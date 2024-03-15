Yeeroh-South St 1412 South Street
Menu
Lunch Specials
Lunch Specials available Monday to Friday 11am - 4pm
- Double Classics with Soda$21.99
- MYO Sandwich$15.79
Make your own sandwich (no fries) + french fries + soda
- Buy One Salad Get Another One Half Price$14.70
Choose your favorite salad among our selection and get another one at half price. *Add meat for 2$ extra!
- Caesar Salad 1+1 FREE$9.80
Greek Caesar Salad 1+1 Free
Featured Sandwiches
- The Classic$10.99
White pita with tzatziki spread, tomatoes, onions and French fries.
- Yeeroh Light$10.99
Whole wheat pita with hummus spread, spinach, green peppers, goat cheese, chicken Yeeroh and zucchini fries.
- Diavolo$10.99
White pita with spicy feta spread, cucumbers, banana peppers, chicken Yeeroh, hot sauce, ghost pepper sauce and French fries.
- Philly Yeeroh$10.99
White pita with melted cheddar cheese, grilled green peppers and onions and lamb Yeeroh.
- The Sinner$12.99
All three Yeeroh meats stuffed in a white pita with tzatziki spread, tomatoes, onions, ketchup, mustard and French fries.