Ras Plant Based West Village
Featured Items
- Lentil Sambusa
Flaky Pastry Shell | Savory brown lentils filling$12.00
- Ras Tibs
Sautéed Seitan | Tomato | Jalapeños | Zesty Berbere Sauce *Contains GLUTEN & SOY$23.00
- Mercato
Named after a spice market in Ethiopia : complex and savory for the more daring palate - String beans and carrots - Cabbage, carrots and bell pepper - Shiro - Missir - Gomen (NO SUBSTITUTION).$27.00
ALL DAY MENU
Appetizer
- Mashed Avocado
Avocado | tomato | Onion | Jalapeños | House Vinaigrette$15.00
- Azifa Lentil Dip
Pureed Green Lentil | Serrano | Tomato | Onion | Mustard powder | Wasabi$14.00
- Cucumber Salad$15.00
- Timatim Fitfit Salad
Diced Tomato | Onion | Jalapeno | Shredded Injera | Lime Vinaigrette$14.00
- Mixed Vegetable Sambusa
Flaky Pastry Shell | Savory mixed vegetable filling$12.00
- Butternut Squash Sambusa$12.00
- Sambusa Trio (One of all Three Sambusas)$18.00
- Combo Sambusa$12.00
- Squash Combo Sambusa$12.00
Plates
- Mama's Tofu
Slow simmered Tofu, Tomatoes and Jalapeños cooked in an abundance of good for you spices$22.00
- Mushroom Tibs
Tender Button "Shrooms | Tomatoes | Jalapeños$22.00
- Ras Kitfo
Protein Pea crumble | Spice infused grape seed oil | Mitmita$23.00
- Dulet
Diced Royal Trumpet Mushroom sauteed in a spiced infused grapeseel oil, with diced jalepeño, onion, and mitmita ( spicy )$23.00
- Cabbage, Carrot, Bell Pepper (Entree Portion)
Cabbage | Carrot | Onion | Bell Pepper | Agave$21.00
- Collard Greens (Entree Portion)
Braised Collards | Diced Tomato | Sauteed Onion$21.00
- String Beans & Carrots (Entree Portion)
String bean | Carrot | Caramelized Onions$21.00
- Red Lentils (Entree Portion)
Slow Simmered Red Lentil Stew | Fiery Berbere Sauce | Minced Onions$22.00
- Spiced Ground Chick Peas (Entree Portion)
Creamy Ground Chickpeas | Intricate Spice Blend$19.00
- Yellow Split Peas (Entree Portion)
String bean | Carrot | Caramelized Onions$19.00
- Mild Chick Peas (Entree Portion)
String bean | Carrot | Caramelized Onions$19.00
- Beets and Carrots (Entree Portion)
String bean | Carrot | Caramelized Onions$19.00
- Brown Lentils (Entree Portion)
String bean | Carrot | Caramelized Onions$19.00
- Zucchini (Entree Portion)
String bean | Carrot | Caramelized Onions$19.00
Platters
- Piassa
Named after Ethiopia's old town : a taste some of the country's flavorful, milder classics. Yater Kik, Missir Alicha, Zucchini, Alicha Shiro, Ksir Alicha (NO SUBSTITUTION).$27.00
Sodas
Merchandise
DRINKS
Coffee and Tea
BRUNCH
Very traditional
- Saucy Injera Firfir
Shredded injera (traditional flatbread) soaked with spicy Berbere sauce. Topped with Cashew Yogurt. *CONATINS CASHEWS* Served with two injera rolls, a side of potato hash and cucumber salad.$21.00
- Ethiopian Scrambled Eggs
Mung bean protein | Sauteed Onion | Tomato | Jalapeno Served with 2 injera rolls, potato hash and cucumber salad.$20.00
Kinda not
- French Toast & Fresh Berries
Brioche dipped in plant based ice cream, topped with mixed berries, powdered sugar and walnuts. Served with a side of maple syrup and cashew butter. *CONTAINS NUTS, SUNFLOWER & COCONUT OIL*$23.00
- Spiced Mac 'N Cheese
Made with mozzarella and cheddar "cheese," coconut milk, Ethiopian cardamom and Berbere sauce. Topped with injera crumble. *CONTAINS COCONUT OIL AND GLUTEN.*$22.00
- Lentil Burger
Black lentil burger made with flaxseed & herbs. Topped with caramelized onions and mushrooms, American "cheese," lettuce, tomato and our homemade Ras sauce. Served with spiced fries. *CONTAINS COCONUT OIL; RAS SAUCE HAS SOY)*$21.00
- Kitfo burrito
Pea protein crumble, black beans, brown turmeric rice, sliced avocado, lettuce ,mozzarella "cheese" and our homemade Ras sauce rolled into a flour tortilla. Served with a cucumber salad. *CONTAINS SOY AND COCONUT OIL$22.00
The Ras Breakfast Combo
Side
SIDE
Sides
- Awaze (Hot Sauce)$2.00
- Cucumber Slices$2.00
- Injera Chips$3.00
- Mitmita$2.00
- Ras Sauce$2.00
- Side Alicha Shiro (Mild Chick Pea)$6.00
- Side Avocado Salad$6.00
- Side Brown Lentils$6.00
- Side Gomen (Collards)$6.00
- Side Key Sir (Beets & Carrots)$6.00
- Side Missir (Red Lentil Stew)$6.00
- Side Red Beet & Potato Salad$7.00
- Side Shiro$6.00
- Side Mac 'n Cheese$11.00
- Side String Beans and Carrots$6.00
- Side Tomato Fitfit Salad$6.00
- Side Yatakilt (Cabbage, Carrot, Bell Pepper)$6.00
- Side Yater Kik$6.00
- Side Yellow Rice$4.00
- Side Zucchini$6.00