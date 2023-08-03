Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$13.99

Chicken Shawarma Meat with your choice of 2 sides

Garlic Feta Fries

$6.99
Hummus & Pita

$6.99

DRINKS

Soda

Coke (Can)

$2.00

Coke (Fountain)

$2.00

Diet Coke (Can)

$2.00

Diet Coke (Fountain)

$2.00

Coke Zero (Can)

$2.00

Coke Zero (Fountain)

$2.00

Dr. Pepper (Can)

$2.00

Dr. Pepper (Fountain)

$2.00

Sprite (Can)

$2.00

Sprite (Fountain)

$2.00

Root Beer (Can)

$2.00

Minite Maid Lemonaide (Fountain)

$2.00

Beer

Mythos

$7.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Wine

Greek Red Wine (Glass)

$10.00

Greek White Wine (Glass)

$10.00

Greek Sweet Wine (Glass)

$10.00

Greek Red Wine (Bottle)

$25.00

Greek White Wine (Bottle)

$25.00

Greek Sweet Wine (Bottle)

$25.00

Water

Bottle Water

$2.00

Pellegrino

$4.00
San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa

$4.00

La Croix - Pamplemousse

$2.00

La Croix - Lime

$2.00

La Croix - Lemon

$2.00

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Coffee

Cup of Coffee

$2.00

Cold Brew

$4.99

Refreshers

Refresher Strawberry Acai

$4.99

Refresher Watermelon Cucumber Mint

$4.99

Refresher Wildberry Hibiscus

$4.99

Refresher Dragon Fruit Lychee

$4.99

FOOD

APPETIZERS

Garlic Aioli & Pita

$6.99
Crispy Fries

$3.99
Garlic Feta Fries

$6.99
Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Comes w/ Ranch

Sampler Trio

$16.99

Your choice of Three Appetizers from above

Kotopita Spring Rolls

$6.99

Chicken, Feta & Spinach (2 Large Spring Rolls Per Order)

Spanakopita Spring Rolls

$6.99

Spinach & Feta (2 Large Spring Rolls Per Order)

Dolmades

$6.99

Stuffed Grape Leaves

Tzatziki & Pita

$6.99
Babaghanoush & Pita

$6.99
Hummus & Pita

$6.99
Falafel Balls

$6.99
Yannis Famous Wings

$12.99

6 Wings Cooked to perfection with your choice of sauce or seasoning. Comes with 1 side of ranch.

Chicken Fingers

$9.99

5 Chicken Fingers comes w/ Ranch

SALADS

Greek Salad

$11.99

Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Feta Cheese, Olives & Cucumbers

Village Salad

$12.99

Cucumbers, Onion, Tomato, Bell Pepper, Olive & Feta Cheese

Mixed Meat Salad

$14.99

Greek Salad topped w/ your choice of (2) meats.

Falafel Salad

$14.99
Chicken Shawarma Salad

$13.99

Chicken Shawarma, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Olives & Feta Cheese

Shawarma Salad

$13.99

Lamb & Beef Shawarma, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Olives & Feta Cheese

Chicken Salad

$13.99

Chicken Gyro, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Olives & Feta Cheese

Gyro Salad

$13.99

Gyro Meat, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Olives & Feta Cheese

PLATES

Gyro Plate

$13.99

Traditional Gyro Meat (Lamb and Beef) with your choice of 2 sides

Chicken Plate

$13.99

Seasoned Dark Meat Chicken with your choice of 2 sides

Shawarma Plate

$13.99

Gyro Shawarma Meat with your choice of 2 sides

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$13.99

Chicken Shawarma Meat with your choice of 2 sides

Falafel Plate

$14.99

Fresh made Falafel Balls along with your choice of 2 sides

Mixed Meat Plate

$14.99

Your Choice of 2 meats with your choice of 2 sides

Chicken Kebab Plate

$16.99

Two Chicken Kebab Skewers with your choice of 2 sides

Lamb Kebab Plate

$17.99

Two Lamb Kebab Skewers with your choice of 2 sides

Filet Mignon Kebab Plate

$19.99

Two Filet Mignon Kebab Skewers with your choice of 2 sides

Mixed 2 Kebab Plate

$19.99

Your Choice of Any (2) Kebabs and comes with your choice of Any (2) sides

Mixed 3 Kebab Plate

$24.99

Your Choice of Any (3) Kebabs and comes with your choice of Any (2) sides

Grilled Athenian Chicken Plate

$16.99

Dark Meat Boneless Thighs Sauted w/ Tomatoes & Onions with your choice of 2 sides

Lamb Chops Plate

$24.99

3 Lamb Chops seasoned and cooked to perfection (Medium) topped with sauted onions & tomatoes along with your choice of 2 sides

PITAS

Traditional Gyro Pita

$10.99

Gyro Meat w/ Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, & Tzatziki wrapped inside a Pita

Chicken Pita

$10.99

Chicken Gyro Meat w/ Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, & Tzatziki Sauce wrapped inside of a Pita

Shawarma Pita

$10.99

Gyro Shawarma Meat w/ Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, & Tahini Sauce wrapped inside of a Pita

Chicken Shawarma Pita

$10.99

Chicken Shawarma Pita w/ Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, & Tahini Sauce wrapped inside a Pita

Falafel Pita

$12.99

Falafel Balls w/ Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Hummus Spread & Tahini Sauce wrapped in a Pita

Philly Pita

$12.99

Gyro Meat w/ Mozzarella, Onions, Bell Pepper, Mushroom & Garlic Sauce wrapped in a Pita

A LA CARTE

Chicken (8oz)

$6.99

Chicken Shawarma (8oz)

$6.99

Gyro (8oz)

$6.99

Shawarma (8oz)

$6.99

Chicken Kebab Skewer (1)

$6.99

Lamb Kebab Skewer (1)

$7.99

Filet Kebab Skewer (1)

$9.99

Lamp Chop (1)

$9.99

Village Salad (Small)

$6.99

Greek Salad (Small)

$5.99

Pepperoncini Peppers & Olives (8oz)

$3.99

Pepperoncini Peppers (5oz)

$1.99

Feta Cheese (2oz)

$0.99

Cucumbers (5oz)

$0.99

Rice (Small)

$4.99

Rice (Med)

$5.99

Rice (Large)

$6.99

Pita Bread

$0.99

DESSERTS

Baklava

$5.99
Rice Pudding

$6.99

Rice Pudding topped with Cinnamon

Yannis Chocolate Cake

$6.99

SAUCES

Garlic Sauce (2oz)

$0.99

Tzatziki Sauce (2oz)

$0.99

Hummus (2oz)

$0.99

Tahini Sauce (2oz)

$0.99

Ranch Sauce (2oz)

$0.99

Hot Sauce (2oz)

$0.99

Salad Dressing (2oz)

$0.99

Babaganoush (2oz)

$0.99

Gyro by the Pound

1LB of Gyro Meat

$15.99