Xi Xia Chinese Cuisine
Food
Appetizers精品头台
Salt & Pepper Chicken 盐酥鸡
Shuanghui Ham 小王中王
Handmade Egg Rolls (1pc) 手工鸡肉春卷
Spicy Boneless Chicken Feet 香辣无骨凤爪
Grilled Pork Sausage (2 Pcs) 台式烤肠（两根）
Spicy Gizzards 香辣鸡胗
Sliced Beef Shank In Chili Sauce 五香牛腱
Szechuan Spicy Chicken Leg (Cold) 口水鸡
Spring Roll (1pc) 素菜春卷
Special Made Peanut 自制酒鬼花生
pork ears w. special made sauce 红油猪耳
duck neck w. special sauce 麻辣鸭脖
homemade half chicken 手撕扒鸡
Soup noodles汤面
Spicy Beef Stew Noodle 香辣牛肉面
Soup noodle with spicy beef bone broth. Beef stew and baby bok-choy.
Fish W. Sour Pickled Noodle 酸菜鱼面
Sour pickle broth soup noodle. Homemade sour pickle with fish slices.
Bone Broth Vermicelli 桂林米粉
Soup noodle with spicy beef bone broth. Beef shank slices, sour string beans, pickled vegetables, baby bok-choy, marinated boiled egg and peanuts.
Hot & Sour Thin Vermicelli 酸辣粉
Hot and sour flavor beef bone broth with thin rice noodle. Sour string beans, pickled vegetables, baby bok-choy and special minced pork topping.
Spicy & Sour Tomato Noodles (Vegetarian) 酸辣番茄面（素）
Spicy and sour flavor soup noodle. Tomato slices and baby bok-choy.
Spicy Intestines Noodle 香辣肥肠面
Soup noodle with spicy beef bone broth. Pork intestine and baby bok-choy.
Spicy Pork Rib Tip Noodle 香辣排骨面
Soup noodle with spicy beef bone broth. Pork rib-tip and baby bok-choy.
Haggis Noodle 羊杂面
Soup noodle with our signature lamb bone broth and lamb affal.
Xi Xia Lamb Noodles 风味羊肉面
Our signature soup noodle with original lamb bone broth. Daikon slices, wood ear mushroom, cilantro, green onion(scallion) and lamb shank slices. Clear broth with options to add our homemade chili oil for spicy flavor.
Rice Noodles In Supreme Fish Maw Chicken Soup 至尊花胶鸡汤米粉
Chicken broth soup noodle with fish maw. Bone in chicken thigh and baby bok-choy.
Xi Xia Beef Noodles 风味牛肉面
Our signature soup noodle with original beef bone broth. Daikon slices, wood ear mushroom, cilantro, green onion(scallion) and beef shank slices. Clear broth with options to add our homemade chili oil for spicy flavor.
Dry noodles干面
Xi Xia Stirred Noodles 西夏油泼面
Signature noodle dish with baby bok-choy, bean sprout, cilantro, green onion and beef shank slices. Finished with hot oil drizzled on top of garlic and pepper flakes.
Cold Sesame Noodle 麻香凉面
Dapanji Stirred Noodles 大盘鸡拌面
Bone in chicken thigh pieces in special sauce, stir-fried with potato, bell pepper and jalapeno. Szechuan peppercorn added for extra flavor.
Fried Rice Noodles W. Seafood 海鲜炒米粉
Stir fried thin rice noodle with shrimp, squid, cabbage slices, carrot slices and celery.
House Fried Noodle 本楼炒面
Singapore Style Fried Rice Noodles 星洲炒米粉
Curry flavor stir fried thin rice noodle with beef, chicken, shrimp, cabbage slices, carrot slices, celery and homemade hot sauce.
Spicy Stir Vermicelli 南昌干拌粉
Rice noodle with sour string beans, pickled vegetables, baby bok-choy, chopped pepper sauce, garlic and beef shank slices.
Szechuan Dan Dan Noodles 四川担担面
Thin noodle with special made DanDan sauce, sesame paste, home made chili oil, peanut and minced pork topping.
Tomato & Egg Stirred Noodles 西红柿鸡蛋拌面
Stir-fried tomato and scrambled eggs on noodle.
Xi Xia Beef Fried Noodles 西夏牛肉炒面
Stir fried noodle dish with broccoli, snow peas and beef.
Xi Xia Chicken Fried Noodles 西夏鸡肉炒面
Stir fried noodle dish with broccoli, snow peas and chicken.
Xi Xia Tofu Fried Noodles 西夏豆腐炒面
Stir fried noodle dish with broccoli, snow peas and tofu.
Xi Xia Vegetable Fried Noodles 西夏蔬菜炒面
Stir fried noodle dish with broccoli, snow peas.
Yibin Fire Noodle 宜宾燃面
Thin noodle with special made sauce, home made chili oil, crushed peanut and minced pork topping.
Dapanji Stirred Noodles (Family) 大盘鸡拌面 (家庭版)
Double portion of bone in chicken thigh pieces in special sauce, stir-fried with potato, bell pepper and jalapeno. Serves 2-3. Szechuan peppercorn added for extra flavor.
Chicken Rice Bowl鸡肉盖饭
Kung Pao Chicken Over Rice 宫保鸡饭
It comes with Chicken, bell pepper, onion, corn shoots, water chestnut and peanuts.
Pistol Chicken Leg Rice 手枪鸡腿饭
Fried chicken leg quarter with special made seasoning and fried egg.
Chicken W. Snow Peas Over Rice 雪豆鸡饭
It comes with Snow peas, chicken, rice and fried egg.
Chicken W. Broccoli Over Rice 芥兰鸡饭
It comes with Broccoli, chicken, rice and fried egg.
Chicken W. Mushroom Over Rice 蘑菇鸡饭
It comes with white mushroom, chicken, rice and fried eggs.
Curry Chicken Over Rice 咖喱鸡块饭
It comes with chicken breat, green pepper, red pepper, onion, potatoes and special curry sauce.
Dapanji Over Rice 大盘鸡盖饭
Bone in chicken thigh pieces in special sauce, stir-fried with potato, bell pepper and jalapeno over rice. Szechuan peppercorn added for extra flavor.
General Tsos Chicken Over Rice 左宗鸡饭
It comes with Chicken, chili, rice and fried egg.
Hunan Chicken Over Rice 湖南鸡饭
It comes with broccoli, snow peas, red bell pepper, corn shoots, water chestnut slices, black fungus, chicken, rice and fried egg.
Orange Chicken Over Rice 陈皮鸡饭
It comes with Chicken, tangerine peel, rice and fried eggs.
Seasame Chicken Over Rice 芝麻鸡饭
It comes with Chicken, sesame, rice and fried eggs
Spicy Chicken Over Rice 辣子鸡丁饭
It comes with chicken breast, green pepper, red pepper and onion.
Chicken W. Cashew Nuts Over Rice 腰果鸡饭
It comes with Chicken, bell pepper, onion, corn shoots, water chestnut and cashew nuts.
Pork Rice Bowl猪肉盖饭
Stewed Pork Over Rice 卤肉饭
Traditional braised minced pork with pickled vegetable, marinated boiled egg and baby bok-choy over rice.
Pork Intestines Over Rice 尖椒肥肠饭
Stir fried pork intestine with jalapeno over rice.
Spicy Pork Ribs Over Rice 香辣排骨饭
Home made spicy pork rib-tip with bell pepper and onion over rice.
Beef Rice Bowl牛肉盖饭
Curry Beef Over Rice 咖喱牛饭
It comes with green pepper, red pepper, onion, beef, special curry sauce, rice and fried eggs.
Spicy Beef Stew Over Rice 香辣牛肉饭
Home made spicy beef stew with bell pepper and onion over rice.
Hunan Beef Over Rice 湖南牛饭
It comes with broccoli, snow peas, red bell pepper, corn shoots, water chestnut slices, black fungus, beef, rice and fried eggs.
Beef W. Green Pepper Over Rice 青椒牛饭
It comes with green pepper, beef, rice and fried eggs
Beef W. Broccoli Over Rice 芥兰牛饭
It comes with broccoli, beef, rice and fried eggs.
Lamb Rice Bowl羊肉盖饭
Fried Rice炒饭
Vegetable蔬菜
Broccoli W. House Garlic Sauce 蒜蓉西兰花
It comes with broccoli and garlic granules.
Bok-Choy W. House Garlic Sauce 蒜蓉青菜
It comes with garlic granules and baby bok-choy
Stir Fried Vegetables 清炒时蔬
Mixed selection of fresh vegetables that includes broccoli, snow peas, wood ear mushroom, carrots and water chestnut slices. Stir fried in wok with our special clear sauce.
Soup汤类
Lamb Vermicelli Soup 羊肉粉丝汤
Thin rice noodle soup dish with our signature lamb bone broth, lamb slices and wolfberry.
Hot Sour Soup 酸辣汤
It comes with tofu, carrot, white mushroom, shredded bamboo shoots, shredded wood ear mushrooms, pickled vegetables
Duck Blood Vermicelli Soup 鸭血粉丝汤
Traditional thin rice noodle with duck soup, duck offal and fried tofu puffs.
Haggis Soup 羊杂粉丝汤
Thin rice noodle soup dish with our signature lamb bone broth and lamb offal.
Special特色菜
More Rice附加（米饭）
Drinks
Drinks饮料
Diet Coke健怡可乐
Milk Tea阿萨姆奶茶
Good Taiwan milk tea!