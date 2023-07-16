The Bistro 124 S. Broadway
Soups & Salads
Local Greens Salad
Colorful mix of locally grown goods, including a variety of lettuces, microgreens, radishes, cucumbers, tomatoes, house made croutons, and green goddess dressing
Kansas Grain Salad
Wheatberries, kernza, sorghum, and barley, dressed in red wine vinaigrette along with cherry tomatoes, soybeans, arugula, and house made feta cheese
Summer Corn and Catfish Soup
Locally grown sweet corn, new potatoes, and blackened catfish, fresh herbs, and savory granola crunch
Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup
A classic, done right. Three cheeses melted inside house made bread, and butter toasted, served with a side of ripe summer tomato soup
Onion Soup
Slowly cooked variety of sweet onions, served in rich beef broth and topped with a toasted piece of house made bread with broiled cheese and fresh herbs
Entrees
Beef Rib Bierock
Braised Kansas beef short rib, caramelized onions and garlic, and Swiss chard baked into a soft brioche bun. Served with pickled cabbage and house made potato salad
Pork Patty Melt
Gently cooked red wattle pork, breaded and fried crisp. Served on house made toasted rye bread with whole grain mustard, house pickles, grilled onions, melted cheese and hand cut fries
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Juicy, tender, and crunchy marinated chicken breast served on toasted brioche bun made in house, with creamy slaw and B&B pickles, with a side of house made potato chips
Chicken Confit Cacio E Pepe
House made campanelle noodles, Elderslie farm cheese and freshly cracked black pepper served with chicken confit, roasted tomato, and basil
Desserts
Sunflower Seed Crème Brulee
Delicate and sweet custard made from sunflower seed butter, brûléed sugar top, and fresh berries
Chocolate Pot De Crème
Light and airy, white and dark chocolate mousse with cocoa nib tuile
Seasonal Gelatos and Sorbets - Single Flavor
Churned in house to order; summer flavors include strawberry gelato, mint chocolate and peach ice cream
Seasonal Gelatos and Sorbets - Two Flavors
Churned in house to order; summer flavors include strawberry gelato, peach ice cream & mint chocolate