Appetizers

Punjabi Samosa

$6.99

Season peas and potato in crispy pastry shell

Masala Papad

$5.99

Lentil cracker with topped masala on it

Samosa Chaat

$7.99

Spicy Fries

$5.99

Kurkuri Bhindi

$5.99

Chowpatty Bhel

$6.99

Bang Bang Cauliflower

$5.99

Chili Paneer

$7.99

Chicken 65

$7.99

Achari chicken Tikka

$10.99

Masala Fried Shrimp

$11.99

Malavani Fry Chicken

$9.99

Entrees

Veg Kolhapuri

$13.99

Paneer Pasanda

$13.99

Paneer Bhurji

$13.99

Aloo Gobi Mutter

$12.99

Chola

$12.99

Dal Fry

$11.99

Dal Bukhara

$13.99

Malai Kofta

$14.99

Chicken Ghee Roast

$15.99

Goat Handi

$17.99

Shrimp Angara

$16.99

Butter Chicken

$16.99

From the Tandoor - Non-Veg

Chicken Tikka

$16.99

Boneless chicken marinated in yogurt and Indian spices, cooked in clay oven

Tandoori Shrimp

$17.99

Fresh shrimp/fish marinated in yogurt and Indian spices cooked in clay oven

Salmon Tikka

$18.99

Sheek Kebab

$16.99

From the Tandoor - Veg

Paneer Tikka

$13.99

Homemade cottage cheese marinated with yogurt and Indian spices cooked in clay oven

Yellow Handi Signature Dishes

The Tikka Masala Veg.

$13.99

Rich and creamy sauce made of tomato

The Saag

$13.99

A hot puree of spinach curry with Indian aromatic spices and cream

The Korma

$14.99

Delicate flavored curry sauce with fresh herbs and aromatic Indian spices

The Kadahi

$14.99

Spicy smoky thick tomato gravy made with freshly ground spices, roasted onion and bell pepper

The Vindaloo

$13.99

Made from tomato, butter, cashew nut, and seeds

The Moilee

$13.99

Mughlai-style luscious curry made with yogurt, cream and nuts, and spices

Biryanis

Special Dum Biryani

$13.99

Long grain basmati rice cooked with blended herbs and spices garnished with onion and lemon

Sides

Mint Rita

$2.99

Onian Salad

$1.99

Jeera Aloo

$5.99

Plain Rice

$4.99

Roasted Papad

$2.99

Fried Papad

$2.99

Bread

Butter Naan

$2.99

Garlic Naan

$3.99

Bullet Naan

$3.99

Cheese Naan

$5.99

Tandoori Roti

$3.99

Mint Paratha

$5.99

NON-Alcoholic Beverage

Indian Masala Chai

$4.99

Mango Lassi

$5.00

Sweet Lassi

$3.99

Bottled Water

$1.59

Coke

$2.59

Diet Coke

$2.59

Sprite

$2.59

Dr Pepper

$2.59

Coke Zero

$2.59

Nimbu Pani

$2.59

Fanta

$2.59

Root Beer

$2.59

Alcoholic Beverage

Taj Mahal

$7.99+

Dos Equis

$5.99

Corona

$6.99

Heiniken

$6.99

Yuengling

$5.99

Michelob Ultra

$5.99

Merlot

$7.99+

Charddonay

$7.99+

Cabernet

$7.99+

Special1

$11.99+

Pinot Grigio

$7.99+

Pinot Noir

$7.99+

Zinfadel

$7.99+

Special2

$11.99+

Champagne

$8.99+

Bubbly?

$8.99+

Jack Daniels

Patron

Beefeater

Grey Goose

Malibu

Peach Schnapps

Dessert - Hot

Gulab Jamun

$5.99

Dessert - Cold

Chocolate Nan With Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.99

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.99

Ras Malai

$5.99

Rice Kheer

$5.99

Mango lassie

$4.99