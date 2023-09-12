Wrights BBQ - Little Rock 1311 Rebsamen Park Road
Plates
Two Meat Plate
1/3 lb of any two different meats with 2 sides
Three Meat
Brisket, ribs and jalapeño cheddar sausage with 2 sides
Sliced Brisket Plate
Chopped Brisket Plate
Pulled Pork Plate
Half Rack Rib Plate
Smoked Turkey Plate
Smoked Chicken Plate
Smoked Sausage Plate
Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Plate
Bacon Plate
Extra Sauce
Bun
Queso
Bowls/Nachos
Big John
A bowl of Fritos topped with our smoked beans and chopped brisket
Rocketman
A bowl of mashed potatoes served with chopped brisket and bacon burnt ends (Add mac & cheese for $1)
BBQ Nachos
Chips topped with our house Queso--your choice of Smoked meat and toppings
Loaded Mac
A bowl of mac & cheese, topped with pulled pork
House Salad W/ Meat
A spring mix salad with your choice of meat and additional toppings
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
A chopped chicken and bacon burnt end salad with the choice of your toppings
Bulk Meats
Pitmaster Tray
1lb of Brisket, 1lb of Pork, Half Rack of Ribs, Three Sausage Links, and a 1/4lb of Bacon! Feeds 4-6.
Pitmaster Family Pack
1lb of Brisket, 1lb of Pork, Half Rack of Ribs, Three Sausage Links, and a 1/4lb of Bacon, plus two quarts of sides & 8 buns! Feeds 4-6.
Family Pack
1lb of meat + 2 quarts of sides + 4 buns + 1/2 pint of sauce
Sliced Brisket lb.
Plan for 1/3- 1/2 lb of meat per person Slow Smoked Prime Beef Brisket served Lean or Moist/Fatty...Best you can find
Chopped Brisket Lb.
Pulled Pork lb.
Pork Spare Ribs Lb
One pound is 4-6 bones. Delicious ribs
Smoked Turkey lb.
Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Link
Per Link
Smoked Sausage Link
Per Link
Smoked Chicken lb.
Sliced Smoked Chicken Breast, Delicious and healthy choice!