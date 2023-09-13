LUNCH

STARTERS / SALADS

Classic Buttermilk Biscuits

$14.00

honey butter, house-made jam -four served-

Country Cobb Protein Bowl

$25.00

roasted chicken, field peas, corn, apples, avocado, kale, crispy quinoa, tomato, onion

Crispy Chicken Biscuits

$18.00

pepper jelly -two served-

Deviled Eggs GF

$15.00

dill, chives, smoked trout roe (gluten free)

Fried Green Tomato BLT

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$18.00

house-smoked pork belly, pimento cheese, frisee, smoky tomato jam, lemon vinaigrette

Green Goddess Salad

$18.00

asparagus, snap peas, goat cheese, cucumber, sunflower seeds

Heirloom Field Pea Hummus VEGAN

$22.00

pistachio, cilantro, house crackers, chilled seasonal vegetables (vegan)

Heirloom Tomato Salad

$20.00

local burrata, cucumber, basil, buttermilk dressing

Little Gem Salad

$18.00

Romaine, Foccacia Coutons, Parmesan

MAINS / SANDWICHES

Nashville Hot Yardbird Sandwich

$22.00

Carolina reaper rub, spicy slaw -eat at your own risk! (served with your choice of House Fries or a Side Salad)

The Great American Burger

$24.00

short rib, brisket, and chuck blend, double patty, house-smoked pork belly, American cheese, house pickles, special sauce (served with your choice of House Fries or a Side Salad)

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$22.00

Swiss cheese, smoky tomato jam, mayo, house pickles, ciabatta bread (served with your choice of House Fries or a Side Salad)

Waldorf Chicken Salad Sandwich

$18.00

CO Lamb Burger

$27.00
Chicken & Waffles

$39.00

cheddar cheese waffle, spiced watermelon -available gluten free-

Lewellyn's Fine Fried Chicken

$32.00

1/2 of our famous bird served with honey hot sauce -available gluten free-

Yardbird Tenders

$22.00

ranch, BBQ, honey hot dipping sauces, house fries

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$64.00

whole lobster, five artisanal cheese sauce

Grilled Blackened Salmon Filet

$33.00

olive relish, pesto

Yardbird Chicken Wings

$24.00

twice-fried, tossed with Louisiana hot sauce, housemade buttermilk ranch, house fries

SIDES

Mac & Cheese

$15.00

five artisanal cheeses, crispy herb crust

Crispy Brussels

$14.00

spiced honey

Southern Street Corn

$14.00

chipotle crema, farmer's cheese, fresnos, bacon

House Fries

$12.00

house-made buttermilk ranch, bacon salt

Side Nashville Sauce

Side Korean Sauce

A LA CARTE (LUNCH)

Tasting Plate

DINNER

STARTERS & SHARES

Amuse Bouche

$1.00
Classic Buttermilk Biscuits

$14.00

honey butter, house-made jam -four served-

Coal Fire Octopus

$28.00

Daily Oysters 1/2 Doz

$22.00
Deviled Eggs GF

$15.00

dill, chives, smoked trout roe (gluten free)

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$18.00

house-smoked pork belly, pimento cheese, frisee, smoky tomato jam, lemon vinaigrette

Green Goddess Salad

$18.00

asparagus, snap peas, goat cheese, cucumber, sunflower seeds

Grilled Prawns

$22.00
Heirloom Field Pea Hummus VEGAN

$22.00

pistachio, cilantro, house crackers, chilled seasonal vegetables (vegan)

Heirloom Tomato Salad

$20.00

local burrata, cucumber, basil, buttermilk dressing

House Cured Pork Belly

$19.00
Little Gem Salad

$18.00

Romaine, Foccacia Coutons, Parmesan

Skillet Cornbread

$16.00

sharp cheddar, bacon, jalapeño, honey butter

Daily Oysters Doz

$44.00

Appetizer Special

$21.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$14.00

MAINS

Chicken & Waffles

$39.00

cheddar cheese waffle, spiced watermelon -available gluten free-

Lewellyn's Fine Fried Chicken

$32.00

1/2 of our famous bird served with honey hot sauce -available gluten free-

Coal Roasted Rotisserie Chicken

$36.00

The Whole Bird and Side

$78.00

Whole Roasted Branzino

$56.00
Grilled Blackened Salmon Filet

$33.00

olive relish, pesto

Shrimp & Grits

$34.00

seared shrimp, roasted tomatoes, Virginia ham, red onions, Nora Mills grits, PBR jus

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$64.00

whole lobster, five artisanal cheese sauce

St. Louis Style Pork Ribs

$39.00

hickory smoked, house-made bbq sauce

Calabrian Chili Cavatelli

$26.00

Spiced CO Lamb Rack

$65.00

72 Hour Short Rib

$42.00

Texas Smoked Brisket Plate

$54.00

8 Oz Creole Crusted Filet

$65.00

Coal Roasted 64 Oz Tomahawk Ribeye

$250.00

Chef Special

$65.00

SIDES

Grilled Asparagus

$15.00

preserved lemon, olive oil

Mac & Cheese

$15.00

five artisanal cheeses, crispy herb crust

Crispy Brussels

$14.00

spiced honey

Southern Street Corn

$14.00

chipotle crema, farmer's cheese, fresnos, bacon

Crispy Fingerling Potatoes

$14.00

Field Pea Succotash

$14.00

Blackened Green Beans

$13.00
House Fries

$12.00

house-made buttermilk ranch, bacon salt

Grits

$14.00

Nora Mills grits, sharp cheddar cheese

Spiced Watermelon

$8.00

Side Nashville Sauce

Side Korean Sauce

A LA CARTE (DINNER)

Tasting Plate

$1.00

LATE NIGHT MENU - DENVER

LATE NIGHT FOOD

LM Yardbird Chicken Wings

$10.00

LM Yardbird Tenders

$10.00

LM Truffle Fries

$12.00

LM Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

LM Chicken Sandwich

LM Simple Smash Burger

$14.00

DESSERT

Bourbon Bacon Chocolate Cake

$25.00

Nutella Frosting, Bourbon Salted Caramel

Banana Pudding Cheesecake GF

$18.00

chocolate cookie crust, whipped cream, chocolate sauce

Key Lime Pie

$16.00

Toasted Mint Meringue, Raspberry Sauce, Seasonal Fruit

Honey Lemon Buttercake

$22.00

Salted Pecan Pie Tart, Lemon Curd, Ginger Anglaise

Deep Fried Oreos

$16.00

Chocolate Sauce, Rice Krispie

Deep Fried Oreo EACH

$5.50
Strawberry Peach Cobbler

$27.00

brown sugar oat crumble, vanilla ice cream golden caramel tuile -please allow twenty minutes for preparation-

Celebration Dessert

$1.00

VIP Chocolate

$1.00

Ice Cream

$5.00