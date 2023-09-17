Skip to Main content
Pickup
ASAP
from
310 Fm 718
0
Your order
Checkout
$0.00
Xotic Ice 310 FM 718
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
310 Fm 718
Xotic Ice
Good Eatz
Coffee Drinks
Drink & Snacks
Ice Cream
Merch
Shaved Ice
Signature Shaved Ice
Xotic Ice
Shaved Ice
Baby 8oz
$3.00
Small 12 oz
$4.00
Medium 16 oz
$5.00
Large 20 oz
$6.00
Flower Cup 24 oz
$10.00
Xotic Ice Refill Cup
$10.00
Cup of Ice
$1.00
Signature Shaved Ice
Coconut Pie
$10.00
Daddy's Hot Chocolate
$10.00
Hawaiian Dream
$10.00
Mama's Cheesecake
$10.00
Nana Puddin
$10.00
Tia's Mangonada
$10.00
Wake Me Up
$10.00
Xotic Adventures
$10.00
Xotic Dreamz
$10.00
Xotic Mermaid
$10.00
Good Eatz
Food
Elote
$3.00+
Nachos
$3.00+
Loaded Nachos
$5.00+
Frito Pie
$4.00+
Hot Cheetos with cheese
$4.00+
Waffle on a Stick
$4.00
S'more Waffle Stick
$4.00
Taco Wrap
$6.00
Taco
$2.00
Frito Wrap
$2.00
Walkin Taco
$6.00+
Coffee Drinks
Coffee
Small Coffee
$2.00
Large Coffee
$3.00
Cappuccino
Small Cappuccino
$3.00
Large Cappuccino
$4.00
Hot Cocoa
Small
$3.00
Large
$4.00
Cold Brew
Small Cold Brew
$3.00
Large Cold Brew
$4.00
Frappe
Small Frappe
$4.00
Large Frappe
$5.00
Drink & Snacks
Soda
Dr. Pepper
$1.00
Diet Coke
$1.00
7UP
$1.00
Coke
$1.00
Gatorade
Fruit Punch Gatorade
$3.00
Lemon Lime Gatorade
$3.00
Koolade Pickle
Cherry Lemonade Pickles
$3.00
Energy Drink
Pacific Punch Monster
$4.00
Peachy Keen Monster
$4.00
Water
Water
$1.00
Ice Cream Cup
1 Scoop (Baby)
$2.00
2 Scoops (Small)
$3.00
3 Scoops (Medium)
$4.00
4 Scoops (Large)
$5.00
Chips
2 for $1
$1.00
Ice Cream
Xotic Split
Xotic Split
$6.00
Shake
Vanilla Shake
$5.00+
Chocolate Shake
$5.00+
Strawberry Swirl Shake
$5.00+
Cone
1 Scoop
$2.00
2 Scoops
$3.00
Cup
1 Scoop (Baby)
$2.00
2 Scoops (Small)
$3.00
3 Scoops (Medium)
$4.00
4 Scoops (Large)
$5.00
Merch
Clothing
Hoodies
$60.00
Xotic Ice Location and Ordering Hours
(214) 791-6176
310 Fm 718, Newark, TX 76071
Closed
• Opens Sunday at 12PM
All hours
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement