Wu's Favorite Topping Over Crispy Noodle 上海三丝两面黄

$14.00

菇丝,笋丝,胡萝 ⼘丝和鸡丝特制上海 三鲜酱淋在脆⾯饼上 may option for sharing (2-4 person) it is a classic Shanghai dish that consists of pan-fried noodles, topped with Wu`s savory sauce that made from fresh ingredients, shredded carrot, chicken meat, bamboo and black fungus, garni