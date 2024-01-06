Yampa Sandwich Co. - Westminster Denver/Westminster - Walnut Creek
BREAKFAST & LUNCH
Hot Sandwiches
- Ridgeline$8.00+
Roasted turkey, cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, romaine lettuce and garlic mayo on baguette
- Pilgrim$7.25+
Roasted turkey, gouda, seasoned stuffing, cranberry chutney, romaine lettuce and mayo on sourdough
- Cuban$11.49
Smoked ham, slow roasted pulled pork, swiss, chopped dill pickles, hot cherry peppers, mayo and yellow mustard on baguette
- Summit$7.75+
Black forest ham, brie, applewood smoked bacon, cranberry chutney, romaine lettuce and chipotle mayo on baguette
- Grand$13.49
Prosciutto, capocollo, genoa salami, sharp provolone, tomato, pepperoncini, romaine lettuce, garlic mayo and red wine vinaigrette on baguette
- Italian Beef$13.49
Roast beef, provolone, hot cherry peppers, red onion and garlic mayo on baguette with au jus
- Pastrami Reuben$8.75+
Pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss and russian dressing on light rye
- Sherpa$7.00+
Roasted eggplant, asiago, roasted red peppers, tomato, romaine lettuce and garlic mayo on baguette
- Pork Carnitas Torta$13.29
Slow roasted pork carnitas, chipotle mayo, cilantro crema, jalapeño, tomato, lettuce and queso asadero on baguette with a side of tomatillo salsa
- Short Rib Bánh Mì$15.49
Braised beef short rib, asian pepper sauce, cilantro, pickled carrot, jalapeño and radish sprouts on baguette
Cold Sandwiches
- Turkey Trailhead$7.25+
Roasted turkey, swiss, avocado, tomato, red onion, romaine lettuce and honey dijon mustard on whole wheat
- Bushwacker$7.00+
Curry chicken salad with toasted almonds, rice and granny smith apples, gouda and romaine lettuce on whole wheat
- Dolomite$11.79
Prosciutto, genoa salami, sharp provolone, roasted red peppers, red onion, romaine lettuce and red wine vinaigrette on baguette
- Expedition$8.00+
Roast beef, cheddar, tomato, avocado, romaine lettuce and chipotle mayo on sourdough
- Fourteener$7.75+
Roast beef, gorgonzola, roasted red peppers, romaine lettuce and horseradish mayo on baguette
- Lost Creek$7.25+
All white albacore tuna salad, swiss, avocado, tomato and field greens on whole wheat
- Hot Springs$7.00+
Avocado, tomato, red onion, english cucumber, carrots, field greens, chevre and red wine vinaigrette on whole wheat
Build Your Own
- BYO Vegetarian$5.50+
Build your own veggie sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
- BYO Turkey$7.00+
Build your own turkey sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
- BYO Ham$7.00+
Build your own ham sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
- BYO Pulled Pork$7.00+
Build your own pulled pork sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
- BYO Prosciutto$7.50+
Build your own prosciutto sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
- BYO Genoa Salami$7.50+
Build your own salami sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
- BYO Capocollo$7.50+
Build your own capocollo sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
- BYO Chicken Breast$7.50+
Build your own chicken sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
- BYO Tuna Salad$7.50+
Build your own tuna salad sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
- BYO Curry Chicken Salad$7.50+
Build your own curry chicken salad sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
- BYO Roast Beef$7.75+
Build your own roast beef sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
- BYO Pastrami$8.00+
Build your own pastrami sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
Salads
- Green Greek Salad$7.50+
English cucumber, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, red onion, tomatoes, feta, vegetarian dolma, served on a bed of field greens with balsamic vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$6.00+
Bed of crisp romaine lettuce, house croutons and shaved asiago cheese with caesar dressing
- Yampa Cobb Salad$8.00+
Chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, red onion, gorgonzola, served on a bed of field greens with buttermilk ranch dressing
- Golden Beet Crunch Salad$8.00+
Chopped kale, golden beets, quinoa, granny smith apple, sriracha sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, and crumbled gorgonzola paired with a fig yogurt dressing
Soups
- Chicken Noodle$5.99+Out of stock
Our Organic Chicken Noodle Soup is packed with diced chicken, a medley of vegetables and tender pasta all simmered in a savory herbed chicken broth.
- Creamy Chicken Poblano$5.99+
A creamy blend of diced chicken and spicy peppers accented with corn and black beans and finished with a hint of lime.
- Italian Wedding$5.99+Out of stock
Small meatballs married with pieces of chicken, pasta and spinach in a delicate chicken broth.
- Lentil and Chick Pea$5.99+Out of stock
A hearty organic soup with lentils, chickpeas and tomatoes simmered in a herbed stock with vegetables.
- Tomato Bisque$5.99+
Ripe tomatoes blended with cream, milk, butter and spices, then gently simmered to create this decadent bisque.
- Turkey Green Chile$5.99+Out of stock
Sides & Desserts
- Boulder Canyon Chips$2.25
* Due to supply chain disruptions, brand may be substituted based upon availability.
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.25
- Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.25
- Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$3.25
- Dolmas$1.00
Our traditional dolmas are early-harvest grape leaves stuffed with a mix of creamy Arborio rice, onion, mint and dill. Vegetarian, vegan, gluten and diary free
- Ice Cream Sandwich$4.29
Our delicious fresh baked chocolate chip cookies sandwiching a scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream. Not available for delivery - pick up only.
- Chutney Jar 16oz$10.00
16oz Jar of Yampa's Cranberry Chutney
Breakfast
- Baja Burrito$6.99
Flour tortilla, fresh egg, green chilis, chorizo, vegetarian refried beans, avocado, tomato and cheddar cheese
- Breakfast Sandwich$6.49
Fresh egg, melted cheddar, served on a toasted brioche roll. Select your favorite topping: Bacon, Ham, Chicken Apple Sausage or Avocado & Tomato
- EBLT$6.79
Fresh egg, applewood smoked bacon, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, served on a toasted brioche roll
- Ranchero$6.79
Fresh egg, chorizo, roasted green chiles, avocado, melted pepperjack, served on a toasted brioche roll
- Yogurt Parfait$5.99
All natural Greek yogurt, honey and dried fruit granola topping
- Coffee$2.50
Pick-up only, not available for delivery.
Kid's Menu
- Ham & Cheddar Melt$6.49
Ham and cheddar melt on sourdough - served with chips.
- Turkey & Cheddar Melt$6.49
Turkey and cheddar melt on sourdough - served with chips.
- Grilled Cheese$6.49
Classic grilled cheese on sourdough - served with chips.
- Cup of Meatballs$6.49
Two meatballs covered in marinara with a sprinkle of asiago cheese and a side of chips
- PB&J$6.49
Creamy peanut butter & strawberry preserves on whole wheat with a side of chips
CATERING
Breakfast
- Breakfast Sandwich Box$44.00
2 bacon, 2 ham, 2 veggie hot egg sandwiches
- Breakfast Combo Box$80.00
Includes 1 breakfast sandwich box (2 bacon, 2 ham, 2 veggie breakfast sandwiches) and 6 yogurt parfaits (All natural Greek yogurt, honey and dried fruit granola topping)
- Yogurt Parfait$5.99
All natural Greek yogurt, honey and dried fruit granola topping
- Baja Burrito$6.99
Flour tortilla, fresh egg, green chilis, chorizo, vegetarian refried beans, avocado, tomato and cheddar cheese
- Coffee 100oz Carrier$22.00
100oz of freshly brewed locally roasted small batch, fair trade coffee. Includes 8 cups, stir sticks and sugar packets.
Sandwich Trays
- Signature Tray$89.95
5 specialty sandwiches of choice. Includes 5 freshly baked cookies and 5 bags of chips.
- Classic Tray$83.95
5 classic deli sandwiches of choice (turkey, ham, roast beef and veggie), prepared with choice cheeses, lettuce and tomato. Condiments on side. Includes 5 freshly baked cookies and 5 bags of chips.
- Signature Sandwich & Salad Tray$114.95
Choose 6 sandwiches from our selected signature Yampa sandwiches to customize your tray. All sandwiches are prepared on our most popular pre-selected bread. Includes choice of one of our signature salads. Cobb salad is a $12.00 upcharge.
- Classic Sandwich & Salad Tray$107.95
Choose from a selection of 6 deli style sandwiches: turkey, ham, roast beef and or veggie. All sandwiches are prepared on our most popular French baguette with lettuce, tomato and cheddar. Includes choice of one of our signature salads. Cobb salad is a $12.00 upcharge.