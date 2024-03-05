Wu's Shanghai Dumpling - North Brunswick
Food
New Released！新品
Xiao Long Bao & Dumpling 小笼包&饺子
- Pork Juicy Buns 猪⾁⼩笼包$8.50
6 pieces. Each of our Xiao Long Bao is carefully weighed and folded by hand skill and stuffed with top-quality pork marinated in a blend of carefully-selected seasonings, the pork`s rich flavor is enhanced by the natural sweetness of crab, for a seafood fl
- Snow Crab & Pork Juicy Buns 蟹粉⼩笼包$9.50
6 pieces. Each of our Xiao Long Bao is carefully weighed and folded by hand skill and stuffed with top-quality pork marinated in a blend of carefully-selected seasonings. Paired with the piquant aromas of fresh ginger, every bite is the perfect juicy bite.
- Truffle & Pork Juicy Buns ⿊松露⼩笼包$15.00
5 pieces. Each of our Xiao Long Bao is carefully weighed and folded by hand skill and stuffed with top quality pork marinated in a blend of carefully-selected seasonings, is complemented by whole slices of rich truffle imported from Italy, to leave a fragr
- Chicken & Sweetcorn Dumplings 粟⽶鸡⾁饺$7.50
1 serving of 6. You can choose steamed or fried. The filling is premium chicken, corn and carrot. Spinach juice is mixed with dumpling wrappers to create green watercolor, natural and healthy. The dumplings were rich in texture and delicious
- Beef & Water Chestnut Dumplings ⻢蹄⽜⾁饺$8.50
1 serving of 6. Contains meat dishes. You can choose steamed or fried. The filling is premium beef and water chestnut. When the dumpling skin is made, cuttlefish ink is mixed to create ink watercolor, which is natural and healthy. The dumplings were rich i
- Spicy Pork & Kimchi Dumplings 泡菜猪⾁饺$7.50
1 serving of 6. Contains meat dishes. You can choose steamed or fried. The filling is house-made spicy kimchi and premium pork. Beet juice is mixed with the dumpling wrappers to make the dumplings red watercolor, which is natural and healthy. The dumplings
- Vegetable Dumplings 翡翠素蒸饺$7.50
1 serving of 6. Vegetarian dishes. You can choose steamed or fried. The filling is edamame and seasonal vegetables. Spinach juice is mixed with the dumpling skin to make it green, natural and healthy
- Pan Fried Pork Wonton 油煎馄饨$7.50
6 pieces. Perfect combination of crispy and juicy, with the pork filling. Pan-fried button and black sesame, scallions on the top, served with a Wu`s dipping sauce. 6 piezas
- Pork Wonton in Spicy P&B Sauce 红油抄⼿$7.50
6 pieces. perfect combination of crispy and juicy, with the pork filling. pan-fried button and black sesame, scallions on the top, served with a wu`s dipping sauce.6 piezas
- Boneless Yellow Croaker with Salty Greens Wonton Soup 雪菜黄鱼馄饨$16.50
- Pork & Vegetable Wonton Soup 芥菜⼤馄炖 (8)$10.50
- Shrimp Wonton Soup 鲜虾⼩馄饨$9.50
Steam Up 蒸蒸⽇上
- Cranberry Sponge Rice Cake ⽩⾊恋⼈$5.50
- Fragrant Cane Sugar Rice Cake 桂花⽩糖糕$5.50
- Shrimp Dumpling ⽔晶虾饺$6.00
1 serving of 5
- Seafood Shumai 海鲜烧卖$6.00
1 serving of 5. Pork fillings are wrapped in thin skins, and each siumai is topped with a small shrimp
- Vegetarian Sticky Rice Dumplings 素荷叶糯⽶鸡$5.50
1 serving of 2. Vegetarian dishes. The glutinous rice is stuffed with shiitake mushrooms, and the glutinous rice is wrapped with dried lotus leaves before steaming
- Vegetable & Mushroom Buns ⾹菇⻘菜包$6.00
1 serving of 3. Vegetarian dish. The buns are stuffed with shiitake mushrooms and green vegetables, and the buns are fluffy
- Golden Lava Buns ⻩⾦流沙包$6.00
1 serving of 3. Vegetarian dish. The soft steamed buns filled with a molten salted egg yolk custard. A balance of sweet and salty taste
- Preserved Vegetable Buns 梅⼲菜包$6.00
1 serving of 3. Vegetarian dish. A slightly sweet and soft bun exterior with a flavorful and savory filling,a mixture of preserved mustard greens to create a balance taste of sweet and salty
- Shanghai Sticky Rice Shumai 上海糯⽶烧卖$7.00
1 serving of 3. Shanghai dim sum consisting of sticky rice with a savory mixture of minced pork, mushroom, bamboo and sweetcorn
- Sticky Rice Shuimai with Egg Yolk 咸蛋⻩糯⽶烧卖$9.00
1 serving of 3. Shanghai dim sum consisting of sticky rice with a savory mixture of minced pork, mushroom, bamboo, sweetcorn and a whole salted egg yolk to create a rich texture, topped with pork meat floss
- Black Sticky Rice Dumpling 草袋乌米饭$6.00
1 serving of 3 pc. Vegetarian dishes. The black rice is steamed in a woven hay bag and decorated with red dates. Full of nutritional benefits
Crispy Dim Sum 酥⾹点⼼
- Swan Purple Yam Pastry 天鹅酥$9.00
1 serving of 3. Vegetarian dish. A delightful golden pastry with graceful crispy shape of a swan, purple yam ingredient, which is achieved through a delicate hand-made technique skills
- Lotus Flower Pastry 荷花酥$8.00
1 serving of 3. Vegetarian dish. The pastry is carefully shaped and pleated to resemble the delicate folds of a blooming lotus, is crafted with meticulous attention to details. Filling is lotus seed paste
- Deep Fried Dough 油条$2.50
Vegetarian dish
- Red Bean Sesame Balls ⾖沙⼩麻球$5.50
5 pieces. Vegetarian round balls made from glutinous rice flour covered with sesame seeds and filled with a sweet red bean paste filling. 5 piezas. Vegetarianas
- Fried Coconut Milk 炸椰奶$5.00
3 pieces. Vegetarian dishes. Crunchy texture with shredded coconut on top
- Fried Turnip Cake Shanghai Yutun 上海油墩⼦$5.50Out of stock
2 pieces for 1 serving. Vegetarian dishes. The filling is shredded radish. The outer surface is crispy and the inner filling is sweet and fragrant. Salt
- Scallion Pancake 葱油饼$5.00
8 pieces. Vegetarian. Served with a Wu`s soy dipping sauce
- Beef Scallion Pancake ⽜⾁夹葱油饼$8.50
4 pieces. Consist of sliced beef wrapped with Wu`s dipping sauce, scallion, and coriander in a crispy, scallion pancake
- Moon Cake 鲜⾁⽉饼$7.00
2 pieces. Crispy pastry, the filling consists of savory minced pork that is seasoned with a combination of soy sauce, sugar, and other spices
- Shanghai Pan-fried Pork Buns 上海⽣煎包 (4)$8.00
4 pieces. The filling consists of minced pork and a savory broth, which is wrapped in a soft and fluffy layer of dough, pan-fried crispy bottom with sesame, scallions on the top
- Vegetable Spring Rolls 上海三丝春卷$5.50
Vegetarian version that is filled with a mixture of vegetables, shredded cabbage, carrots, ear mushrooms and bamboo shoot
- Chive Stuffed Pies 韭菜馅饼 (2)$5.50
Tofu Flower & Soup ⾖花与汤
- Crab Meat & Clams Over Soft Tofu 蟹粉蛤蜊⾖花$14.00
Keto friendly, a silky smooth tofu pudding made from soybeans, water. The tofu pudding is served in a bowl and is topped with Wu`s signature Crab paste, Clams, gingers and peas
- Shanghainese Salty Tofu Bowl 上海咸⾖花$7.00
Keto friendly, a silky smooth tofu pudding made from soybeans, water. The tofu pudding is served in a bowl and is topped chopped scallions, seaweed, pickled vegetables, dried shrimp, and a savory soy sauce, lightly chili oil
- Wu's Signature Spicy Pork Tofu Bowl 招牌辣⾁⾖花$9.50
Keto friendly, a silky smooth tofu pudding made from soybeans, water. The tofu pudding is served in a bowl and is topped with Wu`s signature spicy minced pork, shredded cucumber chopped scallions, seaweed, pickled vegetables, and a savory soy sauce
- Sweet Tofu Bowl 桂⾹酒酿⾖花$7.50
Keto friendly, a silky smooth tofu pudding made from soybeans, water. The sweet tofu pudding is served in a bowl and is topped with fermented rice, golden bubble and osmanthus fragrans
- Tofu Rice Noodle Soup 油⾖腐粉丝汤$7.50
Vegetarian dish. It is a comforting chicken broth bowl featuring fried tofus and silky vermicelli noodles, garnished with green onions
- Curry Beef Noodle Soup 咖喱⽜⾁粉丝汤$10.00
It is an aromatic beef broth that showcases the vibrant beef slices, vermicelli flavors of curry, combines noodles and fried tofus, garnished with cilantro
Sweat Heart 海派甜⼼
- Pumpkin Pancake 椰⾹南⽠饼$6.00
2 pieces, vegetarian. The pie is mixed with pumpkin flesh, filled with red bean paste, and sprinkled with shredded coconut on the surface
- Shanghainese Mochi 上海⼩⻘团$6.00
1 serving of 3. Vegetarian dish. Traditional Shanghai dessert, is typically made from a mixture of sticky rice and wormwood leaves, adds a chewy texture,The filling is red bean paste
- Sweet Rice Pudding with Red Bean Filling 上海⼋宝饭$7.00
Vegetarian dish. Made with sticky glutinous rice and a sweet red bean paste filling, with a colorful and visually appealing topping of nuts, Chinese dates and candied fruit. Mixed osmanthus flowers syrup for sweet flavor layers
- Mashed Taro Pudding 桂⾹紫芋泥$7.00
Vegetarian dishes. Creamy and smooth purple yam mash, with osmanthus flowers syrup on the top for sweet flavor layers
- Osmanthus Wine Stuffed Round Sub 桂花酒酿圆⼦$8.50
Vegetarian dish. Shanghai traditional dessert. Its combination of fermented rice wine, osmanthus flowers, and small colorful glutinous rice balls with soft and chowy texture, creates a harmonious blend of flavors
- Creating Black Sesame Paste by Grinding ⽣磨⿊芝麻糊$8.00
Vegetarian dish. Made primarily from freshly ground sesame seeds. It is a thick, creamy, and sweet paste-like dessert,It is not only enjoyed as a dessert but is also considered a nutritious food due to the health benefits of sesame seeds
Shanghai Cool Dish 上海滩冷碟
- Cucumber w. Scallion Sauce 葱油⻩⽠$8.00
Most fresh mini cucumber are typically used, finely chopped into sticks, tossed in a flavorful and refreshing dressing that is home made scallions infused oil
- Chicken in Wine Sauce 花雕醉鸡$12.00
It`s a traditional shanghai dish that features tender chicken (with bone and skin, only fresh chicken from local farm used) soaked in huadiao wine, a type of chinese rice wine, and garnished with cilantro. It is a popular cold appetizer known for its aroma
- Jelly Fish with Scallion Sauce 淮扬葱油海蜇$12.00
It features marinated jellyfish served with home made scallion oil dressing, garnished with chopped cilantro and green onions, resulting a refreshing taste and crunchy texture
- Beef in Spicy Chili Sauce 红油⽜⾁$12.00
The dish is rich in flavor and aroma, with the beef slices soaked in the home made spicy and fragrant chili oil, garnished with cilantro, sesame seeds and peanuts
- Crystal Pork Slice 厚切⽔晶肴⾁$10.00
- Spicy Tofu Slice 红油素鸡$8.00
⾖腐⽚,脆饼,红油 辣⼦,藤椒,芝麻, 花⽣碎 Vegetarian dish. The dish is rich in flavor and aroma, with the tofu slices soaked in the home made spicy and fragrant chili oil, mixed with crispy crumble, garnished with cilantro, sesame seeds and peanuts, to create a rich spicy t
- Cold Chicken w. Chopped Scallion 本帮葱油鸡$10.00
It features tender chicken pieces cooked in a flavorful sauce made with scallions (green onions) and oil, home made scallion and ginger sauce may elevate the flavor of chicken, resulting in a satisfying fresh cold dish
Chef's Special 宴府菜
- Sea Cucumber Millet Porridge ⼩⽶海参粥$12.00
It is a nourishing and flavorful porridge made with millet, goji, and high quality sea cucumber. Time honest cooking over 2 hours
- Chicken w. Abalone & Fish Maw in Golden Soup ⾦汤鲍⻥花椒鸡$68.00
1 Serving for 3-5 person. It is an luxurious and flavorful Chinese dish featuring tender chicken, succulent abalone, and delicate fish maw in a rich golden broth. Its combination of high quality ingredients, and time honest cooking over 3 hours
- Shrimp Stuffed Fried-dough and Pineapple Salad 菠萝油条虾$16.00
Shrimp stuffed fried doughs topped with juicy pineapple chunks. Drizzling with house made yogurt sauce
- Steam Preserved Pork & Sausage with Green Tea Leaves(Buns) /Carn 茶叶蒸腊味 (配荷叶包)$18.00
Using premium Chinese green, preserved pork belly, and preserved sausage to create a very traditional dish that combines the aroma of tea with the flavor of preserved meats. It comes with 4 fresh made soft Bao
- Lvy Pepper Beef w. Soft Tofu in Hot Stone Bowl ⻘藤椒⾖花⽜$18.00
Soft and silken Tofu topped with green pepper beef in a hot stone bowl
- Jiangnan Style Fried Small Fish & Shrimp 江南⼩炒$20.00
The perfect combination of little shrimp with shell, little bone-in fish and peanuts. Topped with fresh red and green pepper. Spicy and savory
- Two Wus Favorite Pork & Water Chestnut Balls ⽯锅狮⼦头$15.00
House made meat balls with fresh pork and diced water chestnuts. Comes with fresh bok choy in a hot stone bowl
- Black Fish Fillet with Sauerkraut in Golden Soup ⾦汤酸菜⻥$23.00
1 Serving for 2-4 person. It is a flavorful and spicy fish dish that combines the pungent flavors of pickled vegetables with a sour golden broth, fresh fish slices carefully cooked for tender texture, mixed with bean sprouts and bamboo shoots, topped with
Vegetable 清炒时蔬
- String Beans w. Garlic 蒜⾹四季⾖$12.00
Vegetarian dish. Freshly-cut string beans, coated with minced garlic and tossed over high heat for a savory
- Broccoli w. Garlic ⻄兰花$12.00
Vegetarian dish. This Vitamin C-packed super green is sautéed over high heat with freshly sliced garlic for simple, yet satisfying flavor and crunch
- Bok Choy w. Scallion Oil 葱油上海⻘$12.00
Vegetarian dish. Hand selected bok choy is lightly stir-fried over high heat with our signature green onion oil, fresh, crisp texture
- Tofu Skin Edamame & Salty Greens 雪菜百叶⽑⾖$14.00
Vegetarian dish. Traditional Shanghai dish, offers a balance of flavors, combined with the contrasting textures of the tender tofu skin, crisp edamame, and the crunchiness of the home-made snow greens (a type of pickled cabbage with nature salty taste)
Dry Noodle 拌面
- Noodle w. Wu's Signature Spicy Pork Egg & Cucumber招牌辣肉拌面$12.50
It is a Chinese pasta that features 6 oz wheat noodles tossed in Wu`s signature spicy minced pork meat, mixed a bit wu`s P&B sauce. It is a flavorful dish known for its combination of spicy, savory, and aromatic flavors, garnished with thinly shredded cucu
- Noodle w. Snow Crab Meat & Clams Sauce蟹粉蛤蜊拌面$18.00
This delicious pasta highlights the diverse culinary traditions of Chinese seafood cuisine. The 6 oz wheat noodles are tossed in the home made crab roe and clam sauce, showcases the natural richness of crab roe. It is garnished with clam meat, shredded gin
- Noodle w. Scallion Chicken Egg & Cucumber本帮葱油鸡拌面$14.00
It is a Chinese pasta that combines 6 oz wheat noodles with a flavorful home made scallion and ginger sauce made from scallion-infused oil and cooked chicken, garnished with thinly shredded cucumbers, crispy running egg and chopped green onions for freshne
- Noodle Ws Lion Head 本帮狮子头拌面$15.00
It is a Chinese pasta that combines 6 oz wheat noodles with Wu`s signature Lion`s head (hand-made huge meat ball with water chestnut for texture ), and house made brown sauce with a balance of slightly sweet and salty, garnished with thinly shredded cucumb
- Noodle w. Curry Beef Egg & Cucumber 咖喱牛肉拌面$15.00
It is a Chinese pasta that combines 6 oz wheat noodles with a flavorful home made curry beef sauce, the beef is cooked until tender and then sliced into bite-sized pieces, mixed with thinly shredder cucumbers, crispy running egg and cilantro to create a fr
- Noodle w. Shanghai Scallion Sauce上海葱油拌面$7.00
It is a traditional Shanghai pasta that features 6 oz wheat chewy noodles tossed in a flavorful house made sauce mainly from scallion infused oil and wu`s soy sauce, additional garnished with dry thinly sliced scallion and fresh chopped scallion to result
- Cold Noodle w. Wu's Signature P & B Sauce麻酱凉拌面$7.00
It is a Shanghai pasta that features cold and chewy 6 oz wheat noodles tossed in a flavorful house made peanut and sesame sauce, garnished with sesame seeds and scallion to create a creamy and refreshing taste
Soup Noodle 汤面
- Boneless Yellow Croaker with Salty 雪菜黄鱼面(脱骨)$15.50
- Wu's Signature Spicy Pork Noodle Soup招牌辣肉汤面$11.00
It is a popular and flavorful dish features 6 oz wheat noodles served in a time honest broth, topped with Wu`s signature minced spicy pork meat, and garnished with bokchoy, chopped green onion
- Beef Noodle Soup 原汤牛肉面$13.00
It is a popular and aromatic dish features 6 oz wheat noodles served in a time honest beef stock, topped with bite-size beef slices, and garnished with botchoy and cilantro, to create a fresh texture and fragrant aroma
- Noodle Soup w. Assorted Veg 八珍素面$10.50
Vegetarian dish. It features 6 oz wheat noodles served in a nature flavor vegetarian broth with a variety of vegetables, including carrot, bamboo, mushroom, black fungus, fried tofu and bokchoy, garnished with green onion to result a light and comforting f
- Preserved Cabbage w. Chicken Noodle Soup 雪菜肉菜汤面$11.00
It is a popular Shanghai dish features 6 oz wheat noodles served in a time honest broth, topped with house made pickled mustard greens, shredded chicken and bamboos, to create a fresh and nature slightly salty taste
- Lions Head Noodle Soup 本帮狮⼦头汤⾯$12.50
It is a popular soup noodle from Shanghai, features 6 oz wheat noodles served in a time honest broth, topped with Wu`s signature Lion`s head (hand-made huge meat ball with water chestnut for texture ), and house made brown sauce with a balance of slightly
- Fish Fillet Noodle Soup ⾦汤酸菜⻥⽚⾯$13.00
It is a rich and tangy soup noodle features 6 oz wheat noodles served in a time honest golden broth, topped with gently cooked black fish fillets and house made sour cabbage, garnished with cilantro and dry chili to result a satisfying lightly spicy combin
Fried Noodle & Rice Cake 热炒主⻝
- Shanghai Pan Fried U-Don上海粗炒⾯$12.00
It is a classic street food-Shanghai stir-fried noodles dish, typically features chewy noodles that are stir-fried with shredded chicken and carrot, and house made brown umami sauce, garnished with boiled bokchoy to result a bold and hearty flavors of Shan
- Pan Fried U-Don w. Assorted Vegetables 素炒面$12.00
Vegetarian dish, It is a veg option for the popular classic street food-Shanghai stir fried noodles dish, typically features chewy noodles that are stir-fried with various vegetables as carrot, black fungus, mushroom, fried tofu and house made brown umami
- Pan Fried U-Don w. Wu's Signature Spicy Pork 辣⾁粗炒⾯$14.00
It is a popular stir-fried noodles dish, typically features chewy noodles that are stir-fried with edamame and Wu`s signature spicy minced pork meat, to result a spicy flavor and rich texture
- Rice Cake w. Preserved Cabbage and Chicken 雪菜⾁丝炒年糕$14.00
It is a traditional Shanghai stir-fried dish that combines house made preserved greens, thinly sliced pork , and stir-fried chewy rice cakes. These ingredients contribute to the slight salty umami flavor and help balance the nature textures and overall fre
- Rice Cake with Wu's Signature Spicy Pork 辣⾁炒年糕$14.00
It is a popular stir-fried dish, typically features chewy rice cakes that are stir-fried with edamame and Wu`s signature spicy minced pork meat, to result a spicy flavor and rich texture
- Wu's Favorite Toppings Over Crispy Noodle 上海三鲜两⾯⻩$14.00
May option for sharing(2-4 person) It is a classic Shanghai dish that consists of pan-fried noodles, topped with Wu`s savory sauce that made from fresh ingredients, shredded carrot, chicken meat, bamboo and black fungus, garnished with green onions, to cre
Sides 单点
- Wus Signature Spicy Pork 招牌辣肉$5.00
High quality lean pork is carefully selected to cook with various spices and seasonings to create a depth fragrant spicy minced pork dish, topped with green onion for freshness
- Wus Pork & Water Chestnut Ball 马蹄狮子头$5.50
本店特制⼿搓⼤狮⼦ 头,新鲜⿊猪⾁和⻢ 蹄,上海本帮酱 It is a popular Shanghai dish, water chestnuts and High quality lean pork is carefully selected and shaped by hand to a huge ball size, time honest gently cooking with various ingredients (ginger, garlic, spring onions, wu`s bro
- Crispy Running Egg 脆皮溏心蛋$3.00
It is from Wu's family recipe, features eggs with a crispy outer shell and a soft, runny yolk inside, topped with Wu's brown sauce and green onion, to result a delightful contrast texture and flavor. Only high quality eggs selected for this dish
Ready to Cook (Frozen) 自制半成品
- Frozen Pork Juicy Buns 鲜肉小笼包(冷冻)$16.00
Homemade pork juicy buns. 20 pieces
- Frozen Crab &Pork Juicy Buns 蟹肉小笼包 (冷冻)$17.00
Homemade crab and pork juicy buns. 20 pieces
- Frozen Pork and Vegetable Wontons荠菜猪肉大馄饨 (冷冻)$16.00
自制大馄饨,配小料(虾皮,紫菜,蛋皮,葱花)24一包
- Frozen Pork Wonton猪肉大馄饨 (冷冻)$16.00
自制手工猪肉大馄饨,24个一包,配小料
- Frozen Wus Pork & Water Chestnut Ball马蹄狮子头(冷冻)$5.50
Drinks
Drinks旗舰店饮品
- Tiger Milk Bubble Tea 黑糖珍奶$7.00
- Goji & Pear Soup w. White Fungus 小吊梨汤$7.00
- Golden Bubble Milk Tea 珍珠奶茶$6.00
- Sweet Chestnut Bubble Milk Teal 举个栗子$7.00
- Iced Soybean Milk 冰豆浆$3.00
Sweet
- Hot Soybean Milk 热豆浆$3.00
- Plum Juice w. Pop Bubble 桂花山楂乌梅酿$6.50
- Mango Pomelo w. Cocona Pana Cotta 杨枝甘露$7.00
- Passion Fruit Lemon Tea with Pop Bubble 百香柠檬茶$6.50
- Green Grape Tea w. Pop Bubble雨后青提$7.00
- Strawberry Yakult Tea w. Pop Bubble草莓优优$6.50
- Tai Milk Tea with bubble &Cocona Pana Cotta泰椰波波$6.50