Aurora Italiana
DINNER
Antipasto
Macaroni
Carne
Contori
Dolce
Specials
- Soup Day$9.00
- Calamari Zimino$19.00
- Pesto Burrata$17.00
- 12 Oz Ribeye$42.00
- Pappardelle Tricolore$26.00
- Scallops$36.00Out of stock
- Bistecca Fiorentina$150.00Out of stock
- Veal Ravioli$32.00Out of stock
- Lobster Ravioli$36.00Out of stock
- Branzino al Sale$65.00Out of stock
- Branzino Grilled$59.00Out of stock
- Tagliatelle Pesto$32.00Out of stock
- Pappardelle Lamb Ragu$28.00Out of stock
- Tuna Tartar$18.00Out of stock
- Conchiglie SPECIAL$27.00Out of stock
- Halibut Livornese$48.00Out of stock
- Saffron Risotto$38.00Out of stock
- Papardelle Shrimp Pesto$32.00Out of stock
- Chicken Voldostana$32.00
Aurora Italiana Location and Ordering Hours
(248) 426-8200
Closed