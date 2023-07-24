Breakfast

Egg Combos

Eggs Any Style

$8.49

All egg combos include 2 Eggs any style and a choice of Country Potatoes, Hash browns or Single pancake (Cottage cheese or Tomato slices can be substituted at no charge. Choice of bread also included Toast, Homemade Biscuit or English Muffin.

Eggs With a Choice of Meat

$12.99

2 eggs with your choice of a Ham Steak 4 links of Sausage or 4 strips of bacon. All egg combos include 2 Eggs any style and a choice of Country Potatoes, Hash browns or Single pancake (Cottage cheese or Tomato slices can be substituted at no charge. Choice of bread also included Toast, Homemade Biscuit or English Muffin.

Homemade Corned Beef Hash n Eggs

$14.99

Homemade Corned Beef Hash - All egg combos include 2 Eggs any style and a choice of Country Potatoes, Hash browns or Single pancake (Cottage cheese or Tomato slices can be substituted at no charge. Choice of bread also included Toast, Homemade Biscuit or English Muffin.

Hamburger Steak n Eggs

$14.99

11 oz Hamburger Steak. All egg combos include 2 Eggs any style and a choice of Country Potatoes, Hash browns or Single pancake (Cottage cheese or Tomato slices can be substituted at no charge. Choice of bread also included Toast, Homemade Biscuit or English Muffin.

Pork Chop Breakfast

$14.99

2 pieces. Grilled or Breaded and Deep fried. All egg combos include 2 Eggs any style and a choice of Country Potatoes, Hash browns or Single pancake (Cottage cheese or Tomato slices can be substituted at no charge. Choice of bread also included Toast, Homemade Biscuit or English Muffin.

Homemade Chicken Fried Steak n Eggs

$14.99

8 oz Chicken Fried Steak - All egg combos include 2 Eggs any style and a choice of Country Potatoes, Hash browns or Single pancake (Cottage cheese or Tomato slices can be substituted at no charge. Choice of bread also included Toast, Homemade Biscuit or English Muffin.

Top Sirloin Steak and Eggs

$16.49

6 oz Top Sirloin - All egg combos include 2 Eggs any style and a choice of Country Potatoes, Hash browns or Single pancake (Cottage cheese or Tomato slices can be substituted at no charge. Choice of bread also included Toast, Homemade Biscuit or English Muffin.

New York Steak and Eggs

$20.99

10 oz New York All egg combos include 2 Eggs any style and a choice of Country Potatoes, Hash browns or Single pancake (Cottage cheese or Tomato slices can be substituted at no charge. Choice of bread also included Toast, Homemade Biscuit or English Muffin.

Buffalo Ribeye and Eggs

$32.99

10oz Cut of Bison Ribeye. All egg combos include 2 Eggs any style and a choice of Country Potatoes, Hash browns or Single pancake (Cottage cheese or Tomato slices can be substituted at no charge. Choice of bread also included, Toast, Homemade Biscuit or English Muffin.

Truckers Special

$8.49

2 pancakes, one egg, 2 strips of bacon, or link sausage. Includes coffee - NO Substitutions on this item

3 Egg Omelets

Chili/Cheese Omelet

$13.99

All 3 Egg Omelets include your choice of Country Potatoes, Hash browns or Single pancake (Cottage cheese or Tomato slices can be substituted at no charge. Choice of bread also included Toast, Homemade Biscuit or English Muffin.

Cheese Omelet

$13.99

All 3 Egg Omelets include your choice of Country Potatoes, Hash browns or Single pancake (Cottage cheese or Tomato slices can be substituted at no charge. Choice of bread also included Toast, Homemade Biscuit or English Muffin.

Bacon, Mushroom, and Cheese

$13.99

Denver Omelet

$13.99

All 3 Egg Omelets include your choice of Country Potatoes, Hash browns or Single pancake (Cottage cheese or Tomato slices can be substituted at no charge. Choice of bread also included Toast, Homemade Biscuit or English Muffin.

Bacon Omelet

$13.99

All 3 Egg Omelets include your choice of Country Potatoes, Hash browns or Single pancake (Cottage cheese or Tomato slices can be substituted at no charge. Choice of bread also included Toast, Homemade Biscuit or English Muffin.

Ham Omelet

$13.99

All 3 Egg Omelets include your choice of Country Potatoes, Hash browns or Single pancake (Cottage cheese or Tomato slices can be substituted at no charge. Choice of bread also included Toast, Homemade Biscuit or English Muffin.

Sausage Omelet

$13.99

All 3 Egg Omelets include your choice of Country Potatoes, Hash browns or Single pancake (Cottage cheese or Tomato slices can be substituted at no charge. Choice of bread also included Toast, Homemade Biscuit or English Muffin.

Taco Omelet

$13.99

All 3 Egg Omelets include your choice of Country Potatoes, Hash browns or Single pancake (Cottage cheese or Tomato slices can be substituted at no charge. Choice of bread also included Toast, Homemade Biscuit or English Muffin.

Veggie Omelet

$13.99

Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, and Tomato - All 3 Egg Omelets include your choice of Country Potatoes, Hash browns or Single pancake (Cottage cheese or Tomato slices can be substituted at no charge. Choice of bread also included Toast, Homemade Biscuit or English Muffin.

Meat Lover Omelet

$14.99

Bacon, ham and Sausage - All 3 Egg Omelets include your choice of Country Potatoes, Hash browns or Single pancake (Cottage cheese or Tomato slices can be substituted at no charge. Choice of bread also included Toast, Homemade Biscuit or English Muffin.

Cakes, Biscuits and More

Single Cake

$3.49

Short Stack

$5.49

Full Stack

$7.49

French Toast

$8.99

3 slices

1/2 Order Biscuits and Gravy

$5.99

Full Order Biscuits and Gravy

$8.99

HALF AND HALF

$9.99

Oatmeal Bowl

$5.99

Cream of Wheat

$5.99

WAFFLE EACH

$6.99

House Specialties

Farmer's Breakfast Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Texas toast stacked with ham, sausage, or bacon, 2 scrambled eggs, cheese, and hash browns

Breakfast Burrito

$12.99

Scrambled eggs, cheese, and potato inside with your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage served in a flour tortilla

Worden Benedict

$14.49

House-made biscuit, open-faced sausage patty and 2 scramble eggs topped with sausage gravy

Country Fried Steak Stack

$15.99

2 eggs, chicken fried steak, and home fries stacked and topped with country gravy and cheddar with toast

Breakfast Extras

Egg - Each

$2.49

Gravy Topping

$2.99

Side Gravy

$3.99

Side Bread

$3.49

Potato Side

$4.99

LG MEAT SIDE ORDER

$6.49

SM MEAT SIDE ORDER

$3.99

Food

Appetizers

Calamari APP

$12.99

Chili Cheese Potato Dippers

$12.99

Potato dipper fries topped with homemade chili, cheese, onions, sour cream, and jalapenos on request

Cheese 'N Bacon Potato Dippers

$12.99

Potato Dipper fries topped with cheese; our thick sliced breakfast bacon cut into bits and served with ranch dressing - jalapenos on request

1/2 Wings (Bone In)

$8.95

Wings can be served plain or tossed in Michael's HOT Buffalo, Mild Buffalo, BBQ or Korean BBQ. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Full Order Wings (Bone In)

$14.95

Wings can be served plain or tossed in Michael's HOT Buffalo, Mild Buffalo, BBQ or Korean BBQ. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Onion Ring Platter

$11.99

House Cut / Curly Fries Platter

$11.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.95

Served with marinara or ranch for dipping

Breaded Zucchini Fingers

$9.95

Served with ranch or bleu cheese for dipping

Burgers

Hamburger

$11.99

Cheeseburger

$13.49

Double Cheeseburger

$15.99

Mushroom Swiss

$13.99

Patty Melt

$13.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.99

Chili Cheese BURGER W/ Onions

$13.99

California Guacamole Bacon Burger

$15.49

Monster Pastrami Burger

$15.99

Specialty Burgers

Western Bacon BBQ Burger

$15.49

Basted with barbeque sauce and lasso'd together with cheddar cheese and topped with two crispy onion rings as well as bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Sauces are mayo and BBQ

Island Burger

$14.49

Basted with sweet teriyaki glaze and topped with grilled pineapple and cheddar cheese as well as lettuce, tomato, and onion. Sauces are mayo and teriyaki

Bleu River Burger

$14.49

Basted with tangy a-1 steak sauce, topped with crumbled bleu cheese and two crispy onion rings as well as lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles

Volcano Burger

$14.49

Topped with jalapeno rings, tangy salsa, and spicy pepper jack cheese layered on our cayenne-seasoned burger as well as lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Sauces are mayo and salsa

Teriyaki Chicken Burger

$14.99

Chicken breast topped with teriyaki glaze, grilled pineapple, and swiss cheese as well as lettuce, tomato, and onion. Sauces are mayo and teriyaki

Chicken Strip Burger

$14.99

Crisp battered chicken strip topped with ranch dressing, as well as lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles

Crispy Fish Burger

$14.99

Lightly battered fillets cooked crisp and topped with coleslaw, tomatoes, and tartar sauce

Sandwiches with Side Choice

Michael's Monster Pastrami

$15.99

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Fried Egg

$8.99

Deli Ham

$12.99

Deli Turkey

$12.99

Deli Roast Beef

$12.99

BLT

$12.99

French Dip

$12.99

Reuben

$12.99

Philly Cheese

$12.99

Club

$13.99

Sirloin Steak Sandwich

$16.99

6 oz

New York Steak Sandwich

$20.99

10-12 oz

From the Fryer

Chicken Strips and Fries

$13.99

Salads / Soup

Taco Salad

$13.99

Served in a tortilla shell

1/2 Chef Salad

$11.99

Full Order Chef Salad

$14.99

1/2 Crispy Chicken Salad W/ Bacon

$11.99

Full Order Crispy Chicken Salad W/ Bacon

$14.99

Cup Soup of the Day

$3.99

Bowl Soup of the Day

$5.99

Cup Chili with Cheese and Onions

$4.49

Bowl Chili with Cheese and Onions

$6.99

Add Bread Bowl

$5.00

Dinner

Certified Angus Top Sirloin Steak

$16.99

6 oz

Certified Angus New York Steak

$20.99

10-12 oz

Buffalo Ribeye

$32.99

10 oz

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.99

8 Ounces. Breaded and seasoned in-house

Pork Chop Dinner

$16.99

2-6 oz chops

Hamburger Steak Dinner

$15.99

11 oz

Chicken Strips

$14.99

Golden fried chicken strips

On the Lighter Side

Truckers Special

$8.49

2 pancakes, one egg, 2 strips of bacon, or link sausage. Includes coffee - NO Substitutions on this item

Small Omelet

$9.99

2 egg cheese omelet, a smaller portion of potato, and one slice of toast

Minced Ham Scramble

$10.99

2 eggs with ham, hash browns, and one slice of toast

Half Deli Sandwich

$10.99

Choice of ham, roast beef or turkey with cheese and a cup of soup

Green Salad and a Cup of Soup

$9.99

Green Salad and Bowl of Soup

$11.99

Chicken Strip and Fries

$7.99

1 piece of chicken strip

Side Orders

House Cut Regular Fries

$5.99

Curly Fries

$5.99

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$7.99

Tater Tots

$5.99

Dinner Salad

$4.49

Onion Ring Platter

$11.99

House Cut / Curly Fries Platter

$11.99

Desserts

Cream Pies

$5.99

All are generously topped with whipped cream

Apple

$4.99

Blackberry

$4.99

Tillamook Ice Cream

$3.99

Strawberry, chocolate, or vanilla

Shakes

$5.49

Root Beer Float

$5.49

Funnel Cake Fries

$5.99

A La Carte

1 CHICKEN STRIP

$3.29

1 EACH Pork Chop

$5.49

Add Bread Bowl

$5.00

BAKED POTATO

$3.99

FRESH VEGGIES

Dinner Salad

$5.49

ALA CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$9.99

COLE SLAW

$4.29

COTTAGE CHEESE N TOM

$4.99

COTTAGE CHEESE PLAIN

$3.29

MAC SALAD SIDE

$4.29

POTATO SALAD

$4.29

SMALL 2 EGG OMELET ONLY

$8.49

SAUTEED MUSHROOMS

$0.99

SAUTEED ONIONS

$0.99

BURGER PATTY

$4.49

BISON PATTY

$7.49

ELK PATTY

$8.49

Skippers Menu

Fish Baskets

2 Pcs Fish Baskets

$9.99

Includes fries and coleslaw

3 Pcs Fish Baskets

$11.99

Includes fries and coleslaw

4 Pcs Fish Baskets

$13.99

Includes fries and coleslaw

Family Meal

$26.99

8 pieces

Seafood Baskets

Shrimp BASKET

$11.99

CLAM STRIPS BASKET

$13.99

Scallop BASKET

$13.79

Seafood Platter

Seafood Platter

$15.99

1 piece of fish, clams, and shrimp. Includes fries and coleslaw

CLAM Chowder / CHILI

8 oz Chowder

$2.89

12 Oz Chowder

$4.29

16 Oz Chowder

$5.49

Bread Bowl Chowder

$9.99

8 OZ CHILI

$2.89

16 OZ CHILI

$4.29

BREAD BOWL CHILI

$9.99

A La Carte

Fish Fillet

$2.49

1 piece

Shrimp

$8.49

Clams Strips

$10.49

Scallops

$9.99

Fries

$3.49

Coleslaw

$1.49

Lobster Mac

$6.99

HUSH PUPPIES (6)

$2.99

Dessert

Funnel Cake Fries

$5.99

N/A DRINKS

Beverages

Water

FOUNTAIN SODA

$2.89

Coffee

$1.99

Hot Tea

$2.89

Iced Tea

$2.89

Cappuccino

$3.99

Hot Chocolate with Whipped Cream

$3.99

SM Milk

$3.99

LG Milk

$4.99

SM Milk (Choc)

$3.99

LG Milk (Choc)

$4.99

SM Apple Juice

$3.99

LG Apple Juice

$5.29

SM Tomato Juice

$3.99

LG Tomato Juice

$5.29

SM Orange Juice

$3.99

LG Orange Juice

$5.29

Lemonade

SPECIALS

PRIME RIB

PRIME BREAKFAST SPECIAL 10 OZ

$17.99

PRIME LUNCH SPECIAL 10 OZ

$17.99

PRIME DINNER DINNER SPECIAL 12 0Z

$25.99

BREAKFAST

BKFST $12.99

$12.99

BKFST $13.99

$13.99

BKFST $14.99

$13.99

LUNCH

LUNCH $12.99

$12.99

LUNCH $13.99

$13.99

LUNCH $14.99

$14.99

LUNCH $15.99

$15.99

DINNER

DINNER $13.99

$13.99

DINNER $14.99

$14.99

DINNER $15.99

$15.99

DINNER $16.99

$16.99

DINNER $17.99

$17.99

DINNER $18.99

$18.99

KIDS MENU

KIDS BKFST

KIDS FRENCH TOAST

$5.99

DOLLAR PANCAKES

$5.49

2 EGGS & TOAST

$5.99

KIDS LUNCH

KIDS HAMBURGER

$6.99

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$5.99

CHEESE QUESADILLA NO SIDE

$5.99

ZOO ANIMALS CHICKEN NUGGET

$5.99

KIDS DINNER

SPAGHETTI 1 PC GARLIC TOAST

$6.49

KIDS CHICKEN N FRIES

$6.49

KIDS GRILLED HAM AND CHEESE

$6.99

MAC N CHEESE NO SIDE

$4.99