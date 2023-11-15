Casa Do Pastel 430 E Sample Rd
FOOD
Açaí
- Tradicional Acai Bowl$14.00
Traditional Recipe Acai Bowl blended with banana and strawberry. It comes with granola and honey on top.
- Create Acai$12.00
Traditional Recipe Acai Bowl blended with banana and strawberry. You can choose 5 toppings.
- Dragon Fruit Bowl$12.00
Traditional Recipe Dragon Fruit Bowl blended with banana and strawberry. It comes with granola and honey on top.
- Create Dragon Fruit$14.00
Traditional Recipe Dragon Fruit Bowl blended with banana and strawberry. You can choose 5 toppings.
- Acai Pulp 4$10.00
Bag with 4 pulps (3.5oz / 100gr) of organic Acai
- Acai Pulp Unit$2.50
1 pulp (3.5oz / 100gr) Organic Acai
Pastels
- Beef Pastel$3.15
Deep fried crispy dough filled with homemade seasoning lean ground beef and minced green olives.
- Beef + Cheese Pastel$3.50
Deep fried crispy dough filled with homemade seasoning lean ground beef, minced green olives and mozzarella cheese.
- Beef + Cream Cheese Pastel$3.50
Deep fried crispy dough filled with homemade seasoning lean ground beef, minced green olives and cream cheese.
- Beef + Cream + Cheese Pastel$4.05
Deep fried crispy dough filled with homemade seasoning lean ground beef, minced green olives, cream cheese and mozzarella cheese.
- Beef + Eggs Pastel$3.50
Deep fried crispy dough filled with homemade seasoning lean ground beef, minced green olives and chopped hard boiled eggs.
- Beef + Hearts of Palm Pastel$3.75
Deep fried crispy dough filled with homemade seasoning lean ground beef, minced green olives and our especial hearts of palm recipe.
- Beef + Bacon Pastel$3.75
Deep fried crispy dough filled with homemade seasoning lean ground beef, minced green olives and bacon bites.
- Beef + Bacon + Eggs Pastel$4.05
Deep fried crispy dough filled with homemade seasoning lean ground beef, minced green olives, bacon bites and chopped hard boiled eggs.
- Beef + Corn + Cheese Pastel$4.05
Deep fried crispy dough filled with homemade seasoning lean ground beef, minced green olives, kernel corn and mozzarella cheese.
- Beef + Eggs + Cheese Pastel$4.05
Deep fried crispy dough filled with homemade seasoning lean ground beef, minced green olives, chopped hard boiled eggs and mozzarella cheese.
- Beef + Palm + Cheese Pastel$4.05
Deep fried crispy dough filled with homemade seasoning lean ground beef, minced green olives, our especial hearts of palm recipe and mozzarella cheese.
- Cheese Pastel$3.15
Deep fried crispy dough filled with mozzarella shredded cheese.
- Cheese + Eggs Pastel$3.50
Deep fried crispy dough filled with mozzarella shredded cheese and chopped hard boiled eggs.
- Cheese + Bacon Pastel$3.75
Deep fried crispy dough filled with mozzarella shredded cheese and bacon bites.
- Cheese + Eggs + Bacon Pastel$4.05
Deep fried crispy dough filled with mozzarella shredded cheese, hard boiled eggs and bacon bites
- Chicken Pastel$3.15
Deep fried crispy dough filled with our delicious homemade shredded chicken breast.
- Chicken + Cheese Pastel$3.75
Deep fried crispy dough filled with our delicious homemade shredded chicken breast and mozzarella cheese.
- Chicken + Cream Cheese Pastel$3.75
Deep fried crispy dough filled with our delicious homemade shredded chicken breast and cream cheese.
- Chicken + Cream + Cheese Pastel$4.05
Deep fried crispy dough filled with our delicious homemade shredded chicken breast, cream cheese and mozzarella cheese.
- Chicken + Hearts of Palm Pastel$3.75
Deep fried crispy dough filled with our delicious homemade shredded chicken breast and our special hearts of palm recipe.
- Chicken + Bacon Pastel$3.75
Deep fried crispy dough filled with our delicious homemade shredded chicken breast and bacon bites.
- Chicken + Bacon + Corn Pastel$4.05
Deep fried crispy dough filled with our delicious homemade shredded chicken breast, bacon and kernel corn.