honey mustard sauce, pickles, and lettuce on a toasted brioche bun$17.00
- Vegetarian Banh Mi
fried tofu, mushroom wrapped in tofu skin, pickled carrots and daikon, fresh herbs and jalapeños, spicy peanut hoisin sauce, sriracha aioli served on garlic butter french roll$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Wooly Pig
shanghai style braised caramel pork belly, arugula, pickled red onions served on toasted brioche bun$17.00
House Favorites
- Chinese Chicken Salad
Grilled marinated chicken, iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, fried wonton strips, sliced almonds, green onions, ginger sesame dressing$16.00
- Chinese Tofu Salad
Grilled marinated tofu, iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, fried wonton strips, sliced almonds, green onions, ginger sesame dressing$16.00
- Curry Udon
Thai style red coconut lime curry broth, udon, seasonal choy$16.00
- Ginger Chicken Jook
Shredded chicken rice porridge, ginger chicken broth, white onions, fresh ginger, cilantro, white pepper and sesame oil$15.00
- Grilled Pork Vermicelli Bowl
Grilled Pork, Pork Imperial Rolls, Cold vermicelli noodles, red leaf lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, fresh herbs, crushed peanuts with traditional fish sauce$17.00
- Szechuan Chicken
Sweet and spicy boneless chicken, seasonal vegetables, steamed rice$16.00
- Szechuan Tofu
Sweet and spicy tofu, seasonal vegetables, steamed rice$16.00
- Thai Tofu Chopped Salad
Grilled marinated tofu, persian cucumbers, spring mix, cherry tomatoes, red onions, edamame, fresh mint and cilantro, thai chili citrus vinaigrette$16.00
- Thai Steak Chopped Salad
Grilled marinated flatiron steak, persian cucumbers, spring mix, cherry tomatoes, red onions, edamame, fresh mint and cilantro, thai chili citrus vinaigrette$17.00
- Tofu Vermicelli Bowl
Tofu, vegetarian imperial rolls, cold vermicelli noodles, red leaf lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, fresh herbs, crushed peanuts with traditional fish sauce$17.00