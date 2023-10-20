Wyoming Rib & Chop House Sheridan
Popular Items
4 large chicken tenders deep fried in our hand-mixed batter. Served over fries with a side of honey mustard. Other sauces (Buffalo style) available upon request
2 pieces of chicken tenderloin battered and fried. Served with French fries
1/2 pound Black Angus Burger topped with cheddar cheese, thick bacon, crispy onions and smoky BBQ sauce
Food (Rib & Chop House)
Appetizer
Spinach blended with Romano and Monterrey Jack cheeses, topped with sliced artichokes. Served with fresh corn tortilla chips, sour cream and salsa
One-pound of battered wings tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce. Served with celery and blue cheese dressing. Other dipping sauces available upon request
8 slices of green tomatoes dipped in Japanese bread crumbs, deep fried, stacked with blue cheese dressing, topped with jumbo lump crabmeat, sliced green onions and balsamic reduction drizzled over the top
3 two-ounce burgers each served with a pickle and lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on the side.
6 two-ounce burgers each served with a pickle and lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on the side.
SIX jumbo shrimp dipped in a crunchy spiced batter, deep fried and served over fries with our spicy jalapeno and mango sauce.
Our Louisiana seasoned mixture of pork, cajun spices and rice. Breaded and fried crispy. Served with house remoulade.
Soups, Salads & Potatoes
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, diced tomatoes,topped with a fried chicken breast, dipped in our buffalo wing sauce.
A huge portion of freshly cut romaine, grilled red onions, bacon pieces, freshly made croutons, parmesan cheese and our secret Caesar dressing tossed together. Topped with 6-oz. of sliced top sirloin then drizzled with a balsamic reduction
Mixed greens topped with your choice of chicken and dressed with tomato, cheese red onions, cucumbers and croutons.
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese
Mixed greens and romaine lettuce topped with sliced carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and croûtons.
A blend of freshly cut iceberg and Romaine lettuce, tossed with julienned carrots and shredded cabbage, topped with 2 sliced red onions, 2 grape tomatoes, fresh croutons and 2 sliced cucumbers. All dressings are available
A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons
Cold and crisp iceberg lettuce, house made blue cheese dressing, bacon and green onions
Premium Steaks
Our finest choice tenderloin. hand cut and broiled to your specifications
10 ounces of aged Angus beef –A true meat lover’s favorite! all cut sirloin. Topped with a half ounce of butter
A 15-16oz pure Certified Angus beef. Lean and firm the New York is full and rich flavored. Topped with an ounce of butter
Ribs & Chops
Our award winning Baby Back Ribs are marinated for 24 hours in our secret seasoning, slow cooked in a special oven, then finished on the grill and glazed with BBQ sauce
14-ounce T-bone cut of farm raised pork.The T-bone includes the pork loin on the larger side and the pork tender loin on the smaller side. Very tender. Will arrive at the table with one temperature pick. Topped with a half an ounce of butter
House Specialties
10-ounce chicken breast marinated twice then grilled. Served over fresh sautéed spinach and mashed potatoes
Marinated grilled chicken breasts topped with our housemade crab crust and broiled to perfection.
Grilled marinated chicken with a marsala cream sauce, roasted portabella mushrooms sautéed spinach and garlic mashed potatoes
Tender shrimp, grilled chicken and andouille sausage in a Cajun red sauce and served over penne pasta with parmesan cheese and chives. Served with garlic bread.
A huge portion of penne pasta tossed with our sautéed parmesan and heavy cream and cajun seasonings with 4 jumbo shrimp and bay scallops. Served with garlic toast. Also available with vegetables or chicken.
Chicken and Broccoli sautéed in our alfredo sauce and tossed with penne pasta. Served with garlic bread
Fresh Seafood
Burgers
1/2 pound of fresh ground round topped with cheddar cheese or blue cheese crumbles.
1/2 pound Black Angus Burger topped with cheddar cheese, thick bacon, crispy onions and smoky BBQ sauce
1/2 pound of fresh ground round topped with Swiss cheese, thick bacon and sliced avocado.
1/2 pound of Black Angus beef topped with swiss cheese and mushrooms.
Signature Desserts
Kids Menu
Bite sized fried shrimp served with French fries and ranch dressing
2 pieces of chicken tenderloin battered and fried. Served with French fries
Kraft Cheese and noodles
A plump corndog served with French fries