Yeeroh 300 W State St Unit 107
Lunch Specials
- Double Classics with Soda$21.99
- MYO Sandwich
Make your own sandwich (no fries) + french fries + soda$15.79
- Buy One Salad Get Another One Half Price
Choose your favorite salad among our selection and get another one at half price. *Add meat for 2$ extra!$14.70
- Caesar Salad 1+1 FREE
Greek Caesar Salad 1+1 Free$9.80
Featured Sandwiches
- The Classic
White pita with tzatziki spread, tomatoes, onions and French fries.$10.99
- Yeeroh Light
Whole wheat pita with hummus spread, spinach, green peppers, goat cheese, chicken Yeeroh and zucchini fries.$10.99
- Diavolo
White pita with spicy feta spread, cucumbers, banana peppers, chicken Yeeroh, hot sauce, ghost pepper sauce and French fries.$10.99
- Philly Yeeroh
White pita with melted cheddar cheese, grilled green peppers and onions and lamb Yeeroh.$10.99
- The Sinner
All three Yeeroh meats stuffed in a white pita with tzatziki spread, tomatoes, onions, ketchup, mustard and French fries.$12.99
- The House Yeeroh
White pita with our own Yeeroh pink sauce, tomatoes, onions, pork Yeeroh and French fries.$10.99
- The Supreme Yeeroh
Whole wheat pita with our own Yeeroh yellow sauce, romaine, tomatoes, chicken Yeeroh and fries.$10.99
- Albania Gyro Style
Grilled Pita with Mayo, Fries and your choice of Pork, Chicken, or beef & lamb Yeeroh. Ju bëftë mirë!!!$10.99
Salads
- Greek Salad
Spinach and romaine base topped with cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini peppers and feta cheese. Served with the Greek vinaigrette on the side.$11.99
- Rocket Salad
Arugula and romaine base topped with almonds, parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes. Served with the balsamic vinaigrette on the side.$11.99
- Spartan Salad
Spinach and arugula base topped with green peppers, goat cheese, kalamata olives and walnuts. Served with vinaigrette dressing on the side.$11.99
- Village Salad
Tomato base topped with cucumbers, red onions, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, scallions, feta cheese and pepperoncini pepeprs. Served with a sliced pita and the Yeeroh Vinaigrette on the side.$11.99
- Caesar Salad
Romaine base topped with croutons, parmesan cheese and scallions. Served with the Caesar dressing on the side.$11.49
- Custom Salad
Create your own salad.$10.00
Appetizers
- Feta Sticks
Breaded and fried feta sticks served with homemade marmalade$7.49
- Dolmades
Stuffed grape leaves with rice and herbs. Served with a side of tzatziki.$6.99
- Pita Platter
18 pita slices served with 2 4oz spreads$7.99
- Mini Pies
Crispy fried phyllo pies.$4.99
- Spanakopita
Crispy phyllo pita stuffed with spinach and feta cheese$7.49
- Greek Style Nachos
Crispy pita chips topped with crumbled feta cheese, tzatziki, cherry tomatoes, Onions, Kalamata olives, fresh cucumber and scallions.$9.99
- Spreads$2.99
- Single Pita$1.10
Fries
- Yeeroh Fries
Golden French fries topped with your favorite Yeeroh meat (chicken, pork or lamb).$8.99
- French Fries
Everybody’s favorite classic French fries.$5.49
- Zucchini Fries
Breaded dip-fried zucchinis served with a tzatziki dip.$7.99
- Feta Fries
Crispy French fries topped with crumbled feta cheese, oregano and a drizzle of olive oil.$7.99
- Roasted Lemon Potatoes
Delicious homemade potatoes roasted with oregano, lemon juice and mustard.$6.99
Entrees
- Yeeroh Club
Three pitas stacked and stuffed with romaine, tomatoes, onions, your favorite protein and French fries.$17.49
- Yogurtlu
Two kebabs on a sliced pita with a side of traditional Greek yoghurt and homemade red sauce.$12.99
- Mix Grill
Grilled pork souvlaki, chicken souvlaki, Greek sausage, pork belly slice and kebab with pita slices and French Fries.