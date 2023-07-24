Taco Dále- Aurora
Main Menu
Tacos
Asada Char-Broiled Steak Taco
Al Pastor Taco
Our delicious marinated pork
Chicken Breast Taco
Chile Relleno Taco
Ground Beef Taco
Carnitas Taco
Shrimp Taco
Beef Tongue Lengua Taco
Mexican Sausage Chorizo taco
Vegetariano Grilled Veggie Taco
Grilled Fajita Chicken Taco
Strips of chicken, grilled onions, and bell pepper
Shrimp Fajita Taco
Strips of your choice of meat, grilled onions, and bell pepper
Steak Fajita Taco
Strips of your choice of meat, grilled onions, and bell pepper
Fish Tacos (2 per order)
2 per order
Taco De Papas
5 per order. Pepper, tomatoes, and fresh garlic. Topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and queso fresco accompanied with tomato sauce
Make it a Taco Dinner-All the Same
Make It a Taco Dinner (Mix)
3 tacos. A side of rice and refried beans
Fajita Taco Dinner
Strips of grilled steak or grilled chicken breast with grilled bell peppers and onions
Shrimp Fajita Taco Dinner
Plump shrimp sautéed with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice and refried beans
Beans & Cheese Tacos
Tripas Tacos (Crunchy)
Tortas
Asada Char-Broiled Steak Torta
Al Pastor Torta
Our delicious marinated pork
Chicken Torta
Chile Relleno Torta
Ground Beef Torta
Carnitas Torta
Beef Tongue Lengua Torta
Mexican Sausage Chorizo Torta
Veggie Torta
Bean and Cheese Torta
Milanesa Breaded Beef Torta
Milanesa Bread Chicken Torta
Grilled Chicken Breast Torta
Torta Cubana
Roasted pork, smoked ham, cheese, beans, mayonnaise, and avocado
Make It a Torta Dinner
Served with a side of rice and refried beans
Torta Ahogada
Make it a Torta Cubana Dinner
Torta De Birria
Torta bread (bolillo) with caramelized cheese, onion, cilantro, and beef birria. Served with consomme broth
Make it a Torta De Birria Dinner
Kids Menu
Kids Mini Burrito
Just like daddy's, choice of ground beef, molida, steak/asada, or chicken/pollo
Kids Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with melted cheese
Kids Mini Tacos
Two mini tacos with choice of meat
Kids Tostada
Tostada served with beans, sour cream, cheese, lettuce, & tomato.
Kids Tortipulos
Your kid will love this fried hot dog corn tortilla wrap served with French fries. This item does not come with rice and beans like the other kids meals
Dessert
Burritos
Asada Char-Broiled Steak Burrito
Al Pastor Burrito
Our delicious marinated pork
Chicken Breast Burrito
Chile Relleno Burrito
Ground Beef Burrito
Carnitas Burrito
Beef Tongue Lengua Burrito
Mexican Sausage Chorizo Burrito
Vegetariano Grilled Veggie Burrito
Bean and Cheese Burrito
Chimichanga
Fried burrito serve with rice, beans, guacamole, tomatoes & lettuce
Super Burrito
Burrito Suizo
Melted cheese and our homemade ranchero sauce on top
Burrito Bowl
Serve in a bowl with your choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream
Veggie Burrito Bowl
Serve in a bowl with grilled onions, grilled peppers, grilled zucchini, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, rice, and beans
Make It a Burrito Dinner
A side of rice and refried beans
Chimichanga Dinner Burrito
Fried burrito served with rice, beans, guacamole, tomatoes, and lettuce
Burrito Suizo Dinner
Burrito with your choice of meat, topped with melted cheese and our special sauce served with rice and beans
Nachos
American-Style Nachos
Tortilla chips covered with refried beans, melted cheese, guacamole, and sour cream
(6 Chips) Mexican Nachos (Half Order)
Each individual chip is topped with beans, melted cheese, guacamole, and sour cream
(12 Chips) Mexican Nachos (Full Order)
Each individual chip is topped with beans, melted cheese, guacamole, and sour cream
Nacho Cheese
Nacho Veggie
With beans, guacamole, melted cheese,sour cream, tomatoes, grilled zucchini, onions & peppers.
Nacho Fries
Soups (Caldos)
Quesadillas
Asada Char-Broiled Steak Quesadilla
Al Pastor Quesadilla
Our delicious marinated pork
Chicken Breast Quesadilla
Ground Beef Quesadilla
Carnitas Quesadilla
Beef Tongue Lengua Quesadilla
Mexican Sausage Chorizo Quesadilla
Vegetariano Grilled Veggie Quesadilla
Smoked Ham Quesadilla
Cheese/Queso Quesadilla
Baby Quesadilla
Make It a Quesadilla Dinner
Side of rice and refried beans
Birria
Quesabirrias
Three tacos with cheese, onion, cilantro, and beef birria. Served with consomme broth
Taco Dinner Quesabirrias
Three tacos with cheese, onion, cilantro, and beef birria. Served with a side of rice, beans, and consomme broth
Taco De Birria
Three tacos with beef birria, onion, and cilantro. Served with consomme broth
Taco Dinner De Birrias
Three tacos with beef birria, onion, and cilantro. Served with a side of rice, beans, and consomme broth
Torta De Birria
Torta bread (bolillo) with caramelized cheese, onion, cilantro, and beef birria. Served with consomme broth
Make it a Torta de Birria DInner
Seafood (Mariscos)
Grilled Salmon
8 oz Fresh salmon fillet with grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and zucchini. Served with slices of avocado
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Shrimp smothered with fresh garlic and green onions, sautéed in butter, and served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and slices of avocado
Filete De Tilapia
A fresh grilled tilapia fillet. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and slices of avocado
Shrimp Fajitas/Fajitas De Camaron
Plump shrimp sautéed with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and slices of avocado
Coctel de Camaron
Gorditas
Sopes
Ensaladas (Salads)
Garden Salad
Strips of grilled chicken or steak, romaine lettuce, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, slices of avocado, and cilantro sprinkled on top
Southwest Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, black bean, corn, red onions, and avocado diced
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing
Taco Salad
Served in a large deep taco shell, over a bed of lettuce. Includes pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese, sour cream, and your choice of meat: steak, chicken, and ground beef
Veggie Taco Salad
Platters (Platillos)
Enchiladas Suizas (Mix) Dinner
Three rolled tortillas filled with your choice of meat, dipped in our green or red sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, and served with beans, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, & sour cream
Enchiladas Suizas (All the Same) Dinner
Flautas Dinner
Three flute-shaped tacos, deep fried filled with your choice of chicken or steak, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, & cheese on top
Fajitas Dinner
Strips of grilled chicken or steak, grilled peppers, & onions. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, & avocado
Carne Asada Dinner
Tasty prime char-grilled steak served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, rice, & refried beans
Tampiqueña Dinner
Tasty prime char-grilled steak served with a cheese enchilada, lettuce, tomato, avocado, rice, & refried beans
Bistec a La Mexicana Dinner
Tender cuts of steak or chicken simmered with onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, & our homemade ranchero sauce, rice, & refried beans
Milanesa Dinner
Delicious breaded steak or chicken. Served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, rice, & refried beans
Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner
Boneless, skinless chicken breast grilled to perfection. Served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, rice, & refried beans
Chile Relleno Dinner
Two poblano peppers stuffed with cheese dipped in egg batter and deep-fried. Topped with our homemade ranchero sauce. Served with rice & refried beans
Pollo Ranchero Dinner
Tender cuts of chicken simmered with onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, & our homemade ranchero sauce. Topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with rice & beans
Sides
Ranchero Sauce
Salsa Verde
Salsa Roja
Guacamole
Chips & Guacamole
Chips & Salsa
Chips
Pico De Gallo
Rice
Refried Beans
Rice & Beans
2 Oz Sour Cream
4 Oz Carrots
Cheese Fries
Cheese Sauce
Cheetos w/ Cheese
Corn/Elote Large
Corn/Elote Regular
French Fries
Half Rice & Beans
Jalapeños Toreados
3 pieces
Side of Avocado
Walking Taco
Grilled Jalapenos
Cilantro Side
Consome
Corn Tortilla Side
Flour Tortilla Side
Extra 2oz Salsa Verde
Extra 2oz Salsa Roja
Extra Lime Wedges
Fresh Jalapeno Side
Grilled Veggie Side
Mozzarella Cheese Side
Nacho Cheese Dip
Onion Side
Shrimp Side
Tostada Side
Only Salsa Verde
Only Salsa Roja
Breakfast
Huevos Con Chorizo
Huevos Rancheros
Huevos a La Mexicana
Eggs, jalapeños, tomatoes, & onions. Served with rice & beans. Served with lettuce & tomato on the side.
Breakfast Burrito
Served with lettuce & tomato on the side.
Taco Dále Omelette
Eggs, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, & cheese. Served with rice & beans. Served with lettuce & tomato on the side.
Ham and Cheese Omelette
Breakfast Taco Dinner
Comes with cheese, potatoes, scramble eggs and your choice of meat
Chilaquiles
Tortilla chips, sauce, sour cream, & cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce & tomato on the side.