Wu's Shanghai Dumpling - Edison
Food
New Released!! 新品推荐
- Boneless Yellow Croaker with Salty Greens Wonton Soup 雪菜黄鱼馄饨(脱骨)$15.50
- Boneless Yellow Croaker with Salty Greens Noodle Soup 雪菜黄鱼面(脱骨)$14.50
- Sea Cucumber Millet Porridge 小米海参粥$18.00
It is a nourishing and flavorful porridge made with millet, goji, and 2 high quality sea cucumbers. Time honest cooking over 2 hours
- Swan Purple Yam Pastry 天鹅酥$6.00
1份2个.素材.紫 薯馅,⾼级点⼼师精 ⼯⼿作酥⽪点⼼,造 型若灵动天鹅,酥⾹ 细腻. 1 serving of 2. Vegetarian dish. A delightful golden pastry with graceful crispy shape of a swan, purple yam ingredient, which is achieved through a delicate handmade technique skills
- Pan Fried Pork Wonton 上海油煎馄饨(6)$7.50
1份6个.猪⾁馅,馄 饨底部煎⾄酥脆,表 ⾯撒有葱花,⿊芝 麻.配黏稠酱油蘸 酱.⼝感酥脆,味道 鲜美. 6 pieces. Perfect combination of crispy and juicy, with the pork filling, pan-fried button and black sesame, scallions on the top, served with a Wu`s dipping sauce
- Chicken in Spicy Sauce 口水鸡$7.50
- Spicy Chicken Noodle 口水鸡拌面$12.00
- Fried Coconut Milk 炸椰奶(3)$5.00
1份3块.素菜.⼝感 酥脆,表⾯有椰丝. 3 pieces vegetarian dishes. Crunchy texture with shredded coconut on top. Sweetness
- Fragrant Cane Sugar Rice Cake 桂花白糖糕$5.50
1份3件.素菜.⽩糖 ⽶糕与桂花.⽓味芳 ⾹,⼝感⽢甜. 1 serving of 3 pieces. Vegetarian dish. It is made from glutinous rice flour, sugar, water, and steamed until it becomes soft and slightly chewy,features the sweet and aromatic flavor of osmanthus flowers
XLB & Dumplings 小笼包和饺子
- Pork Steam Juicy Buns 上海小笼包 (6)$7.50
1份6个.本店招牌纯手工制小笼包.内馅精选本地鲜猪肉,只选取最嫩猪里脊,和慢炖鸡汤熬煮的皮冻,用12克的面皮轻捻包裹,匠心打造上海传世美食. 6 pieces. Each of our Xiao Long Bao is carefully weighed and folded by hand skill and stuffed with top-quality pork marinated in a blend of carefully-selected seasonings, the pork`s ric
- Crab Meat and Pork Steam Juicy Buns 蟹粉小笼包(6)$8.50
1份6个.本店招牌纯 ⼿⼯制⼩笼包.内馅 精选本地鲜猪⾁,只 选取最嫩猪⾥脊,⼿ ⼯拆制纯蟹⾁,和慢 炖鸡汤熬煮的⽪冻, ⽤12克的⾯⽪轻捻包 裹,匠⼼打造上海传 世美⻝. 6 pieces. Each of our Xiao Long Bao is carefully weighed and folded by hand skill and stuffed with topquality pork marinated in a blend of carefully-selected seasonings.
- Vegetable Dumplings 翡翠素饺 (6)$7.00
1份6个.素菜.可以 选取蒸或煎.内馅为 ⽑⾖泥,当季时蔬. 饺⼦⽪制作时混合菠 菜汁使之呈现绿⾊, 天然健康.饺⼦⼝感 清爽. 1 serving of 6. Vegetarian dishes. You can choose steamed or fried. The filling is edamame and seasonal vegetables. Spinach juice is mixed with the dumpling skin to make it green, natural and
- Beef Juicy Dumplings 马蹄牛肉饺(6)$8.50
1份6个.可以选取蒸 或煎.内馅为新鲜⽜ ⾁,⻢蹄.饺⼦⽪制 作时混合墨⻥墨汁使 饺⼦⽪呈现⽔墨意 境,天然健康. 1 serving of 6. Contains meat dishes. You can choose steamed or fried. The filling is premium beef and water chestnut. When the dumpling skin is made, cuttlefish ink is mixed to create ink watercolo
- Shanghai Spicy Pork Steam Juicy Dumpling 泡菜猪肉饺(6)$7.00
1份6个.可以选取蒸 或煎.内馅为秘制辣 泡菜,猪⾁.饺⼦⽪ 制作时混合甜菜汁使 饺⼦呈现红⾊⽔墨意 境,天然健康.饺⼦ 酸辣适宜,鲜甜多 汁. 1 serving of 6. Contains meat dishes. You can choose steamed or fried. The filling is house-made spicy kimchi and premium pork. Beet juice is mixed with the dumpling wrappers to make
- Chicken Steam Juicy Dumpling 栗米鸡肉饺(6)$7.00
1份6个,可以选取蒸 或煎.内馅为新鲜鸡 ⾁,⽟⽶,胡萝⼘. 饺⼦⽪制作时混合菠 菜汁使饺⼦⽪呈现绿 ⾊⽔墨意境,天然健 康. 1 serving of 6. You can choose steamed or fried. The filling is premium chicken, corn and carrot. Spinach juice is mixed with dumpling wrappers to create green watercolor, natural and healthy.
Shanghai Dim Sum 上海点心
- Pork & Vegetable Wonton Soup 荠菜大混沌$9.50
9个.馄饨内馅为猪 ⾁,荠菜, 鸡汤底, 佐以鸡蛋丝,虾⽪, 榨菜,葱花.馄饨⼝ 感鲜美,汤汁⼝感丰 富. 9 wontons in soup bowl. Handmade wonton s filled with whole freshly-peeled shrimp, served in a clear broth, garnished with thinly sliced green onions, dry shrimp, chopped pickles, egg shreds, seaweed an
- Pork Wonton in Spicy & Peanut Butter Sauce 红油抄手$8.50
8个.猪⾁馅.佐以 本店特⾊红油麻酱, 顶部撒有芝麻,葱 花.⼝感浓郁鲜⾹. 微辣. 8 wontons, pork filling. Served with Wu`s signature spicy peanut butter sauce and topped with green onion and white sesame. Our handmade wontons are always a fan favorite
- Shrimp Wonton Soup 一口鲜虾小混沌$9.00
10个.每个⼩馄饨中 均含有整颗虾仁,鸡 汤底,佐以紫菜,蛋 丝,虾⽪,榨菜,葱 花.馄饨味道鲜美⽢ ⾹,虾仁爽脆,汤汁 ⼝感丰富. 10 small wontons in soup bowl. Handmade wontons filled with whole freshly peeled shrimp, served in a clear broth, garnished with thinly sliced green onions, dry shrimp, chopped pickles, egg
- Shanghai Pan-Fried Pork Buns 上海生煎包(4)$8.00
1份4个.含⾁菜.包 ⼦表⾯蓬松,底部煎 ⾄酥脆,猪⾁馅料, 表⾯撒有葱花和芝 麻.⼝感层次丰富多 样,内馅味道鲜美细 嫩.咸味. 4 pieces. The filling consists of minced pork and a savory broth, which is wrapped in a soft and fluffy layer of dough, pan-fried crispy bottom with sesame, scallions on the top
- Deep-Fried Dough 油条$2.50
素菜,⼝感酥脆,味 道⽢⾹.咸味. Vegetarian dish. A popular Shanghai street food with a golden-brown crispy exterior and soft fluffy interior
- Veg Spring Rolls 三鲜春卷$5.50
1份2件.素菜.馅料 为⼤⽩菜,⾹菇,⿊ ⽊⽿,笋丝.表⽪酥 脆,内馅⼝感丰富, 味道浓郁.咸味. 2 pieces. Vegetarian version that is filled with a mixture of vegetables, shredded cabbage, carrots, ear mushrooms and bamboo shoots
- Scallion Pancake 葱油饼$4.50
1份8块.素菜.⼝感 酥脆,葱⾹浓郁,⼝ 感⽢⾹.配浓郁酱油 调料蘸酱.咸味. 8 pieces. Vegetarian. Served with a Wu`s soy dipping sauce
- Beef Scallion Pancake Wrap 牛肉夹葱油饼$8.50
1份4件.含⾁菜.⽜ ⾁⽢⾹鲜美,饼⽪酥 脆,葱⾹浓郁.咸 味. 4 pieces. Consists of sliced beef wrapped with Wu`s dipping sauce, scallion, and coriander in a crispy, scallion pancake
- Pork Moon Cake 鲜肉月饼$7.00
1份2个.含⾁菜.猪 ⾁馅料,饼⽪酥脆, 饼内汁液⽢⾹.咸 味. 2 pieces. Crispy pastry, the filling consists of savory minced pork that is seasoned with a combination of soy sauce, sugar, and other spices
- Chive Stuffed Pie 韭菜馅饼$5.50
1份2件.素菜.馅料 为⾲菜.饼⽪酥脆⽢ ⾹,内馅⾲菜⾹⽓浓 郁.咸味. 2 pieces. The filling is made of chopped chives, round shaped and fried crispy dough dumpling
Steam Dim Sum 蒸蒸日上
- Shrimp Dumplings 水晶虾饺(5)$5.50
1份5个,每个饺子均有一个虾仁饺子皮 通透软糯,虾仁爽 脆․味道鲜美. 1 serving of 5. Dim sum with translucent dumpling skin and shrimp filling
- Vegetable Steam Buns 素蒸包(3)$5.50
1份3个.素.包⼦内 馅为⾹菇,⻘菜,松 软清咸. 1 serving of 3 vegetarian dish. The buns are stuffed with shiitake mushrooms and green vegetables, and the buns are fluffy
- Custard Bun 黄金流沙包(3)$5.50
1份3个.松软 包⼦包裹由咸蛋⻩奶 品制成的流沙馅,咸 甜适⼝,⼩⼼烫⼝. 1 serving of 3. The soft steamed buns filled with a molten salted egg yolk custard. A balance of sweet and salty taste
- Vegetable and Sticky Rice in Leaf Lotus 素荷叶糯米鸡(2)$5.00
1份2个.素菜.糯⽶ 内馅为⾹菇,糯⽶外 ⽤⼲荷叶进⾏包裹后 进⾏蒸煮.⼝感软糯 咸⾹. 1 serving of 2 vegetarian dishes. The glutinous rice is stuffed with shiitake mushrooms, and the glutinous rice is wrapped with dried lotus leaves before steaming
- Shanghai Sticky Rice Shumai 上海糯米烧卖(3)$5.50
1份3个.上海⻛味烧 卖馅料为糯⽶,猪 ⾁,⾹菇,⽟⽶,笋 丁.⼝感丰富,味道 鲜美. 1 serving of 3. Shanghai dim sum consisting of sticky rice with a savory mixture of minced pork, mushroom, bamboo and sweetcorn
- Egg Yolk Shumai 咸蛋黄肉松烧卖(3)$8.50
1份3个.上海⻛味烧 卖馅料为糯⽶,猪 ⾁,⾹菇,⽟⽶,笋 丁,包裹⼀整颗咸蛋 ⻩,并佐以⽢甜⾁ 松,⼝感丰富,多层 次的鲜美. 1 serving of 3. Shanghai dim sum consisting of sticky rice with a savory mixture of minced pork, mushroom, bamboo, sweetcorn and a whole salted egg yolk to create a rich texture, topped with
- Seafood Shumai 海鲜烧卖(5)$5.50
1份5个.烧卖⽪包裹 猪⾁馅料,每个烧卖 顶部有⼀个⼩虾仁. ⼝感鲜美. 1 serving of 5. Pork fillings are wrapped in thin skins, and each shumai is topped with a small shrimp
- Preserved Veg Buns 梅干菜包(3)$5.50
1份3个.素菜.松软 包⼦包裹江南秘制梅 ⼲菜,⼝感松软,⽢ ⾹咸甜. 1 serving of 3. Vegetarian dish. A slightly sweet and soft bun exterior with a flavorful and savory filling,a mixture of preserved mustard greens to create a balance taste of sweet and salty
- Fragrant Cane Sugar Rice Cake 桂花白糖糕(4)$5.50
Tofu Bowl 豆花
- Salty Topping Tofu Bowl 经典咸豆花$6.00
上海传统⾖花碗,佐 以紫菜,葱花,辣椒 油.⾖腐花⼝感细 滑,丰富. Keto-friendly, a silky smooth tofu pudding made from soybeans, water. The tofu pudding is served in a bowl and is topped with chopped scallions, seaweed, pickled vegetables, dried shrimp, and a savory soy sauce, lightly c
- Sweet Fermented Rice Over Soft Tofu Bowl 桂花酒酿豆花$7.00
本店特⾊⾖腐花, 素.佐以桂花,少量 酒酿⽶.⼝感细滑, ⽢甜鲜⾹. Keto-friendly, a silky smooth tofu pudding made from soybeans, water. The sweet tofu pudding is served in a bowl and is topped with fermented rice, golden bubble and osmanthus fragrans
- Wu's Favorite Spicy Topping Tofu Bowl 招牌辣肉豆花$8.50
本店特⾊⾖腐花,佐 以招牌辣⾁,⻩⽠ 丝,葱花,秘制萝⼘ ⼲⽑⾖.⾖腐花⼝感 细滑丰富,味道浓 郁,微辣. Keto friendly, a silky smooth tofu pudding made from soybeans, water. The tofu pudding is served in a bowl and is topped with Wu`s signature spicy minced pork, shredded cucumber chopped scallions, seawe
Soup 汤品
- Curry Beef Vermicelli Soup 咖喱牛肉粉丝汤$9.50
上海特⾊咖喱⻛味, ⽜⾁粉丝汤,佐以湘 菜,秘制咖喱浓郁丰 富,咸⾹微辣. It is an aromatic beef broth that showcases the vibrant flavors of curry, combines beef slices, vermicelli noodles and fried tofus, garnished with cilantro
- Fried Bean Curd w. Vermicelli Soup 油豆腐粉丝汤$7.00
油⾖腐,粉丝, 熬煮鸡汤打底,佐以 葱花⾹菜.味道咸⾹ 鲜美. It is a comforting chicken broth bowl featuring fried tofus and silky vermicelli noodles, garnished with green onions
- Fish Fillet Soup 酸汤黑鱼片$9.00
Cold Appetizer 上海滩冷碟
- Dried Turnip w. Peas 毛豆萝卜干$5.50
- Cucumber w. Scallion 葱油黄瓜$6.50
葱油佐新鲜⻩⽠ Most fresh mini cucumber are typically used, finely chopped into sticks, tossed in a flavorful and refreshing dressing that is homemade scallions infused oil
- Cold Seaweed 糖醋海带丝$6.00
- Spicy Soft-Tofu w. Preserved Egg 红油皮蛋豆腐$8.50
- Spicy Tofu 红油素鸡$6.50
⾖腐⽚,脆饼,红油 辣⼦,藤椒,芝麻, 花⽣碎 Vegetarian dish. The dish is rich in flavor and aroma, with the tofu slices soaked in the homemade spicy and fragrant chili oil, mixed with crispy crumble, garnished with cilantro, sesame seeds and peanuts, to create a rich spicy te
- Shanghai Chicken in Scallion Sauce 本帮葱油鸡$7.50
1/4 鸡,清鲜葱姜料, 佐以葱花 it features tender chicken pieces cooked in a flavorful sauce made with scallions (green onions) and oil, homemade scallion and ginger sauce may elevate the flavor of chicken, resulting in a satisfying fresh cold dish
- Jelly Fish in Scallion Sauce 葱油海蜇$9.00
纯海哲⽚,佐以清鲜 葱姜料和葱花 It features marinated jellyfish served with home made scallion oil dressing, garnished with chopped cilantro and green onions, resulting a refreshing taste and crunchy texture
- Spicy Beef 红油牛肉$9.50
⽜⾁⽚,红油辣⼦, 藤椒,芝麻,花⽣碎 The dish is rich in flavor and aroma, with the beef slices soaked in the home made spicy and fragrant chili oil, garnished with cilantro, sesame seeds and peanuts
Noodle in Sauce 拌面
- Shanghai Spicy Pork Noodle招牌辣肉拌面$10.50
招牌辣⾁酱,脆⽪溏 ⼼蛋,佐以⻩⽠丝, 葱花,盖在6 oz⾯上 it is a Chinese pasta that features 6 oz wheat noodles tossed in Wu`s signature spicy minced pork meat, mixed a bit Wu`s P&B sauce. It is a flavorful dish known for its combination of spicy, savory, and aromatic flavors, gar
- Scallion Chicken Noodle 葱油鸡拌面$11.50
本帮葱油鸡,脆⽪溏 ⼼蛋,佐以⻩⽠丝, 葱花,盖在⾯上 it is a Chinese pasta that combines 6 oz wheat noodles with a flavorful homemade scallion and ginger sauce made from scallion-infused oil and cooked chicken, garnished with thinly shredded cucumbers, crispy running egg and chopp
- Noodle in Scallion Sauce 上海葱油拌面$6.50
6 oz⾯,本店特制上 海葱油酱,佐以⼲炸 葱丝和葱花 It is a traditional Shanghai pasta that features 6 oz wheat chewy noodles tossed in a flavorful house-made sauce mainly from scallion infused oil and Wu`s soy sauce, additional garnished with dry thinly sliced scallion and fresh
- Cold Noodle w. Peanut Butter Sauce 麻酱凉拌面$6.50
6 oz⾯,本店特制上 海花⽣麻酱,佐以葱 花 It is a Shanghai pasta that features cold and chewy 6 oz wheat noodles tossed in a flavorful house made peanut and sesame sauce, garnished with sesame seeds and scallion to create a creamy and refreshing taste
Noodle Soup 汤面
- Shanghai Spicy Minced Pork Noodle Soup 招牌辣肉面$10.00
6 oz⾯, 鸡⾁清⾼汤 底,招牌辣⾁,佐以 葱花 It is a popular and flavorful dish features 6 oz wheat noodles served in a time honest broth, topped with Wu`s signature minced spicy pork meat, and garnished with bok choy, chopped green onion
- Lion's Head Noodle Soup 本帮狮子头面$10.50
6 oz ⾯, 鸡⾁清⾼汤 底,招牌狮⼦头和狮 ⼦头酱,佐以葱花 It is a popular soup noodle from Shanghai, features 6 oz wheat noodles served in a time honest broth, topped with Wu`s signature Lion`s head (hand-made huge meatball with water chestnut for texture), and house-made brown sa
- Pickled Cabbage w. Fish Filet Noodle Soup 酸汤黑鱼片面$11.00
6 oz⾯, 酸菜⾦汤底, ⿊⻥⽚,佐以⾹菜, 辣椒 It is a rich and tangy soup noodle features 6 oz wheat noodles served in a time honest golden broth, topped with gently cooked black fish fillets and house made sour cabbage, garnished with cilantro and dry chili to result a sati
- Aromatic Beef Noodle Soup 原汤牛肉面$11.00
6 oz⾯,⽜⾁清⾼汤 底,藤⾹,切⽚⽜ ⾁,佐以⾹菜 It is a popular and aromatic dish features 6 oz wheat noodles served in a time honest beef stock, topped with bite-size beef slices, and garnished with bok choy and cilantro, to create a fresh texture and fragrant aroma
- Preserved Cabbage w. Pork Noodle Soup 雪菜肉丝汤面$10.00
6 oz⾯,鸡⾁清⾼汤 底,⾃制雪菜,鸡⾁ 丝 It is a popular Shanghai dish features 6 oz wheat noodles served in a time honest broth, topped with house-made pickled mustard greens, shredded chicken and bamboos, to create a fresh and nature slightly salty taste
- Mixed Vegetable Noodle Soup 六素珍面$10.00
6 oz⾯,蔬菜汤底, 上海⻘菜,⾹菇,胡 萝⼘丝,笋丝,⿊⽊ ⽿,油⾖腐,佐以葱 花 Vegetarian dish. It features 6 oz wheat noodles served in a nature flavor vegetarian broth with a variety of vegetables, including carrot, bamboo, mushroom, black fungus, fried tofu and bok choy, garnished with g
Add-On 单点
- Minced Spicy Pork Meat 招牌辣肉$5.00
本店特制辣酱炒制猪 ⾁末,佐以葱花 High quality lean pork is carefully selected to cook with various spices and seasonings to create a depth fragrant spicy minced pork dish, topped with green onion for freshness
- Lion's Head 本帮狮子头$5.50
本店特制⼿搓⼤狮⼦ 头,新鲜⿊猪⾁和⻢ 蹄,上海本帮酱 It is a popular Shanghai dish, water chestnuts and high-quality lean pork is carefully selected and shaped by hand to a huge ball size, time honest gently cooking with various ingredients (ginger, garlic, spring onions, Wu`s bro
- Bok Choy 上海青$4.50
- Crispy Soft Egg 脆皮溏心蛋$3.00
⽆菌鲜鸡蛋,脆⽪⾐ 包裹流⼼蛋 It is from Wu`s family recipe, features eggs with a crispy outer shell and a soft, runny yolk inside, topped with Wu`s brown sauce and green onion, to result a delightful contrast texture and flavor. Only high-quality eggs selected for this
- Wu's Favorite Chili Sauce 自制辣椒酱$1.00
本店⾃制辣椒酱 House-made only
- Wu's Favorite P&B Sauce 自制麻酱$1.50
本店⾃制花⽣麻酱 House-made only
Fried Udon/Ricecake/Noodle 炒面/年糕/两面黄
- Shanghai Pan-Fried U-Don 上海粗炒面$12.00
10 oz乌冬⾯,胡萝⼘ 丝,鸡丝,⾃制上海 酱油炒制,佐以上海 ⻘菜 It is a classic street food Shanghai stir-fried noodles dish, typically features chewy noodles that are stir-fried with shredded chicken and carrot, and house-made brown umami sauce, garnished with boiled bok choy to res
- Vegetable Pan-Fried U-Don素粗炒面$12.00
10 oz乌冬⾯,胡萝⼘ 丝,⾹菇丝,⿊⽊ ⽿,油⾖腐,⾃制上 海酱油炒制,佐以上 海⻘菜 Vegetarian dish, It is a veg option for the popular classic street food-Shanghai stir-fried noodles dish, typically features chewy noodles that are stir-fried with various vegetables as carrot, black fungus, mu
- Pan-Fried U-Don with Spicy Minced Pork 辣肉粗炒面$13.00
10 oz乌冬⾯,⻘⽑ ⾖,招牌辣⾁酱炒制 It is a popular stir-fried noodles dish, typically features chewy noodles that are stir-fried with edamame and Wu`s signature spicy minced pork meat, to result a spicy flavor and rich texture
- Rice Cake w. Preserved Cabbage and Shredded Chicken 雪菜肉丝炒年糕$12.00
10 oz年糕⽚,⾃腌雪 菜,鸡丝 It is a traditional Shanghai stir-fried dish that combines house-made preserved greens, thinly sliced pork, and stir-fried chewy rice cakes. These ingredients contribute to the slight salty umami flavor and help balance the nature texture
- Rice Cake w. Spicy Minced Pork 辣肉炒年糕$13.00
10 oz年糕⽚,⻘⽑ ⾖,招牌辣⾁酱 It is a popular stir-fried dish, typically features chewy rice cakes that are stir-fried with edamame and Wu`s signature spicy minced pork meat, to result a spicy flavor and rich texture
- Wu's Favorite Topping Over Crispy Noodle 上海三丝两面黄$14.00
菇丝,笋丝,胡萝 ⼘丝和鸡丝特制上海 三鲜酱淋在脆⾯饼上 may option for sharing (2-4 person) it is a classic Shanghai dish that consists of pan-fried noodles, topped with Wu`s savory sauce that made from fresh ingredients, shredded carrot, chicken meat, bamboo and black fungus, garni
Sweets & Ice Cream 海派甜点, 冰激凌
- Shanghai Eight Treasure Rice Pudding上海八宝饭$6.50
素菜.猪油糯⽶饭包 裹细腻红⾖沙,并佐 以红枣,核桃,果铺 等,配以桂花糖浆. ⼝感软糯⽢甜,⽓味 芳⾹. Vegetarian dish. Made with sticky glutinous rice and a sweet red bean paste filling, with a colorful and visually appealing topping of nuts, Chinese dates and candied fruit. Mixed osmanthus flowers syru
- Shanghai Rice Balls in Sweet Rice Wine 桂花酒酿圆子$8.00
素.传统酒酿热甜 汤,结合糯⽶⼩圆⼦ 和芝麻⼩圆⼦丰富⼝ 感,佐以桂花,软糯 ⽢甜,芳⾹浓郁. Vegetarian dish. Shanghai traditional dessert. Its combination of fermented rice wine, osmanthus flowers, and small colorful glutinous rice balls with soft and chowy texture, creates a harmonious blend of fla
- Mashed Taro Pudding桂香紫芋泥$6.50
素菜.纯紫薯芋泥, 佐以奶制品和些许芝 麻,细腻精制⽽成, 配以桂花糖浆.⼝感 芬芳⽢甜. Vegetarian dishes. Creamy and smooth purple yam mash, with osmanthus flowers syrup on the top for sweet flavor layers
- Red Bean Stuffed Sesame Ballb豆沙小麻球$5.00
1份5件.素菜.表⾯ 覆盖芝麻,内馅为红 ⾖沙.⼝感软糯⽢ ⾹.甜味. 5 pieces. Vegetarian round balls made from glutinous rice flour covered with sesame seeds and filled with a sweet red bean paste filling
- Shanghai Pumpkin Pancake椰香南瓜饼$6.00
1份2件.素菜.饼中 混合南⽠⾁,内馅为 红⾖沙,表⾯撒上椰 丝.⼝感软糯,味道 ⽢⾹.甜味. 2 pieces. Vegetarian. The pie is mixed with pumpkin flesh, filled with red bean paste, and sprinkled with shredded coconut on the surface
- Peach Ice Cream 桃子冰激凌$4.00
- Shanghainese Mochi 上海小青团(3)$6.00
1份3个.素菜.表⽪ 为糯⽶⾯混合艾草制 作,内馅为⾖沙.⼝ 感软糯,⽢甜,有草 ⾹⽓. 1 serving of 3. Vegetarian dish. Traditional Shanghai dessert, is typically made from a mixture of sticky rice and wormwood leaves, adds a chewy texture,The filling is red bean paste
- Swan Purple Yam Pastry 天鹅酥(2)$6.00
Merch
Wu's Merch
Frozen Food
Frozen
- (Frozen) Shanghai Pork Juicy Buns 冷冻上海小笼包$8.50
Homemade juicy buns, cook by yourself. Recommend steaming 7 minutes on the boiling water, or 8 minutes if frozen
- (Frozen) Crab & Pork Juicy Buns 冷冻蟹粉小笼包$9.50
Homemade juicy buns, cook by yourself. Recommend steaming 7 minutes on the boiling water, or 8 minutes if frozen
- (Frozen) Shanghai Pork & Vegetable Wonton Soup 冷冻荠菜馄饨$9.50
- (Frozen) Pork Wonton in Spicy Sauce 冷冻生抄手$8.50
- (Frozen) Shanghai Eight Treasure Rice Pudding 冷冻上海八宝饭$6.00
- (Frozen) Floral Eight Treasure Taro Pudding 冷冻桂花八宝芋泥$6.95
- (Frozen) Lion's Head 冷冻狮子头$5.50
- (Frozen) Shanghai Spicy Pork Steam Juicy Dumpling 冷冻生泡菜猪肉饺$7.50
- (Frozen) Beef Steam Juicy Dumplings 冷冻生马蹄牛肉饺$8.50
- Shanghai Pan-Fried Pork Buns (Frozen)冷冻上海生煎包$7.50