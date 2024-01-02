World Famous Hotboys - Novato 5800 Nave Drive Suite D
All Day Eats
Combos
- Sando Combo$16.50
Big chicken energy and choice of side.
- Tender Sando Combo$11.00
- Chicken Tender Combo$15.00
2 Jumbo chicken tenders, spiced to your specification and served with a side of your choice.
- El Guapo Combo$18.00
- Bone-in Combo Light$14.00
- Bone-in Combo Dark$14.00
1/4 Dark Meat Chicken and your choice of side.
*******Now Serving**********
- Smakin' Mac N' Baked Potato$15.00
Largest Baked Potato Possible stuffed with dark meat nuggies, mac n' cheese, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, and chives. As big as your head!
- Hotboy Salad$12.00
- Hotboy Wrap$13.00
Half Head of Romaine. One Chicken Tender spiced to your liking. Topped with Shredded cheddar and Pecorino Romano cheese. Pimiento peppers. Dirty Dave's Secret Ranch. Wrapped in a large flour tortilla.
- Halal Texas Red Chili$8.00
- Halal Chili Cheese Fries$14.00
Sandos
Tenders
Bone-in Chicken
Premium Fries
- Loaded$15.00
Krinkle Kut fries, topped with our World Famous Fried chicken, spiced to your liking, Slaw, Pickles and Money Sauce
- Swamp$15.00
Krinkle Kut fries, topped with our World Famous Fried chicken, spiced to your liking, Collard Greens and Money Sauce
- Guap Fries$15.00
Krinkle cut fries with our World Famous fried chicken spiced to your preference, cheese sauce and topped with chives. Spicy crunchy cheesy deliciousness
- Hoosier Fries$13.00
Krinkle cut fries topped with our house made sage gravy, shredded cheddar cheese and a pinch of chives.
Etouffee
Sides
Desserts
Drinks
- Milkshakes$7.00
- Large Souvenir Hot boys Cup$7.00
- Dasani Bottled Water 16.9oz$2.00
- Organic Valley Lowfat Milk$3.00
- Organic Valley Chocolate Lowfat Milk$3.00
- Mott's 100% Apple Juice$3.00
- Coke$2.99
- Diet Coke$2.99
- Sprite$2.99
- Fanta Orange$2.99
- Hi-C Fruit Punch$2.99
- Root Beer$2.99
- Pibb XTRA$2.99
- MM Lemonade$2.99
- Sweet Tea$4.00
- unsweetened Tea$4.00
- Rootbeer Soda Float$8.00
- Orange Soda Float$8.00
Beer
- Pristine Peach On Tap$12.00
- Modelo Negra Bottle$8.00
- Heineken *Bottle$8.00
- Corona *Bottle$8.00
- Coors LT *Bottle$5.00
- PBR Tall Boy 24oz$8.00
- Mikes Hard freeze Blue and Red$10.00
- Cooperage Poppin' Bags IPA$11.00
- Strawberade Cider 19.2oz Can$13.00
- Anchor Steam Bottle$7.00
- Miller High Life$8.00
- Blue Moon$8.00
- Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher N/A$6.00
- Voodoo Ranger Fruit Punch IPa$7.00
Alcoholic Canned Drinks
Kid's Meals
Kids Combo Meals
Breakfast
BREAKFAST All day
- Breakfast Burrito$15.00
3 eggs 2 hasheez cheddar cheese caramelized onions hot chicken you pick how spicy
- WF Chicken & Waffles$23.00
- Hoosier Fries$13.00
Krinkle cut fries topped with our house made sage gravy, shredded cheddar cheese and a pinch of chives.
- Pollo Moco$11.00
- Bonuts N' Gravy$10.00
- Side Waffle$9.00
- Side Honey Butter$1.30