Soups & Salads

Local Greens Salad

$9.00

Colorful mix of locally grown goods, including a variety of lettuces, microgreens, radishes, cucumbers, tomatoes, house made croutons, and green goddess dressing

Kansas Grain Salad

$10.00

Wheatberries, kernza, sorghum, and barley, dressed in red wine vinaigrette along with cherry tomatoes, soybeans, arugula, and house made feta cheese

Summer Corn and Catfish Soup

$12.00

Locally grown sweet corn, new potatoes, and blackened catfish, fresh herbs, and savory granola crunch

Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup

$12.00

A classic, done right. Three cheeses melted inside house made bread, and butter toasted, served with a side of ripe summer tomato soup

Onion Soup

$7.00

Slowly cooked variety of sweet onions, served in rich beef broth and topped with a toasted piece of house made bread with broiled cheese and fresh herbs

Entrees

Beef Rib Bierock

$13.00

Braised Kansas beef short rib, caramelized onions and garlic, and Swiss chard baked into a soft brioche bun. Served with pickled cabbage and house made potato salad

Pork Patty Melt

$13.00

Gently cooked red wattle pork, breaded and fried crisp. Served on house made toasted rye bread with whole grain mustard, house pickles, grilled onions, melted cheese and hand cut fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Juicy, tender, and crunchy marinated chicken breast served on toasted brioche bun made in house, with creamy slaw and B&B pickles, with a side of house made potato chips

Chicken Confit Cacio E Pepe

$17.00

House made campanelle noodles, Elderslie farm cheese and freshly cracked black pepper served with chicken confit, roasted tomato, and basil

Desserts

Sunflower Seed Crème Brulee

$9.00

Delicate and sweet custard made from sunflower seed butter, brûléed sugar top, and fresh berries

Chocolate Pot De Crème

$8.00

Light and airy, white and dark chocolate mousse with cocoa nib tuile

Seasonal Gelatos and Sorbets - Single Flavor

$5.00

Churned in house to order; summer flavors include strawberry gelato, mint chocolate and peach ice cream

Seasonal Gelatos and Sorbets - Two Flavors

$8.00

Churned in house to order; summer flavors include strawberry gelato, peach ice cream & mint chocolate

Beverage menu

Beverages

Ozarka, Natural Spring Water 20 oz

$3.50

Apollo Fermentations, Lemongrass and Ginger Kombucha

$4.50Out of stock

Boylan, Black Cherry Soda 12 oz

$4.50

Harney & Sons, Black Unsweetened Iced Tea 16 oz

$4.50

Jarritos, Lime Soda 12.5 oz

$4.50

Maine Root, Root Beer 12 oz

$4.50

Simply, Lemonade 11.5 oz

$4.50

Simply, Orange Juice 11.5 oz

$4.50

Coca-Cola, Cane Sugar Soda, 355 ml

$4.50

Acqua Panna, Natural Spring Water 1 L

$7.00

S. Pellegrino, Sparkling Mineral Water 1 L

$7.00