Worth Takeaway Main St
Popular Items
- Crispy Chicken$15.95
Crispy chicken breast, house made pickles, lettuce, Sriracha honey, mayo, on a Worth Signature ciabatta.
- Worth Burrito (8-11AM ONLY)$11.50
Sat & Sun ONLY 9am - 12pm (no exceptions) Scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, caramelized onion, and cheddar cheese wrapped in a locally made tortilla, served with a side of house made tomatillo salsa.
- Spiced Honey Cold Brew Latte 16oz$5.50
Provision Coffee cold brew mixed with Iconic Cocktail spiced honey, whole milk and cinnamon.
Sandwiches
- Veggie Sandwich$12.50
Sweet potato plank, avocado spread, red onions, tomatoes, dressed greens on a Noble Ciabatta bread.
- Turkey Bacon Club$15.95
Roasted turkey, bacon, dressed greens, tomato, sriracha aioli, avocado, on City Bakery ciabatta.
- Hot Ham and Cheese$13.00Out of stock
Cheddar and havarti, smoked ham, house pickles, dijonnaise, on sourdough.
- Spicy Pork$14.00
Slow roasted shredded pork, pickled pepper relish, spicy roasted Serrano peppers, cheddar, on ciabatta.
- Roast Beef$15.50
Roast beef, horseradish crema, cheddar, Steadfast farm greens, seasonal giardiniera, on rosemary focaccia.
- Reuben$16.50
Pastrami, house made sauerkraut, havarti, pickled mustard dijonaise, on ciabatta.
- Classic Grilled Cheese & Soup$12.00Out of stock
White cheddar and havarti on City Bakery sourdough served with house made tomato soup (no additional side included).
- French Dip$15.95
Roast beef, caramelized onions, horseradish crema, havarti, on a hoagie roll served with a side of au jus.
- Cuban$14.00
Cuban pork, smoked ham, havarti, house made pickles, dijonnaise, on a pressed hoagie roll.
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.50Out of stock
Rotisserie chicken with Frescatrano olives, parsley and roasted tomatoes, topped with pickled apple slaw, bleu cheese spread, bleu cheese crumbles, on sourdough.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$15.95Out of stock
Crispy chicken breast, thick cut bacon, house ranch, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, on brioche.
- Buffalo Chicken$15.95
Crispy chicken breast in buffalo sauce, carrot celery slaw, ranch spread, bleu cheese crumbles, on a Worth Signature ciabatta.
- Spicy Candied BLT$15.95
Sriracha candied bacon, sliced tomato, red onion, Serrano aioli, Bibb lettuce, and smashed avocado on cheddar-jalapeno sourdough.
- Italian Grinder$14.00
Genoa salami, pepperoni, italian ha, and havarti with mayo, pickled pepper relish, sliced tomatoes, dressed greens, on a hoagie roll.
- Chopped Cheese (Available 11/2 - 11/8)$14.95
Available11/2 - 11/8 only. Chopped beef patty with caramelized onions, melted cheddar cheese, mayo, tomato, and shredded lettuce on a hoagie. Served with your choice of side.
Not Sandwiches
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$12.00
Bleu cheese buffalo dip served cold and topped with crispy chicken bites, dices carrots and celery, served with a side of house chips.
- Buffalo Mac and Cheese$15.50Out of stock
Elbow macaroni tossed in béchamel cheese sauce, topped with buffalo tossed chicken bites, bleu cheese crumbles, and green onions.
- Chicken Tender Bites W/ Fries$11.50
8-10 bites served with French fries and choice of dipping sauce: honey sriracha, buffalo, bleu cheese, ranch, ketchup.
- Chicken Veggie Hash$13.50
Caramelized sweet potatoes, sautéed seasonal vegetables, roasted chicken, topped with an over easy egg.
- Worth Burger$15.50Out of stock
Half pound burger patty with cheddar cheese, aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, and worth pickles on a brioche bun, with a side of fries. Cooked medium, cooked well upon request (Please account for additional time needed for well done orders.)
Monday Night Supper
Additional Sauces
Sides/Desserts
- Chips$2.50
House made sea salt potato chips.
- Fries$2.50
Seasoned fries
- Mac and Cheese$5.00+Out of stock
Elbow macaroni tossed in a bechamel sauce topped with green onions.
- Mixed Veggies$6.00+
Seasonal veggie mix.
- Simple Greens$2.75+
Local organic field greens, cherry tomatoes, sea salt, and apple cider vinaigrette.
- Soup$4.00+
House made creamy tomato soup made with Bianco di Napoli tomatoes.
- Sweet Potatoes$3.00+
Diced and roasted sweet potatoes.
- Banana Pudding$5.00
House made vanilla pudding with real vanilla beans layered with slices of banana, Nilla wafers, and fresh whipped cream and topped with flaky Malden salt.
- Mini Pecan Pie (Available 11/3 - 11/5)$7.00Out of stock
Available from 11/3 to 11/5 while supplies last! A mini bourbon pecan pie; Bourbon pecan filling with a buttery flaky pie crust.
For The Children
- Kids Chicken Tender Bites$5.00
Crispy chicken tender bites served with house made chips and ketchup.
- Kids Grilled Cheese$5.00Out of stock
Cheddar cheese on mild sourdough toasted and served with a side of house made chips.
- Kids Ham Sandwich$5.00Out of stock
Sliced ham, cheese, and mayo on mild sourdough bread. Served with a side of house made chips.
- Kids PB&J$5.00Out of stock
- Kids Mac and Cheese$5.00Out of stock
Elbow macaroni in cheese sauce.
Breakfast (8-11AM ONLY)
- Worth Classic Breakfast (8-11AM ONLY)$14.00
Two strips of bacon, eggs (choice of sunny, easy, medium, fried or scrambled), breakfast potatoes, sourdough toast with butter and jam.
- Avocado Toast* (8-11AM ONLY)$9.50
Toasted country loaf, avocado spread, olive oil, flakey sea salt, oven roasted cherry tomatoes, red pepper with an over easy egg.
- Cali Burrito (8-11AM ONLY)$15.00
Sat & Sun ONLY 9am - 12pm (no exceptions) Carne asada, seasoned fries, serrano aioli, scrambled eggs, avocado wrapped in a locally made tortilla, served with a side of house made tomatillo salsa.
- Vegetarian Burrito (8-11AM ONLY)$9.00
Sat & Sun ONLY 9am - 12pm (no exceptions) Scrambled eggs, potatoes, and cheddar cheese wrapped in a locally made tortilla, served with a side of house made tomatillo salsa.
- Breakfast Sammy (8-11AM ONLY)$6.00
9am - 12pm Sat & Sun ONLY (no exceptions) English muffin, cheddar, Sriracha aioli and a fried egg.
- Croque Madame* (8-11AM ONLY)$13.50
Sat & Sun ONLY 9am - 12pm (no exceptions) Bechamel, ham, chedder, dijonnaise served on sourdough; baked and topped with an over easy egg.
Coffee
- Cold Brew 16oz$4.00
Provision Coffee cold brew on ice
- Seasonal Latte 16oz (French Toast)$5.50
Pure Maple Syrup, Madagascar vanilla beans, OAT milk, Provision cold brew coffee topped with cinnamon. Iced, 16oz.
Not Coffee
- Coke Products$2.50
- Iced Tea$2.50
Maya's peach iced tea - unsweetened loose leaf white tea with bits of peaches (caffeinated)
- Orange Juice$5.00
Fresh squeezed orange juice.
- Lemonade$3.00+
- Seasonal Lemonade$3.00+
Our house made lemonade with seasonal fruit purees. Please inquire about our latest offering.
- Grapefruit Jarritos$3.00
- Sun Up Root Beer$3.50+
Brewed locally and poured fresh from the tap.
- Sparkling Water$3.00
- Water Bottle$1.00
- Whole Milk 16oz.$3.50
- Chocolate Milk Pint$6.00Out of stock
- Strawberry Milk Pint$6.00
Local Items
Flowers
- Bouquets$20.00Out of stock
- Mother's Day Bouquet (Available for pick up Saturday 5/13 - Sunday 5/14)$30.00Out of stock
**Available for pick up Saturday 5/13 - Sunday 5/14** Mother's Day Bouquet will be available for pick up Saturday 5/13 thru Sunday 5/14. Picture appears different than in-store bouquets.