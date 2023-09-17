Xotic Ice

Shaved Ice

Baby 8oz

$3.00

Small 12 oz

$4.00

Medium 16 oz

$5.00

Large 20 oz

$6.00

Flower Cup 24 oz

$10.00

Xotic Ice Refill Cup

$10.00

Cup of Ice

$1.00

Signature Shaved Ice

Coconut Pie

$10.00

Daddy's Hot Chocolate

$10.00

Hawaiian Dream

$10.00

Mama's Cheesecake

$10.00

Nana Puddin

$10.00

Tia's Mangonada

$10.00

Wake Me Up

$10.00

Xotic Adventures

$10.00

Xotic Dreamz

$10.00

Xotic Mermaid

$10.00

Good Eatz

Food

Elote

$3.00+

Nachos

$3.00+

Loaded Nachos

$5.00+

Frito Pie

$4.00+

Hot Cheetos with cheese

$4.00+

Waffle on a Stick

$4.00

S'more Waffle Stick

$4.00

Taco Wrap

$6.00

Taco

$2.00

Frito Wrap

$2.00

Walkin Taco

$6.00+

Coffee Drinks

Coffee

Small Coffee

$2.00

Large Coffee

$3.00

Cappuccino

Small Cappuccino

$3.00

Large Cappuccino

$4.00

Hot Cocoa

Small

$3.00

Large

$4.00

Cold Brew

Small Cold Brew

$3.00

Large Cold Brew

$4.00

Frappe

Small Frappe

$4.00

Large Frappe

$5.00

Drink & Snacks

Soda

Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

7UP

$1.00

Coke

$1.00

Gatorade

Fruit Punch Gatorade

$3.00

Lemon Lime Gatorade

$3.00

Koolade Pickle

Cherry Lemonade Pickles

$3.00

Energy Drink

Pacific Punch Monster

$4.00

Peachy Keen Monster

$4.00

Water

Water

$1.00

Ice Cream Cup

1 Scoop (Baby)

$2.00

2 Scoops (Small)

$3.00

3 Scoops (Medium)

$4.00

4 Scoops (Large)

$5.00

Chips

2 for $1

$1.00

Ice Cream

Xotic Split

Xotic Split

$6.00

Shake

Vanilla Shake

$5.00+

Chocolate Shake

$5.00+

Strawberry Swirl Shake

$5.00+

Cone

1 Scoop

$2.00

2 Scoops

$3.00

Cup

1 Scoop (Baby)

$2.00

2 Scoops (Small)

$3.00

3 Scoops (Medium)

$4.00

4 Scoops (Large)

$5.00

Merch

Clothing

Hoodies

$60.00