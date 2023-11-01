Soft opening continues
Yello Waffle
Liege
Liege Waffles
- Classic Liege - Box of 6$13.50
Six of our classic Liege waffles at a discounted price.
- Classic Liege$2.50
Our simple, sweet, buttery Liege waffle.
- Toasted Almond - Liege$3.25Out of stock
Chopped almonds baked into our classic Liege waffle.
- Rum Raisin - Liege$3.25
Classic Liege waffle filled with rum-soaked raisins.
- Dark Chocolate - Liege$3.25Out of stock
Classic Liege waffle dipped in Belgian dark chocolate.
- Ruby Chocolate - Liege$3.50Out of stock
Classic Liege waffle dipped in tangy ruby chocolate. Known as "the fourth chocolate"!
- Chocolate Stick - Liege$3.50Out of stock
Classic Liege waffle filled with Belgian chocolate batons.
Drinks
Hot Drinks
- Brewed Coffee$2.50
Freshly brewed regular coffee. Pairs perfectly with our waffles.
- Espresso$3.00
Two shots of creamy espresso.
- Americano$3.00
Hot water and rich espresso.
- Cappuccino$3.75
Hot milk, espresso, and a generous topping of foam.
- Latte$4.00
Hot milk, espresso, and a thin topping of foam.
- Belgian Chocolate Mocha$4.50
Hot milk, espresso, and Belgian dark chocolate.
- Ruby Chocolate Latte$4.50
Hot milk and Belgian ruby chocolate. No espresso.
- Matcha Latte$5.00
Hot milk and lighly sweetened Japanese matcha tea.
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
Hot milk and Belgian dark chocolate.
- English Breakfast$2.00
Traditional full-bodied English breakfast tea. Brewed fresh to complement your waffle.
- Earl Grey$2.00
Flowery Earl Grey tea. Brewed fresh and delicious with any of our waffles.
Cool Drinks
- Just Water - Clear$3.50
Just Water brand still water, unflavored, 16 ounces.
- Just Water - Lemon$3.50
Just Water brand still water, natural lemon flavor, 16 ounces.
- Just Water - Mint$3.50
Just Water brand still water, natural mint flavor, 16 ounces.
- Just Water - Cherry$3.50
Just Water brand still water, natural cherry flavor, 16 ounces.
- Open Water - Clear Sparkling$3.75
Open Water brand water, clear sparkling, 16 ounces.