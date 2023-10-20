Popular Items

Chicken Fingers
Chicken Fingers
$14.95+

4 large chicken tenders deep fried in our hand-mixed batter. Served over fries with a side of honey mustard. Other sauces (Buffalo style) available upon request

Kids Chicken Fingers
Kids Chicken Fingers
$8.49

2 pieces of chicken tenderloin battered and fried. Served with French fries

Western Burger
Western Burger
$17.95

1/2 pound Black Angus Burger topped with cheddar cheese, thick bacon, crispy onions and smoky BBQ sauce

Food (Rib & Chop House)

Appetizer

Spinach Dip
Spinach Dip
$12.95

Spinach blended with Romano and Monterrey Jack cheeses, topped with sliced artichokes. Served with fresh corn tortilla chips, sour cream and salsa

Buffalo Chicken Wings
Buffalo Chicken Wings
$15.95

One-pound of battered wings tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce. Served with celery and blue cheese dressing. Other dipping sauces available upon request

Chicken Fingers
Chicken Fingers
$14.95+

4 large chicken tenders deep fried in our hand-mixed batter. Served over fries with a side of honey mustard. Other sauces (Buffalo style) available upon request

Fried Green Tomatoes
Fried Green Tomatoes
$16.95

8 slices of green tomatoes dipped in Japanese bread crumbs, deep fried, stacked with blue cheese dressing, topped with jumbo lump crabmeat, sliced green onions and balsamic reduction drizzled over the top

Grabbers (3)
Grabbers (3)
$9.95

3 two-ounce burgers each served with a pickle and lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on the side.

Grabbers (6)
Grabbers (6)
$14.95

6 two-ounce burgers each served with a pickle and lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on the side.

Hot and Crunchy Shrimp
Hot and Crunchy Shrimp
$16.95

SIX jumbo shrimp dipped in a crunchy spiced batter, deep fried and served over fries with our spicy jalapeno and mango sauce.

Boudin Balls
Boudin Balls
$13.95

Our Louisiana seasoned mixture of pork, cajun spices and rice. Breaded and fried crispy. Served with house remoulade.

Soups, Salads & Potatoes

Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad
Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad
$15.95

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, diced tomatoes,topped with a fried chicken breast, dipped in our buffalo wing sauce.

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad
$15.95

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, diced tomatoes,topped with a fried chicken breast, dipped in our buffalo wing sauce.

Chop House Caesar - Steak Salad
Chop House Caesar - Steak Salad
$19.95

A huge portion of freshly cut romaine, grilled red onions, bacon pieces, freshly made croutons, parmesan cheese and our secret Caesar dressing tossed together. Topped with 6-oz. of sliced top sirloin then drizzled with a balsamic reduction

Fried Chicken Salad
Fried Chicken Salad
$15.95

Mixed greens topped with your choice of chicken and dressed with tomato, cheese red onions, cucumbers and croutons.

Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
$15.95

Mixed greens topped with your choice of chicken and dressed with tomato, cheese red onions, cucumbers and croutons.

Gumbo Bowl
Gumbo Bowl
$7.95
Gumbo Cup
Gumbo Cup
$5.95
Large Caesar Salad
Large Caesar Salad
$12.95

Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese

Large House Salad
Large House Salad
$12.95

Mixed greens and romaine lettuce topped with sliced carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and croûtons.

Small Caesar Salad
Small Caesar Salad
$4.95

Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese

Small House Salad
Small House Salad
$4.95

A blend of freshly cut iceberg and Romaine lettuce, tossed with julienned carrots and shredded cabbage, topped with 2 sliced red onions, 2 grape tomatoes, fresh croutons and 2 sliced cucumbers. All dressings are available

Super Caesar Salad - BBQ Shrimp
Super Caesar Salad - BBQ Shrimp
$19.95

A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons

Super Caesar Salad - Fried Chicken
Super Caesar Salad - Fried Chicken
$16.95

A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons

Super Caesar Salad - Fried Shrimp
Super Caesar Salad - Fried Shrimp
$18.95

A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons

Super Caesar Salad - Grilled Chicken
Super Caesar Salad - Grilled Chicken
$16.95

A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons

Wedge Salad
Wedge Salad
$9.95

Cold and crisp iceberg lettuce, house made blue cheese dressing, bacon and green onions

Premium Steaks

9 oz Filet
9 oz Filet
$36.95

Our finest choice tenderloin. hand cut and broiled to your specifications

Baseball Cut Top Sirloin 10 oz
Baseball Cut Top Sirloin 10 oz
$32.95

10 ounces of aged Angus beef –A true meat lover’s favorite! all cut sirloin. Topped with a half ounce of butter

NY Strip
NY Strip
$41.95

A 15-16oz pure Certified Angus beef. Lean and firm the New York is full and rich flavored. Topped with an ounce of butter

Ribs & Chops

Whole Rack
Whole Rack
$32.95

Our award winning Baby Back Ribs are marinated for 24 hours in our secret seasoning, slow cooked in a special oven, then finished on the grill and glazed with BBQ sauce

Fulton Street Ribs
Fulton Street Ribs
$22.95

Our award winning Fulton Street Baby Back Ribs are marinated for 24 hours in our secret seasoning, slow cooked in a special oven, then finished on the grill and glazed with BBQ sauce

Pork Chop
Pork Chop
$31.95

14-ounce T-bone cut of farm raised pork.The T-bone includes the pork loin on the larger side and the pork tender loin on the smaller side. Very tender. Will arrive at the table with one temperature pick. Topped with a half an ounce of butter

House Specialties

Charbroiled Chicken
Charbroiled Chicken
$21.95

10-ounce chicken breast marinated twice then grilled. Served over fresh sautéed spinach and mashed potatoes

Crab Crusted Chicken
Crab Crusted Chicken
$23.95

Marinated grilled chicken breasts topped with our housemade crab crust and broiled to perfection.

Chicken Marsala
Chicken Marsala
$24.95

Grilled marinated chicken with a marsala cream sauce, roasted portabella mushrooms sautéed spinach and garlic mashed potatoes

Louisiana Pasta Jambalaya
Louisiana Pasta Jambalaya
$29.95

Tender shrimp, grilled chicken and andouille sausage in a Cajun red sauce and served over penne pasta with parmesan cheese and chives. Served with garlic bread.

Shrimp and Scallop Pasta Alfredo
Shrimp and Scallop Pasta Alfredo
$26.95

A huge portion of penne pasta tossed with our sautéed parmesan and heavy cream and cajun seasonings with 4 jumbo shrimp and bay scallops. Served with garlic toast. Also available with vegetables or chicken.

Chicken Broccoli Pasta Alfredo
Chicken Broccoli Pasta Alfredo
$23.95

Chicken and Broccoli sautéed in our alfredo sauce and tossed with penne pasta. Served with garlic bread

Fresh Seafood

Cedar Plank Salmon
Cedar Plank Salmon
$24.95

Freshly cut salmon topped with a lemon pepper seasoning, oven roasted on cedar plank

Fried Shrimp
Fried Shrimp
$19.95

8 butterflied jumbo shrimp lightly battered and fried to a golden brown. Served over a bed of French fried with tartar sauce, cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge

Burgers

Chop House Burger
Chop House Burger
$15.95

1/2 pound of fresh ground round topped with cheddar cheese or blue cheese crumbles.

Western Burger
Western Burger
$17.95

1/2 pound Black Angus Burger topped with cheddar cheese, thick bacon, crispy onions and smoky BBQ sauce

California Burger
California Burger
$18.95

1/2 pound of fresh ground round topped with Swiss cheese, thick bacon and sliced avocado.

Mushroom Swiss Burger
Mushroom Swiss Burger
$17.95

1/2 pound of Black Angus beef topped with swiss cheese and mushrooms.

Signature Desserts

Cheesecake
Cheesecake
$8.95

New York style cheesecake topped with your choice of strawberries, raspberries or blueberries.

Kids Menu

Kids Popcorn Shrimp
Kids Popcorn Shrimp
$8.49

Bite sized fried shrimp served with French fries and ranch dressing

Kids Steak
$8.49
Kids Chicken Fingers
Kids Chicken Fingers
$8.49

2 pieces of chicken tenderloin battered and fried. Served with French fries

Kids Burger Sliders
Kids Burger Sliders
$8.49
Kids Mac n Cheese
Kids Mac n Cheese
$8.49

Kraft Cheese and noodles

Kids Mini Corndogs
Kids Mini Corndogs
$8.49

A plump corndog served with French fries

Family Packs

Family Pack 4-6
$69.95Out of stock

2 racks of Fulton street ribs, 8 hand-breaded chicken fingers, 1 pound of Buffalo wings, 8 pieces of fried shrimp, 2 sides of mashed potatoes, 4 sides of fries.

Beverages

Bottled Beverages

Bottled Coke*
Bottled Coke*
$3.00
Bottled Diet Coke*
Bottled Diet Coke*
$3.00
Bottled Sprite*
Bottled Sprite*
$3.00
Bottled Dasani Water*
$3.00

Tailgate Party Pack R&C

Super Wing Promo

Chicken Wings 30 PIECES
$49.99
Chicken Wings 60 PIECES
$89.99