Yardbird Denver
LUNCH
STARTERS / SALADS
Classic Buttermilk Biscuits
honey butter, house-made jam -four served-
Country Cobb Protein Bowl
roasted chicken, field peas, corn, apples, avocado, kale, crispy quinoa, tomato, onion
Crispy Chicken Biscuits
pepper jelly -two served-
Deviled Eggs GF
dill, chives, smoked trout roe (gluten free)
Fried Green Tomato BLT
house-smoked pork belly, pimento cheese, frisee, smoky tomato jam, lemon vinaigrette
Green Goddess Salad
asparagus, snap peas, goat cheese, cucumber, sunflower seeds
Heirloom Field Pea Hummus VEGAN
pistachio, cilantro, house crackers, chilled seasonal vegetables (vegan)
Heirloom Tomato Salad
local burrata, cucumber, basil, buttermilk dressing
Little Gem Salad
Romaine, Foccacia Coutons, Parmesan
MAINS / SANDWICHES
Nashville Hot Yardbird Sandwich
Carolina reaper rub, spicy slaw -eat at your own risk! (served with your choice of House Fries or a Side Salad)
The Great American Burger
short rib, brisket, and chuck blend, double patty, house-smoked pork belly, American cheese, house pickles, special sauce (served with your choice of House Fries or a Side Salad)
Smoked Brisket Sandwich
Swiss cheese, smoky tomato jam, mayo, house pickles, ciabatta bread (served with your choice of House Fries or a Side Salad)
Waldorf Chicken Salad Sandwich
CO Lamb Burger
Chicken & Waffles
cheddar cheese waffle, spiced watermelon -available gluten free-
Lewellyn's Fine Fried Chicken
1/2 of our famous bird served with honey hot sauce -available gluten free-
Yardbird Tenders
ranch, BBQ, honey hot dipping sauces, house fries
Lobster Mac & Cheese
whole lobster, five artisanal cheese sauce
Grilled Blackened Salmon Filet
olive relish, pesto
Yardbird Chicken Wings
twice-fried, tossed with Louisiana hot sauce, housemade buttermilk ranch, house fries
SIDES
A LA CARTE (LUNCH)
DINNER
STARTERS & SHARES
Amuse Bouche
Coal Fire Octopus
Daily Oysters 1/2 Doz
Grilled Prawns
House Cured Pork Belly
Skillet Cornbread
sharp cheddar, bacon, jalapeño, honey butter
Daily Oysters Doz
Appetizer Special
Fried Green Tomatoes
MAINS
Coal Roasted Rotisserie Chicken
The Whole Bird and Side
Whole Roasted Branzino
Shrimp & Grits
seared shrimp, roasted tomatoes, Virginia ham, red onions, Nora Mills grits, PBR jus
St. Louis Style Pork Ribs
hickory smoked, house-made bbq sauce
Calabrian Chili Cavatelli
Spiced CO Lamb Rack
72 Hour Short Rib
Texas Smoked Brisket Plate
8 Oz Creole Crusted Filet
Coal Roasted 64 Oz Tomahawk Ribeye
Chef Special
SIDES
Grilled Asparagus
preserved lemon, olive oil
Mac & Cheese
five artisanal cheeses, crispy herb crust
Crispy Brussels
spiced honey
Southern Street Corn
chipotle crema, farmer's cheese, fresnos, bacon
Crispy Fingerling Potatoes
Field Pea Succotash
Blackened Green Beans
House Fries
house-made buttermilk ranch, bacon salt
Grits
Nora Mills grits, sharp cheddar cheese
Spiced Watermelon
Side Nashville Sauce
Side Korean Sauce
A LA CARTE (DINNER)
LATE NIGHT MENU - DENVER
LATE NIGHT FOOD
DESSERT
Bourbon Bacon Chocolate Cake
Nutella Frosting, Bourbon Salted Caramel
Banana Pudding Cheesecake GF
chocolate cookie crust, whipped cream, chocolate sauce
Key Lime Pie
Toasted Mint Meringue, Raspberry Sauce, Seasonal Fruit
Honey Lemon Buttercake
Salted Pecan Pie Tart, Lemon Curd, Ginger Anglaise
Deep Fried Oreos
Chocolate Sauce, Rice Krispie
Deep Fried Oreo EACH
Strawberry Peach Cobbler
brown sugar oat crumble, vanilla ice cream golden caramel tuile -please allow twenty minutes for preparation-