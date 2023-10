Panang Curry ๐ŸŒถ

$14.50

Panang curry is known for its thick and luscious sauce, making it a favorite among Thai curry lovers. It is cooked with Panang curry paste, coconut milk, green beans, bell peppers, kaffir lime leaves, Thai basil leaves and ground peanuts. It is less spicy compared to other Thai curries like green or red curry.