Worden Cafe / Skippers 19809 HWY 97 S
Breakfast
Egg Combos
Eggs Any Style
All egg combos include 2 Eggs any style and a choice of Country Potatoes, Hash browns or Single pancake (Cottage cheese or Tomato slices can be substituted at no charge. Choice of bread also included Toast, Homemade Biscuit or English Muffin.
Eggs With a Choice of Meat
2 eggs with your choice of a Ham Steak 4 links of Sausage or 4 strips of bacon.
Homemade Corned Beef Hash n Eggs
Homemade Corned Beef Hash
Hamburger Steak n Eggs
11 oz Hamburger Steak.
Pork Chop Breakfast
2 pieces. Grilled or Breaded and Deep fried.
Homemade Chicken Fried Steak n Eggs
8 oz Chicken Fried Steak
Top Sirloin Steak and Eggs
6 oz Top Sirloin
New York Steak and Eggs
10 oz New York
Buffalo Ribeye and Eggs
10oz Cut of Bison Ribeye.
Truckers Special
2 pancakes, one egg, 2 strips of bacon, or link sausage. Includes coffee - NO Substitutions on this item
3 Egg Omelets
Chili/Cheese Omelet

Cheese Omelet

Bacon, Mushroom, and Cheese
Denver Omelet

Bacon Omelet

Ham Omelet

Sausage Omelet

Taco Omelet

Veggie Omelet
Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, and Tomato
Meat Lover Omelet
Bacon, ham and Sausage
Cakes, Biscuits and More
House Specialties
Farmer's Breakfast Sandwich
Grilled Texas toast stacked with ham, sausage, or bacon, 2 scrambled eggs, cheese, and hash browns
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, cheese, and potato inside with your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage served in a flour tortilla
Worden Benedict
House-made biscuit, open-faced sausage patty and 2 scramble eggs topped with sausage gravy
Country Fried Steak Stack
2 eggs, chicken fried steak, and home fries stacked and topped with country gravy and cheddar with toast
Breakfast Extras
Food
Appetizers
Calamari APP
Chili Cheese Potato Dippers
Potato dipper fries topped with homemade chili, cheese, onions, sour cream, and jalapenos on request
Cheese 'N Bacon Potato Dippers
Potato Dipper fries topped with cheese; our thick sliced breakfast bacon cut into bits and served with ranch dressing - jalapenos on request
1/2 Wings (Bone In)
Wings can be served plain or tossed in Michael's HOT Buffalo, Mild Buffalo, BBQ or Korean BBQ. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese
Full Order Wings (Bone In)
Wings can be served plain or tossed in Michael's HOT Buffalo, Mild Buffalo, BBQ or Korean BBQ. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese
Onion Ring Platter
House Cut / Curly Fries Platter
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with marinara or ranch for dipping
Breaded Zucchini Fingers
Served with ranch or bleu cheese for dipping
Burgers
Specialty Burgers
Western Bacon BBQ Burger
Basted with barbeque sauce and lasso'd together with cheddar cheese and topped with two crispy onion rings as well as bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Sauces are mayo and BBQ
Island Burger
Basted with sweet teriyaki glaze and topped with grilled pineapple and cheddar cheese as well as lettuce, tomato, and onion. Sauces are mayo and teriyaki
Bleu River Burger
Basted with tangy a-1 steak sauce, topped with crumbled bleu cheese and two crispy onion rings as well as lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles
Volcano Burger
Topped with jalapeno rings, tangy salsa, and spicy pepper jack cheese layered on our cayenne-seasoned burger as well as lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Sauces are mayo and salsa
Teriyaki Chicken Burger
Chicken breast topped with teriyaki glaze, grilled pineapple, and swiss cheese as well as lettuce, tomato, and onion. Sauces are mayo and teriyaki
Chicken Strip Burger
Crisp battered chicken strip topped with ranch dressing, as well as lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles
Crispy Fish Burger
Lightly battered fillets cooked crisp and topped with coleslaw, tomatoes, and tartar sauce
Sandwiches with Side Choice
From the Fryer
Salads / Soup
Taco Salad
Served in a tortilla shell
1/2 Chef Salad
Full Order Chef Salad
1/2 Crispy Chicken Salad W/ Bacon
Full Order Crispy Chicken Salad W/ Bacon
Cup Soup of the Day
Bowl Soup of the Day
Cup Chili with Cheese and Onions
Bowl Chili with Cheese and Onions
Add Bread Bowl
Dinner
On the Lighter Side
Truckers Special
2 pancakes, one egg, 2 strips of bacon, or link sausage. Includes coffee - NO Substitutions on this item
Small Omelet
2 egg cheese omelet, a smaller portion of potato, and one slice of toast
Minced Ham Scramble
2 eggs with ham, hash browns, and one slice of toast
Half Deli Sandwich
Choice of ham, roast beef or turkey with cheese and a cup of soup
Green Salad and a Cup of Soup
Green Salad and Bowl of Soup
Chicken Strip and Fries
1 piece of chicken strip