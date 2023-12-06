Wrap City- North Andover 1280 Osgood St. Suite B
DRINKS
Soda
Tea’s & Premium beverages
- Apple Juice$2.99
- Body Armor Dragonfruit Berry$2.99
- Body Armor Strawberry Banana$2.99
- Dunks Iced Coffee Orignal$2.99
- Gold Peak Green Tea$2.99
- Gold Peak Lemon$2.99
- Gold Peak Half And Half$2.99
- Gold Peak Peach Tea$2.99
- Gold Peak Raspberry Tea$2.99
- Gold Peak Sweet Tea$2.99
- Gold Peak Unsweet Tea$2.99
- Smart Water Alkaline$2.99
- Smart Water$2.99
- Strawberry Milk$2.99
- Vitamin water Acai Blueberry Pomegranate$2.99
- Vitamin Water Dragonfruit$2.99
- Vitamin Water Kiwi Strawberry$2.99
- Vitamin Water Tropical Citrus$2.99
- Vitamin Water Tropical Mango$2.99
- Vitamin Water Zero Acai Blueberry Pomegranate$2.99
- Vitamin Water Zero Dragonfruit$2.99
- Vitamin Water Zero Lemonade$2.99
FOOD
Wraps
- Bangkok Nights$10.49
Grilled Thai chicken, spicy peanut sauce, carrot sticks, lettuce, tomato, toasted tomato basil wrap
- Blue Ribbon$11.99
Crispy breaded chicken, baked ham, swiss, honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, toasted white wrap
- Bobby Vs$11.49
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Hellmans mayo, American cheese, toasted white wrap
- Bombay Life$9.99
Grilled veggies - mushroom, onion, peppers, curry, carrot sticks, lettuce, tomato, balsamic fig glaze, feta, toasted spinach wrap
- Buffalo's Anchor$11.49
Crispy breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, creamy bleu cheese dressing, toasted white wrap
- Cape Codder$10.49
Chicken salad w/, apple, candied walnuts, Hellman’s mayo, cranberries, lettuce, tomato, white wrap
- Cyprus Sun$9.49
Fresh baby spinach, tomato, feta, cucumber, red onion, herb vinaigrette, spinach wrap
- Dallas Style$12.49
Shaved steak, BBQ sauce, lettuce, cheddar, tomato, toasted white wrap
- Hidden Valley$11.99
Roast beef, avocado, cheddar jack, horseradish, spinach, tomato, ranch dressing
- Jersey Greek$10.49
Grilled Chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion, feta cheese, greek olives, greek dressing, spinach wrap
- Kingston Jerk$11.99
Grilled Jamaican jerk chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard sauce, toasted wheat wrap
- L.A. Rueben$11.49
Sliced turkey, coleslaw, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, toasted wheat wrap
- Paris Shroom$9.49
Balsamic marinated portobello mushroom, baby spinach, crumbled bleu cheese, tomato, toasted wheat wrap
- Plymouth County$10.99
Warm turkey breast, homemade stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, toasted white wrap
- Rachel$11.99
Grilled pastrami, coleslaw, Russian dressing, Swiss cheese, toasted wheat wrap
- Roman Delight$10.49
Grilled Chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, creamy Caesar dressing, wheat wrap
- San Antonio$10.49
Tex-Mex style spicy grilled chicken, sour cream, salsa, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, toasted tomato basil wrap
- Santa Barbara Ranch$11.49
Crispy breaded chicken, lettuce, red onion, tomato, bacon, American cheese, ranch dressing, toasted white wrap
- The Alamo$11.49
Chipotle spiced grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepper jack, chipotle sauce, toasted tomato basil wrap
- The Warrior$11.99
**10% of profit to benefit the Robert Irvine Foundation** – Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Hellmans mayo, American cheese, honey mustard sauce, toasted white wrap
- Wicked Tuna$10.99
White albacore tuna, Hellmans mayo, lettuce, tomato, bacon, Swiss cheese, wheat wrap
- BYO WRAP$10.99
Sandwiches
- Carolina Pride$9.99
Bbq pulled pork, tangy bbq sauce, coleslaw, bulky roll
- Chicken Salad$11.49
Traditional style with celery, Hellmans mayo, red onion, lettuce, tomato, avocado, on sourdough
- Kingston Bay$11.99
Roast beef, thousand island dressing, crispy onions, pepper jack, lettuce, grilled sourdough
- Marthas Fav$11.99
Traditional BLT, avocado, chipotle aioli, topped with a fried egg, grilled sourdough, "WOW"
- Miamiwich$11.99
Roasted pulled pork, tangy bbq sauce, pepper jack, avocado, tomato, chipotle aioli, toasted bulky roll
- Mississippi Blues$11.99
Roast beef, horseradish, grilled onion, crumbled bleu, cheese dressing, grilled sourdough
- Omaha Rueben$12.49
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, thousand island dressing, grilled marble rye
- Outer Banks$11.99
Tuna, avocado, bacon, honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, red onion, grilled sourdough
- Parma$11.99
Crispy, breaded chicken, marinara, mozzarella, shaved parmesan, toasted sub roll
- Pastrami$12.49
Pastrami, grilled onion, swiss French's yellow mustard, grilled marble rye
- Philly Best$12.49
Grilled shaved steak, sauteed onions, cheese whiz, toasted sub roll "Nuff Said"
- Portlander$10.99
Italian meats, provolone, lettuce , tomato, banana peppers, Italian seasoning, olive oil, toasted sub roll
- Rumanian Twist$12.49
Pastrami & corned beef combo, swiss, coleslaw, russian dressing, grilled marble rye
- Si Racha$9.99
Crispy breaded chicken, sriracha sauce, cheddar, crispy onions, tomato, carrot sticks, grilled sourdough
- Steak & Blue$12.49
Shaved teriyaki steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, crumbled bleu cheese, toasted sub roll
- Tampa Cuban$11.49
Roast pork, ham, swiss, pickle French's yellow mustard, grilled sub roll
- Tasmania$12.49
Pastrami, pepper jack, grilled onion, bacon, chipotle aioli, bbq sauce, grilled sourdough
- Tuna Melt$10.49
White albacore tuna salad, tomato, swiss, grilled sourdough
Salads
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.49
Garden salad topped with crispy buffalo chicken, crumbled bleu cheese, bleu cheese dressing
- Caesar Salad$9.49
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese, creamy Ceasar dressing
- Chef Salad$10.49
Ham, Turkey, American cheese, hard boiled egg on a garden salad w/ Choice of dressing
- Cranberry Apple Walnut Salad$9.99
Iceberg & spinach mix, dried cranberry, green apple, candied walnuts, crumbled bleu cheese, apple cider vinaigrette
- Garden Salad$9.49
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrot, choice of dressing
- Greek Salad$9.99
Garden salad with kalamata olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini, creamy greek dressing
- Grilled Portobello Salad$9.99
Iceberg & spinach mix, grilled portobello, tomato, crumbled blue cheese and balsamic vinaigrette,
- Honey BBQ Salad$10.49
Garden salad topped with Grilled jerk chicken, cheddar cheese, honey mustard dressing
- Spinach Avocado Salad$10.49
Grilled Chicken, tomato, red onion, cucumber, candied walnuts, Balsamic vinaigrette
Flatbreads
- BBQ Chicken Flatbread$10.49
BBQ chicken topped with crispy onion strings cheddar and Mozzarella cheese
- BBQ Pork Flatbread$10.49
BBQ Pork, Red onion, cheddar & mozzarella cheese, tangy BBQ sauce
- Buffalo Chicken Flatbread$10.49
Spicy Grilled buffalo chicken, crumbled blue and cheddar & Mozzarella cheese, red onion
- Caesar Flatbread$10.49
Chopped romaine, Grilled chicken, Mozzarella cheese, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing
- Mexican Flatbread$10.49
Spiced Grilled chicken, salsa, cheddar & Mozzarella cheese, shaved lettuce and sour cream
- Portobello Flatbread$10.49
Fresh baby spinach, portobello mushroom, Mozzarella & feta cheese with balsamic fig glaze
- Thai Chicken Flatbread$10.49
Sweet and spicy chicken with cheddar & mozzarella cheese
- Traditional Flatbread$9.99
Red sauce, mozzarella and cheddar