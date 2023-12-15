Wyoming Rib & Chop House Gillette
Food (Rib & Chop House)
Appetizer
- Spinach Dip$12.95
Spinach blended with Romano and Monterrey Jack cheeses, topped with sliced artichokes. Served with fresh corn tortilla chips, sour cream and salsa
- Buffalo Chicken Wings$15.95
One-pound of battered wings tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce. Served with celery and blue cheese dressing. Other dipping sauces available upon request
- Chicken Fingers$14.95+
4 large chicken tenders deep fried in our hand-mixed batter. Served over fries with a side of honey mustard. Other sauces (Buffalo style) available upon request
- Fried Green Tomatoes$16.95
8 slices of green tomatoes dipped in Japanese bread crumbs, deep fried, stacked with blue cheese dressing, topped with jumbo lump crabmeat, sliced green onions and balsamic reduction drizzled over the top
- Grabbers (3)$9.95
3 two-ounce burgers each served with a pickle and lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on the side.
- Grabbers (6)$14.95
6 two-ounce burgers each served with a pickle and lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on the side.
- Hot and Crunchy Shrimp$16.95
SIX jumbo shrimp dipped in a crunchy spiced batter, deep fried and served over fries with our spicy jalapeno and mango sauce.
- Boudin Balls$13.95
Our Louisiana seasoned mixture of pork, cajun spices and rice. Breaded and fried crispy. Served with house remoulade.
Soups, Salads & Potatoes
- Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad$15.95
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, diced tomatoes,topped with a fried chicken breast, dipped in our buffalo wing sauce.
- Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad$15.95
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, diced tomatoes,topped with a fried chicken breast, dipped in our buffalo wing sauce.
- Chop House Caesar - Steak Salad$19.95
A huge portion of freshly cut romaine, grilled red onions, bacon pieces, freshly made croutons, parmesan cheese and our secret Caesar dressing tossed together. Topped with 6-oz. of sliced top sirloin then drizzled with a balsamic reduction
- Fried Chicken Salad$15.95
Mixed greens topped with your choice of chicken and dressed with tomato, cheese red onions, cucumbers and croutons.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$15.95
Mixed greens topped with your choice of chicken and dressed with tomato, cheese red onions, cucumbers and croutons.
- Gumbo Bowl$7.95
- Gumbo Cup$5.95
- Large Caesar Salad$12.95
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese
- Large House Salad$12.95
Mixed greens and romaine lettuce topped with sliced carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and croûtons.
- Small Caesar Salad$4.95
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese
- Small House Salad$4.95
A blend of freshly cut iceberg and Romaine lettuce, tossed with julienned carrots and shredded cabbage, topped with 2 sliced red onions, 2 grape tomatoes, fresh croutons and 2 sliced cucumbers. All dressings are available
- Super Caesar Salad - BBQ Shrimp$19.95
A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons
- Super Caesar Salad - Fried Chicken$16.95
A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons
- Super Caesar Salad - Fried Shrimp$18.95
A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons
- Super Caesar Salad - Grilled Chicken$16.95
A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons
- Wedge Salad$9.95
Cold and crisp iceberg lettuce, house made blue cheese dressing, bacon and green onions
- Pint of Bleu Cheese Dressing$14.95
- Pint of Caesar Dresing$14.95
Premium Steaks
- 9 oz Filet$36.95
Our finest choice tenderloin. hand cut and broiled to your specifications
- Baseball Cut Top Sirloin 10 oz$31.95
10 ounces of aged Angus beef –A true meat lover’s favorite! all cut sirloin. Topped with a half ounce of butter
- NY Strip$41.95
A 15-16oz pure Certified Angus beef. Lean and firm the New York is full and rich flavored. Topped with an ounce of butter
Ribs & Chops
- Whole Rack$32.95
Our award winning Baby Back Ribs are marinated for 24 hours in our secret seasoning, slow cooked in a special oven, then finished on the grill and glazed with BBQ sauce
- Fulton Street Ribs$22.95
Our award winning Fulton Street Baby Back Ribs are marinated for 24 hours in our secret seasoning, slow cooked in a special oven, then finished on the grill and glazed with BBQ sauce
- Pork Chop$31.95
14-ounce T-bone cut of farm raised pork.The T-bone includes the pork loin on the larger side and the pork tender loin on the smaller side. Very tender. Will arrive at the table with one temperature pick. Topped with a half an ounce of butter
House Specialties
- Charbroiled Chicken$21.95
10-ounce chicken breast marinated twice then grilled. Served over fresh sautéed spinach and mashed potatoes
- Crab Crusted Chicken$23.95
Marinated grilled chicken breasts topped with our housemade crab crust and broiled to perfection.
- Chicken Marsala$24.95
Grilled marinated chicken with a marsala cream sauce, roasted portabella mushrooms sautéed spinach and garlic mashed potatoes
- Louisiana Pasta Jambalaya$29.95
Tender shrimp, grilled chicken and andouille sausage in a Cajun red sauce and served over penne pasta with parmesan cheese and chives. Served with garlic bread.
- Shrimp and Scallop Pasta Alfredo$26.95
A huge portion of penne pasta tossed with our sautéed parmesan and heavy cream and cajun seasonings with 4 jumbo shrimp and bay scallops. Served with garlic toast. Also available with vegetables or chicken.
- Chicken Broccoli Pasta Alfredo$23.95
Chicken and Broccoli sautéed in our alfredo sauce and tossed with penne pasta. Served with garlic bread
Fresh Seafood
Burgers
- Chop House Burger$15.95
1/2 pound of fresh ground round topped with cheddar cheese or blue cheese crumbles.
- Western Burger$17.95
1/2 pound Black Angus Burger topped with cheddar cheese, thick bacon, crispy onions and smoky BBQ sauce
- California Burger$18.95
1/2 pound of fresh ground round topped with Swiss cheese, thick bacon and sliced avocado.
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$17.95
1/2 pound of Black Angus beef topped with swiss cheese and mushrooms.
- Burger Patty Only$8.95
Signature Desserts
Kids Menu
- Kids Burger Sliders$8.49
- Kids Chicken Fingers$8.49
2 pieces of chicken tenderloin battered and fried. Served with French fries
- Kids Mac n Cheese$8.49
Kraft Cheese and noodles
- Kids Mini Corndogs$8.49
A plump corndog served with French fries
- Kids Popcorn Shrimp$8.49
Bite sized fried shrimp served with French fries and ranch dressing
- Kids Steak$8.49