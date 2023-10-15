Yamas - New Location 1330 Creekshire Way
Family Meal
Family Bowl Meal
Dinner is served! Serves 4 Your choice of 1 protein Your choice of 1 green & 1 grain Your choice of 2 spreads Your choice of 3 toppings Your choice of 1 sauce 4 pieces of pita bread 1/2 gallon of one of our signature beverages
Family Meal Sandwich
Dinner is served! Comes with four sandwiches, four sides, + 1/2 gallon of one of our signature beverages. all four sandwiches and sides will be the same and can be found on our favorites menu!
Build Your Favorite
Favorite Sandwiches
1. Traditional Gyro
Pita, Tzatziki cucumber spread, lamb + beef blend, seasoned fries, tomatoes + onions. + 1 side
2. Falafel Fritters
Vegan. Pita, Vegetarian chickpea fritters, arugula, tomato + cucumber salad, sumac pickled onions, seasoned fries + lemon-lime tahini sauce. + 1 side.
3. Chicken Souvlaki
Pita, tzatziki cucumber spread, marinated chicken, arugula, seasoned fries, tomatoes + onions + 1 side.
4. Fig + Pistachio Chicken Salad
Pita, fig + pistachio chicken salad (cold), organic greens, feta cheese + mint vinaigrette. + 1 side.
Favorite Bowls
5. Pomegranate Braised Lamb Salad
Gluten free. Arugula, organic greens, white chocolate baba ganoush, feisty Feta mousse, pomegranate braised lamb, red cabbage slaw, Feta cheese, sumac pickled onions, gigantes (giant beans) + sriracha Greek yogurt sauce. Served with pita bread.
6. Lentil Falafel Salad
Vegetarian. Organic greens, Mediterranean lentils, white chocolate baba ganoush, cucumber tzatziki spread, falafel fritters, dolmades, cauliflower tabbouleh, Feta cheese, marinated olives, red cabbage slaw + mint vinaigrette. Served with pita bread.
7. Freekehlicious Kofta Bowl
Ancient freekeh wheat, harissa yogurt spread, white chocolate baba ganoush, Feta + tomato beef meatballs, sumac pickled onions, marinated chickpeas, marinated olives, seasoned fries + lemon-lime tahini sauce. Served with pita bread.
8. Chicken Rice Bowl
Gluten free. Lemon basmati rice, harissa yogurt spread, tzatziki cucumber spread, marinated chicken souvlaki, Feta cheese, sumac pickled onions, tomato + cucumber salad, gigantes (giant beans) + roasted red pepper chickpea dressing. Served with pita bread.
9. The Veganopolis
Spinach + Mixed greens, hummus, dolmades, tomato cucumber salad, pickled onions, red cabbage slaw, red peppers, + lemon lime tahini. Served with a pita bread.
Extras
Pita Crisps
Vegan
1 Spread + Pita Crisps
Pita Bread
Vegan
1 Spread + Pita Bread
Seasoned Fries
Vegan + Gluten Free
Mediterranean Fries
Vegetarian + Gluten Free
Falafel (4)
Vegan + Gluten Free
Dolmades (2)
Vegan + Gluten Free
Yogurt Mac + Cheese
Yamas Snack Pack
1 Spread + Pita Crisps & 2 Toppings. Serves 1
Spanakopita
Vegetarian