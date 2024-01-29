Yellow Crunch 234 N College Ave
Appetizers
- Empanada Medallo$3.50Out of stock
Our City staple Corn dough empanada filled with beef and potatoes. GF
- Empanada Chicken$3.50
Corn dough empanada filled with chicken. GF
- Empanada Veg$3.50
Potato, hogao, bell peppers, mushrooms, onion and sweet corn
- Pork belly with arepa$8.50
Corn patty, pork belly and hogao
- Chorizo con arepa$8.50
Corn patty, Colombian sausage and hogao
- Papa criolla$7.50
- Buñuelo$3.00
- Pandebono$3.00
- Tequeño$3.00
Main Dish
- Build your own Arepa rellena$13.50
Corn Patty with mozzarella cheese...
- Mini Bandeja Paisa$17.00
White rice, Colombian beans, Colombian sausage, Pork belly, fried egg, beef, avocadosweet plantain
- Salchipapa$12.00
French fries, hotdog wiener, melted mozzarella cheese, quail eggs, house sauce
- Tamal Antioqueño chicken$15.00
- Tamal Antioqueño pork$15.00
Corn dough with pork, potatoes, carrots, green peas, wrapped on a banana leaf. GF
- Veggie Tamal$12.00
Corn dough with potatoes, carrots, green peas, chick peas, asparagus, bell pepper and zucchini wrapped on a banana leaf. GF
Breakfast
Kids
Side
Beverages
- Soursop (Guanabana)$7.00
100% Colombian natural fruit
- Passion fruit (Maracuya)$7.00
100% Colombian natural fruit
- Blackberry (Mora)$7.00
100% Colombian natural fruit
- Lulo$7.00
100% Colombian natural fruit
- Oatmeal$7.00
- manzana Postobon$4.00
Colombian Flavored soda
- Colombiana$4.00
Colombian Flavored soda
- Uva Postobon$4.00
Colombian Flavored soda
- Naranjada Postobon$4.00
Colombian Flavored soda
- Tinto (Black American coffeee)$3.50
Made with Authentic Colombian coffee
- Guava (guayaba)$7.00
- Strawberry (Fresa)$7.00
- Pineapple (Piña)$7.00
- Water bottle$3.25
- Mango$7.00
- Cocacola$4.25
- diet coke$3.50