Yanni's Greek Grill 9620 S. Las Vegas Blvd #E7
DRINKS
Soda
Wine
Water
Iced Tea
Refreshers
FOOD
APPETIZERS
Garlic Aioli & Pita
Crispy Fries
Garlic Feta Fries
Mozzarella Sticks
Comes w/ Ranch
Sampler Trio
Your choice of Three Appetizers from above
Kotopita Spring Rolls
Chicken, Feta & Spinach (2 Large Spring Rolls Per Order)
Spanakopita Spring Rolls
Spinach & Feta (2 Large Spring Rolls Per Order)
Dolmades
Stuffed Grape Leaves
Tzatziki & Pita
Babaghanoush & Pita
Hummus & Pita
Falafel Balls
Yannis Famous Wings
6 Wings Cooked to perfection with your choice of sauce or seasoning. Comes with 1 side of ranch.
Chicken Fingers
5 Chicken Fingers comes w/ Ranch
SALADS
Greek Salad
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Feta Cheese, Olives & Cucumbers
Village Salad
Cucumbers, Onion, Tomato, Bell Pepper, Olive & Feta Cheese
Mixed Meat Salad
Greek Salad topped w/ your choice of (2) meats.
Falafel Salad
Chicken Shawarma Salad
Chicken Shawarma, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Olives & Feta Cheese
Shawarma Salad
Lamb & Beef Shawarma, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Olives & Feta Cheese
Chicken Salad
Chicken Gyro, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Olives & Feta Cheese
Gyro Salad
Gyro Meat, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Olives & Feta Cheese
PLATES
Gyro Plate
Traditional Gyro Meat (Lamb and Beef) with your choice of 2 sides
Chicken Plate
Seasoned Dark Meat Chicken with your choice of 2 sides
Shawarma Plate
Gyro Shawarma Meat with your choice of 2 sides
Chicken Shawarma Plate
Chicken Shawarma Meat with your choice of 2 sides
Falafel Plate
Fresh made Falafel Balls along with your choice of 2 sides
Mixed Meat Plate
Your Choice of 2 meats with your choice of 2 sides
Chicken Kebab Plate
Two Chicken Kebab Skewers with your choice of 2 sides
Lamb Kebab Plate
Two Lamb Kebab Skewers with your choice of 2 sides
Filet Mignon Kebab Plate
Two Filet Mignon Kebab Skewers with your choice of 2 sides
Mixed 2 Kebab Plate
Your Choice of Any (2) Kebabs and comes with your choice of Any (2) sides
Mixed 3 Kebab Plate
Your Choice of Any (3) Kebabs and comes with your choice of Any (2) sides
Grilled Athenian Chicken Plate
Dark Meat Boneless Thighs Sauted w/ Tomatoes & Onions with your choice of 2 sides
Lamb Chops Plate
3 Lamb Chops seasoned and cooked to perfection (Medium) topped with sauted onions & tomatoes along with your choice of 2 sides
PITAS
Traditional Gyro Pita
Gyro Meat w/ Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, & Tzatziki wrapped inside a Pita
Chicken Pita
Chicken Gyro Meat w/ Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, & Tzatziki Sauce wrapped inside of a Pita
Shawarma Pita
Gyro Shawarma Meat w/ Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, & Tahini Sauce wrapped inside of a Pita
Chicken Shawarma Pita
Chicken Shawarma Pita w/ Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, & Tahini Sauce wrapped inside a Pita
Falafel Pita
Falafel Balls w/ Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Hummus Spread & Tahini Sauce wrapped in a Pita
Philly Pita
Gyro Meat w/ Mozzarella, Onions, Bell Pepper, Mushroom & Garlic Sauce wrapped in a Pita