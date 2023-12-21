2x points now for loyalty members
Wow! Donuts & Drips - Elevated Donuts Pastries and Coffee 501 Talbert Dr #101
Donuts
Wow! Singles
- Biscoff Creme Single$5.12
Our house-crafted donut dough, spread with creamy cookie butter, topped with our house-made cinnamon cake, and drizzled with our house-made marshmallow and caramel creme.
- Blueberry Cheesecake Single$5.12
Our house-crafted donut dough, dipped in our house-made blueberry frosting, filled with our house-made blueberry creme mousse, and topped with our house-made cream cheese mousse and blueberry coulis.
- Blueberry Lemon Cake Single$5.12
Our lavish house-crafted blueberry citrus cake drizzled with lemon creme.
- Chocolate Bavarian Single$5.12
Our house-crafted donut dough, dipped in our house-made chocolate ganache, filled and topped with our house-made Bavarian creme, and sprinkled with chocolate curls.
- Coffee Cake w Streusel Single$5.12
Our irresistible coffee cake, crafted with our house dark roast and streusel, and dashed with cinnamon and powdered sugar.
- Creme Brûlée Single$5.12
Our house-crafted donut dough, covered in a shell of creme, filled and topped with our house-made Bavarian creme, and finished with fresh blueberries and green grapes.
- French Toast Single
Our house-crafted donut dough, gilded with a shell of maple, dashed with powdered sugar, and topped with strawberry cream, and fresh blueberries and strawberries.
- Fruity Pebbles Single
Our house-crafted donut dough, spread with our house-made marshmallow mousse, and topped with Fruity Pebbles.
- Nutella Single$5.12
Our house-crafted donut dough, dipped in our house-made chocolate ganache, filled with our house-made Nutella mousse, and topped with our house-made Nutella cream and chocolate ganache drizzle.
- Oreo Single$5.12
Our house-crafted donut dough, filled with our house-made Oreo mousse, dashed with powdered sugar, and topped with our house-made vanilla cream, Oreo dust, and massive Oreo cookie.
- Original Over the Rainbow Single$4.49
Our house-crafted donut dough, dipped in our house-made vanilla frosting, swirled with our house-made blue frosting, and topped with our house-made vanilla cream, golden dust, and rainbow candy.
- Salted Caramel Coffee Cream Single$5.12
Our house-crafted donut dough, topped with our house-made coffee caramel creme mousse and chocolate ganache drizzle.
- S'mores Single$5.12
Our house-crafted donut dough, dipped in our house-made chocolate ganache, filled and topped with toasted graham crackers, and marshmallow mousse.
- Stormy Night Cake Single$5.12
Our extravagant chocolate cake spread with our house-made chocolate ganache.
- Strawberry Shortcake Single$5.12
Our house-crafted donut dough, filled with our house-made strawberry cream, house-made strawberry jam, and fresh strawberries, dashed with powdered sugar, and topped with our house-made vanilla and strawberry cream, and a fresh strawberry slice.
Mochi Donut Singles
- Cinnamon Sugar Mochi Single
Our house-crafted mochi batter, fried to perfection, and coated in our cinnamon sugar blend.
- Mango Mochi Single
Our house-crafted mochi batter, fried to perfection, and dipped in our fresh mango puree frosting.
- Matcha w/ Cream Cheese Mochi Single$3.27
Our house-crafted mochi batter, fried to perfection, dipped in our rich matcha frosting, and drizzled with our house-made cream cheese drizzle.
- Oreo Mochi Single$3.27
Our house-crafted mochi batter, fried to perfection, dipped in our crisp cream cheese frosting, and dusted with Oreo crumble.
- Pink Blossom Mochi Single$3.27
Our house-crafted mochi batter, fried to perfection, dipped in our house-made white chocolate frosting, and topped with fresh raspberry coulis.
- Strawberry Coconut Mochi Single$3.27
Our house-crafted mochi batter, fried to perfection, dipped in our fresh strawberry puree frosting, and garnished with coconut shavings.
Classic Singles
- Plain Glazed Donut Single$1.75
Our house-crafted donut dough, fried to perfection, and gilded with vanilla bean icing.
- Frosted Donut Single$2.49
Our house-crafted donut dough, gilded with vanilla bean icing, and dipped in your choice of house-made frosting.
- Vanilla Sprinkles Donut Single$2.99
Our house-crafted donut dough, gilded with vanilla bean icing, dipped in our vanilla bean frosting, and sprinkled with rainbow lengths.
- Chocolate Sprinkles Donut Single$2.99
Our house-crafted donut dough, gilded with vanilla bean icing, dipped in chocolate ganache, and sprinkled with rainbow pearls.
Savoury Snacks
- Honey Butter Glazed Little Pig Single$3.27
Our house-crafted donut dough, stuffed with a large cheddar sausage, and baked to perfection.
- Jalapeño Honey Butter Glazed Little Pig Single$3.27
Our house-crafted donut dough, stuffed with a large jalapeño cheddar sausage, and baked to perfection.
- Full Garden Ham & Cheese Sandwich$5.12
- Tuna Potato Salad Sandwich$5.12
Ooh La La (Croissant Donut) Singles
- Cinnamon Sugar Ooh La La Single$6.74
Our house-crafted croissant dough, fried to perfection, and coated in our cinnamon sugar blend.
- Seasonal Tiramisu Ooh La La Single (Temporarily Unavailable)$6.84
Our house-crafted croissant dough, fried to perfection, coated in our cinnamon sugar blend, topped with our house-made tiramisu mousse, and garnished with two chocolate-covered roasted coffee beans.
Pastry Singles
- Apple Fritter Single$6.32
Our house-crafted fritter dough, mixed with freshly diced apple bits, and gilded with our vanilla bean icing.
- Blueberry Fritter Single$6.32
Our house-crafted fritter dough, mixed with freshly diced bluberry bits, and gilded with our vanilla bean icing.
- Sticky Bun w/ Toffee Sauce Single$6.55
Our house-crafted cinnamon roll dough, baked to perfection, and coated with our house-crafted toffee sauce.
- Cinnamon Roll w/ Cream Cheese Single$6.55
Our house-crafted cinnamon roll dough, baked to perfection, topped with our house-made cream cheese mousse, and sprinkled with cinnamon.