World Famous Hotboys - Carmel, IN 4335 West 106th Street
FOOD
*****NOW SERVING*****
- Smakin' Mac n' Baked Potato$15.00
Largest Baked Potato possible stuffed with Dark Meat Nuggies, Mac n' Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Butter, Sour Cream & Chives!
- Hotboy Wrap$15.00
Shredded Romaine, Tortilla Strips, Pimento Peppers, Cheddar-Jack & Chicken Tenders spiced to you're liking. Wrapped up in a Jumbo 14" Flour Tortilla.
- Hotboy Salad$13.00
Shredded Romaine, Tortilla Strips, Pimento Peppers, Cheddar-Jack & Chicken Tenders spiced to you're liking.
- B&B Heavyweight Burrito$15.00
Chicken Tenders spiced to your liking, Cajun Crinkle Kutz, Mac n' Cheese, $ Sauce & Crystal Hot Sauce in a Flour Tortilla Served with Top Secret Ranch
MEALS
- Sando Meal (#1)$16.00
Comes with a side of your choice. Drink sold separately.
- TENDER Sando Meal (#2)$11.00
Comes with a side of your choice. Drink sold separately.
- Tender Meal (#3)$14.00
Comes with a side of your choice. Drink sold separately.
- WF Chicken & Waffles (#4)$20.00
Two, Thin & Crispy Waffles. Two, Whole Wings spiced to your liking. Served with Honey Butter & Maple Syrup. Drink sold separately.
- Wing Meal (#5)$14.00
About 1 lb. of Wings. Choice of side. Drink sold separately.
- El Guapo Meal$17.00
Comes with a side of your choice. Drink sold separately.
- Bone-in Meal Dark$14.00
Comes with a side of your choice. Drink sold separately.
- Bone-in Meal Light$14.00
Comes with a side of your choice. Drink sold separately.
- Veggie Sando Meal$18.00
Gardien Patty (Soy-based) that is seasoned, marinated & hand-breaded in house. Spiced to your liking & served on a Martins Potato Roll *Topped w/slaw, pickles & $ Sauce Served with Choice of Side.
- Kids Nuggies$7.00
5-7 Dark Meat Nuggies w/FF
SANDOS
- Sando$13.00
#1 Chicken Sandwich In California, ranked by Yelp! Jumbo Thigh, Hand-trimmed and breaded, spiced to your liking served on a Martins Potato Roll *Topped with slaw, pickles & $ Sauce Big Chicken Energy here guys and gals
- Tender Sando$8.00
Topped with Slaw, Pickles, and $ Sauce.
- El Guapo$14.00
Our famous hot chicken, spiced to your preference. Topped with pickles and liquid gold (cheese sauce).
- Veggie Sando$14.00
Gardien Patty (Soy-based) that is seasoned, marinated & hand-breaded in house. Spiced to your liking & served on a Martins Potato Roll *Topped with slaw, pickles & $ Sauce
CHICKEN TENDERS
BONE-IN CHICKEN
- Quarter Light (Breast/Wing)$11.00
Seasoned to your liking. Served with a slice of Bread & Pickles.
- Quarter Dark (Leg/Thigh)$11.00
Seasoned to your liking. Served with a slice of Bread & Pickles.
- Half$20.00
One 1/4 dark, and one 1/4 light piece. Seasoned to your liking. Served with a slice of Bread & Pickles.
- Half (Light Meat Only)$20.00
Two 1/4 light pieces. Seasoned to your liking. Served with a slice of Bread & Pickles.
- Whole$36.00
Two, 1/2 chickens. Seasoned to your liking. Served with a slice of Bread & Pickles.
- 4-5 Wingz$15.00
Seasoned to your liking. Served with a slice of Bread & Pickles.
- 8-10 Wingz$28.00
Seasoned to your liking. Served with a slice of Bread & Pickles.
PREMIUM FRIES
- Loaded$15.00
Krinkle Kut fries, topped with our World Famous Fried chicken, spiced to your liking, Slaw, Pickles and Money Sauce
- Guap Fries$15.00
Krinkle Kut fries with our World Famous fried chicken spiced to your preference, cheese sauce and chives. Spicy crunchy cheesy deliciousness
- Swamp$15.00
Krinkle Kut fries, topped with our World Famous Fried chicken, spiced to your liking, Collard Greens and Money Sauce
- Hoosier Fries$13.00
Krinkle Kutz topped with Chicken Sausage Gravy, Shredded Cheddar & a Chive Garnish
ETOUFFEE
- Chicken Etouffee$13.00
Creole Stew made with a light brown roux, Herbs, Spices and Dark Meat Chicken. Served w/Jasmine Rice & Chive Garnish *Instant Classic-Big Chicken Energy Try it LOADED!
- Etou Fries$13.00
A gang of Krinkle Kutz topped with you guessed it-Chicken Etouffee! Chive Garnish Try em' LOADED!
SIDES
- Fries$4.00
Krikle Kutz well seasoned with our Mild Spice & Salt
- Mac n' Cheese$4.00
Elbow Macaroni with a Creamy Cheddar & Pecorino Sauce and Pimento Peppers.
- Greens$4.00
Collard Greens prepared with Smoked Turkey. A Lil' Spicy.
- Slaw$4.00
Good ole' Slaw.
- Mac Fritters$5.00
5 Mac & Cheese Ballz breaded and fried to perfection served w/ Dirty Dave's Top Secret Ranch.
- White Rice$2.00
- Sage Gravy$6.00
House-made Chicken Sausage in a Rich & Peppery Gravy.
- Cheeze Sauce$4.00
Rich & Creamy Cheddar & Pecorino Sauce.
- Side Etouffee$6.00
Creole Stew made with a light brown roux, Herbs, Spices and Dark Meat Chicken. Served w/Jasmine Rice & Chive Garnish *Instant Classic-Big Chicken Energy
- Money Sauce$0.50
Chicken taste even better with this, you can drink it as well.
- Dirty Dave's Top Secret Ranch$1.00
- Honey Butter$1.30
Real Honey+Real Butter
- Extra Pickles$1.00
- Maple Syrup$0.50
DESSERTS
- Bonuts$4.00
Two fried biscuit donuts, shaken, not stirred, with sugar and spice! (cinnamon)
- Angry Bonuts$4.00
When you want your dessert Hot and Sweet. Choose your spice level.
- Fudge Sauce$1.00
Great w/Bonuts!!!
- Caramel Sauce$1.00
Great w/Bonuts!!!
- Big Yammy$10.00
Largest Baked Yam we could find with Honey Butter and Cinnamon-Sugar!
BREAKFAST
- Pollo Moco$11.00
Our Version of a "Loco Moco". A Jumbo Southern Chicken Tender w/Chicken Sausage Gravy, Jasmine Rice & A Fried Egg. *Chive Garnish
- Pollo Moco Burrito$15.00
Our Famous Pollo Moco rolled up in a Tortilla. Stuffed with a Southern Chicken Tender, White Rice, Caramelized Onions & a Lil' Cheddar Cheese. Cut in half and topped with an Over-Easy Egg and served with a side of Chicken Sage Gravy to make it WET!
- Bonuts N'Gravy$10.00
2 Savory Bonuts smothered in Sage Gravy with chives on top!
- BKFST Burrito$15.00
Jumbo Breaded Thigh spiced to your liking, Three Eggs, Hash Browns, Cheddar Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Crystal Hot Sauce, Crema, Flour Tortilla
- WF Chicken & Waffles (#4)$20.00
Two, Thin & Crispy Waffles. Two, Whole Wings spiced to your liking. Served with Honey Butter & Maple Syrup. Drink sold separately.
- Sage Gravy$6.00
House-made Chicken Sausage in a Rich & Peppery Gravy.
- Side Waffle$9.00
Served w/Honey Butter & Maple Syrup.
- Honey Butter$1.30
Real Honey+Real Butter
- Maple Syrup$1.00
DRINKS
- 16oz SOFT DRINK/TEA$2.50
- WATER CUP$1.00
- 32oz HOTBOYS SOUVENIR CUP$4.50
- LIFE WTR BOTTLED$3.00
- JARRITOS$3.00
- SIDRAL MUNDET APPLE$3.00
- RED BULL$4.00
- GHOST ENERGY$6.00
- BOYLAN ROOT BEER$3.00
- BOYLAN CREAM SODA$3.00
- GOSLING'S GINGER BEER$3.00
- THRIVE KOMBUCHA$6.25
- C2O COCONUT WATER$4.00
- CHARGED LEMONADE$4.00
House-made Lemonade with a Burst of energy from Green Coffee & Ginseng.
- MONIN SYRUPS